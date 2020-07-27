AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$1.60 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $1.24 net income per common share

net income per common share

$0.36 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI $0.58 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1

net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost Includes $0.14 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $15.7 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

Excludes $(0.10) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates $14.92 tangible net book value per common share as of June 30, 2020

tangible net book value per common share as of Increased $1.30 per common share, or 9.5%, from $13.62 per common share as of March 31, 2020

per common share, or 9.5%, from per common share as of $0.36 dividends declared per common share for the second quarter

dividends declared per common share for the second quarter 12.2% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

Comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and $1.30 increase in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$97.7 billion investment portfolio as of June 30, 2020 , comprised of:

investment portfolio as of , comprised of: $75.8 billion Agency MBS

Agency MBS

$20.5 billion net TBA mortgage position

net TBA mortgage position

$1.3 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities

credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities 9.2x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of June 30, 2020

8.8x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

Cash and unencumbered Agency MBS totaled approximately $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2020

as of Excludes unencumbered CRT and non-Agency securities and assets held at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities

19.9% portfolio CPR for the quarter

16.6% average projected portfolio CPR as of June 30, 2020

1.68% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost

Excludes -26 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates

12.2 million shares, or $147 million , of common stock repurchased during the quarter

, of common stock repurchased during the quarter Represents 2.2% of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2020



$11.99 per share average repurchase price, inclusive of transaction costs



















1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"We were very pleased with the performance of our portfolio in the second quarter," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Market conditions during the quarter improved significantly as a result of the unprecedented domestic monetary and fiscal stimulus. Interest rate volatility was muted as the Federal Reserve communicated its intention to hold short-term rates at current levels for several years. Against this favorable backdrop, risk assets rallied dramatically during the quarter. Equity markets, along with many credit centric fixed income sectors, recouped most of their first quarter losses.

"The performance of Agency MBS was somewhat mixed during the quarter. Lower coupon MBS outperformed higher coupon Agency MBS, which were negatively impacted by prepayment concerns. Importantly for AGNC, specified pools recovered a significant portion of the price declines experienced in March. The strong performance of specified pools was the primary driver of our 12% economic return for the quarter, which represented a recovery of about half of the pandemic-related first quarter loss."

"In addition to the significant book value gain in the second quarter, AGNC's earnings power also remained robust, as evidenced by our $0.58 per common share of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization cost," said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "The small increase in our net spread and dollar roll income from the first quarter was encouraging given the reduction in the overall size of the portfolio and the lower average leverage. The broad availability of funding at rates near zero and muted interest rate volatility create a very favorable environment for the three primary components of our business – asset performance, cost and availability of financing and risk management. As such, we expect the earnings environment for Agency MBS to remain favorable for the foreseeable future despite the ongoing economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $14.92 per share, an increase of 9.5% for the quarter, compared to $13.62 per share as of March 31, 2020.

The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.95 and $0.93 per share, of goodwill as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $97.7 billion, comprised of:

$96.4 billion of Agency MBS and net TBA securities, including:

of Agency MBS and net TBA securities, including: $95.7 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

$68.0 billion 30-year MBS,

30-year MBS,



$12.9 billion 30-year TBA securities, net,

30-year TBA securities, net,



$4.4 billion 15-year MBS,

15-year MBS,



$7.6 billion 15-year TBA securities, and

15-year TBA securities, and



$2.8 billion 20-year MBS; and

20-year MBS; and

$0.7 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; and

of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; and $1.3 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of June 30, 2020, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 83% and 12%, respectively, of the Company's investment portfolio, compared to 90% and 6%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon was 3.40%, compared to 3.62% as of March 31, 2020, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.54% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

2.56% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

2.88% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $20.5 billion, consisting of $20.6 billion long and $(26) million short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $130 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet. As of March 31, 2020, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $21.2 billion, consisting of $21.5 billion long and $(0.3) billion short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $574 million.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 19.9% for the second quarter, compared to 12.2% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of June 30, 2020 increased to 16.6%, from 14.5% as of March 31, 2020.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 104.2% of par value as of June 30, 2020. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the second quarter was $(223) million, or $(0.40) per common share, which includes "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(57) million, or $(0.10) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the second quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(384) million, or $(0.70) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(243) million, or $(0.44) per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.39% for the second quarter, compared to 2.01% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 2.71% for the second quarter, compared to 3.00% for the prior quarter. Including the net TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the second quarter was 2.56%, compared to 2.97% for the prior quarter.

