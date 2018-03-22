Agnico Eagle Completes NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its eight mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

