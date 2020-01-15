Agio Celebrates 10 Years of Managed Services

"I am tremendously grateful and proud to be celebrating 10 years of Agio," said Bart McDonough, Founder and CEO. "We strive every day to deliver the most secure and reliable information systems to the world's most prestigious entities. Our accomplishments over the last decade are a testament to the success of this vision, brought to life by the dedicated employees of Agio."

To commemorate this corporate milestone, Agio unveiled a new logo the company will leverage across brand properties throughout 2020.

Since inception, Agio has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions. In 2013, the firm purchased Secure Enterprise Computing , an information security services and consulting company, in preparation for the increasingly critical cybersecurity threat and regulatory landscape. In 2019, Agio also acquired Intersection's Enterprise Services unit to mature the firm's public cloud expertise in response to the market's growing appetite for public over private cloud.

Notable service launches showcasing Agio's progressive go-to-market strategy over the years include Agio Managed Azure, SEC Cybersecurity Governance Program, Cybersecurity Technical Testing Program, and Vendor Cybersecurity Risk and Portfolio Company Programs. Agio continues to reinvest heavily in its core offerings, including Infrastructure Monitoring & Management, Database Management, Helpdesk, Managed Detection & Response, as well as Incident Response. The firm understands sustaining true market leadership is a blend between new strategic investments and doubling down on those core solutions clients will continue to need.

In alignment with Agio's commitment to exceptional service, the firm maintains a workplace culture that prioritizes five key values: master the fundamentals; speak up; communicate fearlessly; be bigger than your job; and evolve. It is this focus on culture and employee engagement that drives Agio's business growth and client loyalty. The launch of Agio Academy is a prime example of the organization's commitment to cultivating and empowering its people. As demand for certified technical professionals grows, Agio Academy offers internal training to employees, encouraging them to learn the skills required to switch business lines and pursue new career paths.

"Agio takes a careful approach to sustainable business growth," explained McDonough. "We constantly seek out best-in-class technologies to fuel our service offerings and streamline processes, while simultaneously committing to programs like Agio Gives Back that incentivize employees to leverage four paid workdays for volunteering causes."

"We will continue to grow our professional team seeking out best-in-breed people, processes and technology, especially as our world increasingly moves towards successful integration with Artificial Intelligence " said McDonough. "Agio's future is brighter than ever before."

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services, health care and payments enterprises with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC, Norman, OK, Belfast, NIR, and Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit www.agio.com .