For the second quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 0.76%, compared to 1.80% for the prior quarter. For the second quarter, the Company's TBA position had an implied financing benefit of -0.09%, compared to an implied financing cost of 1.67% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the second quarter was 0.88%, compared to 1.67% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the net TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for the second quarter was 1.68%, compared to 1.30% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of $0.58 per common share, excluding $(0.10) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.57 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.44) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of June 30, 2020, $69.2 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $20.4 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.2 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $0.5 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.2x as of June 30, 2020, compared to 9.4x as of March 31, 2020. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the second quarter was 8.8x tangible net book value, compared to 9.9x in the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 0.41%, compared to 1.36% as of March 31, 2020, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 60 days, compared to 93 days as of March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, $33.3 billion, or 48%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

During the second quarter, the Company terminated $3.7 billion of Agency repurchase agreements with a weighted average interest rate of 2.11% and a weighted average remaining maturity of 2.2 years. The terminated agreements were replaced with shorter duration repurchase agreements at lower prevailing market rates. The Company recognized losses on debt extinguishment of $146 million in other gain (loss), net for the quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

$54.9 billion of three months or less;

of three months or less; $2.6 billion from three to six months; and

from three to six months; and $11.7 billion from six to twelve months.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of June 30, 2020, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 66% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, net TBA position and other debt, compared to 70% as of March 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $42.1 billion in notional amount, compared to $46.5 billion as of March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 0.39%, an average receive rate of 0.13% and an average maturity of 5.1 years, compared to 0.94%, 0.15% and 4.5 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, 79%, 16% and 5% of the Company's interest rate swap portfolio was linked to the Overnight Index Swap Rate ("OIS"), Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") and three-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR"), respectively, compared to 69%, 26% and 5%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $9.4 billion, compared to $9.6 billion as of March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had net short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $8.1 billion, compared to $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2020.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the second quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $447 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.80 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(2,463) million, or $(4.49) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the second quarter was comprised of:

$153 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;

of net realized gains on sales of investment securities; $679 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $(59) million of interest rate swap periodic costs;

of interest rate swap periodic costs; $(320) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;

of net losses on interest rate swaps; $(14) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

of net losses on interest rate swaptions; $(64) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions; $78 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $142 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities;

of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities; $(146) million of losses on debt extinguishment; and

of losses on debt extinguishment; and $(2) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

During the second quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $203 million, or $0.36 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $464 million, or $0.85 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the second quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of April 30, May 29 and June 30, 2020, respectively, totaling $0.36 per share for the quarter, which were paid on May 11, June 9 and July 10, 2020, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the second quarter of 2020, the Company has declared a total of $10.1 billion in common stock dividends, or $42.16 per common share.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 12.2 million shares, or $147 million, of its common stock for an average repurchase price of $11.99 per common share, inclusive of transaction costs. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $750 million of common stock remaining available for repurchase.

The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to repurchase shares under the stock repurchase program only when the repurchase price is less than its then-current estimate of its tangible net book value per common share.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $69,956, $64,154, $92,608, $93,688 and $87,582, respectively) $ 75,488

$ 70,292

$ 98,516

$ 98,577

$ 91,140 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value (pledged securities) 344

358

371

393

411 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $479, $360, $309, $358 and $269, respectively) 712

574

976

1,134

1,117 Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $511, $437, $0, $0 and $0, respectively) 599

552

579

579

603 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $1,136, $3,721, $97, $162 and $1,152, respectively) 1,181

