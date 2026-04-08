AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for April 2026

BETHESDA, Md., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2026. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2026.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

Founded in 2008, AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a leading investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency MBS), which benefit from a guarantee against credit losses by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. We invest on a leveraged basis, financing our Agency MBS assets primarily through repurchase agreements, and utilize dynamic risk management strategies intended to protect the value of our portfolio from interest rate and other market risks.

AGNC has a track record of providing favorable long-term returns for our stockholders through substantial monthly dividend income, with over $15 billion of common stock dividends paid since inception. Our business is a significant source of private capital for the U.S. residential housing market, and our team has extensive experience managing mortgage assets across market cycles. To learn more about The Premier Agency Residential Mortgage REIT, please visit www.AGNC.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and sign up for Investor Alerts.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.