Agnico Eagle Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Solid Production and Cost Performance; Nunavut Development Projects Advancing as Planned with Meliadine Expected to Achieve Commercial Production in May; Exploration Drilling Continues to Advance Project Pipeline

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $37.0 million or $0.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. This result includes derivative gains on financial instruments, mark-to-market and other adjustments of $4.0 million ($0.02 per share), non-cash foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities and non-recurring tax gains of $3.2 million ($0.01 per share) and non-cash foreign currency translation losses of $2.2 million ($0.01 per share). Excluding these items would result in adjusted net income1 of $32.0 million or $0.14 per share for the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $44.9 million or $0.19 per share.

Included in the first quarter of 2019 net income, and not adjusted above, is non-cash stock option expense of $6.2 million ($0.03 per share).

In the first quarter of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $148.7 million ($170.8 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the first quarter of 2018 when cash provided by operating activities was $207.7 million ($180.5 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

The decrease in net income and cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower gold sales volumes, lower realized gold prices and lower by-product revenue, partially offset by lower costs at several operations, principally at Goldex, Kittila, Pinos Altos and Creston Mascota. Lower gold sales were as a result of the expected lower gold production in the period primarily due to reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank as the mine transitions to the Amaruq satellite deposit in the second half of 2019.

"Operationally, 2019 is off to a very good start with strong production and cost performance in the first quarter from Goldex, Kittila, Pinos Altos and Creston Mascota. We have also seen significant exploration results from several of our key pipeline projects in the first quarter", said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "With commercial production expected shortly at Meliadine, and Amaruq on schedule for start-up in the third quarter of 2019, we anticipate higher gold production to result in increased earnings and cash flow in the second half of the year. This should allow the Company to continue to advance its development pipeline, increase financial flexibility and potentially raise dividends", added Mr. Boyd.

1 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

First quarter 2019 highlights include:

Solid quarterly production and cost performance – Payable gold production 2 in the first quarter of 2019 was 398,217 ounces (including 17,582 ounces of pre-commercial gold production at the Meliadine project) at production costs per ounce of $727 , total cash costs per ounce 3 of $623 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 4 ("AISC") of $836 . Production costs, total cash costs and AISC per ounce exclude the pre-commercial production ounces relating to the Meliadine project

Meliadine mine expected to achieve commercial production in May 2019 – Commissioning of the process plant commenced in the first quarter of 2019, and pre-commercial gold production totaled 17,582 ounces for the quarter. Mill throughput is expected to average approximately 3,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") in the second quarter of 2019, and the plant has operated at 3,700 tpd on several occasions. Three underground mining areas are now in operation, with operations in a fourth area expected to commence in the second quarter of 2019

Amaruq remains on schedule to begin production in the third quarter of 2019 – Dewatering of Whale Lake commenced early in the first quarter of 2019, followed by the ramp-up of open pit mining activities. The long-haul truck fleet is performing as planned with ore being mined and trucked to the Meadowbank mill where it is being stockpiled for future processing. Underground ramp development is progressing on schedule.

A quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share was declared

Exploration drilling continues to enhance organic growth opportunities

Amaruq drilling continues to infill and expand known mineralized zones – At Whale Tail, results continue to demonstrate the extension of high-grade mineralization below the proposed pit outline , including 14.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 7.3 metres at 396 metres depth. Drilling at the V Zone continued to expand the known mineral resources. Highlights include 29.8 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 357 metres depth



Santa Gertrudis drilling discovers new high-grade structure at Trinidad and further extends known resource areas – Highlights include 14.7 g/t gold over 11.5 metres at 170 metres depth at Trinidad and 5.1 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 33 metres depth at Greta. Additional work is planned to test new targets and further expand the mineral resource potential



Kirkland Lake drilling expands near-surface deposits at Upper Beaver and extends mineralization at depth – Shallow drilling has yielded 3.63 g/t gold and 0.21% copper over 14.0 metres at 102 metres depth, while deeper drilling has encountered 7.62 g/t gold and 0.36% copper over 3.4 metres at 1,983 metres depth, approximately 400 metres below any previous intersection

2 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.

3 Total cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for total cash costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

4 All-in-sustaining costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for all-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

First Quarter Financial and Production Highlights

In the first quarter of 2019, solid operational performance continued at the Company's mines, which led to payable gold production of 398,217 ounces (including 17,582 ounces of pre-commercial gold production at the Meliadine project), compared to 389,278 ounces in the first quarter of 2018.

The lower level of gold production, in the first quarter of 2019 (when excluding the Meliadine project pre-commercial production ounces), when compared with the prior-year period, was primarily due to expected reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank as the mine transitions to the Amaruq satellite deposit in the second half of 2019. A detailed description of the production of each mine is set out below.

Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 were $727, compared to $759 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 were $623, compared to $648 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce and total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 were lower, when compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to lower costs at several mines and the weakening of local currencies against the U.S. dollar, partially offset by lower gold production. The lower total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior-year period, were partially offset by lower by-product revenues.

AISC in the first quarter of 2019 were $836 per ounce, compared to $889 in the prior-year period. The lower AISC when compared to the prior-year period is primarily due to lower sustaining capital and lower total cash costs per ounce compared to the first quarter of 2018. A detailed description of the cost performance at each mine is set out below.

Cash Position Remains Strong

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments decreased to $196.5 million at March 31, 2019, from the December 31, 2018 balance of $307.9 million, primarily as a result of the capital spending at the Company's Nunavut projects.

The outstanding balance on the Company's credit facility remained nil at March 31, 2019. This results in available credit lines of approximately $1.2 billion, not including the uncommitted $300 million accordion feature.

Approximately 35% of the Company's remaining 2019 Canadian dollar exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.29 C$/US$. Approximately 45% of the Company's remaining 2019 Mexican peso exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 19.00 MXP/US$. Approximately 15% of the Company's remaining 2019 Euro exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.17 US$/EUR. The Company's full year 2019 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.28 C$/US$, 18.00 MXP/US$ and 1.18 US$/EUR. The Company anticipates adding to its operating currency hedges, subject to market conditions.

Approximately 40% of the Company's diesel exposure relating to its Nunavut operations for the July 2019 to July 2020 consumption period is hedged at prices better than the 2019 cost guidance assumption of C$0.85 per litre (excluding transportation costs). The Company anticipates adding to its diesel hedges, subject to market conditions.

Capital Expenditures

Total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in 2019 remain forecast to be approximately $660 million. Pre-commercial production at Meliadine and Amaruq are incorporated in, and netted against, the total 2019 capital expenditure forecast. As a result, some variability is likely depending on the timing of the achievement of commercial production, prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates.

