AGMA Elects New President, Officers and Governors

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) held a mail ballot election pursuant to its Constitution. Global Election Services (GES) certified the election results, which were accepted and approved today by AGMA's Board of Governors.

The following officers were elected: President - Raymond Menard; Treasurer - J Austin Bitner; Recording Secretary – Louis Perry; First VP - John W. Coleman; Second VP - Elizabeth Sciblo; Third VP – Teresa Reichlen; Fourth VP – Jane Shaulis; Fifth VP – Samuel Schultz. Nineteen Governors comprised of Soloists, Choristers/Actors and Dancers were also elected throughout the country in a record setting voter turnout.

President Menard, Production Stage Manager at the Metropolitan Opera and an Assistant Professor at Columbia University School of the Arts, is a lifetime member of AGMA with 21 years of service to its membership. "I am honored to have been elected AGMA's next President and look forward to serving our wonderful, diverse membership. I pledge that I will do all I can to represent their interests and strengthen the union," stated Mr. Menard.

"I look forward to working closely with President Menard and the newly elected leadership. AGMA is, and has always been, a member-driven organization thanks to the dedicated and talented individuals who volunteer their time and efforts," said Leonard Egert, AGMA's National Executive Director.

The new leadership will assume their positions on June 1, 2019.

American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) is a labor organization that represents the Artists who create and engage in America's operatic, choral and dance performances across the world. AGMA represents approximately 7500 opera singers, ballet and modern dancers, and production personnel at all principal opera houses and dance companies in the United States. The Union provides forceful advocacy and defense of its members' employment and artistic rights and is affiliated with the AFL-CIO; Branch of Associated Actors and Artists of America.

For more information please go to www.musicalartists.org.

