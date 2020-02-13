Agnico Eagle Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results - Record Annual and Quarterly Gold Production; Production Guidance Outlines 18% Growth Through 2022 With Declining Unit Costs in 2021 and 2022; Pipeline Projects Continue to Advance; Quarterly Dividend Increased

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $331.7 million, or net income of $1.39 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This result includes an impairment reversal (net of tax) relating to the Meliadine mine of $223.4 million ($0.93 per share), non-cash foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities and non-recurring tax adjustments of $10.6 million ($0.05 per share), mark-to-market gains and other adjustments of $7.2 million ($0.03 per share) and derivative gains on financial instruments of $3.1 million ($0.01 per share). Excluding these items would result in adjusted net income1 of $87.4 million or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $393.7 million or a loss of $1.68 per share.

Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 net income, and not adjusted above, is a non-cash stock option expense of $3.2 million ($0.01 per share).

For the full year 2019, the Company reported net income of $473.2 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with the full year 2018, when the company reported a net loss of $326.7 million, or loss of $1.40 per share.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $257.5 million ($263.8 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 when cash provided by operating activities was $140.3 million ($150.4 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

For the full year 2019, cash provided by operating activities was a record $881.7 million ($867.3 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the full year 2018 when cash provided by operating activities was $605.7 million ($645.5 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

The increase in net income and cash provided by operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019, compared to the prior year periods, was mainly due to higher gold sales volumes and higher realized gold prices, partially offset by higher costs relating to the slower than expected ramp up at the Amaruq satellite deposit and the Meliadine mine. Higher gold sales volumes were largely a result of the increased production due to the completion of the Meliadine project in 2019.

"With two new mines coming into production in Nunavut, 2019 was a pivotal year for the Company. We set new records for both annual gold production and cash provided by operating activities. Despite setting these production and cash flow records, the production ramp up in Nunavut has been slower than expected, which has resulted in higher than anticipated costs in the fourth quarter of 2019 and slight revisions to our 2020 production guidance," said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "In 2020, we have put plans in place to improve productivity and optimize the operations as they continue to ramp up and we expect quarterly production growth and lower costs as we move through the year. We remain confident in our business with 18% production growth forecast through 2022 and our confidence is demonstrated with a further 14% increase in our quarterly dividend," added Mr. Boyd.

__________________ 1 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

Fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 highlights include:

Record quarterly and annual gold production – Payable gold production 2 in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 494,678 ounces (including pre-commercial production ounces of 3,137 (50% basis) at Canadian Malartic from the Barnat deposit) at production costs per ounce of $763 , total cash costs per ounce 3 of $745 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 4 ("AISC") of $1,039 . Payable gold production for the full year 2019 was 1,782,147 ounces (including pre-commercial production ounces of 47,281 at Meliadine, 35,281 at Amaruq and 3,137 at Canadian Malartic from the Barnat deposit), at production costs per ounce of $735 and total cash costs per ounce of $673 , compared to the most recent guidance of 1.77 to 1.78 million ounces of gold at total cash costs per ounce of $620 to $670 . AISC for the full year 2019 were $938 , compared to the most recent guidance of $875 to $925 per ounce





– Payable gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 494,678 ounces (including pre-commercial production ounces of 3,137 (50% basis) at Canadian Malartic from the Barnat deposit) at production costs per ounce of , total cash costs per ounce of and all-in sustaining costs per ounce ("AISC") of . Payable gold production for the full year 2019 was 1,782,147 ounces (including pre-commercial production ounces of 47,281 at Meliadine, 35,281 at Amaruq and 3,137 at Canadian Malartic from the Barnat deposit), at production costs per ounce of and total cash costs per ounce of , compared to the most recent guidance of 1.77 to 1.78 million ounces of gold at total cash costs per ounce of to . AISC for the full year 2019 were , compared to the most recent guidance of to per ounce Gold production is forecast to increase by 18% from 2019 to 2022 – The gold production forecast for 2020 is now 1.875 million ounces, compared to the most recent guidance of 1.9 to 2.0 million ounces. The gold production guidance for 2020 was reduced largely due to revisions to the mine plans at the Nunavut operations and LaRonde. The mid-point of gold production guidance for 2021 is essentially unchanged at 2.05 million ounces and the mid-point of gold production guidance for 2022 is 2.10 million ounces





– The gold production forecast for 2020 is now 1.875 million ounces, compared to the most recent guidance of 1.9 to 2.0 million ounces. The gold production guidance for 2020 was reduced largely due to revisions to the mine plans at the operations and LaRonde. The mid-point of gold production guidance for 2021 is essentially unchanged at 2.05 million ounces and the mid-point of gold production guidance for 2022 is 2.10 million ounces Unit costs expected to decline from 2020 to 2022 – In 2020, total cash costs per ounce are forecast to be between $725 and $775 and AISC are forecast to be between $975 and $1,025 per ounce. Costs in 2020 are forecast to increase over 2019 largely due to the ongoing ramp up of the Nunavut operations and a more conservative mining plan at LaRonde. The Company expects production to increase and costs to be reduced after the first quarter of the year as plans are in place to resolve the key outstanding ramp up issues in Nunavut and LaRonde infrastructure upgrades are completed. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are expected to continue to decline from 2020 through 2022





– In 2020, total cash costs per ounce are forecast to be between and and AISC are forecast to be between and per ounce. Costs in 2020 are forecast to increase over 2019 largely due to the ongoing ramp up of the operations and a more conservative mining plan at LaRonde. The Company expects production to increase and costs to be reduced after the first quarter of the year as plans are in place to resolve the key outstanding ramp up issues in and LaRonde infrastructure upgrades are completed. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are expected to continue to decline from 2020 through 2022 2019 gold mineral reserves declined slightly while gold grades increased 5%; measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 4% and inferred mineral resources increased by 19% – The increase in inferred mineral resources was largely due to additions at East Gouldie and East Malartic . The average gold mineral reserve grade in 2019 increased from 2.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 2.83 g/t, which is the fourth consecutive year of improvement. Average mineral resource grades for the year-ended 2019 were essentially unchanged from the previous year





– The increase in inferred mineral resources was largely due to additions at East Gouldie and . The average gold mineral reserve grade in 2019 increased from 2.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 2.83 g/t, which is the fourth consecutive year of improvement. Average mineral resource grades for the year-ended 2019 were essentially unchanged from the previous year Dividend increased by 14% – A quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share has been declared. The previous quarterly dividend was $0.175 per share





A quarterly dividend of per share has been declared. The previous quarterly dividend was per share Project pipeline shows potential to support future production growth





Meliadine Phase 2 expansion approved – The current Meliadine mill has shown that it can operate well in excess of its nameplate 3,750 tonnes per day ("tpd") capacity. As a result, the Company has decided to accelerate the Phase 2 expansion to utilize this extra mill capacity. The initial source of open pit ore will be from two pits developed on the Tiriganiaq deposit, which contain probable mineral reserves of 590,412 ounces of gold (3.8 million tonnes grading 4.89 g/t gold). Approximately 16,500 pre-commercial gold ounces are expected to be produced from Tiriganiaq pits in 2020





The current Meliadine mill has shown that it can operate well in excess of its nameplate 3,750 tonnes per day ("tpd") capacity. As a result, the Company has decided to accelerate the Phase 2 expansion to utilize this extra mill capacity. The initial source of open pit ore will be from two pits developed on the Tiriganiaq deposit, which contain probable mineral reserves of 590,412 ounces of gold (3.8 million tonnes grading 4.89 g/t gold). Approximately 16,500 pre-commercial gold ounces are expected to be produced from Tiriganiaq pits in 2020

Amaruq underground project continues to advance – Amaruq mineral reserves increased 15% year-over-year to 3.3 million ounces of gold (26 million tonnes grading 3.96 g/t gold), with the addition of initial underground probable mineral reserves in the Whale Tail deposit of 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). The Company believes that there is good potential for the Amaruq underground to contribute to its production profile starting in 2022





– Amaruq mineral reserves increased 15% year-over-year to 3.3 million ounces of gold (26 million tonnes grading 3.96 g/t gold), with the addition of initial underground probable mineral reserves in the Whale Tail deposit of 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). The Company believes that there is good potential for the Amaruq underground to contribute to its production profile starting in 2022

Underground mineral resources expanded at Canadian Malartic – An initial inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (50% basis), has been declared at the East Gouldie Zone, which was discovered in late 2018. Drilling highlights from 2019 include 8.6 g/t gold over 25.8 metres at 1,071 metres depth. At East Malartic , inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold (50% basis) were added with the inclusion of deeper portions of the deposit between 1,000 metres to 1,800 metres depth, increasing total inferred mineral resources at East Malartic to 2.6 million ounces of gold (39.4 million tonnes grading 2.05 g/t gold) (50%)





– An initial inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (50% basis), has been declared at the East Gouldie Zone, which was discovered in late 2018. Drilling highlights from 2019 include 8.6 g/t gold over 25.8 metres at 1,071 metres depth. At , inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold (50% basis) were added with the inclusion of deeper portions of the deposit between 1,000 metres to 1,800 metres depth, increasing total inferred mineral resources at to 2.6 million ounces of gold (39.4 million tonnes grading 2.05 g/t gold) (50%)

Drilling at Santa Gertrudis extends high-grade mineral resources – The Amelia deposit continues to grow with an updated inferred mineral resource of 70,000 ounces of gold (1.6 million tonnes grading 1.38 g/t gold) at open pit depth, as well as an initial underground inferred mineral resource of 451,000 ounces of gold (3.1 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t gold) in higher-grade sulphide material

2 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period. 3 Total cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for total cash costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance". 4 All-in-sustaining costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for all-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Production Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2019, strong operational performance continued at the Company's mines, which led to record quarterly payable gold production of 494,678 ounces, which includes the pre-commercial production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic. Excluding the pre-commercial production ounces at Barnat, payable gold production was 491,541 ounces, compared to 410,712 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year 2019, payable gold production was a record 1,782,147 ounces, which includes the pre-commercial production ounces at the Meliadine mine, the Amaruq satellite deposit and the Barnat deposit. Excluding the pre-commercial production ounces, payable gold production was 1,696,443 ounces, compared to 1,626,669 ounces in 2018.

The higher level of gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year 2019, when compared with the prior-year periods, was primarily due to the start of production at the Meliadine mine in 2019. A detailed description of the production at each mine is set out below.

Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $763, compared to $693 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $745, compared to $608 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $735, compared to $713 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $673, compared to $637 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce and total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher costs relating to the slower than expected ramp up at the Amaruq satellite deposit and the Meliadine mine, partially offset by higher gold production.

AISC in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1,039 per ounce, compared to $852 in the prior-year period. AISC for the full year 2019 was $938 per ounce, compared to $877 in the prior-year period.

AISC in the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher total cash costs per ounce and higher sustaining capital costs, partially offset by expected higher gold production. A detailed description of the cost performance of each mine is set out below.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, an impairment reversal, net of tax, of $223.4 million relating to the Meliadine mine was recorded in connection with an impairment review performed under International Financial Reporting Standards. The impairment reversal was recognized as a result of various factors including the decrease in project risk.

Cash Position Continues to Grow, Resulting in Increasing Financial Flexibility

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $327.9 million at December 31, 2019, from the September 30, 2019 balance of $265.2 million.

The outstanding balance on the Company's credit facility remained nil at December 31, 2019. This results in available credit lines of approximately $1.2 billion, not including the uncommitted $300 million accordion feature.

With the upcoming debt maturity of $360 million of notes due in April 2020, the Company is evaluating various options to maintain financial flexibility. The Company remains committed to maintaining an investment grade balance sheet and expects to reduce gross debt in 2020 while maintaining strong liquidity.

Approximately 16% of the Company's 2020 Canadian dollar exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.30 C$/US$. Approximately 8% of the Company's 2020 Mexican peso exposure is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 19.40 MXP/US$. The Company's 2020 Euro exposure is currently unhedged. The Company's full year 2020 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.30 C$/US$, 18.00 MXP/US$ and 1.15 US$/EUR. The Company anticipates adding to its operating currency hedges, subject to market conditions.

Approximately 77% of the Company's diesel exposure relating to its Nunavut operations for 2020 is hedged at prices better than the 2020 cost guidance assumption of C$0.85 per litre (excluding transportation costs). The Company anticipates adding to its diesel hedges, subject to market conditions.

Capital Expenditures

Total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) for the full year 2019 were $824.8 million, compared to guidance of $790 million. The increase in capital expenditures compared to the previous guidance primarily related to additional spending at Kittila and the Amaruq satellite deposit. Approximately $16 million of additional capital expenditures at Kittila was due to the acceleration of costs in connection with tailings storage and the expansion project. At Amaruq, additional capital costs totaling $13 million were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to additional mobile equipment and increased stripping costs.

The following table sets out capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in the fourth quarter and the full year 2019.

Capital Expenditures







(In thousands of US dollars)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019 Sustaining Capital







LaRonde mine

$ 18,794



$ 72,165

LaRonde Zone 5

2,140



6,207

Canadian Malartic mine

13,960



45,880

Meadowbank Complex

18,801



18,801

Meliadine mine

12,554



30,937

Kittila mine

17,490



78,182

Goldex mine

7,795



22,711

Pinos Altos mine

9,511



28,098

Creston Mascota mine

—



—

La India mine

3,479



10,851

Total Sustaining Capital

$ 104,524



$ 313,832











Development Capital







LaRonde mine

$ 10,481



$ 20,011

LaRonde Zone 5

—



2,770

Canadian Malartic mine

9,554



37,171

Meadowbank Complex

17,556



174,866

Amaruq underground project

8,300



38,400

Meliadine mine

6,015



91,554

Kittila mine

37,023



101,597

Goldex mine

4,056



21,223

Pinos Altos mine

2,645



13,861

Creston Mascota mine

—



—

La India mine

931



4,516

Other

2,984



5,027

Total Development Capital

$ 99,545



$ 510,996

Total Capital Expenditures

$ 204,069



$ 824,828



New Three-Year Guidance – Forecast Shows Continued Production Growth

The Company is announcing its detailed production and cost guidance for 2020, and mine by mine production forecasts for 2020 through 2022. Gold production in 2020 is now forecast to be 1.875 million ounces. This compares to previous guidance of 1.9 to 2.0 million ounces. Gold production in 2021 is now forecast to be between 2.01 million and 2.09 million ounces (mid-point of 2.05 million ounces), which is the same as previous guidance. Gold production in 2022 is forecast to be between 2.07 million and 2.14 million ounces (mid-point of 2.1 million ounces).

The new guidance in 2020 largely reflects a slower than previously expected ramp up of production at the new Nunavut operations and a more conservative mining plan in the West mine area at LaRonde. Further details on this guidance are provided below.

In 2020, gold production is expected to ramp up sequentially on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The first quarter of 2020 is expected to be the weakest quarter for gold production and the Company expects production over the remaining quarters to average approximately 470,000 to 490,000 ounces of gold per quarter.

Total cash costs per ounce in 2020 are expected to be between $725 and $775 using a C$/US$ foreign exchange rate assumption of 1.30. The higher costs in 2020, when compared to 2019, are largely a result of higher costs in Nunavut due to the slower than expected production ramp up, and general industry cost pressures (3% to 5% increase primarily on consumables and labour). The Company remains focused on reducing costs through productivity improvements (primarily in Nunavut) and innovation initiatives at all of its operations. As a result, in 2021, using a C$/US$ foreign exchange rate assumption of 1.30, total cash costs per ounce are forecast to decline to between $675 and $725. Costs are then forecast to then remain stable through 2022.

AISC for 2020 are expected to be between $975 and $1,025 per ounce. The higher AISC in 2020, when compared to 2019, is largely due to higher total cash costs. In 2021, using a C$/US$ foreign exchange rate assumption of 1.30, AISC are forecast to decline to between $900 and $950 per ounce, largely due to higher gold production, and lower total cash costs. The Company expects AISC to be steady to declining in 2022 and beyond (based on the same foreign exchange rate assumption).

With the start-up of operations at Meliadine and Amaruq in 2019, the Company now has four cornerstone production assets (the LaRonde Complex, Canadian Malartic, Meliadine and the Meadowbank Complex) each with annual production rates of approximately 250,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold. In addition, with the expected completion of the shaft and mill expansion at Kittila in late 2021, annual production in 2022 and beyond is expected to increase by approximately 25-30% over current levels, to more than 250,000 ounces at Kittila as new sources of ore are developed underground.

With gold production expected to increase, and total cash costs forecast to decline on a quarter-over-quarter basis in 2020, the Company expects to see a significant improvement in cash flow generation through year-end.

