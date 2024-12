AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the outstanding depositary shares1 of the following series of preferred stock for the fourth quarter 2024:

Series of Preferred Stock

Ticker

Per Annum

Dividend Rate

Dividend Per

Depositary Share1 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCN

10.01991%2

$0.64016 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCM

9.24091%3

$0.59039 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCO

9.90191%4

$0.63262 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCP

6.125 %

$0.3828125 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset

AGNCL

7.750 %

$0.48438





1. Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock. 2. The Series C Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 5.111%. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending January 14, 2025 is 10.01991% per annum. 3. The Series D Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 4.332%. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending January 14, 2025 is 9.24091% per annum. 4. The Series E Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 4.993%. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending January 14, 2025 is 9.90191% per annum.

The dividend for each series of outstanding preferred stock is payable on January 15, 2025 to holders of record as of January 1, 2025.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

