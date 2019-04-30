Agio Named AT&T Cybersecurity's 2018 'New Partner of the Year'

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has won AT&T Cybersecurity's New Partner of the Year Award for 2018.

The award, which recognizes Agio's phenomenal business growth and 'customer-first' workplace culture, comes after the organization recorded the highest number of new sales bookings by any solution provider for AT&T's Cybersecurity Partner Program since joining in 2018. This program allows leading system integrators, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response providers (MDRs) to resell and support AT&T Cybersecurity solutions.

"Receiving AT&T Cybersecurity's New Partner of the Year award is a tremendous accolade that reflects the strength of Agio's innovative relationship with customers, bringing the best-in-breed technology paired with our service to the market," said Kate Wood, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're pleased to work alongside a technology partner who understands the nuances of the industries and clients we serve, specifically alternative investment managers, healthcare providers and business associates. In AT&T Cybersecurity, we see a like-minded ally that shares the same values and ability to adapt to market needs."

Last month, AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting and AT&T Managed Security Services joined forces with AlienVault to create AT&T Cybersecurity to provide cybersecurity solutions that help businesses of any type and size stay ahead of cyber threats. The company's affiliation with Agio helps enterprise clients navigate cybersecurity risks including dispersed networks, large volumes of customer data and interoperable technologies. It also coincides with 88 percent of enterprise IT professionals reporting at least one type of security incident or breach in the last year, per AT&T Cybersecurity Insights.

"Agio signed on with us in early 2018 and came to the table with focused goals, a compelling service offering and an amazing technical team," said Mike LaPeters, Vice President, Global Channel Sales, AT&T Cybersecurity. "The team's centralized security strategy and the positive feedback garnered from clientele reinforces how Agio helps enterprises invest shrewdly in their defenses against cybercriminals."

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services, health care and payments enterprises with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in Raleigh, NC and Norman, OK. For more information, please visit www.agio.com.

Contact: Netanel Spero, 646-818-9019

SOURCE Agio

Related Links

https://agio.com/