Three-Year Guidance Shows 18% Growth Over 2019 Production Level; Costs Forecast to Decline as Gold Production Increases Through 2022

Mine by mine production and cost guidance for 2020, and mine by mine production forecasts for 2021 and 2022 are set out below. Opportunities to further optimize and improve production and unit cost forecasts from 2020 through 2022 are being evaluated.

Estimated Payable Gold Production

2019*

2020*

2021

2022

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast









Range

Mid-Point

Range

Mid-Point Northern Business

























LaRonde Complex 402,984

342,500

342,500 357,500

350,000

352,500 367,500

360,000 Canadian Malartic (50%) 334,596

330,000

345,000 355,000

350,000

325,000 335,000

330,000 Goldex mine 140,884

137,500

130,000 140,000

135,000

127,500 132,500

130,000 Kittila mine 186,101

195,000

230,000 240,000

235,000

257,500 267,500

262,500 Meadowbank Complex 193,489

245,000

367,500 377,500

372,500

412,500 417,500

415,000 Meliadine mine 238,394

350,000

380,000 390,000

385,000

392,500 402,500

397,500

1,496,448

1,600,000

1,795,000 1,860,000

1,827,500

1,867,500 1,922,500

1,895,000 Southern Business























Pinos Altos mine 155,124

150,000

125,000 135,000

130,000

132,500 142,500

137,500 Creston Mascota mine 48,380

35,000

— —

—

— —

— La India mine 82,190

90,000

85,000 95,000

90,000

65,000 70,000

67,500

285,694

275,000

210,000 230,000

220,000

197,500 212,500

205,000 Total Gold Production 1,782,142

1,875,000

2,005,000 2,090,000

2,047,500

2,065,000 2,135,000

2,100,000

























* Includes pre-commercial gold production of 35,281 ounces at Amaruq and 47,281 ounces at Meliadine ** Includes estimated pre-commercial gold production of 15,500 ounces at Canadian Malartic relating to the Barnat pit and 16,500 ounces at Meliadine relating to phase 2 expansion

In 2021, the estimated mid-point production level is currently forecast to be approximately 2.05 million ounces of gold, which is essentially unchanged from the February 2019 forecast. In 2022, the estimated mid-point production level is currently forecast to be approximately 2.10 million ounces of gold.

Total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis of gold produced ($ per ounce):









2019

2020









Actual

Forecast

(mid-point) Northern Business





LaRonde Complex $ 502

$ 620 Canadian Malartic mine (50%) 606

624 Goldex mine 584

650 Kittila mine 736

745 Meadowbank Complex 1,152

1,282 Meliadine mine 748

670

$ 672

$ 753 Southern Business





Pinos Altos mine 639

707 Creston Mascota mine 554

452 La India mine 823

803

$ 678

$ 706 Total $ 673

$ 746

Currency and commodity price assumptions used for 2020 cost estimates and sensitivities are set out in the table below:

2020 commodity and currency price assumptions Approximate impact on total cash costs per ounce basis Silver ($/oz) 17.50 $1 / oz change in silver price $2 Copper ($/lb) 2.75 10% change in copper price $1 Zinc ($/lb) 1.10 10% change in zinc price $1 Diesel (C$/ltr) 0.85 10% change in diesel price $3 C$/US$ 1.30 1.0% change in C$/US$ $6 US$/EUR 1.15 1.0% change in US$/EUR $1 MXP/US$ 18.00 10% change in MXP/US$ $4

Depreciation Guidance

Agnico Eagle expects its 2020 depreciation and amortization expense to be between $625 and $675 million.

General & Administrative Cost Guidance

Agnico Eagle expects 2020 general and administration expenses to be between $85 and $95 million, excluding share-based compensation. In 2020, share based compensation expense is expected to be between $25 and $35 million (including non-cash stock option expense of between $10 and $15 million).

Please see the supplemental financial data section of the Financial and Operating Database on the Company's website for additional historical financial data.

Tax Guidance

For 2020, the Company expects its effective tax rates to be:

Canada - 40% to 50%

Mexico - 35% to 40%

Finland - 20%

The Company's overall tax rate is expected to be between 40% and 45% for the full year 2020.

Updated Three Year Guidance Plan

Since the prior three-year gold production guidance of February 14, 2019 ("Previous Guidance"), there have been several operating developments resulting in changes to the overall three-year production profile. Descriptions of these changes are set out below.

Northern Business

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

LaRonde Complex Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 380,000 390,000 385,000 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 402,984 (actual) 342,500 350,000 360,000

LaRonde

Complex

Forecast 2020 Ore Milled

('000

tonnes) Gold

(g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery

(%) Silver

(g/t) Silver Mill

Recovery

(%) Zinc (%) Zinc Mill

Recovery

(%) Copper

(%) Copper Mill

Recovery

(%) Minesite

Costs per

Tonne (C$)5

2,866 3.93 94.6% 9.7 76.6% 0.29% 69.5% 0.15% 80.6% $108

In 2019, the Company was granted a revision to the Certificate of Authorization at the LaRonde Complex, which allowed for the processing of ore from LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") through the LaRonde mill circuit. As a result, the Company will report the operational parameters from both LZ5 and LaRonde on a combined basis starting in 2020.

At the LaRonde Complex, the lower production guidance for 2020 and 2021 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is related to lowered anticipated production rates at the LaRonde mine, partially offset by increased mining rates at LZ5, which is lower grade.

__________________ 5 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to production costs as reported in the financial statements, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

The lower gold production at the LaRonde mine in 2020 is primarily due to strengthening ground support and more conservative seismic protocols in the West mine area. This impact (lower production and higher total cash costs per ounce) will be concentrated in the first quarter of the year as ground support infrastructure work is completed. Changes in the mining sequence related to the merging of the mining pyramids in the East and West mine areas is also expected to impact production in 2020 and into 2021. Production is expected to increase (and costs decrease) in 2022 and beyond.

Canadian Malartic Forecast 2019* 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 330,000 350,000 350,000 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 334,596 (actual) 330,000 350,000 330,000

Canadian Malartic Forecast 2020** Ore Milled

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs

per Tonne

(C$)

9,710 1.15 87.9% $27

*Includes 2019 pre-commercial gold production of 3,137 ounces at the Barnat pit **2020 Canadian Malartic guidance in the table above excludes estimated pre-commercial production tonnes from the Barnat pit. Estimated pre-commercial production is expected to be approximately 15,500 ounces of gold

At Canadian Malartic (in which Agnico Eagle has 50% ownership), the lower production guidance for 2020 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is primarily due to the processing of lower-grade ore. A reduced mining footprint and a higher density of underground openings in the Canadian Malartic pit has limited the access to higher-grade tonnes, which will be supplemented by lower-grade stockpiles in 2020.

Goldex Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 115,000 120,000 117,500 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 140,884 (actual) 137,500 135,000 130,000

Goldex Forecast 2020 Ore Milled

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs

per Tonne

(C$)

2,765 1.70 91% $42

At Goldex, the higher production guidance for 2020 and 2021 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is largely due to the acceleration of mining rates from the Deep 1 area as well as the South Zone. The increased mining rates have been supported by strong performance of the Rail-Veyor haulage system, which is now at design rates. A new maintenance bay is expected to be completed later this year, which could result in additional Rail-Veyor capacity.

NUNAVUT REGION

Meadowbank Complex Forecast 2019* 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 200,000 272,500 351,000 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 193,489 (actual) 245,000 372,500 415,000

*Includes 2019 pre-commercial gold production of 35,281 ounces at Amaruq (previous guidance of 40,000 ounces)

Meadowbank Complex Forecast

2020 Ore Milled

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs

per Tonne

2,826 2.90 93% $145

At the Meadowbank Complex, the lower production guidance for 2020 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is due to a slower than expected ramp up of mining activities in the Amaruq Whale Tail pit, which will primarily impact the first quarter of 2020. Efforts are underway to optimize operations, both increasing production and reducing costs.

The higher production guidance for 2021 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is due to a slight increase in expected grade and improved productivity expected to result from initiatives being put in place in 2020. Costs in 2021 are expected to improve significantly over 2020.

The Company is taking a phased approach to development at the Amaruq underground project. Additional capital is being spent in 2020 to further extend underground development at the Whale Tail deposit. At year-end 2019, the Company declared an initial underground probable mineral reserve of 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). The Company believes that there is good potential to further increase the mineral reserves. The Company's current evaluations forecast approximately 50,000 to 60,000 ounces gold being produced from underground operations beginning in 2022.

Meliadine Forecast 2019* 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 230,000 385,000 365,000 375,000 Current Guidance (oz) 238,394 (actual) 350,000 385,000 397,500

*Includes pre-commercial gold production of 47,281 ounces at Meliadine (previous guidance of 60,000 ounces)

Meliadine Forecast 2020** Ore Milled

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs

per Tonne

(C$)

1,345 8.00 96.4% $216

**2020 Meliadine guidance in the table above excludes estimated pre-commercial production tonnes relating to the Meliadine Phase 2 expansion. Estimated pre-commercial production is expected to be approximately 16,500 ounces of gold

At Meliadine, the lower production guidance for 2020 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is primarily due to a more conservative ramp up in the mining plan, which will result in lower grade and tonnage processed in 2020, primarily in the first half of the year. The lower grades are primarily related to changes in the mining sequence, while the lower tonnage is largely due to modifications to the front end of the crushing circuit.

The higher production guidance for 2021 and 2022 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is primarily due to the advancement of the Phase 2 expansion, which results in increased tonnage processed, albeit at lower grades (from the Tiriganiaq open pits). Additional details on the Phase 2 expansion are provided in the Meliadine operating section below.

Minesite costs per tonne at Meliadine are expected to decline as production levels increase.

FINLAND

Kittila Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 175,000 215,000 245,000 n.a Current Guidance (oz) 186,101 (actual) 195,000 235,000 262,500

Kittila Forecast 2020 Ore Milled

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs

per Tonne

(EUR)

1,640 4.30 86% 77

At Kittila, the lower production guidance for 2020 and 2021 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is primarily due to a slight decrease in the reserve grade due to minor revisions to the reserve methodology, and mining sequence changes related to the underground expansion project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Southern Business

Pinos Altos Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 165,000 150,000 146,500 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 155,124 (actual) 150,000 130,000 137,500

Pinos Altos Forecast 2020 Total Ore

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold

Recovery (%) Silver (g/t) Silver Mill

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs per Tonne

2,260 2.2 93.9% 55.50 48.2% $62

At Pinos Altos, the lower production guidance for 2021 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is largely due to a reduction in grade related to the mining sequence at Pinos Altos and a higher proportion of lower-grade ore being sourced from the Sinter deposit. The Company is evaluating the potential to develop the Reyna de Plata deposits and the Cubiro satellite zone, which could extend the mine life at Pinos Altos.

Creston Mascota Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 35,000 22,500 — n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 48,380 (actual) 35,000 — —

Creston Mascota Forecast 2020 Total Ore

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold

Recovery (%) Silver (g/t) Silver

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs per Tonne

420 2.77 93.8% 143.36 36.4% $67

At Creston Mascota, the significantly higher production guidance for 2020 (as compared to Previous Guidance) is largely due to higher grade ore. Additional higher-grade ore was identified in the fourth quarter of 2019, but access was limited due to higher than expected rainfall. Mining activities are now forecast to continue through the first half of 2020, with leaching activities expected to continue through year-end 2020. Costs are expected to decline once mining activities have ceased.

La India Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022 Previous Guidance (oz) 90,000 95,000 90,000 n.a. Current Guidance (oz) 82,190 (actual) 90,000 90,000 67,500

La India Forecast 2020 Total Ore

('000 tonnes) Gold (g/t) Gold

Recovery (%) Silver (g/t) Silver

Recovery (%) Minesite Costs per Tonne

6,118 0.69 66.3% 1.98 16.1% $12

At La India, current guidance is essentially in line with the Previous Guidance. The Company continues to evaluate the potential to develop other satellite zones such as El Realito and Chipriona.

Total Capital Expenditures Expected to Decline in 2021; Sustaining Capital Costs Expected to Remain Stable through 2022

The estimated capital expenditures for 2020 total approximately $740 million, which includes approximately $332 million of sustaining capital at the Company's operating mines and $382 million on growth projects, as set out in the table below. Additionally, approximately $26 million is estimated to be spent on capitalized exploration, approximately $90 million on expensed exploration and approximately $40 million on corporate development, project evaluations and technical services.

Estimated 2020 Capital Expenditures (In thousands of US dollars)



Sustaining Capital

Development Capital Capitalized Exploration





Sustaining

Non- sustaining















LaRonde Complex $ 87,900

$ 37,100

$ 2,000

— Canadian Malartic mine (50%)* 52,600

22,400

—

— Meadowbank Complex 46,600

47,200

—

— Amaruq Underground project —

29,000

—

— Meliadine mine* 37,800

64,500

2,900

4,000 Kittila mine 38,600

134,100

9,000

— Goldex mine 25,500

14,700

4,300

2,100 Pinos Altos mine 29,100

8,200

500

— Creston Mascota mine —

—

—

— La India mine 12,200

24,900

700

— Other 2,000

—

100

— Total Capital Expenditures $ 332,300

$ 382,100

$ 19,500

$ 6,100



*2020 forecast capital expenditures relating to Canadian Malartic and Meliadine incorporate anticipated pre-production gold ounces of 15,500 and 16,500, respectively.

Using the Company's 2020 budget assumptions, total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $650 to $700 million in 2021. Annual sustaining capital expenditures (included in the above) for 2021 and beyond are expected to remain stable at approximately $325 to $375 million. Based on the extensive list of high-quality development growth opportunities, which are set out below, and depending on prevailing gold prices and the timing of project approvals, the Company expects that total future growth and sustaining capital expenditures in future years could be at similar levels to 2021.

2020 Exploration Program and Budget – Key Programs at Kittila, Goldex, Kirkland Lake, Canadian Malartic, Santa Gertrudis and Satellite Targets at Pinos Altos

A large component of the 2020 exploration program will be focused on the Canadian Malartic and Goldex mines in the Abitibi region of northwest Quebec, the Sisar-Rimpi zones at the Kittila mine in Finland, the Kirkland Lake project in northeastern Ontario, the Santa Gertrudis project in Sonora State, Mexico and satellite targets at the Pinos Altos mine in Mexico. The goal of these exploration programs is to delineate mineral reserves and mineral resources that can help supplement the Company's existing production profile.

At the Kittila mine, the Company expects to spend $11.8 million for work that will include 58,000 metres of drilling focused on the Main Zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar Zone. The goal of this program is to further explore the Kittila mineral reserve and mineral resource potential and demonstrate the economic potential of the Sisar Zone as a new mining horizon at Kittila.

The drilling includes 46,000 metres of capitalized conversion drilling at the mine as described above and 12,000 metres of expensed regional exploration drilling on targets beyond the current mineral resource area.

At the Goldex mine, the Company expects to spend $6.9 million for 79,000 metres of exploration and conversion drilling focused on the M Zone, Deep 1, Deep 2 and South zones.

At the Kirkland Lake project in Ontario, the Company expects to spend $10.3 million for 48,000 metres of exploration drilling focused on converting and expanding mineral resources at the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits, which is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate for the Upper Beaver deposit at year-end 2020.

At the Amaruq deposit at the Meadowbank Complex, the Company expects to spend $2.9 million for 8,400 metres of exploration drilling to test regional targets with a focus on deposits with open-pit potential. Drilling will also test the vertical extensions of near surface mineral occurrences at Mammoth Lake.

Another $2.0 million is budgeted for 5,500 metres of exploration drilling on other properties around Amaruq to test near surface open-pit targets close to existing road infrastructure between Amaruq and Baker Lake.

At the Canadian Malartic mine, the Company expects to spend $7.5 million (50% basis) for 90,000 metres (100% basis) of exploration and conversion drilling primarily focused on declaring new inferred mineral resources at the East Gouldie Zone and infilling the current inferred mineral resources in the zone to convert them into indicated mineral resources by year-end 2020. In addition to the drilling at East Gouldie, the Company is planning to spend another $5.0 million (50% basis) on 22,000 metres (100% basis) of exploration drilling to test other regional targets at Canadian Malartic and on studies.

At the Santa Gertrudis project in Sonora, Mexico, the Company expects to spend $10.4 million for approximately 25,000 metres of drilling that will be focused on expanding the mineral resource, testing the extensions of high-grade structures such as the Amelia deposit and exploring new targets.

