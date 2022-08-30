AGM Marketing Celebrates 2 Consecutive Years on The Inc 5000 List & the 1st Anniversary of its State-of-the-Art World Headquarters in Largo, FL

Manuel Suarez's marketing agency, AGM - Attention Grabbing Media, helps clients grab social media attention on a massive scale.

LARGO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Suarez, The Marketing Ninja, leads one of the fastest-growing marketing agencies in America. As recognized by the Inc 5000 list for the second year in a row, AGM Marketing - aka Attention Grabbing Media - helps subject matter experts and eCommerce businesses dominate social media with omnipresence so they can make a greater impact on the world.

Manuel Suarez, CEO of AGM Marketing Agency

AGM Marketing is located in Largo, FL, but has an international presence through its worldwide team. Their clients have businesses that span multiple countries and have earned over 15 million YouTube subscribers, billions of social media views, and millions of social media followers.

One thing that makes AGM Marketing such a powerful agency is the fact that they consistently test marketing strategies on their own brands. Only then do Manuel Suarez and AGM Marketing apply the most effective marketing strategies to their clients' accounts.

"We walk the walk before we talk the talk," said Manuel Suarez, CEO at AGM Marketing. "If I haven't successfully used a marketing strategy on my own brands, I don't use it on my clients. They pay for results, not experiments."

Even though AGM has a large international staff, its world headquarters is located in Largo, FL. And this month they are celebrating two significant milestones. One is earning a place on the coveted Inc 5000, for the 2nd year in a row. The other is the one-year anniversary of their state-of-the-art marketing office, complete with custom podcasting and video studios.

About Manuel Suarez and AGM Marketing

As a 2-time Inc 5000 award winner in the marketing industry, AGM is a true marketing juggernaut. Their client roster includes superstars such as Dr. Eric Berg, Frank Suarez, Brandon Dawson, Chick Corea, and Nancy Cartwright. For more information on Manuel Suarez and AGM Marketing, visit www.agmagency.com and follow @theninjamarketer on Facebook.

Media Contact

Ollie Rodriguez

Chief Operation Officer

[email protected]

Karly Wagner

[email protected]

7274803516

SOURCE AGM Marketing