Agio Acquires Intersection's Enterprise Services business to Expand Cloud Capabilities and Strengthen Service Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio , a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has acquired Intersection's Enterprise Services unit, which specializes in IT strategy, implementation, and 24x7 top tier support, for an undisclosed sum.

Specifically, the Enterprise Services business serves financial services firms, global art organizations, creative, architecture, engineering and construction companies. They specialize in helping these clients manage quality control, due diligence engagements, office build-outs and relocation, cloud migrations, network installations and other IT system upgrades. Holding several major IT industry certifications, including Microsoft Certified Solutions Expertise (MCSE) and Cisco Certified Internetwork Expertise (CCIE), the business is based in New York, NY, with more than 40 employees. Members of Intersection will join Agio's existing workforce of more than 230 employees, based across company offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Raleigh, NC; and Norman, OK.

"As Agio continues to scale, we saw an organic opportunity to bring Intersection Enterprise Services and their global roster of prestigious clients into the fold," said Bart McDonough , CEO and Founder of Agio. "While there are myriad reasons why the acquisition made sense, the company's aptitude for quality relationship management, extensive experience working with public cloud technologies and like-minded work culture were especially impressive. As many of our clients face complex decisions around cloud strategy and migration planning, this acquisition further improves our ability to meet such a critical need."

"We're thrilled with Enterprise Services' infusion into Agio," said Scott Simon, Head of Enterprise Services. "Agio's impressive cybersecurity capabilities and strong bench of experts were significant draws, and our team is excited to bring this new wealth of data protection capabilities to our existing clients."

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services, health care and payments enterprises with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Norman, OK. For more information, please visit www.agio.com .

CONTACT: Netanel Spero, 6468189019, nspero@prosek.com

SOURCE Agio

Related Links

https://agio.com

