AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Oct 30, 2019, 16:01 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- $0.42 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:
- $(0.03) net loss per common share
- $0.45 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI
- $0.59 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1
- Includes $0.05 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $10.1 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market
- Excludes $(0.10) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates
- $16.55 tangible net book value per common share as of September 30, 2019
- Decreased $(0.03) per common share, or -0.2%, from $16.58 per common share as of June 30, 2019
- $0.48 dividends declared per common share for the third quarter
- 2.7% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter
- Comprised of $0.48 dividends per common share and $(0.03) decrease in tangible net book value per common share
OTHER THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- $102.6 billion investment portfolio as of September 30, 2019, comprised of:
- $99.0 billion Agency MBS
- $1.9 billion net TBA mortgage position
- $1.7 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities
- 9.8x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of September 30, 2019
- 10.0x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter
- 13.5% portfolio CPR for the quarter
- 13.4% average projected portfolio CPR as of September 30, 2019
- 1.31% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost
- Excludes -21 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates
- 6.9 million shares, or $103 million, of common stock repurchased during the quarter
- Represents 1.3% of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019
- $14.90 per share average repurchase price, inclusive of transaction costs
- $403 million of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued in October 2019
- $390 million of proceeds from offering, net of offering costs
- Announced $175 million redemption of 7.750% Series B preferred stock
___________
- Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
"In the third quarter, financial market volatility increased in response to weakening global economic indicators and escalating U.S. - China trade tensions. The Federal Reserve (the "Fed"), in turn and consistent with recent messaging, lowered the federal funds target rate 25 basis points at each of its July, September, and October meetings," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "In addition, following a dislocation in government repo markets, the Fed added substantial liquidity to the funding markets beginning in mid-September through its open market operations. The Fed also subsequently announced its intention to continue its open market operations into 2020 and expand its balance sheet through the acquisition of Treasury bills beginning in mid-October and extending through at least the first quarter of 2020.
"As a result of this weakening global macroeconomic outlook and monetary easing actions by central banks, interest rates declined, and the yield curve flattened during the third quarter. Spreads on Agency mortgage-backed securities correspondingly widened relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges during the quarter due in part to heightened prepayment concerns and an increase in the supply of newly originated MBS associated with the lower rate environment.
"As evidenced by our financial results, our portfolio was very well-positioned for the current environment. Our holdings of prepay-protected pools and lower coupon TBA securities have largely insulated the portfolio from the negative effects of faster prepayment speeds on generic pools and higher coupon TBAs. Furthermore, larger prepayment risk premiums on Agency MBS, coupled with a hedging strategy optimized for the current interest rate landscape, have materially improved the expected returns on new and existing investments."
"Despite volatile and challenging market conditions, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the third quarter was 2.7%, consisting of $0.48 in dividends and a $(0.03) decrease in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition, despite the significant yield curve flattening, AGNC generated $0.59 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the third quarter, as our substantial hedge repositioning in recent quarters provided a strong tailwind to our third quarter earnings and provided stability in our net book value. Looking ahead, while funding dynamics have been a headwind to earnings throughout the year and continue to be challenging, we are encouraged by the recent actions taken by the Fed to provide additional liquidity to the system. We believe that the focus being placed on the issue by the financial markets and the Fed should serve as a catalyst for the implementation of additional short and medium term solutions to improve and stabilize repo funding levels relative to other short term interest rates."
TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $16.55 per share, a decrease of -0.2% compared to $16.58 per share as of June 30, 2019. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.97 and $0.96 per common share, of goodwill as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $102.6 billion, comprised of:
- $100.9 billion of Agency MBS and net TBA securities, including:
- $100.0 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:
- $90.1 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,
- $0.1 billion 30-year TBA securities, net,
- $7.2 billion 15-year securities,
- $1.8 billion 15-year TBA securities, net, and
- $0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;
- $0.9 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;
- $1.7 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.
As of September 30, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 88% and 9%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 87% and 10%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon was 3.65%, compared to 3.75% as of June 30, 2019, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:
- 3.69% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;
- 3.28% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and
- 3.87% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.
The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $1.9 billion, consisting of $10.4 billion long and $(8.5) billion short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $47 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $11.2 billion, consisting of $16.4 billion long and $(5.2) billion short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $84 million.
CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES
The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 13.5% for the third quarter, compared to 10.0% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of September 30, 2019 was 13.4%, compared to 12.4% as of June 30, 2019.
The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.2% of par value as of September 30, 2019. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the third quarter was $(192) million, or $(0.35) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(55) million, or $(0.10) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the third quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(183) million, or $(0.34) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(58) million, or $(0.11) per common share.
ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD
The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.91% for the third quarter, compared to 2.99% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.15% for the third quarter, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter. Including the net TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the third quarter was 3.16%, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter.
For the third quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.48%, compared to 2.62% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.00% for the third quarter, compared to 2.47% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the third quarter was 1.85%, compared to 2.24% for the prior quarter.
The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the net TBA position and interest rate swaps, was 1.09% for the third quarter, compared to 0.78% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the third quarter was 1.31%, versus 1.00% for the prior quarter.
NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME
The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of $0.59 per common share, excluding $(0.10) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.49 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.11) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.
A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.
LEVERAGE
As of September 30, 2019, $90.2 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $1.8 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.2 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $0.4 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.8x as of September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the third quarter was 10.0x tangible net book value, also unchanged from the prior quarter.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.48%, compared to 2.64% as of June 30, 2019, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 64 days, compared to 80 days as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, $36.1 billion, or 40%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:
- $66.5 billion of three months or less;
- $17.0 billion from three to six months;
- $4.1 billion from six to twelve months; and
- $2.5 billion from one to three years.
HEDGING ACTIVITIES
As of September 30, 2019, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 101% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, forward settling investment securities, net TBA position and other debt, compared to 91% as of June 30, 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $81.8 billion in notional amount, compared to $75.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.35%, an average receive rate of 1.98% and an average maturity of 2.8 years, compared to 1.72%, 2.46% and 3.3 years, respectively, as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, 79%, 14% and 7% of the Company's interest rate swap portfolio was linked to the Overnight Index Swap Rate ("OIS"), three-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), respectively, compared to 58%, 42% and 0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $8.7 billion, compared to $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had net short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $6.2 billion, compared to $8.7 billion as of June 30, 2019.
OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET
For the third quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(104) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(0.19) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(547) million, or $(1.02) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the third quarter was comprised of:
- $89 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;
- $355 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;
- $146 million of interest rate swap periodic income;
- $(628) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;
- $(19) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;
- $(189) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;
- $29 million of TBA dollar roll income;
- $115 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities; and
- $(2) million of other miscellaneous losses.
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
During the third quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $246 million, or $0.45 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $379 million, or $0.70 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.
COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS
During the third quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of July 31, August 30 and September 30, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.48 per share for the quarter, which were paid on August 9, September 11, and October 9, 2019, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the third quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $9.3 billion in common stock dividends, or $40.84 per common share.
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
The Company's Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 6.9 million shares, or $103 million, of its common stock for an average repurchase price of $14.90 per common share, inclusive of transaction costs. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $0.9 billion of common stock remaining available for repurchase.
The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to repurchase shares under the stock repurchase program only when the repurchase price is less than its then-current estimate of its tangible net book value per common share.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Assets:
|
Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $93,688, $87,582,
|
$ 98,577
|
$ 91,140
|
$ 93,044
|
$ 82,291
|
$ 70,408
|
Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value
|
393
|
411
|
425
|
436
|
453
|
Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $358, $269,
|
1,134
|
1,117
|
1,129
|
1,012
|
997
|
Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $0, $0, $45, $45 and
|
579
|
603
|
672
|
548
|
507
|
U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $162, $1,152, $121,
|
215
|
1,152
|
121
|
46
|
109
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
906
|
870
|
929
|
921
|
1,071
|
Restricted cash
|
734
|
789
|
517
|
599
|
456
|
Derivative assets, at fair value
|
175
|
116
|
253
|
273
|
412
|
Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities of $105, $673,
|
105
|
679
|
439
|
489
|
524
|
Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements
|
6,093
|
8,848
|
20,430
|
21,813
|
16,309
|
Goodwill
|
526
|
526
|
526
|
526
|
526
|
Other assets
|
324
|
325
|
322
|
287
|
259
|
Total assets
|
$ 109,761
|
$ 106,576
|
$ 118,807
|
$ 109,241
|
$ 92,031
|
Liabilities:
|
Repurchase agreements
|
$ 90,612
|
$ 86,266
|
$ 86,685
|
$ 75,717
|
$ 65,734
|
Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value
|
238
|
251
|
266
|
275
|
291
|
Payable for investment securities purchased
|
3,094
|
878
|
1,125
|
1,204
|
23
|
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|
22
|
63
|
53
|
84
|
62
|
Dividends payable
|
100
|
101
|
107
|
106
|
95
|
Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair
|
5,114
|
7,754
|
19,275
|
21,431
|
15,549
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
368
|
917
|
795
|
518
|
650
|
Total liabilities
|
99,548
|
96,230
|
108,306
|
99,335
|
82,404
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $735, $735, $500 and $500,
|
711
|
711
|
711
|
484
|
484
|
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 540.9, 547.8, 536.3, 536.3 and 477.8 shares issued and
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
13,888
|
13,988
|
13,795
|
13,793
|
12,785
|
Retained deficit
|
(4,473)
|
(4,194)
|
(3,467)
|
(3,433)
|
(2,343)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
82
|
(164)
|
(543)
|
(943)
|
(1,304)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
10,213
|
10,346
|
10,501
|
9,906
|
9,627
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 109,761
|
$ 106,576
|
$ 118,807
|
$ 109,241
|
$ 92,031
|
Tangible net book value per common share 1
|
$ 16.55
|
$ 16.58
|
$ 17.23
|
$ 16.56
|
$ 18.00
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Interest income:
|
Interest income
|
$ 676
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
Interest expense
|
557
|
570
|
541
|
418
|
312
|
Net interest income
|
119
|
123
|
164
|
186
|
188
|
Other gain (loss), net:
|
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
89
|
132
|
60
|
(21)
|
(40)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through net
|
355
|
759
|
1,060
|
683
|
(363)
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net
|
(548)
|
(1,438)
|
(1,000)
|
(1,633)
|
430
|
Management fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
Total other gain (loss), net
|
(104)
|
(547)
|
120
|
(971)
|
73
|
Expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
Other operating expense
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
31
|
Total operating expense
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
19
|
45
|
Net income (loss)
|
(4)
|
(444)
|
265
|
(804)
|
216
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders
|
$ (17)
|
$ (457)
|
$ 255
|
$ (813)
|
$ 207
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (4)
|
$ (444)
|
$ 265
|
$ (804)
|
$ 216
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through other
|
246
|
379
|
400
|
361
|
(193)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
242
|
(65)
|
665
|
(443)
|
23
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders
|
$ 229
|
$ (78)
|
$ 655
|
$ (452)
|
$ 14
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
546.4
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
546.4
|
537.8
|
537.2
|
504.2
|
462.7
|
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ 0.48
|
$ (1.61)
|
$ 0.45
|
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ 0.47
|
$ (1.61)
|
$ 0.45
|
Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted
|
$ 0.42
|
$ (0.15)
|
$ 1.22
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ 0.03
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
GAAP net interest income:
|
Interest income
|
$ 676
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
Interest expense
|
557
|
570
|
541
|
418
|
312
|
GAAP net interest income
|
119
|
123
|
164
|
186
|
188
|
TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4
|
29
|
22
|
19
|
27
|
68
|
Interest rate swap periodic income, net 3,9
|
146
|
88
|
83
|
63
|
56
|
Other interest and dividend income 3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income
|
298
|
237
|
269
|
276
|
313
|
Other operating income (expense):
|
Operating expense
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(19)
|
(45)
|
Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses associated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
26
|
Management fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
Less management agreement termination fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(42)
|
Total operating income (expense), net
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(18)
|
(15)
|
Net spread and dollar roll income
|
279
|
217
|
250
|
258
|
298
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders
|
266
|
204
|
240
|
249
|
289
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast
|
55
|
58
|
39
|
16
|
(6)
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,
|
$ 321
|
$ 262
|
$ 279
|
$ 265
|
$ 283
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
546.4
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
547.1
|
538.4
|
537.2
|
504.7
|
462.7
|
Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.63
|
Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.62
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.61
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.61
