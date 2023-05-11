AGL Energy, Cobram Estate, Lion and Officeworks Among Customers Speaking at BeyondTheBlack APAC 2023

Industry leading customers, Deloitte, EY and SAP® to share digital finance transformation and accounting automation best practices at BlackLine annual events in Sydney and Melbourne

LOS ANGELES and SYDNEY, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its annual Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional user conferences next week with events planned in Sydney and Melbourne. Beyond reporting the numbers and managing risk, Finance and Accounting (F&A) is being asked to do more than ever before, including transforming foundational processes, optimizing business operations and guiding corporate strategy. At BeyondTheBlack Sydney 2023 and BeyondTheBlack Melbourne 2023 F&A leaders will learn how they can 'Go Beyond' and move to world-class accounting.

BlackLine's signature BeyondTheBlack events invite F&A professionals to embrace modern accounting, featuring speakers from regional BlackLine customers including AGL Energy and Lion this year in Sydney and Cobram Estate and Officeworks in Melbourne. Leading customers will share measurable results from modernizing their financial close, accounts receivable (AR) and intercompany financial management (IFM) processes using BlackLine's solutions on their digital finance transformation journeys. Thought leaders from EY and SAP will be speaking on a panel at both events with Deloitte joining them in Sydney.

Program Highlights for Each Event :

Representatives from eight BlackLine customers telling their digital finance transformation stories

More than 16 total speakers, spanning 12 sessions and three interactive panels on key topics including:

How Financial Operations Management – a newly defined software category encompassing automation for critical accounting processes – can help organizations move forward on the path to digital transformation success







How BlackLine complements specific ERP systems, such as those from Oracle, SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday and more







How BlackLine's new Financial Reporting Analytics provides a centralized, secure and automated solution with end-to-end transparency to help analyze financial statement variances

Featured Speakers :

BlackLine Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker , Co-CEO and Chair Owen Ryan , Chief Transformation Officer Tammy Coley and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business.





and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business. Radio announcer, TV personality and self-described maths geek Adam Spencer will deliver a keynote titled "How digital transformation will change the world forever," exploring how to make AI technology work for F&A professionals today and carry them into tomorrow.

Bringing together a community focused on innovation and leadership in F&A, BeyondTheBlack Sydney 2023 will take place Monday to Tuesday, 15 – 16 May, at the Four Seasons Hotel with BeyondTheBlack Melbourne 2023 to follow on Wednesday to Thursday, 17 – 18 May, at the InterContinental. BlackLine invites its nearly 400 customers in the region, as well as partners and future customers, to register for the complimentary events.

Join us to find out what the best companies in the world have to say about using BlackLine to modernize their F&A operations.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