3,721

97

215

1,152 Cash and cash equivalents 859

1,289

831

906

870 Restricted cash 1,306

1,978

451

734

789 Derivative assets, at fair value 140

664

190

175

116 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities of $480, $0, $0, $105 and $673, respectively) 489

-

-

105

679 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 7,944

4,938

10,181

6,093

8,848 Goodwill 526

526

526

526

526 Other assets 265

245

364

324

325 Total assets $ 89,853

$ 85,137

$ 113,082

$ 109,761

$ 106,576 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 69,685

$ 66,540

$ 89,182

$ 90,612

$ 86,266 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 204

214

228

238

251 Payable for investment securities purchased 1,468

3,273

2,554

3,094

878 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 3

138

6

22

63 Dividends payable 92

113

104

100

101 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair value 7,929

4,886

9,543

5,114

7,754 Accounts payable and other liabilities 122

175

424

368

917 Total liabilities 79,503

75,339

102,041

99,548

96,230 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred Stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $1,538, $1,538, $963, $735 and $735, respectively) 1,489

1,489

932

711

711 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 555.5, 567.7, 540.9, 540.9 and 547.8 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 6

6

5

5

5 Additional paid-in capital 14,191

14,334

13,893

13,888

13,988 Retained deficit (6,100)

(6,592)

(3,886)

(4,473)

(4,194) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 764

561

97

82

(164) Total stockholders' equity 10,350

9,798

11,041

10,213

10,346 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,853

$ 85,137

$ 113,082

$ 109,761

$ 106,576



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 14.92

$ 13.62

$ 17.66

$ 16.55

$ 16.58

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 429

$ 491

$ 768

$ 676

$ 693 Interest expense 134

426

481

557

570 Net interest income 295

65

287

119

123 Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized gain on sale of investment securities, net 153

494

107

89

132 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through net income, net 679

197

(160)

355

759 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (385)

(3,154)

662

(548)

(1,438) Total other gain (loss), net 447

(2,463)

609

(104)

(547) Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 13

13

16

10

11 Other operating expense 11

10

9

9

9 Total operating expense 24

23

25

19

20 Net income (loss) 718

(2,421)

871

(4)

(444) Dividend on preferred stock 25

21

18

13

13 Issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock -

-

6

-

- Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 693

$ (2,442)

$ 847

$ (17)

$ (457)



















Net income (loss) $ 718

$ (2,421)

$ 871

$ (4)

$ (444) Unrealized gain on investment securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss), net 203

464

15

246

379 Comprehensive income (loss) 921

(1,957)

886

242

(65) Dividend on preferred stock 25

21

18

13

13 Issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock -

-

6

-

- Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 896

$ (1,978)

$ 862

$ 229

$ (78)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 560.3

548.0

541.4

546.4

537.8 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 560.8

548.0

542.6

546.4

537.8 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 1.24

$ (4.46)

$ 1.56

$ (0.03)

$ (0.85) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.24

$ (4.46)

$ 1.56

$ (0.03)

$ (0.85) Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic $ 1.60

$ (3.61)

$ 1.59

$ 0.42

$ (0.15) Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.60

$ (3.61)

$ 1.59

$ 0.42

$ (0.15) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 0.50





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 GAAP net interest income:

















Interest income $ 429

$ 491

$ 768

$ 676

$ 693 Interest expense 134

426

481

557

570 GAAP net interest income 295

65

287

119

123 TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4 78

16

24

29

22 Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,8 (59)

31

85

146

88 Other interest and dividend income 3 1

2

3

4

4 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income 315

114

399

298

237 Operating expense (24)

(23)

(25)

(19)

(20) Net spread and dollar roll income 291

91

374

279

217 Dividend on preferred stock 25

21

18

13

13 Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 266

70

356

266

204 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 11 57

243

(48)

55

58 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, available to common stockholders $ 323

$ 313

$ 308

$ 321

$ 262



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 560.3

548.0

541.4

546.4

537.8 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 560.8

549.2

542.6

547.1

538.4 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.47

$ 0.13

$ 0.66

$ 0.49

$ 0.38 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.13

$ 0.66

$ 0.49

$ 0.38 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common share - basic $ 0.58