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ (4)
|
$ (444)
|
$ 265
|
$ (804)
|
$ 216
|
Book to tax differences:
|
Premium amortization, net
|
47
|
67
|
54
|
15
|
(21)
|
Realized gain/loss, net
|
521
|
886
|
627
|
928
|
(291)
|
Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward)
|
34
|
320
|
(12)
|
(105)
|
(67)
|
Unrealized (gain)/loss, net
|
(428)
|
(644)
|
(719)
|
140
|
316
|
Other
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Total book to tax differences
|
173
|
628
|
(59)
|
977
|
(65)
|
Estimated REIT taxable income
|
169
|
184
|
206
|
173
|
151
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend
|
$ 156
|
$ 171
|
$ 196
|
$ 164
|
$ 142
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
546.4
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
547.1
|
538.4
|
537.2
|
504.7
|
462.7
|
Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.31
|
Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.31
|
Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss
|
$ 490
|
$ 170
|
$ 182
|
$ 644
|
$ 711
|
Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5
|
34
|
320
|
(12)
|
(462)
|
(67)
|
Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss
|
$ 524
|
$ 490
|
$ 170
|
$ 182
|
$ 644
|
Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share
|
$ 0.97
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 1.35
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
Economic interest income:
|
Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12
|
$ 676
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR
|
55
|
58
|
39
|
16
|
(6)
|
TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7
|
81
|
96
|
71
|
74
|
162
|
Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
812
|
847
|
815
|
694
|
656
|
Economic interest expense:
|
Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense
|
(557)
|
(570)
|
(541)
|
(418)
|
(312)
|
TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6
|
(52)
|
(74)
|
(52)
|
(47)
|
(94)
|
Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9
|
146
|
88
|
83
|
63
|
56
|
Economic interest expense
|
(463)
|
(556)
|
(510)
|
(402)
|
(350)
|
Other interest and dividend income 3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
$ 353
|
$ 295
|
$ 308
|
$ 292
|
$ 307
|
Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:
|
Average asset yield:
|
Investment securities - average asset yield
|
2.91%
|
2.99%
|
3.14%
|
3.13%
|
3.11%
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR
|
0.24%
|
0.25%
|
0.17%
|
0.08%
|
(0.04)%
|
Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
3.15%
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
3.21%
|
3.07%
|
TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7
|
3.19%
|
3.21%
|
3.55%
|
3.66%
|
3.54%
|
Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8
|
3.16%
|
3.24%
|
3.33%
|
3.26%
|
3.18%
|
Average total cost of funds:
|
Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost
|
2.48%
|
2.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.42%
|
2.20%
|
TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6
|
2.00%
|
2.47%
|
2.60%
|
2.32%
|
2.05%
|
Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8
|
2.43%
|
2.60%
|
2.64%
|
2.41%
|
2.18%
|
Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10
|
(0.58)%
|
(0.36)%
|
(0.37)%
|
(0.32)%
|
(0.30)%
|
Average total cost of funds
|
1.85%
|
2.24%
|
2.27%
|
2.09%
|
1.88%
|
Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
1.31%
|
1.00%
|
1.06%
|
1.17%
|
1.30%
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
KEY STATISTICS*
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Key Balance Sheet Statistics:
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Investment securities: 12
|
Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 98,090
|
$ 90,627
|
$ 92,502
|
$ 81,753
|
$ 69,844
|
Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 880
|
$ 924
|
$ 967
|
$ 974
|
$ 1,017
|
Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 1,134
|
$ 1,117
|
$ 1,129
|
$ 1,012
|
$ 997
|
Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 579
|
$ 603
|
$ 672
|
$ 548
|
$ 507
|
Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 100,683
|
$ 93,271
|
$ 95,270
|
$ 84,287
|
$ 72,365
|
Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end
|
$ 98,763
|
$ 91,953
|
$ 95,090
|
$ 85,569
|
$ 74,691
|
Total investment securities, at par - as of period end
|
$ 95,629
|
$ 88,880
|
$ 92,091
|
$ 82,693
|
$ 71,844
|
Average investment securities, at cost
|
$ 92,764
|
$ 92,610
|
$ 89,952
|
$ 77,182
|
$ 64,346
|
Average investment securities, at par
|
$ 89,741
|
$ 89,586
|
$ 87,021
|
$ 74,395
|
$ 61,696
|
TBA securities:
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value
|
$ 1,867
|
$ 11,170
|
$ 6,955
|
$ 7,322
|
$ 9,393
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost
|
$ 1,820
|
$ 11,086
|
$ 6,885
|
$ 7,252
|
$ 9,436
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value
|
$ 47
|
$ 84
|
$ 70
|
$ 70
|
$ (43)
|
Average net TBA portfolio, at cost
|
$ 10,146
|
$ 11,864
|
$ 8,002
|
$ 8,066
|
$ 18,270
|
Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13
|
$ 87,938
|
$ 86,147
|
$ 82,070
|
$ 68,499
|
$ 56,265
|
Average stockholders' equity 14
|
$ 10,347
|
$ 10,371
|
$ 10,186
|
$ 9,634
|
$ 9,345
|
Tangible net book value per common share 1
|
$ 16.55
|
$ 16.58
|
$ 17.23
|
$ 16.56
|
$ 18.00
|
Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15
|
10.0:1
|
10.0:1
|
9.3:1
|
8.4:1
|
8.5:1
|
Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16
|
9.8:1
|
9.8:1
|
9.4:1
|
9.0:1
|
8.2:1
|
Key Performance Statistics:
|
Investment securities: 12
|
Average coupon
|
3.86%
|
3.88%
|
3.87%
|
3.83%
|
3.78%
|
Average asset yield
|
2.91%
|
2.99%
|
3.14%
|
3.13%
|
3.11%
|
Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
3.15%
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
3.21%
|
3.07%
|
Average coupon - as of period end
|
3.76%
|
3.88%
|
3.88%
|
3.86%
|
3.82%
|
Average asset yield - as of period end
|
3.08%