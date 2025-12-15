AGNC Investment Corp. Elects Christine Hurtsellers to its Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Christine Hurtsellers to the Board effective December 9, 2025. With her appointment, AGNC's Board of Directors now consists of nine members, including seven independent directors. Ms. Hurtsellers will serve as an independent director on the Company's Audit Committee.

"Our Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Christine, a proven leader who brings a wealth of knowledge to AGNC," said Gary Kain, Executive Chair of AGNC's Board. "Christine's extensive leadership experience in the financial services industry, including investment and risk management expertise, will add a valuable perspective and further strengthen our Board. We look forward to her contributions and insights as we work together to continue to deliver long-term value for AGNC stockholders."

Ms. Hurtsellers, CFA, is a former CEO and chief investment officer with deep experience in risk management and strategic planning in the financial services industry. From 2016 through 2024, she was Chief Executive Officer at Voya Investment Management, a financial services firm with over $360 billion in assets under management. Ms. Hurtsellers also served as Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, of Voya Investment Management from 2009 until 2016 and as the Head of Structured Finance and Senior Portfolio Manager of ING Investment Management (predecessor entity to Voya) from 2004 until 2009. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hurtsellers held portfolio management roles at Freddie Mac, AllianceBernstein, and Bank One. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees at Manulife John Hancock Funds and is a board member and the Head of Investment Committee at Chariot RE. Ms. Hurtsellers holds a BA in Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and is a chartered financial analyst (CFA).

