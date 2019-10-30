AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$0.42 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $(0.03) net loss per common share

net loss per common share

$0.45 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI $0.59 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1

net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost Includes $0.05 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $10.1 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

Excludes $(0.10) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates $16.55 tangible net book value per common share as of September 30, 2019

tangible net book value per common share as of September 30, 2019 Decreased $(0.03) per common share, or -0.2%, from $16.58 per common share as of June 30, 2019

per common share, or -0.2%, from per common share as of June 30, 2019 $0.48 dividends declared per common share for the third quarter

dividends declared per common share for the third quarter 2.7% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

Comprised of $0.48 dividends per common share and $(0.03) decrease in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$102.6 billion investment portfolio as of September 30, 2019, comprised of:

investment portfolio as of September 30, 2019, comprised of: $99.0 billion Agency MBS

Agency MBS

$1.9 billion net TBA mortgage position

net TBA mortgage position

$1.7 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities

credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities 9.8x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of September 30, 2019

10.0x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

13.5% portfolio CPR for the quarter

13.4% average projected portfolio CPR as of September 30, 2019

1.31% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost

Excludes -21 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates

6.9 million shares, or $103 million , of common stock repurchased during the quarter

, of common stock repurchased during the quarter Represents 1.3% of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019



$14.90 per share average repurchase price, inclusive of transaction costs

per share average repurchase price, inclusive of transaction costs $403 million of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued in October 2019

of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued in $390 million of proceeds from offering, net of offering costs

of proceeds from offering, net of offering costs

Announced $175 million redemption of 7.750% Series B preferred stock

Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"In the third quarter, financial market volatility increased in response to weakening global economic indicators and escalating U.S. - China trade tensions. The Federal Reserve (the "Fed"), in turn and consistent with recent messaging, lowered the federal funds target rate 25 basis points at each of its July, September, and October meetings," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "In addition, following a dislocation in government repo markets, the Fed added substantial liquidity to the funding markets beginning in mid-September through its open market operations. The Fed also subsequently announced its intention to continue its open market operations into 2020 and expand its balance sheet through the acquisition of Treasury bills beginning in mid-October and extending through at least the first quarter of 2020.

"As a result of this weakening global macroeconomic outlook and monetary easing actions by central banks, interest rates declined, and the yield curve flattened during the third quarter. Spreads on Agency mortgage-backed securities correspondingly widened relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges during the quarter due in part to heightened prepayment concerns and an increase in the supply of newly originated MBS associated with the lower rate environment.

"As evidenced by our financial results, our portfolio was very well-positioned for the current environment. Our holdings of prepay-protected pools and lower coupon TBA securities have largely insulated the portfolio from the negative effects of faster prepayment speeds on generic pools and higher coupon TBAs. Furthermore, larger prepayment risk premiums on Agency MBS, coupled with a hedging strategy optimized for the current interest rate landscape, have materially improved the expected returns on new and existing investments."

"Despite volatile and challenging market conditions, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the third quarter was 2.7%, consisting of $0.48 in dividends and a $(0.03) decrease in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition, despite the significant yield curve flattening, AGNC generated $0.59 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the third quarter, as our substantial hedge repositioning in recent quarters provided a strong tailwind to our third quarter earnings and provided stability in our net book value. Looking ahead, while funding dynamics have been a headwind to earnings throughout the year and continue to be challenging, we are encouraged by the recent actions taken by the Fed to provide additional liquidity to the system. We believe that the focus being placed on the issue by the financial markets and the Fed should serve as a catalyst for the implementation of additional short and medium term solutions to improve and stabilize repo funding levels relative to other short term interest rates."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $16.55 per share, a decrease of -0.2% compared to $16.58 per share as of June 30, 2019. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.97 and $0.96 per common share, of goodwill as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $102.6 billion, comprised of:

$100.9 billion of Agency MBS and net TBA securities, including:

of Agency MBS and net TBA securities, including: $100.0 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

$90.1 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,

30-year fixed-rate securities,



$0.1 billion 30-year TBA securities, net,

30-year TBA securities, net,



$7.2 billion 15-year securities,

15-year securities,



$1.8 billion 15-year TBA securities, net, and

15-year TBA securities, net, and



$0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;

20-year fixed-rate securities;

$0.9 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;

of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; $1.7 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of September 30, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 88% and 9%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 87% and 10%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon was 3.65%, compared to 3.75% as of June 30, 2019, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.69% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.28% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

3.87% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $1.9 billion, consisting of $10.4 billion long and $(8.5) billion short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $47 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a fair value of $11.2 billion, consisting of $16.4 billion long and $(5.2) billion short TBA securities, and a GAAP net carrying value of $84 million.



CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 13.5% for the third quarter, compared to 10.0% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of September 30, 2019 was 13.4%, compared to 12.4% as of June 30, 2019.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.2% of par value as of September 30, 2019. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the third quarter was $(192) million, or $(0.35) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(55) million, or $(0.10) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the third quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(183) million, or $(0.34) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(58) million, or $(0.11) per common share.



ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.91% for the third quarter, compared to 2.99% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.15% for the third quarter, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter. Including the net TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the third quarter was 3.16%, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter.

For the third quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.48%, compared to 2.62% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.00% for the third quarter, compared to 2.47% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the third quarter was 1.85%, compared to 2.24% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the net TBA position and interest rate swaps, was 1.09% for the third quarter, compared to 0.78% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the third quarter was 1.31%, versus 1.00% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of $0.59 per common share, excluding $(0.10) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.49 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.11) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.



LEVERAGE

As of September 30, 2019, $90.2 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $1.8 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.2 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $0.4 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.8x as of September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the third quarter was 10.0x tangible net book value, also unchanged from the prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.48%, compared to 2.64% as of June 30, 2019, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 64 days, compared to 80 days as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, $36.1 billion, or 40%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

$66.5 billion of three months or less;

of three months or less; $17.0 billion from three to six months;

from three to six months; $4.1 billion from six to twelve months; and

from six to twelve months; and $2.5 billion from one to three years.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of September 30, 2019, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 101% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, forward settling investment securities, net TBA position and other debt, compared to 91% as of June 30, 2019.



As of September 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $81.8 billion in notional amount, compared to $75.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.35%, an average receive rate of 1.98% and an average maturity of 2.8 years, compared to 1.72%, 2.46% and 3.3 years, respectively, as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, 79%, 14% and 7% of the Company's interest rate swap portfolio was linked to the Overnight Index Swap Rate ("OIS"), three-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), respectively, compared to 58%, 42% and 0%, respectively, as of June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $8.7 billion, compared to $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had net short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $6.2 billion, compared to $8.7 billion as of June 30, 2019.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the third quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(104) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(0.19) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(547) million, or $(1.02) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the third quarter was comprised of:

$89 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;

of net realized gains on sales of investment securities; $355 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $146 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

of interest rate swap periodic income; $(628) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;

of net losses on interest rate swaps; $(19) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

of net losses on interest rate swaptions; $(189) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions; $29 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $115 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities; and

of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities; and $(2) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

During the third quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $246 million, or $0.45 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $379 million, or $0.70 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.



COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the third quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of July 31, August 30 and September 30, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.48 per share for the quarter, which were paid on August 9, September 11, and October 9, 2019, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the third quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $9.3 billion in common stock dividends, or $40.84 per common share.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 6.9 million shares, or $103 million, of its common stock for an average repurchase price of $14.90 per common share, inclusive of transaction costs. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $0.9 billion of common stock remaining available for repurchase.

The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to repurchase shares under the stock repurchase program only when the repurchase price is less than its then-current estimate of its tangible net book value per common share.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $93,688, $87,582,

$89,471, $78,619 and $67,889, respectively) $ 98,577

$ 91,140

$ 93,044

$ 82,291

$ 70,408 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value

(pledged securities) 393

411

425

436

453 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $358, $269,

$142, $141 and $44, respectively) 1,134

1,117

1,129

1,012

997 Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $0, $0, $45, $45 and

$0, respectively) 579

603

672

548

507 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $162, $1,152, $121,

$0 and $45, respectively) 215

1,152

121

46

109 Cash and cash equivalents 906

870

929

921

1,071 Restricted cash 734

789

517

599

456 Derivative assets, at fair value 175

116

253

273

412 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities of $105, $673,

$439, $489 and $443, respectively) 105

679

439

489

524 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 6,093

8,848

20,430

21,813

16,309 Goodwill 526

526

526

526

526 Other assets 324

325

322

287

259 Total assets $ 109,761

$ 106,576

$ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 90,612

$ 86,266

$ 86,685

$ 75,717

$ 65,734 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 238

251

266

275

291 Payable for investment securities purchased 3,094

878

1,125

1,204

23 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 22

63

53

84

62 Dividends payable 100

101

107

106

95 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair

value 5,114

7,754

19,275

21,431

15,549 Accounts payable and other liabilities 368

917

795

518

650 Total liabilities 99,548

96,230

108,306

99,335

82,404 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $735, $735, $500 and $500,

respectively 711

711

711

484

484 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 540.9, 547.8, 536.3, 536.3 and 477.8 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively 5

5

5

5

5 Additional paid-in capital 13,888

13,988

13,795

13,793

12,785 Retained deficit (4,473)

(4,194)

(3,467)

(3,433)

(2,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 82

(164)

(543)

(943)