$ 0.57

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.49 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common share - diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.57

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.49





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Net income/(loss) $ 718

$ (2,421)

$ 871

$ (4)

$ (444) Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net 22

237

(77)

47

67 Realized gain/loss, net -

2,555

(504)

521

886 Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) (426)

32

(130)

34

320 Unrealized (gain)/loss, net (291)

(263)

(47)

(428)

(644) Other (2)

(8)

2

(1)

(1) Total book to tax differences (697)

2,553

(756)

173

628 Estimated REIT taxable income 21

132

115

169

184 Dividend on preferred stock 25

21

18

13

13 Estimated REIT taxable income (loss), net of preferred stock dividend $ (4)

$ 111

$ 97

$ 156

$ 171 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 560.3

548.0

541.4

546.4

537.8 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 560.3

549.2

542.6

547.1

538.4 Estimated REIT taxable income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.01)

$ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.29

$ 0.32 Estimated REIT taxable income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.29

$ 0.32



















Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 426

$ 394

$ 524

$ 490

$ 170 Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward (426)

32

(130)

34

320 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ -

$ 426

$ 394

$ 524

$ 490 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share $ -

$ 0.75

$ 0.73

$ 0.97

$ 0.89





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 429

$ 491

$ 768

$ 676

$ 693 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 11 57

243

(48)

55

58 TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,6 74

48

58

81

96 Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 560

782

778

812

847 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (134)

(426)

(481)

(557)

(570) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest (expense) benefit 3,5 4

(32)

(34)

(52)

(74) Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,8 (59)

31

85

146

88 Economic interest expense (189)

(427)

(430)

(463)

(556) Other interest and dividend income 3 1

2

3

4

4 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization $ 372

$ 357

$ 351

$ 353

$ 295



















Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 2.39%

2.01%

3.28%

2.91%

2.99% Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 0.32%

0.99%

(0.20)%

0.24%

0.25% Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.71%

3.00%

3.08%

3.15%

3.24% TBA securities - average implied asset yield 6 1.90%

2.54%

3.29%

3.19%

3.21% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 7 2.56%

2.97%

3.09%

3.16%

3.24% Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 0.76%

1.80%

2.12%

2.48%

2.62% TBA securities - average implied funding cost (benefit) 5 (0.09)%

1.67%

1.88%

2.00%

2.47% Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost, net 7 0.61%

1.79%

2.10%

2.43%

2.60% Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost, net 10 0.27%

(0.12)%

(0.34)%

(0.58)%

(0.36)% Average total cost of funds 9 0.88%

1.67%

1.76%

1.85%

2.24% Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.68%

1.30%

1.33%

1.31%

1.00%

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Investment securities: 12

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 75,165

$ 69,901

$ 98,074

$ 98,090

$ 90,627 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 667

$ 749

$ 813

$ 880

$ 924 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 712

$ 574

$ 976

$ 1,134

$ 1,117 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 599

$ 552

$ 579

$ 579

$ 603 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 77,143

$ 71,776

$ 100,442

$ 100,683

$ 93,271 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 73,828

$ 69,343

$ 98,670

$ 98,763

$ 91,953 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 70,878

$ 66,735

$ 95,561

$ 95,629

$ 88,880 Average investment securities, at cost $ 71,787

$ 97,889

$ 93,606

$ 92,764

$ 92,610 Average investment securities, at par $ 68,994

$ 94,933

$ 90,586

$ 89,741

$ 89,586 TBA securities:

