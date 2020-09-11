AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

AGNC Investment Corp.

Sep 11, 2020, 16:01 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the third quarter 2020 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN),  6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).

Series

Ticker

Per Annum Dividend Rate

Dividend Per Depositary Share(1)

Payment Date

Record Date

C

AGNCN

   7.00%(2)

$0.43750

October 15, 2020

October 1, 2020

D

AGNCM

   6.875%(3)

$0.4296875

October 15, 2020

October 1, 2020

E

AGNCO

   6.50%(4)

$0.40625

October 15, 2020

October 1, 2020

F

AGNCP

6.125%(5)

$0.3828125

October 15, 2020

October 1, 2020

(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, as applicable.
(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.  
(3) The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum. 
(4) The dividend rate for the Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.
(5) The dividend rate for the Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