At the Pinos Altos mine, the Company expects to spend $7.8 million for 42,000 metres of drilling, in work that will include 5,000 metres of drilling to extend the new Reyna East Zone along strike and at depth and 10,000 metres to infill and expand the mineral resource at Cubiro and Cubiro North.

2020 Global Exploration Program and Corporate Development Budget



Expensed Exploration

Capitalized Exploration

US$ millions

000 metres

US$ millions

000 metres Nunavut













Amaruq $ 2.9

8.4







Meliadine 1.7

4.9

6.9

30.0 Other 2.5

6.3







Nunavut subtotal 7.1

19.6

6.9

30.0 Quebec













LaRonde and LZ5 1.5

9.5

2.0

20.6 Goldex 0.5

3.0

6.4

76.0 Other 2.7

14.2







Quebec subtotal 4.7

26.7

8.4

96.6 Canadian Malartic projects*













Canadian Malartic mine* 7.5

90.0







Regional exploration and studies 5.0

22.0







Canadian Malartic subtotal 12.5

112.0

—

— Ontario













Kirkland Lake projects 10.3

48.0







Hammond Reef 1.1

5.0







Ontario subtotal 11.4

53.0







Europe













Kittila 2.8

12.0

9.0

46.0 Barsele 1.9

8.3







Other 1.1

—







Europe subtotal 5.8

20.3

9.0

46.0 Mexico













Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota 7.3

39.0

0.5

3.0 La India 6.6

22.0

0.7

5.0 El Barqueno 2.3

—







Santa Gertrudis 10.4

25.0







Other 7.3

13.0

0.1



Mexico subtotal 33.9

99.0

1.3

8.0 USA 7.8

12.0







G&A, land fees, etc. 6.4











Total Exploration $ 89.6

342.6

$ 25.6

180.6















Total Corporate Development, Project Evaluations and

Technical Services $ 40.3



























Total Exploration and Corporate Development $ 129.9













*For the Canadian Malartic Mine operations and projects, in which Agnico Eagle holds a 50% indirect interest, the expenses in this table represent 50% of the total expenses, but the metres represent 100% of the metres of drilling.

Pipeline Projects Continue to Advance – Opportunities to Enhance Short-Term and Longer-Term Production

The Company has an extensive pipeline of development and advanced exploration projects, several of which are located near its existing mining operations. These projects have the potential to add further value and enhance the current gold production profile in the short-term (2022-2023) and longer-term (2023 and beyond). Updates on the various projects are set out below.

Near-Term Opportunities to Enhance Production Starting in 2022

The Company is evaluating several potential opportunities (none of which has yet been approved for construction, with the exception of the Meliadine Phase 2 expansion) at a number of existing operations to build further value and enhance the gold production profile starting in 2022. These opportunities are set out in the table below with certain projects discussed in more detail below.

Minesite/ Region Opportunity Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves* LaRonde Complex Drilling continues to encounter high-grade mineralization in the West mine at depth. Exploration strategy is being reviewed to evaluate extensions of previously mined zones and areas that have seen limited exploration activity (portions of the Bousquet property). At LZ5, drilling will be carried out to expand mineral reserves and mineral resources at depth and test other nearby satellite zones (Ellison) Ellison has indicated mineral resources of 71koz and inferred mineral resources of 461koz Goldex Potential for increased throughput from Deep 1 and potential for additional development of Deep 2. Also potential for increased gold production from the South Zone Deep 2 has mineral reserves of 179koz, indicated mineral resources of 177koz and inferred mineral resources of 381koz. The South Zone has mineral reserves of 107koz, indicated mineral resources of 43koz and inferred mineral resources of 228koz Meadowbank Complex Ongoing evaluation of the potential to develop portions of the higher grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only The Amaruq underground has mineral reserves of 577koz in permafrost only Meliadine Staged implementation of the Phase 2 expansion. Initial work will focus on open pit development at the Tiriganiaq Zone. Additional drilling is planned to expand and upgrade the existing mineral resource base in the immediate mine area Tiriganiaq has open pit mineral reserves of 590koz Canadian Malartic (50%) Continued evaluation of potential production scenarios from the Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones to a depth of 1,000 metres. Drilling in 2020 will be largely focused on the newly discovered East Gouldie Zone

Pinos Altos/Creston Mascota Ongoing exploration and evaluation of potential development scenarios for the Cubiro and Reyna de Plata satellite zones Cubiro has underground indicated mineral resources of 212koz gold and 1,403koz silver and inferred mineral resources of 136koz gold and 912koz silver. Reyna de Plata has probable mineral reserves of 64koz gold and 2,007koz silver, indicated mineral resources of 159koz gold and 4,307koz silver and inferred mineral resources of 121koz gold and 2,970koz silver La India Continued exploration and evaluation of the El Realito and Chipriona zones Chipriona has indicated mineral resources of 45koz gold, 2.1Moz silver, 359 tonnes of copper and 17,000 tonnes of zinc and inferred mineral resources of 238koz gold, 29.5Moz silver, 15,400 tonnes of copper and 86,900 tonnes of zinc El Realito has mineral reserves of 106koz gold and 485koz silver, measured and indicated mineral resources of 38koz gold and 232koz silver and inferred mineral resources of 4koz gold

*For a detailed discussion of mineral reserves and mineral resources see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2019)".

The original Meliadine mine plan envisioned a 3,750 tpd mill with ore being sourced entirely from underground in years one to four. The mill capacity for Phase 2 was expected to increase to approximately 6,000 tpd, with ore being sourced from both underground and open pits starting in year five. The increased tonnage from the Phase 2 expansion was forecast to offset an expected decline in ore grade and keep production stable at approximately 400,000 ounces of gold per year.

The current Meliadine mill facility has demonstrated the ability to operate well in excess of the initial 3,750 tpd capacity (maximum daily rate in 2019 reached of 4,950 tpd). As a result, the Company has decided to accelerate the start of the Phase 2 expansion by approximately two years to utilize this extra mill capacity. The mill expansion will be undertaken in stages with processing expected to increase from current levels to 4,600 tpd in the fourth quarter of 2020 and ultimately reaching 6,000 tpd in 2024. The initial source of open pit ore will be from pits developed on the Tiriganiaq deposit. Development of the open pits is expected to provide additional mining flexibility.

The Tiriganiaq open pits contain probable gold mineral reserves of 590,412 ounces (3.8 million tonnes grading 4.89 g/t gold). These pits are expected to be mined in 2020 through 2027, with production gradually ramping up over the eight-year reserve life. The acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion is expected to result in slightly higher gold production (compared to Previous Guidance) in 2021 and 2022. Production from the Tiriganiaq pit in 2020 is forecast to be approximately 16,500 ounces, all of which is considered pre-commercial.

At Amaruq, conversion drilling of underground mineral resources was successful in 2019 beneath the planned Whale Tail pit bottom and in the V Zone at depth. Amaruq's mineral reserves increased 15% year-over-year to approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold, divided between open-pit proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold (22.8 million tonnes grading 3.74 g/t gold) in the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone, and initial underground probable mineral reserves in the Whale Tail deposit of approximately 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold).

Aided by an exploration ramp that is currently 255 metres below surface and continues to be extended, exploration drilling has confirmed grades and widths of the Whale Tail and V Zone high-grade ore shoots at depth. Recent highlight intercepts include 16.8 g/t gold over 9.2 metres at 354 metres depth in the Whale Tail ore shoot and 12.3 g/t gold over 8.2 metres at 607 metres depth in the V Zone ore shoot. See the Meadowbank Complex section later in this news release for details.

The plan for 2020 is to spend $2.9 million for 8,400 metres of exploration drilling to test new exploration targets outside of the mineral resources area in the eastern extension of the V Zone and in Mammoth Lake.

Work is continuing at Amaruq to evaluate the potential for an underground operation, which could run concurrent with the open pit deposits. Exploration continues to focus on finding additional sources of open pit ore. Preliminary work suggests that there is an opportunity to selectively mine portions of the higher-grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only. This approach is expected to reduce operating and capital costs (limited heating requirements), while preserving the option to mine additional underground mineral reserves and/or mineral resources.

The Company believes it is possible that underground production could begin in 2022 and run through 2026. Initial annual gold production from underground could be at a rate of approximately 50,000 to 60,000 ounces, and average approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the life of mine. Additional work is being carried out to evaluate the potential to increase mineral reserves and exploit a portion of the underground mineral resources. A more detailed project evaluation is expected to be released before year-end. The Company will continue to use a phased approach to the underground development program at Amaruq in 2020.

At Canadian Malartic (50% owned), most of the exploration in 2019 was focused on the East Gouldie Zone, which was discovered in late 2018. East Gouldie is located south of the East Malartic and Odyssey zones starting at a depth of approximately 700 metres below surface.

The Canadian Malartic General Partnership (the "Partnership") completed approximately 82,000 metres (100% basis) of exploration drilling in 2019, culminating in an initial inferred mineral resource in the central portion of the East Gouldie Zone of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest), as of December 31, 2019.

Infill drilling highlights from the fourth quarter include 8.6 g/t gold over 25.8 metres at 1,071 metres depth and 4.2 g/t gold over 39.3 metres at 1,631 metres depth. In 2020 at East Gouldie, the aim of the drill program is to declare new inferred mineral resources at the zone and infill the current inferred mineral resources in the zone to convert them into indicated mineral resources by year-end 2020.

At East Malartic, 1.2 million ounces of gold (50% basis) have been added to inferred mineral resources with the inclusion of a deeper portion of the deposit between 1,000 metres to 1,800 metres depth. Indicated mineral resources are 347,000 ounces of gold (5.0 million tonnes grading 2.18 g/t gold). Total inferred mineral resources at East Malartic have grown 85% year-over-year to 2.6 million ounces of gold (39 million tonnes grading 2.05 g/t gold) (50% basis), as of December 31, 2019.

Additional details are available in the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources sections of this news release.

The substantial increases in mineral resources, particularly at the East Gouldie and East Malartic zones, are anticipated to eventually replace mineral reserves currently being mined at the adjacent Canadian Malartic pit. The Partnership continues to evaluate the Odyssey project with consideration being given to potential new development synergies between the various zones at East Gouldie, Odyssey, East Malartic and Canadian Malartic. Subject to a positive development decision, initial production could potentially start in 2023. The Partnership is evaluating scenarios to optimize the project, which include discussions with royalty holders and other stakeholders to enhance the economics of the project. Given the Company's robust pipeline of development projects, the Company does not currently anticipate approving the project for development unless these discussions are successful and the project economics are significantly improved.

At Goldex, the Company continues to evaluate the potential to accelerate mining rates in the Deep 1 and Deep 2 zones as well as the South Zone. Mineralization at Deep 2 remains open laterally and at depth, while the South Zone is open in all directions. Future exploration is expected to focus on the conversion of portions of the mineral resources into mineral reserves in each of these zones.

Development of the Akasaba West open pit has been postponed indefinitely based on the prioritization of development capital spending. Akasaba West contains mineral reserves of 147,000 ounces of gold and 25,900 tonnes of copper (5.4 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold and 0.48% copper) and has the potential to contribute approximately 20,000 ounces of gold per year to the Goldex production profile if developed into production.

Longer-Term Opportunities to Provide Production Growth Beyond 2023

Agnico Eagle has a strong pipeline of development projects that could provide further gold production growth beyond 2023. These opportunities are typically at an earlier stage than those outlined above. A summary of the longer-term opportunities is set out in the following table with certain projects discussed in further detail below.

Minesite/Region Opportunity Gold Mineral Resources/Mineral Reserves* Goldex Evaluation of the Deep 2 Zone (below 1,500 metres)

Kittila Drilling continues to extend the mineralization at depth and there is good potential to further optimize the development of the lower mine with shaft access (shaft construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021)

Meadowbank Complex Continued evaluation of the regional potential at Amaruq. A new surface discovery could potentially extend the underground mine life

Meliadine Further drill-testing of known zones and gold occurrences on the 80-kilometre long greenstone belt Approximately 50 gold showings have been documented at the Meliadine property Canadian Malartic (50%) Evaluation of the potential for production from deeper portions (below 1,000 metres) of the Odyssey and East Malartic underground zones and development of the higher-grade East Gouldie Zone

Barsele (55%) Testing additional mineralized zones, with a focus on volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") targets Barsele has 176koz of indicated mineral resources and 1.0Moz of inferred mineral resources Santa Gertrudis Evaluation of known mineralized trends with a view to potentially restart operations at this past-producing heap leach mine. The recent discovery of high-grade mineralization at Amelia opens up the potential to add a mill circuit to process higher grade sulphide ore from underground Santa Gertrudis mineral resources at open pit depths (including Amelia): 104koz of indicated mineral resources and 717koz of inferred mineral resources. The Amelia underground deposit has 451koz of inferred mineral resources in sulphides Kirkland Lake Continued evaluation of potential production scenarios at Upper Beaver. Recent drilling and reinterpretation has led to a significant increase in mineral resources at the past producing Upper Canada mine that could have synergies with the potential development of a mine at the adjacent Upper Beaver project Upper Beaver has 1.4Moz of mineral reserves, 403koz of indicated mineral resources and 1.4Moz of inferred mineral resources. Upper Canada has 693koz of indicated mineral resources and 1.8Moz of inferred mineral resources Hammond Reef A re-interpretation of the deposit model is under way to evaluate potential production scenarios in a higher gold price environment Hammond Reef has 4.5Moz of measured and indicated mineral resources

*For a detailed discussion of mineral reserves and mineral resources see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2019)".

At the Kirkland Lake project in Ontario, the Company is evaluating potential development strategies at the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits. Solid drill results from the 2019 exploration program, including 12.8 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 409 metres depth in the MQ Zone, have helped to increase the mineral resources at the Upper Canada deposit. (See the Kirkland Lake section later in this news release for details). The validation of historic data has led to a reinterpretation of the entire Upper Canada deposit that resulted in initial indicated mineral resources of 693,000 ounces of gold (9.7 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2019, divided between 592,000 ounces of gold at underground depth and 102,000 ounces of gold at open-pit depth. The inferred mineral resources for Upper Canada have been maintained at 1.8 million ounces of gold (17 million tonnes grading 3.22 g/t gold) at open pit and underground depths. Further details are available in the Mineral Resources section later in this news release.

The Company expects to publish an updated mineral resource estimate for the Upper Beaver deposit at year-end 2020. An increase in the mineral resources in the shallow basalts would have a significant positive impact on project economics, and could provide added flexibility for a future underground operation.

At the Hammond Reef project in Ontario, agreements with local First Nations are in place and the project has received environmental approval from both Federal and Provincial agencies. In 2020, the Company will continue to evaluate optimization of the deposit and potential mining scenarios to improve project economics. The Company will also be carrying out ore-sorting studies and evaluating other regional opportunities. Hammond Reef contains measured and indicated mineral resources of 4.5 million ounces of gold (208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold). Initial optimization studies suggest that there could be potential for slightly higher grades.

In January 2020, the Company exercised its right of first refusal to repurchase a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Hammond Reef project from Kinross Gold Corporation for $12 million.

At the Santa Gertrudis project in Sonora State, Mexico, the high-grade Amelia deposit continues to grow. Exploration has extended the Amelia ore shoot to 677 metres below surface, where drilling has intersected 13.4 g/t gold and 436 g/t silver over 3.8 metres. (See the Santa Gertrudis section later in this news release for details.) The updated inferred mineral resource at Amelia is 70,000 ounces of gold (1.6 million tonnes grading 1.38 g/t gold) in oxides at open pit depth, as well as an initial underground inferred mineral resource of 451,000 ounces of gold (3.1 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t gold) in the high-grade sulphide material.

The Amelia mineral resources are part of the Santa Gertrudis project mineral resource estimate. Extensive drilling and studies in 2019 on the whole Santa Gertrudis property have led to initial indicated mineral resources of 104,000 ounces of gold (5.1 million tonnes grading 0.64 g/t gold) at open pit depth and an increased inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold (22.1 million tonnes grading 1.64 g/t gold) mainly at open pit depth, as of December 31, 2019. Further details are available in the Mineral Resources section later in this news release.

The 2019 Espiritu Santo discovery, 500 metres east-southeast of Amelia, includes high-grade shallow mineralized structures yielding intersections such as 5.9 g/t gold and 159 g/t silver over 6.5 metres at 90 metres depth. More drilling is planned this year to test the extension of the new discovery in Espiritu Santo.

The Company is currently evaluating a potential production scenario that utilizes a heap leach for lower grade mineralization and a small mill facility to process higher-grade ore. The Company believes that the Santa Gertrudis project has the potential to be a similar size operation to La India.