Total development capital expenditures related to the construction of the Company's new Nunavut mines, Amaruq and Meliadine, are expected to be below the combined capital expenditure forecast of $1.23 billion. At Amaruq, total development capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $350 million and at Meliadine, total capital expenditures are expected to be below the 2018 forecast of $900 million, primarily due to strong project execution which has resulted in lower contingency costs and owners' costs.

The following table sets out capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in the first quarter of 2019.

Capital Expenditures



(In thousands of US dollars)







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019 Sustaining Capital



LaRonde mine

$ 16,522

LaRonde Zone 5 mine

1,368

Canadian Malartic mine

7,506

Meadowbank mine

—

Kittila mine

13,123

Goldex mine

4,834

Pinos Altos mine

4,612

Creston Mascota mine

—

La India mine

663

Total Sustaining Capital

$ 48,628







Development Capital



LaRonde mine

$ 2,475

LaRonde Zone 5 mine

74

Canadian Malartic mine

8,222

Amaruq satellite deposit

50,627

Amaruq underground project

5,085

Kittila mine

16,354

Goldex mine

5,882

Pinos Altos mine

3,666

Creston Mascota mine

—

La India mine

1,119

Meliadine project

48,585

Other

495

Total Development Capital

$ 142,584

Total Capital Expenditures

$ 191,212



2019 Production and Cost Guidance Unchanged

Production guidance for 2019 remains unchanged at 1.75 million ounces of gold (including pre-commercial production from Meliadine of approximately 60,000 ounces of gold and from Amaruq of approximately 40,000 ounces of gold). The Company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC for 2019 will continue to be in the range of $620 to $670 and $875 and $925, respectively. Approximately 55% of expected gold production in 2019 is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2019.

2019 Tax Guidance

Income and mining taxes expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $15.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 29%. The tax rate is lower than prior guidance partly due to the distribution of earnings by jurisdiction in the first quarter of 2019. The Company anticipates the overall effective tax rate to increase over the remainder of 2019 to the previous guidance range of approximately 45% to 50% for the full year 2019. The anticipated increase in the tax rate is due to the expected higher percentage of total gold production coming from Canada.

As previously outlined in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019, the Company expects its effective tax rates by jurisdiction for the full year 2019 to be:

Canada - 40% to 50%

Mexico - 35% to 40%

Finland - 20%

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Second Quarter of 2019

Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on June 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2019. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Other Expected Dividend and Record Dates for 2019

Record Date Payment Date August 30 September 16 November 29 December 16

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Please see the following link for information on the Company's dividend reinvestment plan: Dividend Reinvestment Plan

NORTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

ABITIBI REGION

Agnico Eagle is currently Quebec's largest gold producer with a 100% interest in the LaRonde, Goldex and LaRonde Zone 5 mines and a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. These mines are located within 50 kilometres of each other, which provides operating synergies and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

LaRonde Mine – Strong Unit Cost Performance; Lower Grades Due to Mine Sequencing with Grade Profile Expected to Improve in the Second Half of 2019

The 100% owned LaRonde mine in northwestern Quebec achieved commercial production in 1988.

LaRonde Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

547



531

Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,078



5,901

Gold grade (g/t)

4.65



5.49

Gold production (ounces)

77,433



89,785

Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 150



$ 155

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 118



$ 121

Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 798



$ 723

Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 488



$ 427



Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher tonnage and the timing of unsold concentrate inventory. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne5 in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher tonnage. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and lower by-product metal revenues.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades resulting from the mining sequence, partially offset by higher tonnage. Grades are anticipated to increase in the second half of 2019 and are expected to average approximately 5.22 g/t gold for the full year 2019, consistent with the 2019 guidance set out in the Company's February 14, 2019 news release.

In order to address wear related issues in the ore handling system at LaRonde, a 10-day previously unscheduled maintenance shutdown is planned in May 2019. The maintenance, which will largely focus on the underground ore and waste silos near shaft #4, is preventative in nature and is part of an ongoing program to update and improve the existing underground infrastructure at the LaRonde mine. During the shutdown, ore will be stockpiled underground to facilitate the start-up of the ore handling system once the maintenance is completed.

Concurrent with the 10-day underground shutdown, the LaRonde mill will undergo a five-day scheduled maintenance shutdown. Stockpiled ore from LaRonde Zone 5 mine will be processed in the LaRonde mill circuit over the remaining five days of the underground shutdown. As a result, 2019 production guidance is unchanged for the LaRonde Complex.

Drilling continued at LaRonde 3 during the first quarter of 2019, focusing on conversion drilling between 3.4 and 3.5 kilometres depth. Development plans are underway to deepen the ramp while engineering and construction work for ventilation and cooling of the deeper portion of the mine are ongoing.

As the Company mines deeper at LaRonde, the risks of more frequent and larger seismic events increases. As a result, the Company is studying various design approaches to LaRonde 3. In addition, the Company continues to adjust the mining methods, ground support and protocols to address seismic activity in the deeper portions of the mine.

Following the successful deployment of the LTE network at LaRonde Zone 5, an LTE network was deployed at the LaRonde mine below level 269 in 2018. Extension of the network in the ramp area from level 269 to surface and at LaRonde 3 will take place throughout 2019. The LTE network facilitates the integration of automation technologies currently being tested at LaRonde Zone 5, which are expected to allow the Company to maintain similar productivity levels at LaRonde 3 as it historically achieved in the shallower portions of the mine.

Engineering work on Zone 11-3, which is at depth in the past-producing Bousquet 2 mine, is ongoing. This zone, containing approximately 140,000 ounces of mineral reserves (1.2 million tonnes grading 3.77 g/t gold), is expected to provide production flexibility to the LaRonde Complex.

5 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to production costs as reported in the financial statements, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

LaRonde Zone 5 – Higher Grades and Throughput Drive Strong Quarterly Performance; Evaluating Potential Expansion Opportunities

The Company acquired the LaRonde Zone 5 project in 2003. The property lies adjacent to and west of the LaRonde Complex and previous operators exploited the deposit by open pit. In February 2017, the LaRonde Zone 5 project was approved by Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors for development. Commercial production was achieved in June 2018.

Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were $42. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 were $437. Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were C$64. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 were $674. Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 was 12,988 ounces of gold with a total of 181,000 tonnes of ore milled at 2.44 g/t gold. LaRonde Zone 5 was not operational in the prior year period.

In its first partial year of operation, the mine achieved its designed production rate with lower than expected dilution and slightly higher than expected mill recoveries. The Company is currently evaluating opportunities to further enhance productivity. Under the current LaRonde Zone 5 mine plan, a total of approximately 350,000 ounces of gold are expected to be mined through 2026. The Company is evaluating scenarios to integrate the additional mineral reserves in the down plunge extension of the LaRonde Zone 5 deposit into the mine plan along with the potential to process additional tonnage through the LaRonde Complex.

