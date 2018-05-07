Agneta Edberg to the Board of CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals AB

Agneta Edberg, born 1956, has approximately 25 years of experience from leading positions in life sciences. She has, among other things, been Managing Director of Mylan AB and Svenska Läkemedelsförsäkningen and has also held leading positions in Pfizer, Bactiguard and Cilag (Johnson & Johnson). Agneta has been chairman of Immunicum AB, which is now listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange's main market, between 2010 and 2018. She is also chairman of the cell therapy company Idogen, which is listed on Aktietorget. Agneta is a board member of the Vinnova project CAMP, Centre for Advanced Medical Products.

"I am very pleased that we were able to tie Agneta Edberg to CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals. With her experience in immune oncology, cell-based advanced therapies, ATMPs, and from major pharmaceutical companies, Agneta will be an extremely important addition as the company is now entering a new exciting phase in its development

" says Lena Degling Wikingsson, CPNP's chairman.

CPNP has performed a Phase I / II clinical trial in multiple myeloma patients where CellProtect has been studied as an adjunct therapy to autologous stem cell transplantation. The results are very promising, as CellProtect in the clinical trials shows a good safety profile and also gives signals of effect. CellProtect was recently granted orphan drug designation from the European Commission for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

"I'm really looking forward to work with CPNP's owner and management so that patients in the future will have access to a safe and important therapy"

says Agneta Edberg.

In addition, at the annual general meeting, Lena Degling Wikingsson (Chairman), Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren and Gunnar Mattsson were elected as board members.

About CellProtect

CellProtect consists of the patient's own NK cells, which have been activated and expanded by the CPNP patented method so that they can recognize and attack cancer cells. The research behind CellProtect has been carried out at Karolinska Institutet in close collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital Huddinge.

About the company

CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals AB (CPNP) develops pioneering cell therapies for the treatment of severe diseases. The company focuses on the development of CellProtect, autologous ex vivo activated and expanded NK cells for the treatment of cancer multiple myeloma. CPNP has established a patented process for activating and expanding NK cells designed to offer patients a new, potentially curative treatment of their disease.

