AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

Agjunction Inc.

17:10 ET

HIAWATHA, KS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: AJX) - AgJunction Inc. ("AgJunction") announces that on May 23, 2018 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Scott B. Edmonds

63,947,431

99.90%

63,460

0.10%

Lori S. Ell

63,951,931

99.91%

58,960

0.09%

Jonathan W. Ladd

63,786,511

99.65%

224,380

0.35%

Ryan J. Levenson

63,946,931

99.90%

63,960

0.10%

Jose F. Suarez

56,989,931

89.03%

7,020,960

10.97%

David E. Vaughn

63,778,335

99.64%

232,556

0.36%

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agjunction-inc-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-300653966.html

SOURCE Agjunction Inc.

Also from this source

May 16, 2018, 16:45 ET AgJunction Confirms the Date of its Annual and Special Meeting of...

May 09, 2018, 17:20 ET AgJunction Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

Agjunction Inc.

17:10 ET