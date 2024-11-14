AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Fourth Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) announced today that it has published its fourth annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. The report presents AGNC's strategic management of material ESG factors, including corporate governance, risk management, human capital management, business ethics, and environmental stewardship.

"We are proud to announce the release of our fourth annual ESG Report, a testament to our long-standing commitment to accountability, transparency and stakeholder engagement. This comprehensive report provides an overview of AGNC and relevant environmental, social and governance considerations for our business and operations, our strategic management of these matters, and our ongoing efforts to create long-term value for our stakeholders," said Peter Federico, AGNC's President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

Founded in 2008, AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a leading investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency MBS), which benefit from a guarantee against credit losses by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. We invest on a leveraged basis, financing our Agency MBS assets primarily through repurchase agreements, and utilize dynamic risk management strategies intended to protect the value of our portfolio from interest rate and other market risks.

AGNC has a track record of providing favorable long-term returns for our stockholders through substantial monthly dividend income, with over $13 billion of common stock dividends paid since inception. Our business is a significant source of private capital for the U.S. residential housing market, and our team has extensive experience managing mortgage assets across market cycles. To learn more about The Premier Agency Residential Mortgage REIT, please visit www.AGNC.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and sign up for Investor Alerts.

