AGM Announces Establishment of Canadian Subsidiary, Accelerating Global Business Expansion

BEIJING, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced it has started to establish a subsidiary in Canada, as part of its strategic initiative to deepen the Company's engagement in energy development, data center construction, and mining operations in both Canada and the United States.

The North American market is rapidly emerging as one of the largest and most dynamic markets globally. With abundant energy resources, Canada holds strategic significance in the cryptocurrency market, providing robust support for the industry's development. As an integral part of Company's global business strategy, AGM's subsidiary in Canada will collaborate with key partners in energy supply, exploration, and mining operations to drive sustainable growth in the cryptocurrency sector and bolster the Company's business.

Mr. Zhu Bo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGM Group, remarked, "We are confident that AGM Group's Canadian branch will expedite our global development efforts, presenting enhanced growth prospects for our clients and partners while delivering sustainable long-term value to our investors. We eagerly anticipate updating you on our progress in the near future".

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

