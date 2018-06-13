AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend on Its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

Series Ticker Per Annum

Dividend

Rate Dividend Per

Share Payment Date Record Date Ex-Dividend Date B AGNCB 7.750% $0.484375(1) July 16, 2018 July 1, 2018 June 28, 2018 C AGNCN 7.00%(2) $0.43750(3) July 16, 2018 July 1, 2018 June 28, 2018

(1) Per depositary share; each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock.

(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.

(3) Per depositary share; each depositary share represents 1/1,000th of an interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

