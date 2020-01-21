Aginity Team Now Available in AWS Marketplace

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aginity, an active analytics catalog company, today announced the availability of Aginity Team, its collaborative SQL environment, in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

"We are committed to helping our customer base easily deploy and use our software products to build a trusted analytics foundation. With availability in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can deploy Aginity Team to run on a pre-configured instance of Amazon EC2 with just a click," said Paul Schaut, Aginity CEO.

Aginity Team can immediately be deployed in AWS Marketplace in less than one hour to unlock productivity and deliver more consistent analytic results faster by managing, sharing and reusing SQL rather than rewriting it.

For more information on Aginity and its SQL products, please visit http://www.aginity.com/ .

About Aginity

All analytics today still start with SQL. It's the most prevalent language used to access data. Changing the game for SQL analysts, Aginity provides a SQL coding experience that empowers data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to find, manage, govern, share and re-use SQL rather than recode it. Thousands of companies leverage Aginity products to deliver consistent results faster by understanding the intent and context of the SQL and easily using it in other coding efforts. Learn more at www.aginity.com .

SOURCE Aginity

Related Links

http://www.aginity.com

