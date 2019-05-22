AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET.  The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investors section at http://ir.agnc.com.  A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
      
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