Mineral Reserve Gold Grade Improves by 5% and Ounces Decrease Slightly in 2019, Driven by Record Gold Production, Depletion at Low-Grade Mines and Conversion Drilling Success at Amaruq, Meliadine and Goldex

At December 31, 2019, the Company's proven and probable mineral reserves (net of 2019 gold production) totaled 237 million tonnes of ore grading 2.83 g/t gold, containing approximately 21.6 million ounces of gold. This is a decrease of approximately 454,000 ounces of gold (2%) compared with the prior year. The ore extracted from mines in 2019 contained 2.0 million ounces of gold in-situ (30.1 million tonnes grading 2.04 g/t gold).

The Company's overall mineral reserve gold grade improved 5% to 2.83 g/t from 2.70 g/t, largely due to depletion of lower-grade Canadian Malartic ore as well as inclusion of initial, high-grade underground mineral reserves at the Amaruq deposit and an increase in mineral reserves at the Meliadine mine from four open pits. Agnico Eagle continues to have one of the highest mineral reserve grades among its North American peers.

Highlights from the December 31, 2019 Mineral Reserve statement include:

At the Amaruq deposit at the Meadowbank Complex, initial underground probable mineral reserves of 0.6 million ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). Amaruq's combined open-pit and underground mineral reserves saw a net increase of 0.4 million ounces gold at year-end 2019

At the Meliadine mine, increase of 0.3 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves due to conversion to initial mineral reserves at the new F Zone, Wesmeg, Normeg and Pump open pits, as well as underground conversion

At the Goldex mine, addition of 0.1 million ounces of gold in mineral reserves (net of 2019 gold production) due to conversion drilling in the Deep 1, Deep 2 and South zones

The Company's December 31, 2019 gold mineral reserves are set out below, compared with the gold mineral reserves a year earlier:

Gold Mineral Reserves By Mine or Deposit Proven & Probable Average Mineral Reserve Gold Grade (g/t) Mineral Reserve (000s gold ounces)

2019 2018 Change (000s oz gold) 2019 2018 Change (g/t gold) Northern Business











LaRonde 2,888 3,081 (193) 6.02 5.85 0.17 LaRonde Zone 5 686 681 5 2.30 2.25 0.05 Canadian Malartic (50%) 2,389 2,780 (391) 1.11 1.10 0.01 Goldex 1,088 962 125 1.61 1.58 0.03 Akasaba West 147 147 0 0.85 0.84 0.01 Meadowbank mine 3 98 (95) 2.24 1.89 0.35 Amaruq 3,318 2,882 436 3.96 3.59 0.37 Meadowbank (incl. Amaruq) 3,320 2,979 341 3.96 3.49 0.47 Meliadine 4,067 3,753 314 6.10 6.97 (0.87) Upper Beaver 1,395 1,395 0 5.43 5.43 0 Kittila 4,096 4,414 (318) 4.40 4.50 (0.10) Subtotal 20,077 20,192 (116) 3.10 2.98 0.12 Southern Business











Pinos Altos 957 1,184 (227) 2.06 2.15 (0.09) Creston Mascota 61 82 (21) 2.49 1.77 0.72 La India 490 581 (90) 0.75 0.74 0.01 Subtotal 1,508 1,847 (338) 1.32 1.34 (0.02) Total Mineral Reserves 21,585 22,039 (454) 2.83 2.70 0.13

Data set out in the table above and certain other data in this news release have been rounded to the nearest thousand. See "Detailed Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Data (as of December 31, 2019)" at the end of this news release for more details. Mineral reserves are in-situ, taking into account all mining recoveries and dilutions, before mill or heap-leach recoveries.

The economic parameters used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for all properties are set out in the table below. In prior years, the Company's economic parameters were determined using historic three-year average metals prices and foreign exchange rates in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidelines. These guidelines require the use of prices that reflect current economic conditions at the time of mineral reserve estimation, which the SEC has interpreted to mean historic three-year average prices. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2019 mineral reserves estimate at all mines and advanced projects reported by the Company



Metal prices Exchange rates

Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) C$ per US$1.00 Mexican peso per US$1.00 US$ per €1.00 Long-life operations

and projects $1,200 $15.50 $2.50 $1.00 $1.25 MXP17.00 $1.15 Short-life operations – Creston Mascota (Bravo) and Sinter satellite operations at Pinos Altos $1.30 MXP18.00 Not

applicable Upper Beaver*, Canadian Malartic mine** $1,200 Not

applicable $2.75 Not

applicable $1.25 Not

applicable Not

applicable

*The Upper Beaver project has a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off value of C$125/tonne **The Canadian Malartic mine uses a cut-off grade between 0.40 g/t and 0.43 g/t gold (depending on the deposit)

The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic gold and silver price averages (from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019) of approximately $1,302 per ounce and $16.57 per ounce, respectively. The mineral resources at all properties (except Canadian Malartic) are estimated using 75% of the cut-off grades used to estimate the mineral reserves. At the Canadian Malartic mine, the mineral resources are estimated using 80% of the cut-off grades used to estimate the mineral reserves.

At the Amaruq deposit at the Meadowbank Complex, the Company estimated initial underground probable mineral reserves of 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). Delineation and conversion drilling added another 44,000 ounces of gold, offset by the initiation of commercial mining from the open pit at Amaruq in 2019. Amaruq's combined open-pit and underground mineral reserves saw a net increase of approximately 436,000 ounces of gold at year-end 2019. As mining came to an end at Meadowbank in 2019, Meadowbank recorded a net decrease of 95,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves to almost nil at year end. During the 2019 transition year at the Meadowbank Complex, as mining commenced at Amaruq and ceased at Meadowbank, approximately 208,000 in-situ ounces of gold were mined in total at the Meadowbank Complex.

At the Meliadine mine, the conversion from indicated mineral resources to mineral reserves of the F Zone, Wesmeg, Normeg and Pump open pits added 364,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves (2.4 million tonnes grading 4.73 g/t gold). Delineation drilling and the reinterpretation of mineralization added another approximately 36,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves while approximately 98,000 ounces of gold was gained in mineral reserves by using a lower cut-off grade. Offset by the mining of approximately 253,000 in-situ ounces of gold in 2019, overall there was a net increase of approximately 314,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at Meliadine.

At the Goldex mine, approximately 264,000 ounces of gold were added to mineral reserves due to conversion drilling in the Deep 1, Deep 2 and South zones. This was partially offset by the mining of approximately 153,000 in-situ ounces of gold in 2019, resulting in a net increase of approximately 125,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at Goldex.

At the Canadian Malartic mine, the net decrease of approximately 391,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest) is largely due to the mining of approximately 376,000 in-situ ounces of gold (50%) in 2019. Some of the increasing mineral resources at the Odyssey, East Gouldie and East Malartic deposits may be converted into mineral reserves in the future, to replace the ore currently being mined at the adjacent Canadian Malartic pit.

At the Kittila mine, conversion and exploration drilling, as well as a revision of reserve-estimation parameters, resulted in a decrease of approximately 86,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves. With the mining of 212,000 ounces of in-situ gold in 2019, the result was an overall decrease in mineral reserves of 318,000 ounces of gold at Kittila.

At Pinos Altos, a review of mining parameters reduced mineral reserves by approximately 41,000 ounces of gold while a new cut-off grade reduced mineral reserves further by approximately 24,000 ounces of gold. With the mining of approximately 164,000 in-situ ounces of gold in 2019, there was a net decrease of approximately 227,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at Pinos Altos. There were smaller net decreases of gold in mineral reserves at the nearby Creston Mascota mine and the La India mine.

At the LaRonde mine, delineation and conversion drilling programs added approximately 160,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves. This was more than offset by approximately 361,000 ounces of in-situ gold mined in 2019, resulting in a net decrease of approximately 193,000 ounces of gold in mineral reserves at LaRonde.

It is the Company's goal to maintain its global mineral reserves at approximately 10 times its annual gold production rate. The current mineral reserves remain within this range when compared to the Company's projected annual 2020 gold production guidance.

In addition to gold, Agnico Eagle's proven and probable mineral reserves include by-product metals of approximately 37 million ounces of silver at the Pinos Altos, LaRonde, La India and Creston Mascota mines (50.6 million tonnes grading an average of 22.46 g/t silver), plus 120,000 tonnes of zinc and 39,000 tonnes of copper at the LaRonde mine (14.9 million tonnes grading 0.80% zinc and 0.26% copper); 26,000 tonnes of copper at the Akasaba West project (5.4 million tonnes grading 0.48% copper) and 20,000 tonnes of copper at the Upper Beaver project (8.0 million tonnes grading 0.25% copper).

At an assumed gold price of $1,325 per ounce (leaving other assumptions unchanged), the Company estimates there would be an approximate 5.2% increase in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves. Conversely, using a gold price of $1,075 (leaving other assumptions unchanged), the Company estimates there would be an approximate 6.6% decrease in the gold contained in proven and probable mineral reserves.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Increase by 4% to 18.1 Million Ounces of Gold Due to Initial Indicated Mineral Resources at Upper Canada, Optimization of Estimation Method at Goldex and Conversion Drilling at Multiple Projects

Highlights from the December 31, 2019 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource statement include:

At the Upper Canada deposit at the Kirkland Lake project, initial indicated mineral resources of 0.7 million ounces of gold (9.7 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold)

deposit at the project, initial indicated mineral resources of 0.7 million ounces of gold (9.7 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold) At Goldex, indicated mineral resources increased by 328,000 ounces of gold mainly due to optimizing the estimation method

The Company's measured and indicated mineral resources now total 425 million tonnes grading 1.32 g/t gold, or 18.1 million ounces of gold. This represents a 4% (665,000-ounce) increase in ounces of gold, but a small decrease in grade from 1.36 g/t gold a year earlier (see the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019 for details of previous mineral resource estimate).

The increase in the Company's measured and indicated mineral resources is mainly due to the inclusion of an initial indicated mineral resources of 693,000 ounces of gold (9.7 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold) at the Upper Canada deposit at the Kirkland Lake project, where the mineral resource confidence level was increased based on the validation of historic data. These mineral resources are divided between 592,000 ounces of gold (7.8 million tonnes grading 2.36 g/t gold) in underground indicated mineral resources and 102,000 ounces of gold (1.8 million tonnes grading 1.72 g/t gold) of open-pit indicated mineral resources.

Indicated mineral resources at Goldex have increased 19% (328,000 ounces of gold) as the confidence level increased with conversion drilling and improved resource estimation and categorization method added approximately 586,000 ounces of gold. This was partially offset by the re-categorization to mineral reserves of several zones that reduced measured and indicated mineral resources by approximately 257,000 ounces of gold.

Conversion drilling at the Goldex, Pinos Altos, Amaruq, Kittila and Chipriona properties resulted in gains of approximately 249,000 ounces of gold to measured and indicated mineral resources. Studies at LZ5 resulted in the addition of approximately 196,000 ounces of gold (3 million tonnes grading 2.00 g/t gold) in measured and indicated mineral resources on levels 54 to 65. Offsetting these gains was the conversion of approximately 844,000 ounces of gold to mineral reserves at Amaruq and Meliadine.

Initial Inferred Mineral Resources at East Gouldie Discovery and Additional Inferred Mineral Resources Below 1,000 Metres at East Malartic Increase Inferred Mineral Resources by 19% to 21.5 Million Ounces

Highlights from the December 31, 2019 Inferred Mineral Resource statement include:

At the East Gouldie discovery at the Canadian Malartic mine property, initial inferred mineral resources of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest)

At East Malartic , the revision of the cut-off grade and mining assumptions resulted in the inclusion of new mineral resources below 1,000 metres depth and have increased inferred mineral resources by 1.2 million ounces of gold (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest)

, the revision of the cut-off grade and mining assumptions resulted in the inclusion of new mineral resources below 1,000 metres depth and have increased inferred mineral resources by 1.2 million ounces of gold (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest) At Kittila, inferred mineral resources have increased 70% (716,000 ounces of gold) due to exploration at Roura and Rimpi, new estimation parameters and changing the bottom limit for resources reporting from 1,400 metres to 1,540 metres below surface

At the Amelia deposit at Santa Gertrudis , initial underground inferred mineral resources have added 0.5 million ounces of gold (3.1 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t gold)

The Company's inferred mineral resources now total 250 million tonnes grading 2.67 g/t gold, or approximately 21.5 million ounces of gold. This represents an approximate 19% (3.36 million ounce) increase in ounces of gold, at a slight decrease in grade from 2.69 g/t gold in the December 2018 inferred mineral resources (see the Company's news release dated February 14, 2019 for details regarding the Company's December 2018 inferred mineral resources).

The increase to inferred mineral resources was mainly due to substantial new inferred mineral resources being estimated at underground depths on the Canadian Malartic mine property in the East Gouldie and East Malartic deposits east of the open pits, partially offset by the conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources at Goldex, Upper Canada, Amaruq and Santa Gertrudis.

At East Gouldie, continued exploration and infill drilling (announced in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019) has resulted in the estimation of an initial inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest). At East Malartic, the revision of the cut-off grade and mining assumptions resulted in the inclusion of new mineral resources below 1,000 metres depth and have increased inferred mineral resources by 1.2 million ounces of gold (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest), bringing total inferred mineral resources at East Malartic to 2.6 million ounces of gold (39 million tonnes grading 2.05 g/t gold) (50% basis).

At Kittila, inferred mineral resources have increased by 70% (716,000 ounces gold) due to several factors. Approximately 327,000 ounces of gold was added due to exploration drilling at Roura and Rimpi; approximately 243,000 ounces of gold was added from the adoption of new estimation parameters for the mineral resources estimate; and approximately 146,000 ounces of gold was added by lowering the bottom limit for estimating mineral resources from 1,400 metres to 1,540 metres depth below surface. At Kittila, inferred mineral resources now total 1.7 million ounces of gold (13.8 million tonnes grading 3.90 g/t gold).

At Santa Gertrudis, the Company has estimated an initial underground inferred mineral resource in the Amelia deposit of approximately 451,000 ounces of gold (3.1 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t gold). This more than offset the conversion of 104,000 ounces of gold from inferred mineral resources at open pit depth to indicated mineral resources. Santa Gertrudis now has a total inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold (22 million tonnes grading 1.64 g/t gold).

The distribution of mineral resources by property is set out in the following table. For full details including tonnage and grade, see the "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data (as at December 31, 2019)" later in this news release.

December 31, 2019 Mineral Resources*



Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources

Inferred Mineral Resources (000 oz gold)

(000 oz gold) Northern Business





LaRonde 488

854 LaRonde Zone 5 624

611 Ellison 71

461 Canadian Malartic (50%) 431

92 Odyssey (50%) 68

833 East Malartic (50%) 347

2,596 East Gouldie (50%) 0

1,369 Goldex 2,011

1,212 Akasaba West 98

0 Zulapa 0

39 Meadowbank 90

0 Amaruq 1,070

1,520 Meadowbank Complex (incl. Amaruq) 1,160

1,520 Meliadine 2,799

2,631 Hammond Reef 4,501

12 Upper Beaver (Kirkland Lake) 403

1,416 Amalgamated Kirkland (Kirkland Lake) 265

406 Anoki/McBean (Kirkland Lake) 320

382 Upper Canada (Kirkland Lake) 693

1,768 Kittila 1,520

1,735 Kuotko 0

29 Kylmäkangas 0

250 Barsele (55%) 176

1,005 Subtotal Northern Business 15,976

19,221







Southern Business





Pinos Altos 1,057

435 Creston Mascota 24

10 La India 238

15 Tarachi 294

68 Chipriona 45

238 El Barqueno Gold 318

325 Santa Gertrudis 104

1,168 Subtotal Southern Business 2,079

2,259 Total Mineral Resources 18,055

21,480

*Ownership of mines and projects is 100% unless otherwise indicated. Where Agnico Eagle's interest is less than

100%, the stated mineral resources reflect the Company's interest.

NORTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Agnico Eagle is currently Quebec's largest gold producer with a 100% interest in the LaRonde Complex (which includes the LaRonde and LaRonde Zone 5 mines), Goldex and a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mines. These mines are located within 50 kilometres of each other, which provides operating synergies and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

LaRonde Mine – Record Gold Grade in November 2019 Drives Strong Quarterly Production; West Mine Drilling Continues to Encounter High Grade Mineralization

The 100% owned LaRonde mine in northwestern Quebec achieved commercial production in 1988.

