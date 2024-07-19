AGM Group Announces Receipt of Notification from Nasdaq

BEIJING, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") on July 15, 2024, from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). The Notification Letter advised that for the last 30 consecutive business the minimum closing bid price per share for the Company's ordinary shares was below the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 13, 2025, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during this compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by January 13, 2025, it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

The Company intends to actively monitor the bid price for its shares and will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

