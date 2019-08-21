Agio Launches New Cybersecurity Technical Testing Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio , a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has launched a new technical testing program to help firms navigate the changing landscape of cybersecurity threats and defenses.

The offering is completely customizable based on an organization's size, maturity and existing cybersecurity efforts, offering an added layer of defense for even the most cyber-sophisticated firms by uncovering previously undiscoverable exposure areas. Throughout the program, Agio's team of seasoned cybersecurity experts delivers a range of nearly 20 specific testing services, broken out into four categories:

Penetration Tests & Vulnerability Assessments Attach & Breach Simulations Security Architecture & Configuration End-User Technical Evaluations

"The depth of testing and rigorous consistency in this Cybersecurity Technical Testing Program will help unearth previously hidden exposure areas, providing clients with crucial additional protection against sophisticated bad actors," said Ray Hillen, Managing Director of Cybersecurity at Agio. "While it is encouraging to see more firms onboarding CISOs and rolling out structured governance programs to help prevent cyber-attacks, organizations must build on this foundation to continue reassuring partners, investors and stakeholders alike as threats evolve. Our new program meets this need at greater efficiency and lower cost."

While most firms simply look at system vulnerabilities, Agio provides comprehensive on-site testing and a broader scope of assessment that includes:

Targeted and controlled system exploitation

Remediation validation

Cloud security architecture

Password audits

Laptop security reviews

Red team assessments

The new service helps firms implement industry best practices and meet requirements issued by the likes of NIST, SEC, FINRA, FCA, NYDFS, HIPAA, PCI and SOX, among others.

"Our people work closely with each client to understand the resources available to complement their existing cybersecurity and compliance frameworks," continued Hillen. "We collaborate with individual firms to create a unique program that has a depth and cadence corresponding to their specific needs. This ensures an advanced, adaptable cybersecurity posture against the increasingly complex threats firms encounter on a regular basis."

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services, health care and payments enterprises with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in Raleigh, NC and Norman, OK. For more information, please visit www.agio.com .