LaRonde Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 505

515 Tonnes of ore milled per day 5,489

5,598 Gold grade (g/t) 6.35

5.14 Gold production (ounces) 97,470

81,022 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 131

$ 136 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 128

$ 117 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 513

$ 666 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 422

$ 441

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of unsold concentrate inventory, partially offset by higher underground mining and development costs and lower throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground mining and development costs and lower throughput levels. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production, partially offset by higher underground mining and development costs.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades and better localized block model reconciliation from the West mine area. In November, 2019, the mine achieved record gold grades of 7.1 g/t.

LaRonde Mine – Operating Statistics







Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 2,057

2,108 Tonnes of ore milled per day 5,636

5,775 Gold grade (g/t) 5.46

5.32 Gold production (ounces) 343,154

343,686 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 139

$ 139 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 125

$ 119 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 627

$ 664 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 464

$ 445

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period mainly due to the timing of unsold concentrate inventory.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground mining and development costs and slightly lower throughput levels. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production for the full year 2019 was essentially the same when compared to the prior year period.

As discussed in previous news releases, the risks of more frequent and larger seismic events increase as the Company mines deeper at LaRonde. Over the years, the Company has continued to adapt and manage this risk. In early December 2019, the Company saw an increase in seismicity in the West mine area outside of normal protocols. In addition, as development has progressed in the West mine area, additional geological structures (faulting and fracturing) have been recognized. This information has now been incorporated into a revised ground support plan for the West mine area.

This revised plan has been developed to ensure the safety of the Company's employees, secure the higher-grade orebody to the west and preserve existing mine infrastructure in the area. To implement this plan, mining activity in the West mine was temporarily suspended in mid-December 2019 and refocused in the East mine area.

In the West mine area, the Company is currently reinforcing ground support including installing additional support (shotcrete, bolts and cables) in the main ramp and access points on various levels. Seismicity is expected to continue but ground support will be better adapted to manage stress levels.

In 2020, approximately 12% of the tonnage mined at LaRonde is expected to be from the West mine area. This tonnage is expected to increase to approximately 29% in 2021. The capital cost for additional ground support in the West mine area in 2020 is approximately $1.5 million. The increase in operating costs related to the additional ground support in 2020 is still being evaluated, but is expected to be less than C$1.00 per tonne.

Normal mining activities in the West mine area are expected to restart in late March or early April 2020. This delay is expected to result in lower gold production in the first quarter of 2020 (approximately 70,000 ounces of expected gold production for the quarter) as gold grades are lower in the East mine area. Production and unit costs are expected to return to more normalized levels in the second quarter through the fourth quarter of 2020 (approximately 90,000 ounces per quarter) as higher grade ore is extracted from the West mine area.

Infrastructure continues to be developed to provide further access to mine LaRonde 3 and construction of the level 308 East mine cooling plant is ongoing. Development continues on the access ramp to LaRonde 11-3. Production activities are expected to begin at this zone in 2022.

Drilling continues to encounter high gold grades in the West mine area of LaRonde 3 project

Exploration work at the LaRonde mine is focused on conversion drilling in the LaRonde 3 project below 3,100 metres depth. The LaRonde 3 mineral reserves and indicated mineral resources currently extend to approximately 3,380 metres depth, while the inferred mineral resources continue to down to 3,800 metres

Selected recent drill results are set out in the table below; drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Pierce points for all these holes are shown on the LaRonde Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the LaRonde mine show capped gold grades and uncapped silver, copper and zinc grades over estimated true widths.

Recent exploration and infill drill results from the West mine area of LaRonde 3 (below Level 311)

Drill hole From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped) Silver grade (g/t) (uncapped) Copper grade (%) Zinc grade (%) LR-290-104 714.5 728.4 3,452 8.3 8.3 8.3 6.7 0.33 0.01 LR-290-107 674.9 682.9 3,413 4.9 26.0 22.0 15.5 0.62 0.02

*Holes at LaRonde 3 use a capping factor of 80 g/t gold and 1,000 g/t silver. None of the silver, copper or zinc values in this table were capped.

[LaRonde Mine Composite Longitudinal Section]

Below approximately 2.8 kilometres depth, the LaRonde mine divides into two parallel lobes called the "East mine" and the slightly offset "West mine", as shown in the LaRonde Mine Composite Longitudinal Section. The gold grade generally increases with depth in the deep part of the mine. The 2019 conversion drill program has extended the core of higher gold grades in the West mine downward to 3,450 metres depth. Recent results in this area include hole LR-290-107 that intersected 22.0 g/t gold, 15.5 g/t silver, 0.62% copper and 0.02% zinc over 4.9 metres at 3,413 metres depth. Slightly deeper, hole LR-290-104 intersected 8.3 g/t gold, 6.7 g/t silver, 0.33% copper and 0.01% zinc over 8.3 metres at 3,452 metres depth.

These new high-grade intersections support and improve the geological model, and are expected to result in conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources in the western portion of the LaRonde 3 project, in the year-end 2020 update.

The 2020 exploration budget at the LaRonde mine includes $2.0 million for 9,600 metres of conversion drilling at the LaRonde 3 project, 9,500 metres of drilling to explore the potential of Zone 6 at depth and 1,500 metres of conversion drilling at LZ5.

Exploration is also planned at the adjacent Bousquet property, where the Company is achieving strong operating results at LZ5 and the LaRonde 11-3 mine development. An exploration budget of $1.5 million in 2020 will include 6,000 metres of drilling targeting historic Bousquet zones, which exhibit good exploration potential between 2,000 and 3,000 metres depth, and 3,500 metres of drilling to explore Zones 6 and 20N at depth. Compilation of historic data from the whole Bousquet property will continue.

The development drift that is currently being driven west from LaRonde's level 146 to the LaRonde 11-3 project at level 149 will have the additional benefit of allowing for underground exploration drilling into previously unexplored targets in Zone 6 and 20N, starting in 2021.

LaRonde Zone 5 – Operations Continue to Exceed Expectations; Further Production and Mineral Reserve Growth Expected in 2020

The Company acquired the LZ5 project in 2003. The property lies adjacent to and west of the LaRonde mine and previous operators exploited the zone by open pit. In February 2017, the LZ5 project was approved by Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors for development. Commercial production was achieved in June 2018.

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were C$74. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $840. Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were C$69. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $771. Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15,234 ounces of gold.

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were C$63. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $689. Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were C$66. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $722. Gold production for the full year 2019 was 59,830 ounces of gold.

In the fourth quarter and for the full year 2018, the LZ5 circuit at the LaRonde mill processed ore for 55 days and 116 days respectively, as the mine achieved commercial production in June 2018 and remaining Lapa ore was still being processed on that circuit. As a result, the operating results in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019 are not comparable to the prior year periods.

Continued productivity improvements and successful automation implementation (autonomous mucking and hauling) led to an increase in daily tonnage to 2,600 tpd by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Production in 2020 is forecast to increase to 2,800 tpd.

Given the success in mining the upper portions of the LZ5 deposit (from surface to 330 metres), mining activities will be extended to 480 metres starting in 2020. The Company is also evaluating the potential to develop deeper portions of LZ5 (480 metres to 700 metres) and potentially mine portions of the neighboring Ellison property from the LZ5 underground infrastructure.

In 2020, the Company will continue to test and refine automated mining techniques at LZ5 with a goal to increase the tonnage mined remotely to greater than 15% of the total tonnes mined.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Main Highway By-Pass Opened and First Pre-production Ore Processed From Barnat in the Fourth Quarter of 2019

In June 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") acquired Osisko Mining Corporation and created the Partnership. The Partnership owns and operates the Canadian Malartic mine in northwestern Quebec through a joint management committee. Each of Agnico Eagle and Yamana has an indirect 50% ownership interest in the Partnership. All volume numbers in this section reflect the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, except as otherwise indicated.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Operating Statistics





All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) (100%) 5,174

5,084 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%) 59,144

55,261 Gold grade (g/t) 1.11

1.18 Gold production (ounces) 81,905

84,732 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 27

$ 26 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 668

$ 604 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 630

$ 562

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher contractor costs, lower deferred capitalized stripping costs and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower grades resulting from less flexibility in the mining sequence. Pre-commercial production in 2019 from the Barnat pit was 3,137 ounces of gold.

Canadian Malartic Mine – Operating Statistics





All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) (100%) 20,782

20,484 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%) 57,669

56,121 Gold grade (g/t) 1.12

1.20 Gold production (ounces) 331,459

348,600 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 26

$ 25 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 628

$ 573 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 606

$ 559

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher contractor costs, lower deferred capitalized stripping costs and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades resulting from less flexibility in the mining sequence. A reduced mining footprint and a higher density of underground openings in the Canadian Malartic pit has limited the access to higher-grade tonnes, which will be supplemented by lower-grade stockpiles in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-commercial production began at the Barnat extension project as the new Highway 117 deviation opened for traffic in early October. Mining activities at the Barnat pit are expected to continue to ramp up during 2020. Approximately 15,500 ounces of pre-commercial gold production are expected from the Barnat pit during the first nine months of 2020.

As part of ongoing stakeholder engagement, the Partnership is in discussions with four First Nations groups concerning a potential collaboration agreement, which will include a financial component. As with the Good Neighbour Guide and other community relations efforts at Canadian Malartic, the Partnership is working collaboratively with stakeholders to establish cooperative relationships that support the long-term potential of the mine.

First Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.4 Million Ounces of Gold at East Gouldie Zone; Inferred Mineral Resource Almost Doubles at East Malartic

The Canadian Malartic property, together with the Rand Malartic and Midway properties, cover in excess of 25 kilometres along the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation zone.

Deep drilling east of the open pit in late 2018 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-mineralized zone, located south of the East Malartic and Odyssey zones, named the East Gouldie Zone. The East Gouldie Zone has a strike length of 1,300 metres in an east-west direction, dips 60 degrees north, and extends from 700 metres to 1,900 metres depth below surface. East Gouldie is a silicified and carbonatized mineralized zone with fine disseminated pyrite developed in sheared greywacke units. Exploration results from East Gouldie were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.

Five drill rigs completed 15,339 metres of exploration drilling (100% basis) in the fourth quarter of 2019, aiming to reduce drill spacing in the central portion of the East Gouldie Zone (from 1,000 metres to 1,800 metres depth). There was a total of 82,379 metres (100% basis) drilled in 2019. This drilling allowed for the estimation of initial inferred mineral resources at East Gouldie of 1.4 million ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes grading 3.34 g/t gold) (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest), as of December 31, 2019.

More details are available in the Mineral Resources section of this news release.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the East Gouldie Zone are set out in the table below. The drill hole collars are located on the Canadian Malartic and Odyssey – Local Geology Map, and the pierce points are shown on the Canadian Malartic and Odyssey – Composite Longitudinal Section. The intercepts reported for East Gouldie show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent drill results from the East Gouldie Zone at Canadian Malartic

















Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* MEX19-135W East Gouldie 1,871.0 1,917.0 1,631 39.3 5.1 4.2 MEX19-145WA East Gouldie 1,848.6 1,866.0 1,626 13.6 4.1 4.0 and East Gouldie 1,878.0 1,906.0 1,650 21.6 5.9 5.3 MEX19-149AWB North of East Gouldie 1,680.0 1,690.7 1,546 8.6 2.6 2.6 and East Gouldie 1,989.0 2,010.0 1,789 16.5 2.5 2.5 MEX19-152W East Gouldie 1,592.8 1,606.0 1,153 10.9 7.0 6.7 MEX19-153 East Gouldie 1,723.8 1,756.0 1,551 29.3 3.1 3.1 MEX19-155 East Gouldie 1,650.0 1,669.4 1,392 18.1 4.0 4.0 MEX19-156 East Gouldie 1,749.0 1,805.0 1,524 49.6 3.2 3.2 MEX19-157 East Gouldie 1,720.0 1,728.0 1,241 7.0 6.4 4.6 MEX19-158A East Gouldie 1,517.0 1,545.0 1,071 25.8 8.9 8.6 and East Gouldie 1,551.6 1,559.1 1,084 6.9 3.9 3.9 MEX19-161 East Gouldie 1,751.0 1,770.0 1,546 17.3 5.8 5.5 ODY16-5037Ext East Gouldie 1,736.7 1,757.0 1,481 18.1 3.2 3.2

*Results from the East Gouldie Zone use a capping factor of 15 g/t gold.

[Canadian Malartic and Odyssey – Local Geology Map]

[Canadian Malartic and Odyssey – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Recent drill results from the East Gouldie Zone continue to be positive and consistent. In the centre of the zone within the inferred mineral resource, the highest grade intercept was in hole MEX19-158A, which intersected 8.6 g/t gold over 25.8 metres at 1,071 metres depth plus 3.9 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at 1,084 metres depth. Other notable intercepts in the central part of the zone include hole MEX19-152W, which intersected 6.7 g/t gold over 10.9 metres at 1,153 metres depth and hole MEX19-157, which intersected 4.6 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at 1,241 metres depth.

Close to the western margin of the zone at depth, hole MEX19-156 intersected 3.2 g/t gold over 49.6 metres at 1,524 metres depth and hole MEX19-153 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 29.3 metres at 1,551 metres depth.

To the east at this depth, within the inferred mineral resource, hole MEX19-135W intersected 4.2 g/t gold over 39.3 metres at 1,631 metres depth and hole MEX19-161 intersected 5.5 g/t gold over 17.3 metres at 1,546 metres depth.

In 2020 at East Gouldie, the aim of the drill program is to support the declaration of new inferred mineral resources at the zone and infill the current inferred mineral resources in the zone to convert them into indicated mineral resources by year-end 2020.

At the Odyssey project, the Partnership is evaluating the underground potential of several other gold deposits close to the Canadian Malartic/Barnat open pit. These include the East Malartic, Sladen, South Sladen, Sheehan, Odyssey North and Odyssey South zones, located under and immediately east of the pit, extending approximately 2.5 kilometres to the east.

At East Malartic, the inclusion of deeper mineral resources (between 1,000 metres and 1,800 metres depth) has increased inferred mineral resources by 85% or 1.2 million ounces of gold (reflecting Agnico Eagle's 50% interest), bringing total inferred mineral resources at East Malartic to 2.6 million ounces of gold (39 million tonnes grading 2.05 g/t gold). In addition, East Malartic has indicated mineral resources of 347,000 ounces of gold (5.0 million tonnes grading 2.18 g/t gold) (50% basis), as of December 31, 2019.

Mineral resources at the nearby Odyssey deposit were basically unchanged, with indicated mineral resources of 68,000 ounces of gold (1.0 million tonnes grading 2.10 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 833,000 ounces of gold (11.7 million tonnes grading 2.22 g/t gold) (50% basis), as of December 31, 2019.

An internal study is progressing at the Odyssey project, with consideration being given to potential new development synergies between the various zones at East Gouldie, East Malartic, Odyssey and Canadian Malartic. Subject to a positive development decision, initial production could potentially start in 2023. The Partnership is evaluating scenarios to optimize the project, which include discussions with royalty holders and other stakeholders to enhance the economics of the project. Given the Company's robust pipeline of development projects, the Company does not currently anticipate approving the project for development unless these discussions are successful and the project economics are significantly improved.

The Company has budgeted $12.5 million (50% basis) for 112,000 metres (100% basis) of exploration and conversion drilling and studies at the Canadian Malartic properties in 2020, with the East Gouldie Zone being the highest exploration priority.

The increases in mineral resources, particularly at the East Gouldie and East Malartic zones, are anticipated to eventually replace mineral reserves currently being mined at the adjacent Canadian Malartic pit.

Goldex – Records set for Quarterly Tonnage Hauled in the Fourth Quarter of 2019; 2020 Exploration Focused on Expanding Deep 2 and South Zone Mineral Reserves

The 100% owned Goldex mine in northwestern Quebec began production from the M and E zones in September 2013. Commercial production from the Deep 1 Zone commenced on July 1, 2017.

Goldex Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 684

711 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,435

7,728 Gold grade (g/t) 1.74

1.49 Gold production (ounces) 34,963

31,508 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 44

$ 37 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 43

$ 36 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 656

$ 625 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 640

$ 624

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to a higher cost structure in the South Zone, higher contractor and consumable costs and lower throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partially offset by higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades. The utilization of the Rail-Veyor continues to improve with the best quarterly performance to-date for hauled tonnage of approximately 6,621 tpd. The lower throughput levels in the fourth quarter when compared to the prior year period were as a result of declining production from the M&E zones, which now have smaller stopes.

Goldex Mine – Operating Statistics







Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 2,785

2,625 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,630

7,192 Gold grade (g/t) 1.71

1.54 Gold production (ounces) 140,884

121,167 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 39

$ 39 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 39

$ 39 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 586

$ 648 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 584

$ 646

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production.

