Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors
Apr 30, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2021, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2021, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Total Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
Leona Aglukkaq
|
172,655,964
|
185,358
|
172,841,322
|
99.89%
|
0.11%
|
Sean Boyd
|
172,051,879
|
789,444
|
172,841,323
|
99.54%
|
0.46%
|
Martine A. Celej
|
169,880,604
|
2,960,718
|
172,841,322
|
98.29%
|
1.71%
|
Robert J. Gemmell
|
167,105,432
|
5,735,863
|
172,841,295
|
96.68%
|
3.32%
|
Mel Leiderman
|
167,260,039
|
5,581,284
|
172,841,323
|
96.77%
|
3.23%
|
Deborah McCombe
|
172,683,858
|
157,464
|
172,841,322
|
99.91%
|
0.09%
|
James D. Nasso
|
166,395,800
|
6,445,495
|
172,841,295
|
96.27%
|
3.73%
|
Dr. Sean Riley
|
172,463,527
|
377,796
|
172,841,323
|
99.78%
|
0.22%
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
168,708,455
|
4,132,868
|
172,841,323
|
97.61%
|
2.39%
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
169,529,690
|
3,311,605
|
172,841,295
|
98.08%
|
1.92%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