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 20,543

$ 21,222

$ 7,429

$ 1,867

$ 11,170 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 20,413

$ 20,648

$ 7,404

$ 1,820

$ 11,086 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ 130

$ 574

$ 25

$ 47

$ 84 Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 15,662

$ 7,487

$ 7,038

$ 10,146

$ 11,864 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13 $ 69,552

$ 93,538

$ 88,677

$ 87,938

$ 86,147 Average stockholders' equity 14 $ 10,262

$ 10,735

$ 10,594

$ 10,347

$ 10,371 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 14.92

$ 13.62

$ 17.66

$ 16.55

$ 16.58 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15 8.8:1

9.9:1

9.5:1

10.0:1

10.0:1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16 9.2:1

9.4:1

9.4:1

9.8:1

9.8:1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 12

















Average coupon 3.77%

3.68%

3.76%

3.87%

3.88% Average asset yield 2.39%

2.01%

3.28%

2.91%

2.99% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.71%

3.00%

3.08%

3.15%

3.24% Average coupon - as of period end 3.71%

3.84%

3.68%

3.76%

3.88% Average asset yield - as of period end 2.64%

2.93%

3.07%

3.08%

3.21% Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 19.9%

12.2%

15.4%

13.5%

10.0% Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 16.6%

14.5%

10.8%

13.4%

12.4% Total premium amortization cost, net $ (223)

$ (384)

$ (84)

$ (192)

$ (183) TBA securities:

















Average coupon - as of period end 17 2.41%

3.02%

3.10%

2.99%

3.29% Average implied asset yield 6 1.90%

2.54%

3.29%

3.19%

3.21% Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 7 2.56%

2.97%

3.09%

3.16%

3.24% Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 0.76%

1.80%

2.12%

2.48%

2.62% TBA securities - average implied funding cost (benefit) 5 (0.09)%

1.67%

1.88%

2.00%

2.47% Interest rate swaps - average periodic expense (income), net 10 0.27%

(0.12)%

(0.34)%

(0.58)%

(0.36)% Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap periodic expense (income), net 7,9 0.88%

1.67%

1.76%

1.85%

2.24% Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 0.41%

1.36%

2.17%

2.48%

2.64% Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 18 0.26%

0.79%

(0.30)%

(0.63)%

(0.74)% Net interest spread:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread 1.42%

0.37%

1.52%

1.09%

0.78% Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.68%

1.30%

1.33%

1.31%

1.00% Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 0.94%

0.86%

0.94%

0.73%

0.77% Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 19 12.2%

(20.2)%

9.6%

2.7%

(0.9)%

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.

Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.

Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill. Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount includes dollar roll income (loss) on long and short TBA securities. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments. The implied funding cost/benefit of TBA dollar roll transactions is determined using the "price drop" (Note 4) and market based assumptions regarding the "cheapest-to-deliver" collateral that can be delivered to satisfy the TBA contract, such as the anticipated collateral's weighted average coupon, weighted average maturity and projected 1-month CPR. The average implied funding cost/benefit for all TBA transactions is weighted based on the Company's daily average TBA balance outstanding for the period. The average implied asset yield for TBA dollar roll transactions is extrapolated by adding the average TBA implied funding cost (Note 5) to the net dollar roll yield. The net dollar roll yield is calculated by dividing dollar roll income (Note 4) by the average net TBA balance (cost basis) outstanding for the period. Amount calculated on a weighted average basis based on average balances outstanding during the period and their respective asset yield/funding cost. Represents periodic interest rate swap settlements. Amount excludes interest rate swap termination fees and mark-to-market adjustments. Cost of funds excludes other supplemental hedges used to hedge a portion of the Company's interest rate risk (such as swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions) and U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Represents interest rate swap periodic income/cost measured as a percent of total mortgage funding (Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and net TBA securities). "Catch-up" premium amortization cost/benefit is reported in interest income on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Investment securities include Agency MBS, CRT and non-Agency securities. Amounts exclude TBA securities. Average repurchase agreements and other debt excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average stockholders' equity calculated as the average month-ended stockholders' equity during the quarter. Average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage during the period was calculated by dividing the sum of the daily weighted average Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and net TBA position (at cost) outstanding for the period by the sum of average stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of period end was calculated by dividing the sum of the amount outstanding under Agency repurchase agreements, other debt, net TBA position (at cost) and net receivable / payable for unsettled investment securities outstanding by the sum of total stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average TBA coupon is for the long TBA position only. Includes forward starting swaps not yet in effect as of reported period-end. Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity represents the sum of the change in tangible net book value per common share and dividends declared on common stock during the period over the beginning tangible net book value per common share.