Gold production for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades and higher throughput resulting from the higher utilization of the Rail-Veyor system. A new maintenance bay is expected to becompleted later this year, which could result in additional Rail-Veyor capacity.

Mining in the South Zone continued in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a total of 11 stopes mined for the full year 2019. Stopes mined to date have shown better grades than anticipated and have confirmed dilution and recovery assumptions. The South Zone consists of quartz veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex. Mining at the South Zone is expected to average approximately 300 tpd in the first quarter of 2020, ramping up to 750 tpd in the fourth quarter of 2020 (averaging approximately 500 tpd for the full year 2020). The Company continues to evaluate the potential for the South Zone to provide additional incremental ore feed to the Goldex mill.

Drilling at the Deep 2 Zone continued in the fourth quarter of 2019 and continues to focus on areas below the current mineral reserve limit of Level 130.

Goldex Exploration Focused on Conversion to Mineral Reserves at Deep 2 and South Zones

The Goldex Deep 1 project (the top part of the Deep Zone, between 850 and 1,200 metres depth) has been in production since July 2017. Average daily throughput is expected to be approximately 6,000 tpd in 2020 as the establishment of the mining pyramid progresses.

An exploration ramp that began construction in 2018 from level 120 (1,200 metres depth) continues to extend into the Deep 2 Zone (the bottom part of the Deep Zone, between 1,200 and 1,800 metres depth). The ramp reached level 130 (1,300 metres depth) at the end of 2019, and will continue toward level 140 in 2020.

Following a successful test stope in 2018, the eastern part of the South Zone was added to the mine plan for 2019 and 2020. Additional stopes were added to the mine plan for 2020 to 2026 based on the successful conversion drilling in 2019 (discussed below). Exploration results from Goldex were last reported in the Company's news release dated July 25, 2018.

An intensive drilling program included 22,357 metres in the Deep 2 Zone and 45,619 metres in the South Zone in 2019, and was successful in converting mineral resources into mineral reserves. The drill intercepts table below includes some of the results that led to the addition of 264,000 ounces of gold to the mineral reserves in the South, Deep 2 and Deep 1 zones (before mining).

These three zones are included in the Goldex mine mineral resources estimate, which comprises proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.1 million ounces of gold (21 million tonnes grading 1.61 g/t gold), measured and indicated mineral resources of 2.0 million ounces of gold (39 million tonnes grading 1.60 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 1.2 million ounces of gold (25 million tonnes grading 1.50 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2019.

Selected 2019 drill results are set out in the table below, and drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Pierce points for all these holes are shown on the Goldex Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Goldex mine show uncapped and capped gold grades over true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Drill results from the Deep 2 and South zones at the Goldex mine in 2019

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) True width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* GD90-131 South 172.0 175.2 969 3.2 3.9 3.9 GD90-139 South 150.0 154.5 1,009 4.5 5.9 5.9 GD95-065 South 112.5 120.0 995 7.5 3.0 3.0 GD100-172 South 15 19.5 987 4.5 13.7 13.7 GD100-304 South 66.0 71.9 955 5.9 13.7 13.7 and South 141.0 154.5 921 12.0 5.7 5.7 GD100-318 South 81.0 93.0 955 10.6 19.3 6.1 GD106-003 South 9.0 25.5 1,050 16.0 3.4 3.4 GD106-033 South 42.0 45.0 1,043 3.0 8.2 8.2 GD109-003 South 55.0 60.0 1,088 4.5 7.5 7.5 GD110-245 South 172.5 178.5 1,192 5.3 4.0 4.0 GD110-267 South 51.0 57.9 1,104 4.3 4.7 4.7 GD120-299 Deep 2 250.5 318.0 1,256 63.0 2.1 2.1 GD120-300 Deep 2 259.5 345.5 1,280 83.0 1.9 1.9 GD120-313 Deep 2 351.0 418.5 1,342 62.0 1.8 1.8 GD120-324 Deep 2 331.5 406.5 1,326 65.0 1.8 1.8 GD120-325 Deep 2 343.5 432.0 1,375 77.0 1.3 1.3 GD120-331 Deep 2 282.0 357.0 1,280 64.0 1.7 1.7 GD120-333 Deep 2 301.5 379.5 1,332 70.0 1.2 1.2 GD120-335 Deep 2 276.0 366.0 1,293 74.0 1.9 1.9 GD125-003 Deep 2 376.5 441.0 1,364 52.0 2.0 2.0 GD125-024 Deep 2 310.5 352.5 1,386 32.0 1.7 1.7

*At Deep 2 Zone, a capping factor was used for individual assays of 50 g/t gold; the cut-off grade used was 1.03 g/t gold. At South Zone, a capping factor was used for individual assays of 85 g/t gold; the cut-off grade used was 2.59 g/t gold.

[Goldex Composite Longitudinal Section]

The main target of exploration at Goldex continues to be the Deep 2 Zone, which is estimated to have probable mineral reserves of 179,000 ounces of gold (3.4 million tonnes grading 1.63 g/t gold), indicated mineral resources of 177,000 ounces of gold (4.4 million tonnes grading 1.25 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 381,000 ounces of gold (10.1 million tonnes grading 1.17 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2019; these mineral reserves and mineral resources are included in the Goldex mine estimate.

Drilling of the Deep 2 Zone is being done from level 120 and from the exploration ramp. Recent results include hole GD125-003 that intersected 2.0 g/t gold over 52.0 metres at 1,364 metres depth and hole GD125-024 that intersected 1.7 g/t gold over 32.0 metres at 1,386 metres depth. This drilling has allowed for the addition of 2.0 million tonnes grading 1.56 g/t gold (100,000 ounces of gold) to the mineral reserves in the Deep 2 Zone between levels 135 and 140.

The second largest target of exploration at Goldex is the South Zone, which is located in the volcanic rocks south of the Goldex main deposit. The South Zone gold mineralization is hosted in multiple quartz-biotite-sulphide veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex. Locally, there are wider mineralized areas. The South Zone is now estimated to have proven mineral reserves of 4,000 ounces of gold (31,700 tonnes grading 3.82 g/t gold), probable mineral reserves of 103,000 ounces of gold (1.01 million tonnes grading 3.19 g/t gold), indicated mineral resources of 43,000 ounces of gold (618,000 tonnes grading 2.14 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 228,000 ounces of gold (2.0 million tonnes grading 3.47 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2019; these mineral reserves and mineral resources are included in the Goldex mine estimate.

In 2019, the Company focused the drilling between 900 metres and 1,300 metres depth from the Deep 1 Zone on levels 90 to 120, and from the exploration ramp. Recent results include hole GD100-172 that intersected 13.7 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 987 metres depth and hole GD110-245 that intersected 4.0 g/t gold over 5.3 metres at 1,192 metres depth. Other recent drilling included examples of localized wider mineralized areas such as hole GD100‑304 that intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 12.0 metres at 921 metres depth, hole GD100-318 that intersected 6.1 g/t gold over 10.6 metres at 955 metres depth and hole GD106-003 that intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 16.0 metres at 1,050 metres depth. This drilling has allowed for the addition of 1.1 million tonnes grading 3.18 g/t gold (110,000 ounces of gold) to the mineral reserves in the South Zone.

The 2020 Goldex capitalized exploration program is budgeted for $6.4 million, including 32,000 metres of drilling focused on the MMx, Deep 2 and South zones and 44,000 metres of conversion drilling focused on the Deep 1, Deep 2 and South zones. Finally, the expensed exploration program in 2020 is budgeted for $0.5 million, including 3,000 metres of drilling focussed in the deepest part of the Deep 2 Zone (between 1,500 and 1,800 metres depth).

Kirkland Lake Project – 2019 Drilling Focused on Converting and Expanding Mineral Resources at Upper Beaver and Upper Canada Deposits

The Kirkland Lake project in northeastern Ontario covers approximately 25,506 hectares (approximately 35 kilometres long by 17 kilometres wide).

The exploration drill program in the fourth quarter comprised 1,054 metres (three holes) focused on testing deeper exploration targets within the mineralized zones at Upper Canada. The total drilling at the Kirkland Lake project in 2019 was 40,693 metres (103 holes) comprised of 27,010 metres (73 holes) at the Upper Beaver deposit and 13,683 metres (30 holes) at the Upper Canada deposit.

The Company is still investigating various opportunities and potential synergies in terms of engineering concepts for future development of the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada deposits.

Selected recent intercepts from the Kirkland Lake project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The drill hole collars are located on the Kirkland Lake Projects – Upper Beaver and Upper Canada Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for the Kirkland Lake project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Upper Beaver (UB) deposit and Upper Canada (UC) deposits at the Kirkland Lake project

Drill hole Deposit From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

mid-point

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres)* Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)** Copper

grade (%)

(uncapped) KLUB19-525 UB, Shallow Basalts 84.0 90.0 68 5.4 11.9 6.7 0.10 and UB, Shallow Basalts 106.3 112.0 85 4.9 9.1 9.1 0.06 and UB, Shallow Basalts 117.0 126.0 95 7.4 7.1 7.1 0.00 KLUB19-530 UB, Shallow Basalts 16.5 31.0 17 10.3 3.0 3.0 0.11 and UB, Shallow Basalts 122.3 131.8 92 7.8 3.0 3.0 0.13 and UB, Shallow Basalts 153.0 172.0 118 16.5 5.5 5.5 0.30 including UB, Shallow Basalts 154.0 159.5 114 4.8 14.8 14.8 0.46 KLUB19-549 UB, Shallow Basalts 103.4 108.0 96 3.3 3.5 3.5 0.88 and UB, Shallow Basalts 132.0 136.0 122 3.3 6.6 6.6 1.36 and UB, Shallow Basalts 152.5 157.3 141 3.4 3.8 3.8 0.20 and UB, Shallow Basalts 188.0 193.0 174 4.3 5.7 5.7 0.21 KLUB19-552 UB, Shallow Basalts 295.0 299.5 260 3.4 5.3 5.3 0.01 and UB, Shallow Basalts 479.5 483.3 419 2.9 4.2 4.2 1.60 KLUB19-554 UB, Shallow Basalts 139.0 143.0 120 3.6 6.4 6.4 0.20 and UB, Shallow Basalts 283.5 291.0 244 5.3 5.6 5.6 1.34 KLUC19-535 UC, Northland Zone 145.0 177.5 124 24.7 1.4 0.9

KLUC19-538 UC, C Zone 451.5 456.0 381 3.6 6.0 6.0

KLUC19-541 UC, Northland Zone 157.5 197.0 124 27.7 1.4 1.4

KLUC19-542 UC, Northland Zone 406.0 429.1 294 16.2 1.5 1.5

KLUC19-546 UC, C Zone 486.0 493.5 428 3.8 4.1 4.1

KLUC19-547 UC, Brock Zone 477.3 481.5 405 3.4 4.4 4.4

KLUC19-551 UC, B Zone 230.3 235.7 190 3.2 3.8 3.8

KLUC19-552 UC, MQ Zone 472.0 508.5 387 24.5 1.2 1.2

and UC, MQ Zone 516.1 521.0 409 3.3 12.8 12.8

KLUC19-553 UC, Lower L zone 832.0 844.0 761 6.0 2.6 2.6



*Estimated true width values are preliminary. **Holes in the shallow basalts at the Upper Beaver deposit use a capping factor of 30 g/t gold. The capping factors used for holes at the Upper Canada deposit are as follows: Northland Zone (10 g/t gold), B Zone (60 g/t gold), C Zone (45 g/t gold), MQ Zone (30 g/t gold), Brock Zone (15 g/t gold) and Lower L Zone (170 g/t gold).

[Kirkland Lake Projects – Upper Beaver / Upper Canada Local Geology Map]

The Upper Beaver deposit is atypical of the Kirkland Lake district. Gold-copper mineralization is mainly hosted in the Upper Beaver alkalic intrusive complex and surrounding basalts it intruded, and is associated with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, and magnetite-sulphide veining associated with strong magmatic-hydrothermal alteration. The mineralization occurs as elongated tabular bodies that strike northeast, dip steeply northwest and plunge 65 degrees to the northeast. The mineralization has been defined along a 400-metre strike length from surface to a depth of 2,000 metres. Results from the Upper Beaver deposit were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019. Probable mineral reserves of 8.0 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold (1.4 million ounces of gold) at underground depths have been outlined on the Upper Beaver property as of December 31, 2019, as well as substantial indicated and inferred mineral resources.

The recent drilling program at Upper Beaver targeted mineral resource conversion and extension in the portion of the deposit hosted in basalts from near-surface down to a depth of 400 metres, where multiple stacked zones of quartz and quartz-carbonate veining containing variable proportions of magnetite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite host the gold mineralization.

Recent results confirm the potential to increase inferred mineral resources or convert them to indicated mineral resources in Upper Beaver's shallow basalts. The results continue to display both high-grade, narrow intervals and broader zones of medium-grade mineralization. Multiple drill holes intersected copper-gold mineralization in more than one significant mineralized zone, showing the density of stacked mineralized structures in the shallow basalts.

There were positive conversion results at shallower depths within the inferred mineral resources, as demonstrated by the following intercepts. Hole KLUB19-525 intersected multiple gold intervals, including 6.7 g/t gold and 0.10% copper over 5.4 metres at 68 metres depth, 9.1 g/t gold and 0.06% copper over 4.9 metres at 85 metres depth and 7.1 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 95 metres depth. Approximately 100 metres to the north, hole KLUB19-530 intersected 3.0 g/t gold and 0.11% copper over 10.3 metres at 17 metres depth, 3.0 g/t gold and 0.13% copper over 7.8 metres at 92 metres depth and 5.5 g/t gold and 0.30% copper over 16.5 metres at 118 metres depth (including 14.8 g/t gold and 0.46% copper over 4.8 metres). Hole KLUB19-549, located approximately 60 metres southwest of hole KLUB19-525, also confirmed the model and intersected 3.5 g/t gold and 0.88% copper over 3.3 metres at 96 metres depth, 6.6 g/t gold and 1.36% copper over 3.3 metres at 122 metres depth, 3.8 g/t gold and 0.20% copper over 3.4 metres at 141 metres depth and 5.7 g/t gold and 0.21% copper over 4.3 metres at 174 metres depth.

The Company is undertaking work at Upper Beaver that is expected to lead to an updated mineral resource estimate for the deposit at year-end 2020. An increase in the mineral resources in the shallow basalts would have a significant positive impact on project economics, and could provide added flexibility for a future underground operation.

The Upper Canada deposit lies approximately six kilometres southwest of the Upper Beaver deposit, within a 300- to 400-metre-wide strongly altered deformation corridor. Gold mineralization is associated with intensely altered shear zones with fine pyrite and ancillary sulphide mineralization. Results from Upper Canada were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 25, 2019.

Recent drilling investigated the western side of Upper Canada where significant results were identified north of the C Zone. These results include hole KLUC19-538, approximately 150 metres north of the C Zone, that intersected 6.0 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 381 metres depth. This area requires additional exploration.

Approximately 750 metres north of the C Zone is the Northland Zone area where recent drilling has identified the potential for near-surface, low-grade mineralization. Positive results were obtained in hole KLUC19-541 that intersected 1.4 g/t gold over 27.7 metres at 124 metres depth. Four hundred and fifty metres to the west, hole KLUC19-542 intersected 1.5 g/t gold over 16.2 metres at 294 metres depth. As a result of this drilling, the strike length of the Northland Zone's broad mineralized horizon has been extended to more than 650 metres (a 400-metre increase), with the depth increased by 120 metres to 294 metres; the Northland Zone remains open laterally and at depth.

The main Upper Canada deposit also returned interesting results this quarter. Two distinct gold intercepts in the MQ Zone were encountered in hole KLUC19-552 supporting possible mineral resource extension, including 1.2 g/t gold over 24.5 metres at 387 metres depth and 12.8 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 409 metres depth.

Work at Upper Canada included validating all historic information, leading to a reinterpretation of the entire deposit and updating all cost assumptions of the open pit and underground portions of the deposit. The open pit mineral resources are found mainly in the Northland, Upper L, H and MQ zones, while the main zones supporting the underground mineral resources are the Upper L, Lower L, C and B zones.

The 2019 program has led to the conversion of inferred mineral resources into an initial indicated mineral resource, and the replacement of those converted inferred mineral resources. As of December 31, 2019, Upper Canada has an initial indicated mineral resource of 9.7 million tonnes grading 2.23 g/t gold (693,000 ounces of gold) at open pit and underground depths. The inferred mineral resources for Upper Canada have been maintained at approximately 17 million tonnes grading 3.22 g/t gold (1.8 million ounces of gold) at open pit and underground depths. More details can be found in the Mineral Resources section of this news release.



