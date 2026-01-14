AGNC Investment Corp. Elects Dr. Morris Davis to its Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Dr. Morris Davis to the Board effective January 12, 2026. Dr. Davis previously served on AGNC's Board from May 2008 to March 2025, when he resigned from his position to join the Council of Economic Advisors to the President as Chief Housing Economist. AGNC's Board of Directors now consists of ten members, including eight independent directors. Dr. Morris will serve as an independent director on the Company's Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Morris back to the AGNC Board of Directors following his service as Chief Housing Economist at the Council of Economic Advisors to the President," said Gary Kain, Executive Chair of AGNC's Board. "Morris' knowledge and understanding of AGNC and his extensive expertise in housing policy and economics provide an invaluable perspective and are a tremendous asset to the Board and AGNC."

Dr. Davis is the Paul V. Profeta Chair of Real Estate and Professor of Finance and Economics at Rutgers Business School, where he also serves as the Academic Director of the Center for Real Estate. He is also a Visiting Scholar of the Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and a Visiting Scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. A leading expert on housing markets, real estate finance, and urban economics, he previously held the James A. Graaskamp Chair at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board. He is a sought-after commentator and lecturer on U.S. housing and macroeconomic trends, and his research, cited over 5,400 times, has appeared in top academic journals. Dr. Davis also serves on the Board of Directors of BOXABL, Inc. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