The Company is also evaluating the potential to extend operations at depth and along strike onto the Ellison property, which adjoins the LaRonde Zone 5 property to the west. Ellison hosts an indicated mineral resource of 68,000 ounces of gold (665,000 tonnes grading 3.19 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2018.

Integration and pilot testing of automated mining equipment (two trucks and one scoop tram) continued in the first quarter of 2019 and will be ongoing over the balance of the year.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Barnat Extension Project Progressing with Rock Excavation Underway and Road Deviation Work Advancing on Schedule

In June 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") acquired Osisko Mining Corporation and created the Canadian Malartic General Partnership (the "Partnership"). The Partnership owns and operates the Canadian Malartic mine in northwestern Quebec through a joint management committee. Each of Agnico Eagle and Yamana has an indirect 50% ownership interest in the Partnership. All volume numbers in this section reflect the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, except as otherwise indicated.

Canadian Malartic Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) (100%)

5,035



5,020

Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%)

55,944



55,776

Gold grade (g/t)

1.18



1.17

Gold production (ounces)

83,670



83,403

Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 26



$ 24

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 25



$ 25

Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 595



$ 567

Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 572



$ 566



Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower capitalized deferred stripping, partially offset by higher throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reason described above.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower capitalized deferred stripping, partially offset by slightly higher gold production.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 increased slightly when compared to the prior-year period due to slightly higher throughput levels and higher grades, partially offset by slightly lower gold recoveries.

Work on the Barnat extension project is proceeding on budget and on schedule. Work is primarily focused on the Highway 117 road deviation, overburden stripping and rock excavation. The highway deviation work re-started in April 2019 and is expected to be completed in late 2019. Production activities at Barnat are scheduled to begin in late 2019, following completion of the highway deviation.

Exploration programs are ongoing to evaluate several deposits to the east of the Canadian Malartic open pit, including the Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen and Sheehan zones. These opportunities have the potential to provide new sources of ore for the Canadian Malartic mill. Additional exploration will be carried out in 2019 to assess the potential of these zones.

The permit allowing for the development of an underground ramp at the Odyssey project was received in December 2018.

As part of ongoing stakeholder engagement, the Partnership is in discussions with four First Nations groups concerning a potential memorandum of understanding, which is expected to also include a financial component. As with the Good Neighbour Guide and other community relations efforts at Canadian Malartic, the Partnership is working collaboratively with stakeholders to establish cooperative relationships that support the long-term potential of the mine.

Rand Malartic Acquisition Increases Canadian Malartic Land Package

On March 26, 2019, the Partnership acquired the Rand Malartic property adjacent to the east side of the Canadian Malartic property. The Rand Malartic property covers 262 hectares and extends 1.7 kilometres eastward along the Cadillac - Larder Lake break within the Piche Group, immediately east of the Odyssey project.

The Rand Malartic property was last explored in 1989 when a ramp was developed to 165 metres below surface to gain access to the #39 and #67 zones. A historical mineral resource was identified by NSR Resources Inc. in 1987 at the #67 Zone of 60,510 tonnes grading 12.45 g/t gold (24,200 ounces of gold) between 61 metres and 236 metres depth below surface. In 1988 and 1989, 31,115 tonnes was mined at an unreported grade from #67 Zone. All but four of the historical holes on the property were drilled to a depth of less than 400 metres. Since then, the Partnership has explored from surface to 1,480 metres depth at the adjacent Odyssey project. Until additional exploration work is carried out by the Partnership, the relevance and reliability of this historical estimate is unclear. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Rand Malartic property has the same favourable geological features as the Odyssey project, with several porphyry intrusions in the southernmost portion of Piche Group volcanic rocks. The #39 and #67 zones are porphyry-hosted with similar mineralogy and alteration to Odyssey; the former appears to be geologically continuous with the Odyssey South Zone. In addition, the geological environment is similar to the historical Malartic Gold Fields mine located three kilometres to the east on the adjoining Midway property.

The Midway project (100% owned by the Partnership) includes the Midway, Piche-Harvey and Fourniere properties covering 3,202 ha, which surround the Rand Malartic property to the north, east and south. The Midway project hosts the main portion of the zones of the former Malartic Gold Fields mine that had historical production of 1.7 million ounces of gold (from 9.0 million tonnes of ore) to a depth of 800 metres, from 1939 to 1965.

A budget of $1.9 million (100% basis) has been allocated for the 2019 exploration program at Rand Malartic including an initial 10,000 metres of drilling to test the eastern extension of the Odyssey project and its possible continuity onto the Rand Malartic property. The near-surface potential will also be investigated. For the Midway project there is a 2019 exploration budget of $378,000 (100% basis), including 3,000 metres of drilling.

Lapa – Underground Closure Completed

Mining and processing operations at Lapa ended in December 2018 and closure activities for the underground infrastructure were completed in the first quarter of 2019. Surface work is currently ongoing by the site reclamation team.

Goldex – New Quarterly Production Record Since Re-Starting in 2013

The 100% owned Goldex mine in northwestern Quebec began production from the M and E satellite zones in September 2013. Commercial production from the Deep 1 Zone commenced on July 1, 2017.

Goldex Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

655



658

Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,278



7,306

Gold grade (g/t)

1.77



1.41

Gold production (ounces)

34,454



27,924

Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 39



$ 36

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 39



$ 36

Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 554



$ 666

Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 558



$ 674



Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period mainly due to additional development costs associated with the higher grade South Zone. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production, partially offset by higher development costs.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reason described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades, partially offset by lower recoveries and slightly lower throughput.

Mining in the South Zone continued in the first quarter of 2019 with three stopes mined confirming grade, dilution and recovery. The South Zone consists of quartz veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex. One stope per month will be mined for the remainder of 2019. The Company continues to evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed to the Goldex mill.

Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in the first quarter of 2019, focusing on areas below the current mineral reserve limit of Level 130. Development of the exploration ramp for the Deep 2 Zone is expected to resume following the completion of a ventilation upgrade in the second quarter of 2019.

Akasaba West

The Company acquired the Akasaba West gold-copper deposit in January 2014. Located less than 30 kilometres from Goldex, the Akasaba West deposit could create flexibility and synergies for the Company's operations in the Abitibi region by using extra milling capacity at both Goldex and LaRonde, while reducing overall unit costs.

The Company continues to review the timeline for the integration of the Akasaba West project into the Goldex production profile. Over a five-year mine life, total production could be approximately 115,000 ounces of gold and 21,000 tonnes of copper at total cash costs per ounce of $550 to $600.

