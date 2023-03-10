AGNC Investment Corp. Declares First Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

AGNC Investment Corp.

Mar 10, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the first quarter 2023 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN),  6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO), 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP), and 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCL).

Series

Ticker

Per Annum
Dividend Rate

Dividend Per
Depositary Share(1)

Payment Date

Record Date

C

AGNCN

  9.94071%(2)

$0.62129

April 17, 2023

April 1, 2023
















D

AGNCM

  6.875%(3)

$0.4296875

April 17, 2023

April 1, 2023
















E

AGNCO

6.50%(4)

$0.40625

April 17, 2023

April 1, 2023
















F

AGNCP

6.125%(5)

$0.3828125

April 17, 2023

April 1, 2023
















G

AGNCL

7.750%(6)

$0.48438

April 17, 2023

April 1, 2023


(1)

Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock, Series F Preferred Stock and Series G Preferred Stock, as applicable.



(2)

The Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum. Three-Month LIBOR for the dividend period from January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023 is 4.82971% per annum. As a result, the dividend rate for the dividend period ending April 14, 2023 is 9.94071% per annum.


(3)

The Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.  


(4)

The Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.


(5)

The Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.


(6)

The Series G Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.75% per annum. From and including October 15, 2027, the dividend rate will reset during each reset period at a fixed rate equal to the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.39% per annum.


For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

