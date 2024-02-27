AGL Credit Management Has Three CLOs Named Finalists for DealCatalyst's 2024 Deals of the Year Awards

2 CLOs nominated for Best Performing BSL CLO Deal of the Year

Another CLO nominated for Innovative BSL CLO Deal of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LP ("AGL"), an experienced investment manager focused on corporate credit strategies, today announced three of its CLOs have been shortlisted as finalists for Deals of the Year by DealCatalyst's annual U.S. CLO Awards.

From 266 U.S. CLOs issued in 2023, AGL CLO 24 and AGL CLO 28 were shortlisted for Best Performing BSL CLO Deal of the Year. AGL Core CLO 27 was also recognized as a finalist from over 18 nominees for the Innovative BSL CLO Deal of the Year due its unique structure designed to accommodate the varying target return and leverage profiles of several different investors through a comingled vehicle.

Founded in March 2019 by leveraged loan pioneer Peter Gleysteen, AGL has priced over 30 CLOs in less than five years and is a consistent top performer in its CLO vehicles.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative and thoughtful approach to CLO investing by one of the leading organizations in the market," said AGL founder, CEO and CIO Peter Gleysteen. "Our team has remained active over the past year and continues to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

"We value and appreciate the contributions of our incredible team and the support of our investors, advisors and partners that have made these successes possible," said Wynne Comer, Chief Operating Officer at AGL Credit Management. "We look forward to continuing to build on our strong momentum in 2024 and continue to deliver superior outcomes for our investors and support the broader leveraged finance ecosystem."

DealCatalyst, in partnership with LSTA, recognizes leaders in the CLO space by polling market participants including managers, investors and service providers for the annual CLO Industry Awards. Voting is open now and closes March 8th.

AGL did not provide compensation to DealCatalyst or the LSTA for these nominations. AGL is a member of the LSTA.

About AGL Credit Management LP

AGL Credit Management is a premier, independent corporate credit asset manager specializing in investment offerings designed to deliver secure, stable and scalable cash yields driven returns to investors globally. The firm launched in March 2019 and has $14B+ in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.aglcredit.com.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Archana Kannan

[email protected]

SOURCE AGL Credit Management LP