Kirkland Lake Project – 2019 Drilling Focused on Expanding Mineral Resources at Upper Beaver and Upper Canada

The Kirkland Lake project in northeastern Ontario covers approximately 27,073 hectares, a large property measuring approximately 35 kilometres long by 17 kilometres wide, mostly on private lands held as either mining leases or patented claims. The Kirkland Lake - Larder Lake district produced almost 46 million ounces of gold from 61 mines between 1911 and 2017 and currently hosts two operating mines.

In the first quarter of 2019, 23 holes (8,133 metres) were completed of the total of 16,500 metres of drilling budgeted for the full year. The exploration drill program is targeting the Upper Beaver deposit area as well as mineralized zone extensions at Upper Canada, including the newly-expanded Northland Zone.

In addition, the Company is completing a technical review of the exploration data for the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits, and updating the geological models. Environmental baseline studies continue at Upper Beaver. The Company is investigating various opportunities and potential synergies in terms of engineering concepts for future development of the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits.

Selected recent intercepts from the Kirkland Lake project are set out in the table below. The drill collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The drill hole collars are located on the Upper Beaver / Upper Canada local geology map. All intercepts reported for the Kirkland Lake project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Upper Beaver (UB) deposit and Upper Canada (UC) deposits at the Kirkland Lake project



















Drill hole Deposit From (metres) To (metres) Depth of mid-point below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres)* Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)** Copper grade (%) (uncapped) KLUB19-452W1 UB, Deep East Porphyry 2,207.2 2,211.5 1,983 3.4 7.62 7.62 0.36 and UB, Deep Footwall 2,279.5 2,288.4 2,041 7.1 1.21 1.21 1.39 KLUB19-485 UB, Shallow basalts 106.5 117.0 67 7.3 3.05 3.05 0.07 and UB, Shallow basalts 125.5 134.2 81 6.1 2.59 2.59 0.27 and UB, Shallow basalts 154.5 174.5 102 14.0 3.63 3.63 0.21 including

159.5 165.0 99 3.9 10.86 10.86 0.47 KLUB19-486 UB, Shallow basalts 99.0 105.0 65 4.2 2.59 2.59 0.01 and UB, Shallow basalts 154.5 159.0 102 3.1 3.55 3.55 0.25 KLUB19-487 UB, Shallow basalts 25.7 31.5 23 4.1 3.63 3.63 0.01 and UB, Shallow basalts 61.5 67.5 48 4.2 5.18 5.18 0.00 and UB, Shallow basalts 148.5 157.0 113 5.9 4.35 4.35 0.06 KLUB19-489 UB, Shallow basalts 224.0 230.2 160 4.5 3.34 3.34 0.34 and UB, Shallow basalts 237.5 247.5 171 7.0 4.09 4.09 0.25 KLUC18-517*** UC, H Zone 409.2 413.0 295 2.8 31.09 12.67

and UC, MQ North Zone 586.5 592.0 403 4.2 14.46 14.46

KLUC18-520 UC, Northland 135.0 194.0 120 38.4 1.07 1.07

KLUC18-521 UC, C Zone 349.7 354.2 263 3.2 8.63 8.63

KLUC18-523 UC, MQ Zone 392.7 399.5 297 5.0 2.51 2.51

KLUC18-524 UC, K Zone 165.0 170.0 119 3.8 2.49 2.49

KLUC19-526 UC, Northland 46.0 68.5 39 14.6 1.78 1.61

KLUC19-529 UC, Northland 2.0 15.5 8 9.5 0.92 0.92

and UC, Northland 47.5 69.5 40 15.4 0.87 0.87

KLUC19-530 UC, Northland 10.0 88.0 35 55.2 1.02 1.02

KLUC19-531 UC, Northland 104.5 113.5 84 6.3 1.62 1.62

KLUC19-534 UC, Northland 1.5 22.5 9 14.8 1.69 1.69







* Estimated true width values are preliminary. ** Holes at the Upper Canada deposit's Northland Zone use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold; there is no reported assay above the capping factor at the C, K and MQ zones. Holes at the Upper Beaver deposit use a capping factor of 75 g/t gold. *** The first intercept for hole KLUC18-517 was previously reported in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019.

[Kirkland Lake Projects Local Geology Map]

The Kirkland Lake project lies within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 110 kilometres west of the LaRonde mine in northwestern Quebec. The area is underlain by an east-west-trending linear Timiskaming assemblage comprised of volcanic and sedimentary rocks as well as synvolcanic intrusion emplacements consisting typically of diorite, syenite, quartz-feldspar porphyries and monzonite.

The Upper Beaver deposit is atypical of the district. Gold-copper mineralization is mainly hosted in the Upper Beaver alkalic intrusive complex and is associated with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, and magnetite-sulphide veining in strongly sodic-altered rock. The mineralization occurs as elongated tabular bodies that strike northeast, dip steeply northwest and plunge 65˚ to the northeast. The mineralization has been defined along a 400-metre strike length from surface to a depth of 2,000 metres. Probable mineral reserves of 8.0 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold (1.4 million ounces of gold) at underground depths have been outlined on the Upper Beaver property as of December 31, 2018, as well as indicated and inferred mineral resources.

Recent exploration at Upper Beaver includes hole KLUB19-452W1 that intersected two zones: 7.62 g/t gold and 0.36% copper over 3.4 metres at 1,983 metres depth (the Deep East Porphyry Zone), and 1.21 g/t gold and 1.39% copper over 7.1 metres at 2,041 metres depth (the Deep Footwall Zone). Both intersections are approximately 400 metres deeper than the previously known mineralization, demonstrating its continuity and that the deposit is still open in all directions.

The recent drilling program at Upper Beaver has mainly targeted mineral resource conversion and extension in the shallow basalts near surface, where a mineral resource increase would be expected to have the most impact on project economics and may provide added flexibility for a future operation.

Four holes intersected several zones of copper-gold mineralization associated with quartz or quartz-carbonate veins containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The most significant of these results were from hole KLUB19-485 that intersected 3.63 g/t gold and 0.21% copper over 14.0 metres at 102 metres depth, including 10.86 g/t gold and 0.47% copper over 3.9 metres. Nearby, hole KLUB19-487 intersected 5.18 g/t gold and no copper over 4.2 metres at 48 metres depth, and 4.35 g/t gold and 0.06% copper over 5.9 metres at 113 metres depth. Hole KLUB19-489 also intersected two mineralized zones: 3.34 g/t gold and 0.34% copper over 4.5 metres at 160 metres depth and 4.09 g/t gold and 0.25% copper over 7.0 metres at 171 metres depth.

