AGNC Investment Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 10 Years as a Publicly Traded Company

"We are honored to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq and to commemorate the significant milestones AGNC has accomplished over the last decade," said Mr. Kain. "Since our May 2008 IPO at $20.00 per common share through May 10, 2018, AGNC has delivered industry-leading performance and returns, paying a total of $37.88 per common share in dividends and generating an aggregate total stock return of 346%, or 16% annualized. In addition, AGNC has experienced remarkable growth in equity capital, increasing from $300 million following the IPO to $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2018, making AGNC the largest internally-managed residential mortgage REIT. Finally, following our July 2016 internalization, AGNC operates with one of the lowest cost structures in the industry, which further drives returns and reinforces our stockholder-focused approach. On behalf of the entire senior management team and the Board of Directors, we are extremely proud of our track record of generating attractive long-term total returns for our stockholders."



The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio in New York City and begin at approximately 9:20 am ET, with remarks from Mr. Kain just prior to the opening at 9:30 am ET. A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

