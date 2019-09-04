AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on September 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET. The live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.



AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.



