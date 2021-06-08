AGNC Investment Corp. Receives Great Place to Work Certification™

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on feedback from employees through an extensive anonymous survey on their opinions about their experiences working at AGNC. Ninety-eight percent of AGNC employees say AGNC is a great place to work, which is 39 percentage points higher than the average for a typical U.S. based company.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® the first year we participated in the survey," said Peter Federico, AGNC's President and Chief Operating Officer. "This recognition is validation of our commitment to providing our employees a positive, engaging, supportive, and inclusive work environment in which to grow professionally and contribute. Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we celebrate and thank all of them for driving AGNC's track record of success since inception, especially during this past year of unprecedented challenges, and for truly making AGNC a great place to work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that AGNC is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

