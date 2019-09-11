Agio Appoints Peter Schawacker as Managing Director of Cybersecurity Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio , a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has appointed Peter Schawacker as the company's new Managing Director of Cybersecurity Operations.

In his new role, Schawacker manages Agio's Cybersecurity Operations portfolio, including the go-to-market strategy for the company's Managed Detection and Response suite of services. He is also slated to build the company's new cybersecurity configuration management service. Schawacker reports to Miten Marvania, COO of Agio.

"While many companies talk about culture, Agio sincerely and deeply cares for the well-being of its stakeholders, from clients and employees, through to the broader community it services," said Schawacker. "These qualities position the firm for tremendous growth and continued innovation, which is why I am delighted to join Agio. Having worked with governments and corporations, large and small, in different countries, it is clear to me that this company's work culture and strategic alignments are truly unique."

Schawacker, who holds CISSP, CISM and CISA certifications, commands more than 22 years of experience in cybersecurity operations and leadership roles. Most recently, he operated an independent cybersecurity consulting firm and also founded Sentinel Hackers, a technology user group for Azure Sentinel practitioners. Schawacker was previously a Director of Security Intelligence Solutions at Optiv, where he built the organization's SIEM practice, and was a core member of the team that developed the SOC services practice for ArcSight. He was among the first professionals to apply agile methodologies to the practice of cybersecurity in 2009 and has also worked with the likes of McAfee, NFR and Citicorp.

"Peter is a fantastic addition to Agio's executive team," said Bart McDonough, CEO and Founder of Agio. "As the technology and cybersecurity landscape evolves, so must we. Having the right people, efficient processes and best-in-breed technology in place is critical to maintaining our progressive service offerings and improving clients' experience. To that end, Peter's arrival will be integral to helping Agio reach its strategic vision for 2020 and beyond."

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services, health care and payments enterprises with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in Raleigh, NC and Norman, OK. For more information, please visit www.agio.com .

