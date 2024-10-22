AGL Credit Management Appoints Kassem Shafi as Head of Capital Formation & Strategic Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LLC ("AGL"), a leading corporate credit specialist providing investment strategies and solutions for investors and borrowers, announced the appointment of Kassem Shafi as Head of Capital Formation & Strategic Initiatives. In this newly created role, Mr. Shafi will oversee the firm's investor engagement, development of tailored offerings and formation of strategic partnerships.

Mr. Shafi joins AGL from Barclays, where he most recently served as Co-Head of Americas Sell-Side Advisory and Global Head of Private Capital Advisory within the M&A group in New York. During his tenure at Barclays, Mr. Shafi was instrumental in building out the bank's capabilities in continuation vehicles and related monetization solutions for private equity sponsors. Additionally, he played a key leadership role in developing Barclays' approach to providing private credit solutions to its clients, a critical initiative that ultimately led to Barclays' exclusive Cooperation Agreement with AGL and the launch of AGL's new private credit investment platform.

"Kassem's joining AGL is a significant addition to our senior team and will greatly enhance the depth and scope of our engagement with allocators of capital globally" said Peter Gleysteen, Founder, CEO and CIO of AGL. "His success in closing complex initiatives for many leading financial firms worldwide brings a wealth of experience and relationships across the global financial sector. We are excited to have Kassem on board, especially as we expand our client relationships globally."

Throughout his career, Mr. Shafi has advised leading alternative asset managers on various fund formations across asset classes and helped clients raise capital for a wide variety of strategies on a global basis. His career includes several years at Credit Suisse, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Private Fund Group. He also served as Head of Marketing at Ares Management and as a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. Mr. Shafi holds a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University.

"I am honored to join AGL at such a pivotal time in the firm's evolution," said Mr. Shafi. "AGL has firmly established itself as a leader in credit investing in the U.S., with a strong reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality solutions and results to its investors. The opportunity to work alongside Peter Gleysteen, whom I have known for almost 20 years, and such a talented team is truly inspiring. I look forward to helping AGL build on its successes by driving growth in its well-established businesses on a global basis."

AGL Credit Management LLC is an independent corporate credit specialist offering investment strategies and financing solutions for investors and borrowers globally. With over $16 billion in assets under management since inception in 2019, AGL's highly experienced team focuses on the objectives of investors and borrowers through its differentiated approach to sourcing, creating and managing corporate credit assets. For more information, please visit www.aglcredit.com.

