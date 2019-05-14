AGL Credit Management Appoints Wynne Comer as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LP ("AGL"), a private credit investment firm specializing in innovative actively managed credit solutions based on bank loans, today announced the appointment of Wynne Comer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In the new role, Comer will manage key functional areas, including leading the roll out of new products, structuring related financings and managing the firm's infrastructure, finance and administrative functions. She will report to Peter Gleysteen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of AGL.

Comer brings nearly 30 years of credit markets and leveraged loans underwriting experience to AGL. Most recently, she served as a Managing Director and Global Head of CLO Primary at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she led a team across New York and London and worked since 2007. Previously, she held various roles at Salomon Smith Barney and later Citigroup, where she spent 14 years and helped structure and market a variety of CDOs, securitizations and project finance transactions. Comer started her career as an analyst at Sanwa Bank in Tokyo in 1988. She is a board member of the Loan Syndication & Trading Association (LSTA).

"Wynne is a recognized leader in the bank loan and structured credit businesses," said Peter Gleysteen. "Wynne's joining us will turbocharge AGL's growth, including our recently launched stable return strategy. We created the stable return strategy to fill a void in the market and to deliver reliable high single digit returns in a safe, scalable and cost-effective structure, with a significant element of current return. Wynne is a stellar example of AGL's ability to attract the very best talent in our industry, and here from one the world's preeminent financial institutions."

Thomas H. Lee, chairman of AGL, added, "The appointment of Wynne is a key step for the growth of AGL's franchise based on bank loans and completely fills out the firm's outstanding senior management team."

Comer added, "I am delighted to join Peter and the AGL team on this unique and well positioned investment platform, which received strong initial backing by a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA and Thomas H. Lee's family office."

Comer received an M.B.A. from Dartmouth University's Tuck School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University.

About AGL Credit Management LP

AGL Credit Management ("AGL") is a private credit investment firm and registered investment adviser specializing in actively managed solutions designed to deliver relatively secure, stable and scalable returns based on bank loans. AGL was founded by Peter Gleysteen, a widely known innovator in the bank loan market. For more information, visit www.aglcredit.com.