(1,304) Total stockholders' equity 10,213

10,346

10,501

9,906

9,627 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 109,761

$ 106,576

$ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 16.55

$ 16.58

$ 17.23

$ 16.56

$ 18.00





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 676

$ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500 Interest expense 557

570

541

418

312 Net interest income 119

123

164

186

188 Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net 89

132

60

(21)

(40) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through net

income, net 355

759

1,060

683

(363) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (548)

(1,438)

(1,000)

(1,633)

430 Management fee income -

-

-

-

46 Total other gain (loss), net (104)

(547)

120

(971)

73 Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 10

11

10

11

14 Other operating expense 9

9

9

8

31 Total operating expense 19

20

19

19

45 Net income (loss) (4)

(444)

265

(804)

216 Dividend on preferred stock 13

13

10

9

9 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ (17)

$ (457)

$ 255

$ (813)

$ 207



















Net income (loss) $ (4)

$ (444)

$ 265

$ (804)

$ 216 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income (loss), net 246

379

400

361

(193) Comprehensive income (loss) 242

(65)

665

(443)

23 Dividend on preferred stock 13

13

10

9

9 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 229

$ (78)

$ 655

$ (452)

$ 14



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 546.4

537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 546.4

537.8

537.2

504.2

462.7 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.03)

$ (0.85)

$ 0.48

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.85)

$ 0.47

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.42

$ (0.15)

$ 1.22

$ (0.90)

$ 0.03 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48

$ 0.50

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 GAAP net interest income:

















Interest income $ 676

$ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500 Interest expense 557

570

541

418

312 GAAP net interest income 119

123

164

186

188 TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4 29

22

19

27

68 Interest rate swap periodic income, net 3,9 146

88

83

63

56 Other interest and dividend income 3 4

4

3

-

1 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income 298

237

269

276

313 Other operating income (expense):

















Operating expense (19)

(20)

(19)

(19)

(45) Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses associated

with termination of management agreement -

-

-

1

26 Management fee income -

-

-

-

46 Less management agreement termination fee income -

-

-

-

(42) Total operating income (expense), net (19)

(20)

(19)

(18)

(15) Net spread and dollar roll income 279

217

250

258

298 Dividend on preferred stock 13

13

10

9

9 Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 266

204

240

249

289 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast

11 55

58

39

16

(6) Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,

available to common stockholders $ 321

$ 262

$ 279

$ 265

$ 283



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 546.4

537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 547.1

538.4

537.2

504.7

462.7 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.63 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.38

$ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.62 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,

per common share - basic $ 0.59

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization,

per common share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Net income/(loss) $ (4)

$ (444)

$ 265

$ (804)

$ 216 Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net 47

67

54

15

(21) Realized gain/loss, net 521

886

627

928

(291) Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) 34

320

(12)

(105)

(67) Unrealized (gain)/loss, net (428)

(644)

(719)

140

316 Other (1)

(1)

(9)

(1)

(2) Total book to tax differences 173

628

(59)

977

(65) Estimated REIT taxable income 169

184

206

173

151 Dividend on preferred stock 13

13

10

9

9 Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend $ 156

$ 171

$ 196

$ 164

$ 142 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 546.4

537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 547.1

538.4

537.2

504.7

462.7 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic $ 0.29

$ 0.32

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.31 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.32

$ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.31



















Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 490

$ 170

$ 182

$ 644

$ 711 Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5 34

320

(12)

(462)

(67) Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 524

$ 490

$ 170

$ 182

$ 644 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share $ 0.97

$ 0.89

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ 1.35





















AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 676

$ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR

forecast 11 55

58

39

16

(6) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7 81

96

71

74

162 Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 812

847

815

694

656 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (557)

(570)

(541)

(418)

(312) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6 (52)

(74)

(52)

(47)

(94) Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9 146

88

83

63

56 Economic interest expense (463)

(556)

(510)

(402)

(350) Other interest and dividend income 3 4

4

3

-

1 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization $ 353

$ 295

$ 308

$ 292

$ 307



















Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 2.91%

2.99%

3.14%

3.13%

3.11% Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR

forecast 0.24%

0.25%

0.17%

0.08%

(0.04)% Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 3.15%

3.24%

3.31%

3.21%

3.07% TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7 3.19%

3.21%

3.55%

3.66%

3.54% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8 3.16%

3.24%

3.33%

3.26%

3.18% Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 2.48%

2.62%

2.64%

2.42%

2.20% TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 2.00%

2.47%

2.60%

2.32%

2.05% Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8 2.43%

2.60%

2.64%

2.41%

2.18% Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10 (0.58)%

(0.36)%

(0.37)%

(0.32)%

(0.30)% Average total cost of funds 1.85%

2.24%

2.27%

2.09%

1.88% Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.31%

1.00%

1.06%

1.17%

1.30%



















