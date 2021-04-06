Agnetix Launches Zenith, The First Ever Embedded Multi-Sensor & Imaging Horticulture Lighting System

IR Remote Leaf Temperature Sensor providing critical temperature, humidity, and Vapor Pressure Deficit (VPD) data.

providing critical temperature, humidity, and Vapor Pressure Deficit (VPD) data. Reflected Canopy Light Intensity & Color Sensor facilitating precision lighting adjustments

facilitating precision lighting adjustments Canopy Distance & Growth Sensor tracks progress and growth rates of plants

tracks progress and growth rates of plants Green LED inspection light safely illuminates the grow room for "night" inspections

Coming in Q4

Imaging Camera captures closeup plant images to detect deficiencies and pests

captures closeup plant images to detect deficiencies and pests Advanced multi-wavelength LED Flash & Illuminator with UV & IR inspection capabilities

Agnetix concurrently launched Harmony, an all-in-one environmental sensor that seamlessly connects to Zenith, offering canopy-level measurement of air temperature, humidity, and CO 2 . Critical plant and environmental information captured from Zenith and Harmony intersect on the Agnetix HMI dashboard, providing both manual and automated analysis capabilities.

"The Agnetix system is the future of decision intelligence and responsive agriculture. We are beyond excited to multiply our system capabilities with the new Zenith series and Harmony sensor, providing growers with the newest, most technically advanced, data-driven cultivation management tools," said Jordan Miles, CEO, Agnetix.

Agnetix Harmony & Zenith are available to order today with a select offering from the series available to ship to customers in July. For more information, visit www.agnetix.com or contact [email protected].

About Agnetix:

Agnetix is an SEC-registered technology company on a steep growth trajectory focused on the development of advanced horticultural lighting and information technology solutions for commercial indoor and greenhouse growers – both in cannabis and fresh produce markets. The Agnetix Responsive Agriculture™ platform delivers meaningful plant and energy data insights for quick, informed decisions to mitigate risks. The Agnetix system includes highly efficient, water-cooled LED lighting, environmental sensors, AI (Artificial Intelligence) imagers, data, and real-time monitoring solutions. Agnetix helps serious growers to significantly improve their crop yield, reduce their operating cost and run a more profitable business.

