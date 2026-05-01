AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2026, the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2026 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 376,559,887 3,993,239 380,553,126 98.95 % 1.05 % Ammar Al-Joundi 373,674,892 6,878,232 380,553,124 98.19 % 1.81 % Sean Boyd 357,792,066 22,761,060 380,553,126 94.02 % 5.98 % Martine A. Celej 370,994,353 9,558,772 380,553,125 97.49 % 2.51 % Jonathan Gill 379,925,013 628,112 380,553,125 99.83 % 0.17 % Peter Grosskopf 363,585,926 16,967,200 380,553,126 95.54 % 4.46 % Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 380,131,083 422,042 380,553,125 99.89 % 0.11 % Deborah McCombe 374,077,284 6,475,841 380,553,125 98.30 % 1.70 % Jeffrey Parr 371,811,784 8,741,342 380,553,126 97.70 % 2.30 % J. Merfyn Roberts 365,892,748 14,660,378 380,553,126 96.15 % 3.85 % Jamie C. Sokalsky 368,901,770 11,651,356 380,553,126 96.94 % 3.06 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited