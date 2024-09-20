AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE DETOUR LAKE MINE

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed an updated technical report for the Detour Lake mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The technical report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.agnicoeagle.com).

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

