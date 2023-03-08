Agmatix Partners with NASA Harvest to Support the Uptake of Sustainable Agricultural Practices, Promoting Resilient Agriculture Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agmatix , a start-up AgTech business specializing in turning agronomic big data into powerful models and insights, today announces a partnership with NASA Harvest - NASA's global Food Security and Agriculture Consortium - to support crop production in a sustainable way at the field level and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Satellite imagery alongside ground measurements will be analyzed using the Agmatix platform, to inform sustainable on-farm decisions

A combination of ground sampling and remote sensing data will be used to support farmers in their transition toward sustainable agriculture. The methodology developed within this partnership will track farmer efforts to improve conservation management and guide them to improve their sustainability levels.

"According to the World Economic Forum, sustainable agriculture practices must triple in order to prevent climate change. Currently, adoption is hindered by a lack of consistent and acceptable measurements at scale. Our collaboration will promote resilient agriculture beginning with smallholder farms in India and commercial farms in Brazil, and lead to further expansion worldwide," comments Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix.

"NASA Harvest is excited to partner with Agmatix to advance the use of satellite-based information to help inform on-farm decisions which can ultimately result in increased resilience while reducing waste," comments Inbal Becker-Reshef, NASA Harvest Director.

NASA Harvest will provide its expertise on agricultural remote sensing and leverage tools developed by the consortium, which will then be combined with field data from Agmatix and processed using a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. These data-driven insights can help farmers make field-level decisions that impact sustainability most effectively, such as cover crop selection and fertilizer application.

"Our collaboration will help food manufacturers meet consumer expectations for more sustainably sourced products," comments Ron Baruchi, CEO of Agmatix.

About Agmatix

Agmatix is an agro informatics company that develops data-driven solutions for ag professionals worldwide. Their cutting-edge technology platform uses agronomy data science and advanced AI technology to convert agronomic data into actionable insights at field level. The SaaS platform aggregates, standardizes, and harmonizes agronomic data from trials and experiments, unlocking a significant new layer of knowledge. With a revolutionary approach, Agmatix aims to solve the lack of data standardization to dramatically improve agricultural practices, crop yields, nutritional quality, and promote sustainable agriculture.

For more information on Agmatix, please visit www.agmatix.com .

About NASA Harvest

NASA Harvest is NASA's Global Food Security and Agriculture Consortium. Our mission is to enable and advance adoption of satellite Earth observations by public and private organizations to benefit food security, agriculture, and environmental resiliency worldwide. Established by NASA in 2017, we operate as a multidisciplinary and multisectoral Consortium of leading scientists and agricultural stakeholders, led by researchers at the University of Maryland and implemented together with our partners across the globe.

