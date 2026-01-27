Aglocell Joins Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform Ecosystem to Deliver AI-Driven Spectral Efficiency rApp

Breakthrough SpectraMax rApp delivers telecom operators a smarter path to network efficiency with up to 50% more spectrum capacity without building a single tower

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aglocell, Inc., a leader in AI-powered wireless network automation, today introduced its next-generation cell-edge spectral efficiency optimization rApp, SpectraMax, which is designed to run seamlessly within multi-vendor network environments. SpectraMax is now integrated into the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) ecosystem, enabling telecom service providers to unlock latent capacity in their infrastructure through AI-driven spectral efficiency.

Ericsson, a world leader in communications technology and services, created the EIAP as an open network management and automation platform for open, multi-vendor and multi-technology networks, supporting all 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN). It is the industry's leading rApp ecosystem and empowers developers with all the capabilities needed to build, validate, share and operate automation applications.

"Telecom operators are entering a new phase where AI-native architectures will determine who leads in efficiency and monetization," said Bruce Peterson, Managing Director of Aglocell. "While traditional rApps are designed to manage and optimize RAN performance, Aglocell SpectraMax's network optimization algorithms exemplifies the innovation possible when AI-driven spectral efficiency optimization applications run on a RAN Intelligent Automation Platform."

SpectraMax leverages the latest in AI and combinatorial optimization to dynamically steer users to the optimal frequency layer and cell site in real time—no new towers required. Unlike traditional load balancing, SpectraMax optimizes both horizontally (across cell sites) and vertically (across spectrum layers), treating the network as a unified resource rather than siloed cells. The EIAP integration enables near-real-time adjustments—a major leap from legacy systems that update parameters during intervals.

Key capabilities and benefits include:

20–50% improvement in cell-edge spectral efficiency





19% reduction in network congestion





in network congestion More than $2 million in avoided capex per deployment cluster

Aglocell also has a patent-pending capability on its roadmap to intelligently offload traffic from wireless to fiber-backed WiFi, with relevance for operators exploring converged network strategies. The company will feature SpectraMax at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Mar. 2 -5 in Hall 7 Stand 7C21.

About Aglocell

Aglocell, Inc. develops AI-driven solutions that automate and optimize wireless networks globally. Its advanced algorithms enhance spectral efficiency, streamline operational workflows and unlock new performance gains for mobile network operators. For more information visit aglocell.com.

