AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

News provided by

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

29 Dec, 2023, 17:00 ET

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

Agnico Eagle has spent approximately two years evaluating the critical minerals sector, focusing on Canada and the regions where it operates, where the Company believes it has a competitive advantage. Agnico Eagle's investment in Canada Nickel represents an early stage investment in this growing sector. Canada Nickel's large, prospective land package and portfolio of early-stage nickel-sulphide deposits are located in northern Ontario, in close proximity to Agnico Eagle's operations in the Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec. Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project has a large nickel resource and is expected to have a low carbon footprint. Aligning with Agnico Eagle's well-established strategy of early-stage project investments, this investment represents an opportunity to establish a presence in an emerging nickel belt and monitor both the project's progress and emerging technologies relevant to its development.

Prior to the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle did not own any Common Shares. Following the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle owns 19,600,000 Common Shares and 6,860,000 Warrants, representing approximately 12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 15.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the Warrants).

Concurrently with the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle and Canada Nickel entered into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in Canada Nickel, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Canada Nickel at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 15.6% ownership interest, on a partially diluted basis, in Canada Nickel; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person to the board of directors of Canada Nickel.

Agnico Eagle acquired the Common Shares and the Warrants for investment purposes.  Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Canada Nickel or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Canada Nickel that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East, Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario  M5C 2Y7
Telephone:  416-947-1212
Email: [email protected]

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Canada Nickel's head office is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario  M5X 1E3.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or call (416) 947-1212.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at December 29, 2023. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws.  These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Canada Nickel in the future; the prospects of the critical minerals sector; the prospects and potential resources of Canada Nickel's properties, including the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project; and expectations regarding the carbon footprint and potential use of emerging technologies in respect of Canada Nickel's properties.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.  Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Also from this source

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced...

KITTILA COURT DECISION ISSUED - KITTILA'S OPERATING PERMIT RESTORED TO 2 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM; TOTAL 2023 GOLD PRODUCTION NOW EXPECTED TO BE NEAR UPPER END OF ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.