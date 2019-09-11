AGNC Investment Corp. Elects John Fisk and Frances Spark to its Board of Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has elected John D. Fisk and Frances R. Spark as members of the Board effective immediately. Mr. Fisk will serve as an independent director on the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, and Ms. Spark will serve as an independent director on the Audit Committee. AGNC's Board of Directors now consists of seven members, including six independent directors.

"My fellow directors and I are delighted to welcome John and Frances to AGNC's Board of Directors," said Prue Larocca, Chair of AGNC's Board. "Their highly specialized and unique industry expertise complements and strengthens our Board's collective skillset and domain expertise, and we expect that they will play an integral role in guiding AGNC in the years ahead."

"As proven leaders, John and Frances together bring a wealth of valuable experience, strong leadership and exceptional knowledge of the mortgage and financial markets," added Gary Kain, AGNC's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Our executive leadership team looks forward to collaborating with them to continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders."

Mr. Fisk retired in March 2019 as the Chief Executive Officer of the FHLBanks Office of Finance, a division of the Federal Home Loan Banks that issues and services all debt securities for the regional Federal Home Loan Banks, supporting borrowings of $1 trillion. Mr. Fisk had previously served as the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the FHLBanks Office of Finance from 2004 until 2007 when he became the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining the FHLBanks Office of Finance, Mr. Fisk was the Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning at MGIC Investment Corporation, one of the nation's largest providers of mortgage insurance, from 2002 until 2004. Mr. Fisk holds an MBA in Finance and Public Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Yale University.

Ms. Spark is an experienced finance professional with broad expertise in mortgage finance and financial reporting for publicly-traded companies, including mortgage REITs. Ms. Spark served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for CYS Investments, Inc., a publicly traded mortgage REIT that invested predominantly in agency mortgage-backed securities, from 2009 through 2016. Prior to the internalization of CYS's management in 2011, Ms. Spark also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of CYS's external manager, Sharpridge Capital Management, LP. She had served as a director and Audit Committee chair of CYS from its initial capitalization in 2006 until shortly after its initial public offering. Prior to CYS, Ms. Spark was the Chief Financial Officer for MVC Capital, Inc., a business development company, from 2003 until 2005. Ms. Spark's career has included managing Spark Consulting, a privately owned strategic advisory and business consulting firm, and executive positions with financial services firms in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ms. Spark is a Chartered Accountant and previously worked as an auditor with KPMG in the United Kingdom. She holds a BS from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. Ms. Spark has served as an independent director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committees of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust, a private finance company operating in the reverse mortgage industry, since 2015.

