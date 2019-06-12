AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the second quarter 2019 on its 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCB), 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN) and 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM).



Series Ticker Per Annum

Dividend

Rate Dividend Per

Depositary

Share(1) Payment Date Record Date Ex-Dividend Date B AGNCB 7.750% $0.484375 July 15, 2019 July 1, 2019 June 28, 2019 C AGNCN 7.00%(2) $0.43750 July 15, 2019 July 1, 2019 June 28, 2019 D AGNCM 6.875%(3) $0.4296875 July 15, 2019 July 1, 2019 June 28, 2019

(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock or Series D Preferred Stock, as applicable.

(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.

(3) The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

