Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Apr 26, 2019, 17:21 ET

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2019, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2019, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Dr. Leanne M. Baker

161,224,088

9,877,910

171,101,998

94.23%

5.77%

Sean Boyd

168,488,957

2,613,041

171,101,998

98.47%

1.53%

Martine A. Celej

169,752,019

1,349,979

171,101,998

99.21%

0.79%

Robert J. Gemmell

169,512,402

1,589,596

171,101,998

99.07%

0.93%

Mel Leiderman

163,159,305

7,942,693

171,101,998

95.36%

4.64%

Deborah McCombe

170,436,368

665,630

171,101,998

99.61%

0.39%

James D. Nasso

164,752,667

6,349,331

171,101,998

96.29%

3.71%

Dr. Sean Riley

170,432,967

669,031

171,101,998

99.61%

0.39%

J. Merfyn Roberts

167,639,334

3,462,664

171,101,998

97.98%

2.02%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

169,006,214

2,095,784

171,101,998

98.78%

1.22%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957.  Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden.  Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales.  Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

