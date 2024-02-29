AGM Group Embarks on Strategic Upgrade to Accelerate Global Expansion

BEIJING, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today unveiled its strategic upgrade aimed at accelerating its global expansion. Focused on advancing its Bitcoin mining and data center operations, AGM Group is diversifying its portfolio to include digital technology, cryptocurrency mining, and technology hardware research and development, manufacture, and sales.

Leveraging its extensive history of cultivating customer relationships for mining machine purchases and collaborating with energy partners who possess vast energy reserves, AGM Group is poised to extend its reach into the mining industry. The company's expansion strategy is multifaceted, encompassing self-constructed projects, joint mining ventures, and strategic acquisitions. AGM Group is committed to establishing and operating Bitcoin mining data centers, coupled with offering hosting services, in strategically chosen locations including the United States, Canada, and Central Asia. This initiative represents a significant step forward in AGM Group's journey towards becoming a leader in the global mining sector.

Mr. Zhu Bo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGM Group, shared his excitement about the company's prospects, stating, "We are currently in the early stages of negotiations with energy providers and bitcoin mining farms that possess established mining sites already utilized by clients, in addition to discussions with our customers who are in immediate need of mining hosting services. We anticipate sharing further details shortly. Our initial phase targets include managing up to 200MW of data centers worldwide, aiming for a hash rate of up to 5 EH/s, and deploying over 50,000 mining machines by the end of 2024."

He added: "AGMH is set to become a pivotal force in the mining industry, serving as a critical link between two essential domains. On one side, our profound expertise and industry experience place us in an optimal position to understand and fulfill the demands of hosting customers. On the other side, we stand unique with partners who are energy sources but may lack the experience in establishing hosting facilities or accessing potential customers. AGM is poised to bridge this gap, providing necessary expertise and customer access. This strategic enhancement is not just an evolution—it's a transformative step forward in our mission for global expansion, underlining our commitment to innovating within the mining sector and beyond. We firmly believe that this strategy upgrading will position our company with a more comprehensive business structure, drive accelerated growth, and deliver enhanced value returns to our shareholders."

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

