AGLC Is The First Casino Gaming Customer In Canada To Launch Starwall® x Orion™ And Orion Curve Cabinets

AGS Senior Vice President of Sales Adam Whitehurst said, "We are thrilled and honored that Alberta is the first customer in Canada to take our Starwall x Orion and our Orion Curve cabinet, two of our newest and most promising slot offerings. We are confident that these exciting new products will delight players and drive attraction across the gaming floor."

The Starwall video display, an award-winning and eye-catching merchandising package for AGS' premium Orion Portrait™ games, launched with Jade Wins Deluxe® and Golden Wins Deluxe®, the first games in AGS' new 88 Tian Lun™ family. These games are upgraded versions of AGS classic player-favorites, featuring a thrilling bonus wheel, multi-level progressives, multipliers, respins, and an exciting coin-grab bonus feature.

The Starwall x Orion is currently live in seven Alberta casinos, including Cash Casino Calgary, Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton, Deerfoot Inn & Casino, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, Pure Casino Calgary, Pure Casino Edmonton, and River Cree Resort & Casino.

The Orion Curve slot platform features a 4K LCD Ultra HD 49-inch curved portrait monitor with a premium sound system and features games such as Sacred Dragon® and Royal Phoenix®. Its Alberta debut includes six casinos: Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, Cowboys Casino, Deerfoot Inn & Casino, Pure Casino Calgary, Pure Casino Yellowhead, and River Cree Resort & Casino.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

AGS Investor and Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Brad Boyer, Vice President – Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

All® notices signify marks registered in the United States.

SOURCE AGS

Related Links

http://www.playags.com