The Upper Canada deposit lies approximately six kilometres southwest of the Upper Beaver deposit, and 1.6 kilometres north of the main Larder Cadillac Deformation Zone, within a 300- to 400-metre-wide strongly altered deformation corridor. Host rocks are primarily volcanic (trachyte) tuffs and sediments that have been intruded by syenite bodies. Gold mineralization is associated with intensely altered shear zones with fine pyrite and ancillary sulphide mineralization. Enechelon higher-grade lenses are present within a broader envelope of lower grade mineralization. Inferred mineral resources of 12.1 million tonnes grading 4.50 g/t gold (1.8 million ounces of gold) at open pit and underground depths have been outlined on the Upper Canada property as of December 31, 2018.

At Upper Canada's MQ Zone, hole KLUC18-517 intersected gold mineralization outside of areas of historical mining, returning 14.46 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 403 metres depth. Hole KLUC18-523 intersected the MQ Zone close to historical mining, returning 2.51 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 297 metres depth. Approximately 1,800 metres to the west-southwest of these two intercepts, hole KLUC18-521 intersected the C Zone, returning 8.63 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 263 metres depth, which extends this zone toward surface. Approximately 900 metres to the west of this intercept, hole KLUC18-524 returned 2.49 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 119 metres depth in the K Zone, outside of the known mineral resources. These holes provide follow-up opportunities for mineral resource growth on multiple mineralized lenses.

Most of the exploration drilling at Upper Canada during the quarter targeted the Northland Zone (located 500 metres north of the main mineralized corridor comprising the K, L, H and Q zones) where recent drilling has identified the potential for near-surface, low-grade mineralization. Recent highlights include hole KLUC18-520 that intersected 1.07 g/t gold over 38.4 metres at 120 metres depth, hole KLUC19-534 that intersected 1.69 g/t gold over 14.8 metres at 9 metres depth, hole KLUC19-526 that intersected 1.61 g/t gold over 14.6 metres at 39 metres depth, hole KLUC19-530 that intersected 1.02 g/t gold over 55.2 metres at 35 metres depth and hole KLUC19-531 that intersected 1.62 g/t over 6.3 metres at 84 metres depth. The Northland Zone has been followed over 250 metres of strike length down to 175 metres below surface, which is at potential open-pit depths.

In 2019, the Company expects to spend $5.8 million to follow up on the positive recent exploration results and data compilation at the Kirkland Lake project. The drilling and additional studies in 2019 are expected to result in a new mineral resource estimate at year end 2019.

NUNAVUT REGION

Agnico Eagle has identified Nunavut as a politically attractive and stable jurisdiction with enormous geological potential. With the Company's Meadowbank mine, two significant development assets (Meliadine and the Amaruq satellite deposit at Meadowbank) and other exploration projects, Nunavut has the potential to be a strategic operating platform with the ability to generate strong gold production and cash flows over several decades.

Meadowbank – Mill Modifications Completed Ahead of Amaruq Commissioning

The 100% owned Meadowbank mine in Nunavut, northern Canada, achieved commercial production in March 2010. The mine produced its three millionth ounce of gold in 2018.

Meadowbank Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

628



830

Tonnes of ore milled per day

6,978



9,227

Gold grade (g/t)

2.28



2.53

Gold production (ounces)

43,502



61,447

Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 88



$ 94

Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 86



$ 88

Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 963



$ 1,001

Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 910



$ 923



Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower open pit mining costs as a result of the reduced rate of open pit mining activity as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site and the timing of unsold inventory, partially offset by higher re-handling costs and lower throughput. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partially offset by lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period as expected due to anticipated lower grades from processing marginal ore stockpile as the mine transitions through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site. During the first quarter of 2019, both the Vault and Phaser pits were mined out and operations ceased. Mining from the Portage pit will continue in the second and third quarters of 2019 along with the processing of stockpiled ore. Mill modifications required to process Amaruq ore were completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Amaruq Project – Dewatering and Open Pit Mining Underway; On Track for Production Startup Early in the Third Quarter of 2019; Exploration Continues to Enhance Underground Potential

Agnico Eagle has a 100% interest in the Amaruq satellite project, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of the Meadowbank mine. Amaruq is situated on a 94,548-hectare property, almost adjacent to the 51,943-hectare Meadowbank property. Development of the Amaruq project was approved in February 2017 by the Company's Board of Directors as a satellite deposit to supply ore to the existing Meadowbank mill.

On July 11, 2018, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (formerly Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) approved Agnico Eagle's Type A Water Licence for the Whale Tail pit, which had been issued by the Nunavut Water Board on May 30, 2018. This approval authorized the Company to commence development activities on the Whale Tail pit.

Construction and development activities continued in the first quarter of 2019. Highlights included:

The Whale Tail dyke was completed, and lake dewatering commenced in February 2019

The Whale Tail waste rock storage facility and Northeast dyke were completed in February 2019

Whale Tail pit stripping activities continued with ore being mined and trucked to the Meadowbank mill where it is being stockpiled for future processing

Preliminary reconciliation of the block model showed slightly higher grades for the Whale Tail open pit

Commissioning of the long-haul truck fleet began, and trucking parameters are as expected

Additional long-haul trucks were delivered to Amos, Quebec and training of new operators is underway. These trucks will be shipped by barge to Baker Lake for mobilization to site in the third quarter of 2019

The new Amaruq camp and maintenance garage are near completion , with a transfer to the operations team expected later in the second quarter of 2019

Modifications to the process plant at Meadowbank were completed. The gravity concentrators and high-intensity grinding mill are now operational

Open pit mining activities are expected to accelerate once the dewatering of Whale Lake is completed in the second quarter of 2019. Initial production from the Whale Tail deposit is expected to begin early in the third quarter of 2019.

Work is ongoing at Amaruq to evaluate the potential for an underground operation, which could run partially concurrent with the open pit mine that is currently under development.

A production decision for the Amaruq underground project is expected to be made later this year, and approximately 1,440 metres of underground ramp development is planned for 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, 397 metres of ramp development was completed. Total ramp development for the project at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was just over 1,600 metres, reaching a depth of 170 metres below surface.

The permitting process for in-pit tailings deposition is ongoing: the Nunavut Water Board sent a recommendation approving in-pit tailings disposition to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade. Approval is expected in the second quarter of 2019.

The Whale Tail Expansion permitting process for open pit mining activities at the V Zone and underground commenced on October 15, 2018, with a submission of a Project Description to the Nunavut Planning Commission for screening. The Company subsequently received a positive notice indicating that the proposal conforms to the Land Use Plan. The Environmental Assessment addendum related to Whale Tail Expansion was submitted to the Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB") in December 2018. The NIRB technical meetings on the addendum are scheduled for June 2019 and the Company anticipates the issuance of all required authorizations and permits in late 2020.