NUNAVUT REGION

Agnico Eagle has identified Nunavut as a politically attractive and stable jurisdiction with enormous geological potential. With the Company's Meliadine mine and Meadowbank Complex (including the Amaruq satellite deposit at Meadowbank) and other exploration projects, Nunavut has the potential to be a strategic operating platform with the ability to generate strong gold production and cash flows over several decades.

Meadowbank Complex – Actions Underway to Address Key Ramp Up Issues; Stronger Operational Performance Expected by the Second Quarter of 2020; First Underground Mineral Reserves Declared at Amaruq

The 100% owned Meadowbank Complex is located approximately 110 kilometres by road north of Baker Lake in the Kivalliq District of Nunavut, Canada. The complex consists of the Meadowbank mine and mill, and the Amaruq satellite deposit, which is located 50 kilometres northwest of the Meadowbank mine. The Meadowbank mine achieved commercial production in March 2010, and most mining activities were completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Amaruq mining operation uses the existing infrastructure at the Meadowbank mine (mining equipment, mill, tailings, camp and airstrip). Additional infrastructure has been built at the Amaruq site (truck shop/warehouse, fuel storage and an additional camp facility). Amaruq ore is transported using long haul off-road type trucks to the mill at the Meadowbank site for processing. The Amaruq satellite deposit achieved commercial production on September 30, 2019.

Meadowbank Complex – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 709

700 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,707

7,609 Gold grade (g/t) 2.95

2.80 Gold production (ounces) 61,660

59,664 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 143

$ 82 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 162

$ 83 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,243

$ 743 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,405

$ 734

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased costs associated with stripping and lower productivity. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partially offset by higher gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased costs associated with stripping and lower productivity. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, partially offset by higher gold production.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput and grades from Amaruq. The fourth quarter of 2019 was Amaruq's first full quarter of production. In addition. mining at the Portage pit at Meadowbank continued until October and ore from the stockpile at Meadowbank was also processed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Meadowbank Complex – Operating Statistics





All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 2,381

3,262 Tonnes of ore milled per day 7,731

8,937 Gold grade (g/t) 2.23

2.56 Gold production (ounces) 158,208

248,997 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 101

$ 83 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 103

$ 82 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,143

$ 848 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,152

$ 814

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased costs associated with stripping and lower productivity. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production. Pre-commercial production in 2019 was 35,281 ounces of gold.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased costs associated with stripping and lower productivity. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Gold production for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period as expected due to anticipated lower grades from the processing of the marginal ore stockpile at Meadowbank as the mine transitioned through the last few months of mining at the Meadowbank site.

The ramp up of production activities at Amaruq continued to improve but remained slower than expected in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ramp up was impacted by previous delays in pit dewatering, which resulted in a smaller than expected area for mining activities. This smaller "mining footprint" limited access to certain portions of the Whale Tail deposit, resulting in lower tonnage, lower grades and higher stripping costs. In addition, mining productivity was also affected by lower than expected equipment availability as well as a longer than expected transition between the new Amaruq site with regards to site installations and internal workforce movements into new positions.

Although it is still early in the year, good progress is being made on a number of fronts and the Company is focused on ramping up operating parameters to targeted levels by the middle of the second quarter of 2020. Key Amaruq operating parameters for the fourth quarter of 2019, 2020 year-to-date and 2020 targets are presented in the table below.









Operating Parameters Fourth Quarter of 2019 2020 Year-to-date 2020 Target Broken rock inventory (t) 920,000 1,150,000 1,200,000 Daily drill (m/d) 1,330 1,546 1,986 Total tonnes moved (tpd) 71,105 78,491 99,415 Ore mined (tpd) 5,430 5,783 8,645 Stripping ratio 12.1 12.6 10.5 Long Haul ore moved (tpd) 5,442 6,775 8,700 Mill tonnage (tpd) 7,708 7,277 8,664

Amaruq Optimization Plan – Actions to Lower Costs and Improve Productivity

In order to optimize production and lower operating costs at Amaruq, an action plan has been put in place with a primary focus on improvements to water management, equipment availability, operational performance and wildlife management protocols.

Water management

De-watering of Whale Tail North was completed in October 2019 following the installation of additional pumping capacity to handle the larger than expected water inflows. Construction activity as well as a grouting program to reduce water inflows at the interface between the bedrock and Whale Tail dyke are also underway to reduce the quantity of water to manage during the 2020 freshet (spring melt). These efforts have allowed access to the Whale Tail North Lake bed area and expanded the footprint of the Whale Tail pit while reducing water management risks for 2020.

Equipment Availability (Maintenance)

Mining equipment availability and maintenance was affected by the transition of operations from the Meadowbank to the Amaruq site including the camp capacity, workforce movements, parts management and garage availability. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, most of the above issues have been addressed. All supervisory and management positions have been filled, along with additional workforce personnel to reduce backlogs.

The new warehouse was completed at Amaruq in January 2020, and material is now being transferred from Meadowbank to improve access to parts and reduce delivery time. Internal processes are also being reviewed and optimized in order to improve maintenance performance and equipment availability.

Operational Performance

Following the slower than planned ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2019, several initiatives were launched to improve mine operations performance. All mine management positions are now filled and improvement initiatives have been initiated to accelerate ramp up. In parallel to this, additional continuous improvement capacity is currently being added. Continuous improvement initiatives will continue focusing on drilling, loading and hauling (including long hauls) in order to increase the mining rate and reduce operating costs.

Wildlife Management

In the fourth quarter of 2019, stakeholder approval was sought for the concept of "project tolerant caribou" to minimize unnecessary road closures. The concept of "project tolerant caribou" was part of the Terrestrial Environment Management Plan submitted to the authorities as part of the permitting process. This concept was discussed and agreed to at the Terrestrial Advisory Group meeting in the fall of 2019. Wildlife management (especially caribou) is an important priority and the Company continues to work with Nunavut stakeholders to find the best solutions to safeguard wildlife while minimizing production disruptions.

The current long haul truck fleet totals 22 units. In addition, three contractor units are available as back up. As noted above, work will continue in 2020 to further improve mechanical and utilization availability and productivity.

Based on the proposed optimization plan, production and costs are forecast to improve sequentially quarter-over-quarter through 2020. The first quarter of 2020 is expected to be the weakest quarter for gold production. Average annual gold production at Amaruq over its seven year mine life is currently forecast to be approximately 443,000 ounces at an average total cash cost per ounce of $820.

The permitting process to amend the Whale Tail project certificate (Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) process) and Type A Water Licence (Nunavut Water Board (NWB) process) to include the Amaruq Phase 2 expansion is ongoing. As part of this process, the NIRB held public hearings on the proposed expansion from August 26 to 29, 2019 in Baker Lake. In a decision issued on October 18, the NIRB concluded that if conducted in accordance with the NIRB's recommendations, this proposed amendment to the Whale Tail project could proceed to the Type A Water License amendment phase with the NWB. The Minister of Northern Affairs approved the amended Project Certificate Report from the NIRB (October 18 decision) on January 20, 2020, completing the NIRB process. The NWB water licence amendment process has been ongoing and public hearings are occurring on February 12-13, 2020. It is expected that the Amaruq Phase 2 permitting will be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

First Underground Mineral Reserves at Whale Tail; Exploration Expands Mineralized Zones at Depth

As of December 31, 2019, mineral reserves at Amaruq have increased 15% year-over-year to approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold, divided between open-pit proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold (22.8 million tonnes grading 3.74 g/t gold) in the Whale Tail deposit and V Zone, and initial underground probable mineral reserves in the Whale Tail deposit of approximately 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold).

Amaruq's combined underground and open-pit indicated mineral resources (excluding Meadowbank) are approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold (9.8 million tonnes grading 3.40 g/t gold), while combined underground and open-pit inferred mineral resources (excluding Meadowbank) are 1.5 million ounces of gold (8.6 million tonnes grading 5.47 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2019. More details are available in the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources sections of this news release.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, up to five drill rigs were in operation at Amaruq, including one rig operating underground since late June from the exploration ramp, which continues to be extended. At the end of the fourth quarter, the exploration ramp had reached a depth of 255 metres below surface and a ramp distance of 1,891 metres from the portal.

During the fourth quarter, exploration drilling consisted of two holes (1,275 metres) and conversion drilling consisted of 14 holes (4,766 metres). For all of 2019, exploration drilling totaled 52 holes (16,136 metres) and conversion drilling totaled 86 holes (35,593 metres). Results of the exploration program at the Amaruq project were last reported in the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.

Selected recent intercepts from the Amaruq project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collars are located on the Amaruq Project Local Geology Map. The pierce points are shown on the Amaruq Project Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Amaruq project show uncapped and capped gold grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration and conversion drill results from the Whale Tail (WT) deposit and V Zone at the Amaruq project

Drill hole Zone Purpose From (metres) To

(metres) Depth of

mid-point

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* AMQ-170-006A WT Conversion 370.5 382.3 429 11.1 7.7 7.7 AMQ-170-008A WT North Conversion 509.9 514.6 561 3.6 24.4 24.4 and WT North Conversion 528.6 531.7 576 2.8 32.7 29.6 AMQ19-2064B WT Exploration 660.1 664.8 544 4.3 12.7 12.7 AMQ19-2067B V Zone Conversion 714.0 724.0 607 8.2 12.3 12.3 AMQ19-2069 WT Conversion 445.5 469.8 349 23.9 9.5 9.5 including



460.5 469.8 354 9.2 16.8 16.8 AMQ19-2075 V Zone Conversion 509.1 513.3 451 4.1 14.1 14.1 and V Zone Conversion 533.0 541.5 473 8.0 10.5 10.5 AMQ19-2080B V Zone Conversion 627.0 630.0 562 2.8 18.3 12.2 and V Zone Conversion 649.0 653.0 582 3.5 62.1 29.4 AMQ19-2087 V Zone Conversion 475.2 478.5 398 3.2 58.4 31.8 AMQ19-2098A WT North Exploration 785.9 795.7 660 6.9 6.7 6.7 AMQ19-2099 V Zone Conversion 630.7 634.9 549 3.6 64.3 24.7 and V Zone Conversion 744.0 748.0 647 3.5 36.2 18.2 AMQ19-2101 WT Conversion 415.0 434.5 294 16.0 7.9 7.9 AMQ19-2101A WT Conversion 425.5 441.7 301 14.7 10.9 10.9 AMQ19-2106 V Zone Exploration 633.5 637.0 537 3.2 16.8 9.6 AMQ19-2107 V Zone Conversion 484.7 488.8 424 3.6 44.2 29.6 AMQ19-2111B V Zone Conversion 593.3 596.6 517 2.9 70.6 41.9 and V Zone Conversion 647.5 651.8 565 3.7 10.3 10.3 and V Zone Conversion 749.5 753.5 656 3.6 11.4 11.4 and V Zone Conversion 761.9 770.1 669 7.4 6.6 6.6

*Holes at the Whale Tail and Whale Tail North use a capping factor of 80 g/t gold. Holes at V Zone use a capping factor of 60 g/t gold.

[Amaruq Project – Local Geology Map]

[Amaruq Project – Composite Longitudinal Section]

The Whale Tail deposit has been defined over at least 2.3 kilometres of strike length and from surface to 915 metres depth.

The conversion drilling program continues to demonstrate the extension of high-grade mineralization below the proposed pit outline, while the level of confidence in the geological model continues to improve.

Drilling into the central-eastern portion of Whale Tail continues to yield good grades over significant thicknesses, with highlights such as hole AMQ19-2101A intersecting 10.9 g/t gold over 14.7 metres at 301 metres depth.

Drilling in the Whale Tail ore shoot continues to yield positive results. Hole AMQ19-2069 intersected 16.8 g/t gold over 9.2 metres at 354 metres depth and hole AMQ-170-006A intersected 7.7 g/t gold over 11.1 metres at 429 metres depth, confirming the thickness and grade of the inflection in the ore shoot. Hole AMQ19-2064B intersected 12.7 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 544 metres depth, demonstrating a potential for the development of new mineral resources down plunge in the ore shoot at depth.

Hole AMQ19-2106 was drilled into a gap between Whale Tail and the V Zone and intersected 9.6 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 537 metres depth. This intercept is typical of V Zone mineralization but is observed at the stratigraphic contact typical of the Whale Tail mineralization, demonstrating mineral resource potential between the two deposits.

Drilling from the exploration ramp into the Whale Tail North Zone, below the existing mineral resources in the eastern part of Whale Tail, hole AMQ-170-008A intersected 24.4 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 561 metres depth and 29.6 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 576 metres depth. Approximately 240 metres to the east, hole AMQ19-2098A intersected Whale Tail North yielding 6.7 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at 660 metres depth. This is in an area well away from current mineral resources, showing the potential for the development of new mineral resources approximately 100 metres north of the Whale Tail underground mineral resources at depth.

The Whale Tail deposit remains open to the west at depth, and to the east along a shallow plunge corresponding to the main ore shoot. A small portion of Amaruq's current mineral reserves and mineral resources are in the Whale Tail North structure.

V Zone – Drilling Extends Ore Shoot at Depth

The V Zone consists of a series of parallel, stacked mineralized structures striking northeast from near surface to as deep as 707 metres below surface. The dip of the structures is approximately 30 degrees near surface, and steepens to 60 to 70 degrees at depth, where there are at least two sub-parallel structures. The V Zone ore shoot is a mineralized corridor 100 to 300 metres wide plunging shallowly to the northeast and extending from approximately 350 metres to more than 700 metres depth. In the third and fourth quarters of 2019, conversion and exploration drilling continued to return positive results along the interpreted V Zone ore shoot.

In the western part of the V Zone, hole AMQ19-2107 intersected 29.6 g/t over 3.6 metres at 424 metres depth. This hole and others in the area have the potential to expand mineral resources outside of the previous inferred mineral resource limit and convert other mineral resource horizons.

Recent drilling has helped to convert mineral resources in the central part of the V Zone, confirming the grades and thicknesses of the many parallel layers of mineralization between 400 and 600 metres depth. Examples include hole AMQ19-2087 that intersected 31.8 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 398 metres depth, hole AMQ19-2075 that intersected 14.1 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 451 metres depth and 10.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres at 473 metres depth, hole AMQ19-2080B that intersected 29.4 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 582 metres depth and hole AMQ19-2067B that intersected 12.3 g/t gold over 8.2 metres at 607 metres depth.

Toward the west of the V Zone ore shoot at depth, hole AMQ19-2111B had four intercepts: 41.9 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 517 metres depth, 10.3 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 565 metres depth, 11.4 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 656 metres depth and 6.6 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 669 metres depth. These last two intercepts added mineral resources in the deepest part of the V Zone's western limits. Approximately 50 metres to the east, hole AMQ19-2099 intersected 24.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 549 metres depth and 18.2 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 647 metres depth. All these holes confirm the high grades seen in the multiple-layered mineral resources at depth.

The V Zone ore shoot remains open at depth and laterally down-plunge to the east along the favourable folded contact between volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

In 2020, at the Amaruq deposit at the Meadowbank Complex, the Company expects to spend $2.9 million for 8,400 metres of exploration drilling to test regional targets with a focus on open-pit potential. Drilling will also test the vertical extensions of near surface mineral occurrences at Mammoth Lake.



Another $2.0 million is budgeted for 5,500 metres of exploration drilling on other properties around Amaruq to test near surface open-pit targets close to existing road infrastructure between Amaruq and Baker Lake.

Update on Amaruq Underground Project

At December 31, 2019, the Company reported an initial underground probable mineral reserve in the Whale Tail deposit of approximately 577,000 ounces of gold (3.3 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold). Work is continuing at Amaruq to evaluate the potential for an underground operation, which could run concurrently with mining the open pit deposits. Preliminary work suggests that there is an opportunity to selectively mine portions of the higher-grade underground deposits at Amaruq in permafrost only. This approach is expected to reduce operating and capital costs (limited heating requirements) and lower water management risk, while preserving the optionality to mine additional underground mineral reserves and/or mineral resources.

The Company believes that it is possible that underground production could begin in 2022 and run through 2026. Initial annual gold production could be at a rate of approximately 50,000 to 60,000 ounces, and average approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the life of mine. Additional work is being carried out to evaluate the potential to increase mineral reserves and exploit a portion of the underground mineral resources at both Whale Tail and V Zone. A more detailed project evaluation is expected to be completed before year-end. The Company will continue to use a phased approach to the underground development program at Amaruq in 2020.

