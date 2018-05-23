AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

HIAWATHA, KS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: AJX) - AgJunction Inc. ("AgJunction") announces that on May 23, 2018 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows: