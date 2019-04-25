AgJunction Sets First Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the Autosteering Company™, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

AgJunction CEO Dave Vaughn and CFO Michael Manning will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 1-647-427-7450

Conference ID: 3385756

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor center section of the company's website at http://www.corp.agjunction.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 23, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-416-849-0833

Replay ID: 3385756

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending in the US, Canada, Europe, South America and Australia. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, and Whirl™ and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction has locations in California, Arizona, and Australia, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