Amaruq Exploration Focused on Conversion and Extension of Known Mineralized Zones in the First Quarter of 2019

Exploration continues at depth in both the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone, as well as conversion drilling of underground mineral resources close to the planned Whale Tail pit bottom and in the V Zone at depth. In the first quarter of 2019, exploration drilling consisted of four holes (2,501 metres) and conversion drilling consisted of 15 holes (6,497 metres). Results of the exploration program at the Amaruq project were last reported in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019.

Selected recent intercepts from the Amaruq project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collars are located on the Amaruq project local geology map. The pierce points are shown on the Amaruq project composite longitudinal section. All intercepts reported for the Amaruq project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration and conversion drill results from the Whale Tail (WT) deposit and V Zone at the Amaruq project



















Drill hole Zone Purpose From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of mid-point below surface

(metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* AMQ18-1924A V Zone conversion 477.1 481.0 357 3.4 39.2 29.8 and V Zone conversion 546.5 550.1 404 3.3 9.8 9.8 AMQ19-1958 WT North exploration 574.2 577.6 468 2.9 43.7 15.1 AMQ19-2013 WT conversion 418.4 422.1 320 3.2 15.7 15.7 and WT conversion 439.5 454.0 339 10.3 4.5 4.5 AMQ19-2025 WT conversion 295.1 311.4 234 13.4 4.7 4.7 including WT conversion 302.8 308.8 236 4.9 8.9 8.9 AMQ19-2028 WT conversion 438.0 443.0 347 3.2 11.7 11.7 AMQ19-2031 WT conversion 511.6 519.7 396 7.3 14.5 14.5 including WT conversion 516.2 519.7 398 3.2 20.7 20.7

* Holes at the Whale Tail deposit and Whale Tail North Zone use a capping factor of 80 g/t gold. Holes at V Zone use a capping factor of 60 g/t gold.

[Amaruq Project Local Geology Map]

[Amaruq Project Composite Longitudinal Section]

Whale Tail Deposit Conversion and Exploration Results

The Whale Tail deposit has been defined over at least 2.3 kilometres of strike length and extends from surface to 915 metres depth.

The conversion drilling program in the first quarter of 2019 targeted areas beneath the eastern, central and western side of the Whale Tail pit. The results continue to demonstrate the extension of high-grade mineralization below the proposed pit outline. The level of confidence in the Whale Tail geological model continues to improve. The intensive drill program is providing additional information that will be used to further refine the geological and structural models, and to confirm multiple high-grade intervals.

At the western part of Whale Tail, hole AMQ19-2013 intersected 15.7 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 320 metres depth and 4.5 g/t gold over 10.3 metres at 339 metres depth, well below the mineral reserves pit. Hole AMQ19-2025 intersected 4.7 g/t gold over 13.4 metres at 234 metres depth, including 8.9 g/t gold over 4.9 metres. These conversion holes confirm the fold geometry in an area where local areas of inferred mineral resources were identified in 2018.

The eastern part of the Whale Tail ore shoot continues to be part of the conversion drill program, with positive recent results in terms of both grade and thickness. Hole AMQ19-2028 intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 347 metres depth, while hole AMQ19-2031 intersected 14.5 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at 396 metres depth, including 20.7 g/t gold over 3.2 metres. These results confirm the thickness and grade of the inflection in the ore shoot, locally increasing its thickness and improving the precision of its geometry.

An exploration hole was drilled from the ice into the central part of the Whale Tail deposit. Hole AMQ19-1958 encountered the Whale Tail North zone, intersecting 15.1 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 468 metres depth. This intercept is in a gap in the current Whale Tail North inferred mineral resources, and is only 50 metres north of the main Whale Tail deposit. Therefore, it is expected to help to increase the Whale Tail North mineral resources at year-end, which could improve the economics of potential underground mining scenarios for Whale Tail.

The Whale Tail deposit remains open to the west at depth, and to the east along a shallow plunge corresponding to the main ore shoot. The 2019 drill program will continue to test the Whale Tail deposit and the parallel Whale Tail North structure to its north at depth, to expand the mineral resources and continue to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. A small portion of Amaruq's current mineral reserves and mineral resources are in the Whale Tail North structure.

V Zone – Drilling Extends Ore Shoot at Depth

The V Zone consists of a series of parallel stacked mineralized structures striking northeast from near surface to as deep as 707 metres below surface; the dip of the structures is approximately 30 degrees near surface and steepens to 60 to 70 degrees at depth, where there are at least two sub-parallel structures. The definition of the V Zone ore shoot in 2018 by additional drilling and partial reinterpretation led to a large addition of mineral resources at the V Zone Deep: the most significant increase in inferred mineral resources on the Amaruq project during the year.

In the first quarter of 2019, conversion drilling continued to return positive results, particularly along the interpreted V Zone ore shoot. Hole AMQ18-1924A intersected 29.8 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 357 metres depth and 9.8 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 404 metres depth. The first intercept confirms the high-grade sector and is expected to contribute to developing inferred mineral resources at the end of the year. The second intercept confirms a deeper high-grade sector and will likely help to convert this area into indicated mineral resources.

The V Zone ore shoot remains open at depth and laterally down-plunge to the east along the favourable folded contact between volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Additional drilling is expected to extend the high-grade ore shoot to the east and west, as well as better define the geometry of these structures.

The 2019 exploration program is budgeted for 32,800 metres of drilling at an estimated cost of $10.5 million, focused on developing new mineral resources around the deposits between surface and 600 metres depth. Regional targets will also be drilled focusing on new structural interpretations. As well, 20,300 metres of conversion drilling is budgeted at $4.4 million.

Meliadine Project – Operational Ramp Up Continues With Commercial Production Expected in May; Drilling Extends Tiriganiaq Mineralization at Depth

Located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, the Meliadine project was acquired in July 2010 and is Agnico Eagle's largest gold deposit in terms of mineral resources. The Company owns 100% of the 111,358-hectare property. In February 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved the construction of the Meliadine project.

Underground development and surface construction at Meliadine continued through the first quarter of 2019. Initial ore processing commenced in early February 2019 using low-grade stockpiles. Pre-commercial gold production in the first quarter of 2019 totaled 17,582 ounces. Commercial production is expected to be achieved in May, 2019.

Recent Highlights Include:

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, construction was essentially complete

In early February 2019 , the process plant began running low-grade ore in order to begin commissioning of the CIL circuit. The process plant poured its first gold bar on February 21, 2019

The gravity circuit became fully operational in April, which allowed higher grade ore to be introduced into the mill circuit

Mill throughput is expected to average approximately 3,000 tpd in the second quarter of 2019, and the plant has operated at 3,700 tpd on several occasions

Three underground mining areas are now in operation, with operations in a fourth area expected to commence in the second quarter of 2019. Additional higher grade stopes will be developed and mined in the second quarter of 2019. The mining rate is expected to ramp up to approximately 3,250 tpd in June 2019

At March 31, 2019 , there were approximately 140,000 tonnes of stockpiled ore grading approximately 7.0 g/t gold

The paste plant, used to backfill underground stopes, became operational in April, 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, approximately 2,995 metres of underground development were completed. The main development focus was on the lower levels and Ramp 3

Stope delineation for 2019 is progressing as expected

The saline water treatment plant is performing according to plan. The Company has also received the necessary Ministerial approval to discharge saline water to the ocean commencing in the third quarter of 2019

Production guidance (including pre-commercial ounces) for 2019 remains unchanged at approximately 230,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $612 per ounce.

The forecast parameters surrounding the Company's proposed Meliadine operations were based, in part, on the results of preliminary economic assessments. These preliminary economic assessments include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts set out in this news release will be realized.

For further information on the basis for the preliminary economic assessments and the qualifications and assumptions made in connection with the preparation of the assessments, please see the Company's press release dated February 14, 2018 and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The results of the preliminary economic assessment had no impact on the results of any pre-feasibility or feasibility study in respect of Meliadine.

Exploration Encounters Higher Grades at Depth in Tiriganiaq, and Conversion Drilling Confirms Mineral Resources

In the first quarter of 2019, exploration drilling at the Meliadine project consisted of seven holes (5,210 metres) and conversion drilling consisted of three holes (1,113 metres). The budget for the full year includes 10,000 metres of exploration drilling and 12,500 metres of conversion drilling. Results from the exploration program at Meliadine were last reported in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019.

Selected recent intercepts from the Meliadine project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix to this news release. The pierce points are shown on the Meliadine project composite longitudinal section. All intercepts reported for the Meliadine project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Tiriganiaq deposit at the Meliadine project



















Drill hole Deposit Lode From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade

(g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* M18-2505-W3 Tiriganiaq 1025 603.4 610.6 559 6.5 11.3 11.3 M19-2505A Tiriganiaq 1252 593.8 596.8 567 2.8 4.2 4.2 and Tiriganiaq 1100 617.8 626.8 589 8.6 7.5 7.5 and Tiriganiaq 1000 646.8 649.8 616 2.8 4.0 4.0 M19-2525-W1 Tiriganiaq 1252 836.3 841.3 794 4.5 39.9 39.9

* Holes at the Tiriganiaq deposit use a capping factor between 100 and 400 g/t gold, based on lithologies.

[Meliadine Project Composite Longitudinal Section]

The Meliadine project includes seven gold deposits, six of which are part of the current mine plan. Tiriganiaq is the largest of the deposits with a strike length of approximately 3.0 kilometres at surface and a known depth of 800 metres. The current mineral reserves at the Meliadine project are mainly in the Tiriganiaq deposit and consist of 16.7 million tonnes grading 6.97 g/t gold (containing 3.8 million ounces of gold) at underground and open pit depths as of December 31, 2018.

Recent results from the 2019 exploration program are in a previously unexplored area below the deepest west extent of the Tiriganiaq deposit. Hole M19-2525-W1 intersected 39.9 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 794 metres depth (lode 1252), the deepest reported intercept to date at the Meliadine project, demonstrating that Tiriganiaq remains open at depth and to the west. This new area is expected to increase inferred mineral resources in 2019 pending additional diamond drilling.

The conversion program is demonstrating the linear continuity of the lodes in the deepest west mineral resources of the Tiriganiaq deposit. Two recent drill holes are located approximately 40 metres west of hole M18-2505-W2 (previously reported in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019) that intersected 9.8 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at 600 metres depth (lode 1025). Recent hole M18-2505-W3 intersected 11.3 g/t gold over 6.5 metres at 559 metres depth (lode 1025) and hole M19-2505A intersected 4.0 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 616 metres depth (lode 1000). Furthermore, hole M19-2505A intersected two other lodes including 7.5 g/t gold over 8.6 metres at 589 metres depth (lode 1100). The conversion program is expected to increase the indicated mineral resources in the Tiriganiaq deposit at the end of this year.

The Company continues the conversion program at Tiriganiaq and Wesmeg, and will carry on exploring the Tiriganiaq deposit at depth in the areas discovered in 2018 and 2019.

FINLAND AND SWEDEN

Agnico Eagle's Kittila mine in Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe and hosts the Company's largest mineral reserves. Exploration activities continue to expand the mineral reserves and mineral resources and the Company has approved an expansion to add an underground shaft and increase expected mill throughput by 25 percent to 2.0 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa"). In Sweden, the Company has a 55 percent interest in the Barsele exploration project.

Kittila – Rimpi Zone Now in Production; Drilling Focused on Extending Known Mineralized Zones

The 100% owned Kittila mine in northern Finland achieved commercial production in 2009.

Kittila Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

456

468 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,067

5,204 Gold grade (g/t)

3.95

3.77 Gold production (ounces)

49,336

48,118 Production costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 75

€ 75 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 74

€ 74 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 782

$ 888 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 775

$ 882

Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were the same as the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower re-handling costs and higher gold production. In addition, the Company has implemented productivity initiatives to control costs as mining activities progress in the deeper areas of the mine.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were the same as the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades, partially offset by slightly lower throughput due to five days of unscheduled SAG mill maintenance.

Commissioning of the Rimpi paste plant and the central pumping station began in the first quarter of 2019 and has now been completed. The Rimpi ramp is now operational with the first stope blasted in early April 2019.

A scheduled mill shutdown will take place in the second quarter of 2019 for a 60-day period to allow for full autoclave relining. The last full autoclave relining was carried out in 2013.

In February 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved an expansion to increase throughput rates at Kittila to 2.0 mtpa from the current rate of 1.6 mtpa. Permitting is ongoing for the increase in throughput. This expansion includes the construction of a 1,044-metre deep shaft, a processing plant expansion as well as other infrastructure and service upgrades over a period from 2018 to 2021.

The expansion project is expected to increase the efficiency of the mine and maintain or decrease current operating costs while providing access to the deeper mining horizons. In addition, the shaft is expected to provide access to the mineral resources located below 1,150 metres depth, where recent exploration programs have shown promising results.

The mill expansion is advancing as planned. Phase 2 work began in the first quarter of 2019 and the scheduled autoclave shutdown in the second quarter of 2019 will also be used to prepare for Phase 3 work.

The shaft project is ongoing with raise boring progressing well. Pilot hole drilling for three sections and reaming of two sections has been completed. Slashing of the first section is currently ongoing and the last section of raise boring is scheduled for later in 2019. Construction of the head frame is expected to begin later in 2019.

Drilling Focused on Extending Known Mineralized Zones to Increase Mineral Reserves

Exploration at the Kittila mine is focused on extending the Main and Sisar zones northward and at depth in the Roura and Rimpi areas in order to increase the mineral reserves in the large orebody. The mineral reserves estimate for Kittila as of December 31, 2018 is 4.4 million ounces of gold (30.5 million tonnes grading 4.50 g/t gold), while the measured and indicated mineral resources estimate is 1.6 million ounces of gold (18.8 million tonnes grading 2.64 g/t gold) and the inferred mineral resources estimate is 1.0 million ounces of gold (8.3 million tonnes grading 3.84 g/t gold).

Exploration drilling continued in the first quarter of 2019 with 17 holes (7,912 metres) completed in the Roura area. Drilling is targeting the Main and Sisar zones. Sisar is subparallel to and slightly east of the main Kittila mineralization. The 2019 exploration program is budgeted at $9.0 million including 34,000 metres of drilling.

Selected recent drill results are set out in the table below, and drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix. Pierce points for all these holes are shown on the Kittila Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Kittila mine show uncapped gold grades over estimated true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Sisar and Roura zones at the Kittila mine















Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) RIE19-601 Main-Rimpi 375.0 391.0 1,307 6.4 3.0 RIE19-603 Main-Rimpi 363.0 375.3 1,289 4.9 5.5 ROD18-700G Main-Roura 660.0 669.0 1,309 3.0 6.3 ROD18-700J Main-Roura 696.0 713.0 1,358 3.9 6.5 and Main-Roura 721.0 738.0 1,382 3.9 4.0 and Main-Roura 763.0 794.0 1,429 4.1 5.6 ROD18-701G Main-Roura 370.0 384.0 987 4.4 5.1 and Sisar Central 561.2 596.7 1,149 8.9 12.9 including Sisar Central 574.0 596.7 1,154 5.8 17.6 ROU18-636 Sisar Top 163.1 166.2 926 3.1 12.4 ROU18-637 Sisar Top 183.0 191.0 956 7.7 3.0 and Sisar Top 206.0 218.0 951 11.5 6.6

[Kittla Composite Longitudinal Section]

Deep drilling of the Roura area continues from the exploration ramp with two high-capacity drill rigs. Recent intercepts from Roura have confirmed both the Main Zone and the Sisar Zone mineral reserves and mineral resources in the area between 980 and 1,430 metres depths. Some of the most encouraging results came from hole ROD18-701G that first intersected the Main Zone, yielding 5.1 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at 987 metres depth; the same hole intersected the Sisar Central Zone yielding 12.9 g/t gold over 8.9 metres at 1,149 metres depth (including 17.6 g/t gold over 5.8 metres). Approximately 150 metres to the north of, and approximately 250 metres below the lower intercept, holes ROD18-700G and ROD18-700J targeted the deeper parts of the Main Zone. Hole ROD18-700G yielded 6.3 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 1,309 metres depth. In the same area, hole ROD18-700J intersected the Main Zone in three places: 6.5 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,358 metres depth, 4.0 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 1,382 metres depth and 5.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 1,429 metres depth.

Approximately 800 metres to the north of the drill holes described above, recent drilling has confirmed the Main Zone and the Sisar Top Zone mineral reserves and mineral resources in the northern part of the Roura area where it meets the Rimpi area, between approximately 920 and 1,310 metres depth.

Exploration hole ROU18-636 intersected the Sisar Top Zone, yielding 12.4 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 926 metres depth. Hole ROU18-637 had two intercepts close to each other in the Sisar Zone, returning 3.0 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at 956 metres depth and 6.6 g/t over 11.5 metres at 951 metres depth. These intercepts confirm the Sisar Top Zone in the Roura-Rimpi area.

Approximately 350 metres below the drill holes described above, holes RIE19-601 and RIE19-603 targeted the Main Zone in the contact area between Roura and Rimpi. Exploration hole RIE19-603 intersected 5.5 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,289 metres depth and hole RIE19-601 intersected 3.0 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 1,307 metres depth. These two intercepts extend the current Main Zone mineralization approximately 40 metres northward at this depth.

SOUTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

Agnico Eagle's Southern Business operations are focused in Mexico. These operations have been a solid source of precious metals production (gold and silver) with stable operating costs and strong free cash flow since 2009.

Pinos Altos – Development Ongoing at Sinter and Cubiro; Reyna de Plata Mineralization Extended Along Strike and at Depth

The 100% owned Pinos Altos mine in northern Mexico achieved commercial production in November 2009.

Pinos Altos Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes)

478

519 Tonnes of ore processed per day

5,311

5,770 Gold grade (g/t)

2.89

2.62 Gold production (ounces)

42,730

41,836 Production costs per tonne

$ 62

$ 67 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 62

$ 61 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 694

$ 829 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce)

$ 494

$ 539

Production costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of unsold inventory, partially offset by lower throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first quarter of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production, partially offset by slightly lower by-product revenues.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades and higher recoveries.

Development projects at the Sinter and Cubiro satellite deposits at Pinos Altos continued to advance in the first quarter of 2019. The Sinter deposit, located approximately 2.0 kilometres northwest of the Pinos Altos mine, will be mined from underground and a small open pit. At Sinter, open pit stripping and underground delineation drilling began in the first quarter of 2019 and initial results appear to be in line with the mineral reserves as of December 31, 2018.

The Cubiro deposit is located approximately 9.2 kilometres northwest of the Pinos Altos mine and, based on the exploration drilling campaign, could potentially contribute additional ounces to be processed and extend the current life of mine at Pinos Altos. At Cubiro, 417 metres of underground ramp development was completed in the first quarter of 2019. A total of approximately 738 metres of underground ramp development has been completed to-date. Underground exploration and mineral resource conversion drilling are expected to commence later in 2019.

In 2018, the Company completed the installation of an ore sorting pilot plant at Pinos Altos. Samples will be processed from all of the ore bodies at Pinos Altos and La India in 2019 to determine the merits of implementing the technology at the Company's Mexican operations. To-date, sorting of open pit ore from the Sinter deposit has yielded favourable preliminary results. Similar ore sorting pilot testing is being considered at the Company's other operating regions.

Exploration in the First Quarter of 2019 Focused on Reyna de Plata East Deposit

In the first quarter of 2019, exploration on the Pinos Altos mine property included 57 holes (6,807 metres) drilled at 50-metre spacing to test the mineral resource potential of the Reyna de Plata East Zone and to conduct exploration at several other sites on the mine property. This is part of the 11,000-metre exploration drill program budgeted for the Pinos Altos mine in 2019.

Selected recent drill results from the Reyna de Plata East Zone are set out in the table below and drill hole coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are also located on the Pinos Altos Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for Reyna de Plata show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Reyna de Plata (RP) East Zone at the Pinos Altos mine