Meliadine Mine – Mine Optimization Continues; Phase 2 Expansion Underway

Located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, the Meliadine project was acquired in July 2010 and is Agnico Eagle's largest gold deposit in terms of mineral resources. The Company owns 100% of the 111,358-hectare property. In February 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved the construction of the Meliadine project. Commercial production was declared on May 14, 2019.

Meliadine Mine – Operating Statistics



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 326 Tonnes of ore milled per day 3,543 Gold grade (g/t) 7.99 Gold production (ounces) 81,607 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 241 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 237 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 731 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 712

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were C$241. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $731. Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were C$237. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $712. Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 81,607 ounces of gold.

Meliadine Mine – Operating Statistics

All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 773 Tonnes of ore milled per day 3,346 Gold grade (g/t) 7.60 Gold production (ounces) 191,113 Production costs per tonne (C$) $ 244 Minesite costs per tonne (C$) $ 246 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 748 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce) $ 748

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were C$244. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $748. Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were C$246. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 were $748. Gold production for the full year 2019 was 191,113 ounces of gold excluding pre-commercial production. Pre-commercial production in 2019 was 47,281 ounces of gold.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, lateral development, stope mucking and production drilling performance improved steadily, reaching budgeted levels in December. This performance resulted in approximately 3,983 tpd of ore being mined from the underground in December 2019. This was a significant improvement over the ore tonnes mined in the third quarter of 2019.

In 2019, the Meliadine mill demonstrated the ability to exceed nameplate capacity (3,750 tpd), with maximum daily throughput reaching up to 4,950 tpd. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the processing plant averaged approximately 3,543 tpd, with average recoveries of 94.6%. Bottlenecks at the front end of the crushing circuit and wear issues with the apron feeder hampered maximization of throughput in the mill in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Optimization Program – Primarily Focused On Improvements to the Process Plant Area and Increasing Mining Flexibility

In order to optimize production and lower operating costs at Meliadine, an action plan has been put in place with a primary focus on improvements to the process plant area, improving mining flexibility and water management, which includes:

Apron feeder and chute re-engineering to correct wear issues (in progress)

Filter press corrosion mitigation (nearing completion)

Paste backfill capacity optimization (in progress)

backfill capacity optimization (in progress) Underground maintenance continuous improvement, focus on trucks and scoops (in progress)

Phase 2 expansion acceleration, development of Tiriganiaq open pits (in progress)

Saline water line discharge to sea (evaluation underway)

The current Meliadine water management plan includes segregation of underground de-watering and surface runoff waters in specific ponds, treatment and year-around discharge to Meliadine Lake or seasonal discharge to sea (Hudson Bay) depending on the type of water. One of the objectives of the water management plan is to minimize the volume of water in the water containment infrastructures prior to the freshet (spring melt). In 2019, the total dissolved solids (TDS) in the runoff water pond was higher than predicted and the volume of water that could be discharged within the prescribed TDS limit was reduced. This water was subjected to a series of tests and was deemed non-toxic. The Company is in discussion with the regulatory agencies to modify the discharge criteria and allow flexibility for the mine to manage precipitation variations and spring freshet (snow melt) while preserving the integrity of water containment infrastructures and protecting aquatic life.



While discharge to sea is currently done by trucks, the Company is investigating the possibility of installing a permanent waterline. This is expected to reduce costs and the environmental impact of trucking. Consultations are currently underway with local stakeholders and regulatory agencies and the permitting process for this change is expected to start in the second quarter of 2020.



Based on the optimization plan outlined above, production and costs are expected to improve at Meliadine in 2020 on a quarter over quarter basis. The first quarter of 2020 is expected to be the weakest quarter for gold production. Life of mine average annual gold production at Meliadine is currently forecast to be approximately 400,000 ounces at an average total cash cost per ounce of $688.

Exploration drilling in 2019, outlined several new mineralized areas beneath the known mineral reserves and mineral resources. An additional 4,900 metres of drilling is planned in 2020 to follow-up on these new discoveries.

Staged Implementation of the Phase 2 Expansion Plan

The original Meliadine mine plan envisioned a 3,750 tpd mill with ore being sourced entirely from underground in years one to four. The mill capacity for Phase 2 was expected to increase to approximately 6,000 tpd, with ore being sourced from both underground and open pits starting in year five. The increased tonnage from the Phase 2 expansion was forecast to offset a planned decline in ore grade and keep production stable at approximately 400,000 ounces of gold per year.

The current Meliadine mill facility has demonstrated the ability to operate well in excess of the initial 3,750 tpd capacity (maximum daily rate in 2019 reached of 4,950 tpd). As a result, the Company has decided to accelerate the Phase 2 expansion by approximately two years to utilize this extra mill capacity. The initial source of open pit ore will be from two pits developed on the Tiriganiaq deposit. Development of the open pits is expected to provide additional mining flexibility and provide extra water storage capacity if needed.

The Phase 2 expansion will be carried out in three stages:

An increase in processing from current levels to 4,600 tpd by the fourth quarter of 2020 Increased processing rate of 5,000 tpd starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 An expansion to 6,000 tpd starting in the fourth quarter of 2024

Stripping of the Tiriganiaq pits commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. The first ore from the Tiriganiaq pits is expected to be mined in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Tiriganiaq open pits contain probable mineral reserves of 590,412 ounces of gold (3.8 million tonnes grading 4.89 g/t gold). These pits are expected to be mined in 2020 through 2027, with production gradually ramping up over the 8-year reserve life. The acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion results in slightly higher gold production (above Previous Guidance) in 2021 and 2022. Production from the Tiriganiaq pit in 2020 is forecast to be approximately 16,500 ounces, all of which will be considered pre-commercial.

Capital expenditures for stage 1 of the Phase 2 expansion in 2020 are estimated to be approximately $48 million. In 2022 and 2023, an additional $35 million is expected to be spent on processing plant upgrades.



FINLAND AND SWEDEN

Agnico Eagle's Kittila mine in Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe and hosts the Company's largest mineral reserves. Exploration activities continue to expand the mineral reserves and mineral resources and the Company has approved an expansion to add an underground shaft and increase expected mill throughput by 25 percent to 2.0 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa"). In Sweden, the Company has a 55 percent interest in the Barsele exploration project.

Kittila – Record Ore Production in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 and Concrete Headframe Structure Completed

The 100% owned Kittila mine in northern Finland achieved commercial production in 2009.

Kittila Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 468

462 Tonnes of ore milled per day 5,087

5,022 Gold grade (g/t) 4.14

3.93 Gold production (ounces) 55,345

49,353 Production costs per tonne (EUR) € 74

€ 70 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR) € 79

€ 73 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 694

$ 738 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 756

$ 787

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher contractor costs, partially offset by higher throughput levels and the timing of unsold inventory. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production, partially offset by higher contractor costs.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to strong quarterly mill throughput, higher grades from the Rimpi Zone and higher recoveries.

Kittila Mine – Operating Statistics







Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 1,591

1,827 Tonnes of ore milled per day 4,359

5,005 Gold grade (g/t) 4.15

3.80 Gold production (ounces) 186,101

188,979 Production costs per tonne (EUR) € 80

€ 73 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR) € 76

€ 75 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 766

$ 831 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 736

$ 853

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput levels as a result of the scheduled mill autoclave shutdown in the second quarter of 2019 and higher contractor costs, partially offset by lower re-handling costs. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the higher grade ore mined and lower re-handling costs, partially offset by lower gold production and higher contractor costs.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons mentioned above.

Gold production for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput.

In February 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved an expansion to increase throughput rates at Kittila to 2.0 mtpa from the current rate of 1.6 mtpa. Permitting is ongoing for the increase in throughput. This expansion includes the construction of a 1,044-metre deep shaft, a processing plant expansion as well as other infrastructure and service upgrades over the period from 2018 to 2021.

The expansion project is expected to increase the efficiency of the mine and maintain or decrease operating costs while providing access to the deeper mining horizons. In addition, the shaft is expected to provide access to the mineral resources located below 1,150 metres depth, where recent exploration programs have shown promising results.

The shaft and mill expansion are continuing to advance as scheduled. The Company anticipates that final mill tie-in work will occur during a planned four to five-week mill maintenance shutdown in the third quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Kittila expansion work continued on underground excavations for the new rock handling system and the construction of the headframe. The ultimate height of the headframe was reached on November 1, 2019 and since then work is on-going to install the required steel structures. Shaft sinking is expected to begin shortly, once final support and steel sets are installed in the first segment.

As a result of higher than expected costs in shaft sinking and in the rock handling system, the Kittila expansion project is now forecast to cost between 160 to 170 million euros (previous forecast was 160 million euros) and commissioning of the shaft is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021. The full expansion is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

In 2019, there was approximately $16 million of additional capital spending at Kittila related to the acceleration of costs relating to tailings storage and the expansion project.

Continuing Confirmation of Main and Sisar zones in Roura-Rimpi Areas, and Extension of Sisar Zone at Depth

Exploration at the Kittila mine is focused on extending the Main and Sisar zones northward, southward and at depth in the Roura and Rimpi areas to increase the mineral reserves in the large orebody. Sisar is subparallel to and 50 to 300 metres east of the main Kittila mineralization.

As of December 31, 2019, Kittila's proven and probable mineral reserves are 4.1 million ounces of gold (28.9 million tonnes grading 4.40 g/t gold). Measured and indicated mineral resources are 1.5 million ounces of gold (18.1 million tonnes grading 2.60 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources are 1.7 million ounces of gold (13.8 million tonnes grading 3.90 g/t gold). More details are available in the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources sections of this news release.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, exploration and conversion drilling at the Kittila mine totaled 34 holes (10,842 metres). For the full year 2019, the mine-site exploration drilling totaled 63 holes (30,668 metres) and conversion drilling totaled 31 holes (10,842 metres).

Results from the exploration program at Kittila were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.

Selected recent drill results are set out in the table below, and drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix. Pierce points for all these holes are shown on the Kittila Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Kittila mine show uncapped gold grades over estimated true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Roura-Rimpi Main Zone and Sisar Zone at the Kittila mine

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) RIE19-614 Sisar Central 296.0 304.3 1,170 5.7 5.8 ROD19-701 Sisar Deep 1,077.7 1,097.0 1,677 9.1 13.8 including

1,085.0 1,093.0 1,678 3.8 22.7 VUG19-510 Main Rimpi 85.0 93.0 722 7.9 4.9 and Main Rimpi 153.0 156.0 716 3.0 9.5 and Main Rimpi 161.0 168.0 715 6.9 4.5 VUG19-511 Main Rimpi 29.0 33.0 727 3.8 3.6 and Main Rimpi 52.0 56.0 725 3.8 6.7 and Main Rimpi 90.0 96.0 722 5.7 3.8 and Sisar Top 154.0 161.0 715 6.6 6.5 VUG19-513 Sisar Top 178.4 182.2 748 3.4 5.5 VUG19-516 Main Rimpi 156.0 168.0 682 11.9 7.3 VUG19-517 Main Rimpi 0.0 4.0 729 3.8 4.2 and Sisar Top 146.0 158.0 689 11.5 5.3

[Kittila Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section]

Deep conversion and exploration drilling of the Roura area is ongoing with one high-capacity drill rig. Hole ROD19-701 intersected 13.8 g/t gold over 9.1 metres at 1,677 metres depth (including 22.7 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 1,678 metres depth) in the Sisar Deep Zone, approximately 250 metres east of the Main Zone. This intercept has extended the Sisar Deep Zone approximately 200 metres southward.

Approximately 640 metres to the north, hole RIE19-614 intersected the Sisar Zone in the contact area between Roura and Rimpi, yielding 5.8 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at 1,170 metres depth. This intercept has confirmed and extended the Sisar Zone mineralization northward by 100 metres in this area.

The conversion drilling campaign in the Rimpi area has been successful, with conversion drill holes confirming the expected grades and widths in the Rimpi Zone between approximately 680 and 750 metres depth.

The conversion drilling encountered many separate gold-mineralized lenses located close together. One example is hole VUG19-511, which intercepted four closely-spaced lenses: 3.6 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 727 metres depth, 6.7 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 725 metres depth, 3.8 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at 722 metres depth and 6.5 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at 715 metres depth. Intercepts have confirmed both the Main Zone and the Sisar Zone mineral reserves and mineral resources in this part of the Rimpi area.

In 2020, the Company expects to spend $11.8 million for work that will include 58,000 metres of drilling focused on the Main Zone in the Roura and Rimpi areas as well as the Sisar Zone. The goal of this program is to further explore the Kittila mineral reserve and mineral resource potential and demonstrate the economic potential of the Sisar Zone as a new mining horizon at Kittila.



The drilling includes 46,000 metres of capitalized conversion drilling at the mine as described above and 12,000 metres of expensed regional exploration drilling on targets beyond the current mineral resource area.

SOUTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

Agnico Eagle's Southern Business operations are focused in Mexico. These operations have been a solid source of precious metals production (gold and silver) with stable operating costs and strong free cash flow since 2009.

Pinos Altos – Production Levels Expected to Improve in the First Half of 2020; Reyna de Plata and Cubiro Drilling Continues to Extend Mineralization

The 100% owned Pinos Altos mine in northern Mexico achieved commercial production in November 2009.

Pinos Altos Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 512

588 Tonnes of ore processed per day 5,565

6,391 Gold grade (g/t) 2.34

2.77 Gold production (ounces) 35,822

49,170 Production costs per tonne $ 68

$ 60 Minesite costs per tonne $ 70

$ 59 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 966

$ 716 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 758

$ 518

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher costs associated with underground mining and lower throughput, partially offset by the timing of inventory and lower re-handling costs. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher costs associated with underground mining and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and slightly lower by-product revenues.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades and lower throughput.

At the Cerro Colorado underground operations, mining activities in the second quarter of 2019 encountered an area with challenging ground conditions. To address this, the Company adjusted the mining sequence, and as a result, the mining capacity at Cerro Colorado was reduced by 75% in the third quarter of 2019. Despite efforts to mitigate the challenging ground conditions, the change in mining sequence at Cerro Colorado continued to have adverse effect on fourth quarter production as this zone was expected to provide higher grade ore feed.

The Company is continuing to take measures to mitigate the challenging ground conditions at Cerro Colorado and increase the amount of ore extracted in the first half of 2020. These measures include:

Decreasing the speed of the mining sequence

Reducing stope size by 25%

Potential to add additional stopes at the Santo Nino underground

underground Potential to add higher grades at the Sinter deposit

Despite the lower gold production in the second half of 2019, the production guidance at the Pinos Altos Complex for 2020 remains unchanged at 150,000 ounces of gold. The action plan at Cerro Colorado is on schedule and full production is expected to re-commence in April 2020.

Pinos Altos Mine – Operating Statistics







Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 2,007

2,218 Tonnes of ore processed per day 5,499

6,077 Gold grade (g/t) 2.55

2.69 Gold production (ounces) 155,124

181,057 Production costs per tonne $ 65

$ 62 Minesite costs per tonne $ 66

$ 61 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 839

$ 764 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 639

$ 548

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput levels and higher costs associated with underground mining, partially offset by the timing of unsold inventory and lower re-handling costs. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower by-product revenue.

Gold production for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades and lower throughput.

In 2019, the Company began testing samples from Pinos Altos and La India relating to an ore sorting project. To-date, sorting of open pit ore from the Sinter deposit has yielded favourable preliminary results. Similar ore sorting pilot testing is being considered at the Company's other operating sites. In the fourth quarter of 2019, ore from various assets of the Company were tested at the ore sorting pilot plant at Pinos Altos.

Development of the Sinter and Cubiro satellite deposits at Pinos Altos continued to advance in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Sinter deposit, located approximately 2.0 kilometres northwest of the Pinos Altos mine, will be mined from underground and a small open pit. At Sinter, the development of the underground continued in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production from the Sinter underground is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Exploration Continues to Extend Reyna East Zone Along Strike and at Depth; Underground Exploration and Conversion Drilling Ongoing at Cubiro

Exploration at Pinos Altos is focused on the Reyna East Zone (formerly called Reyna de Plata East) in the southeast of the property and at the Cubiro deposit in the property's northwest, where the exploration ramp development is providing additional access for drilling exploration targets from underground.

The Cubiro deposit is located approximately 9.2 kilometres northwest of the Pinos Altos mine and 2.0 kilometres west of the Creston Mascota deposit. Based on exploration drilling, Cubiro could potentially contribute additional ore to be processed and extend the current life of mine at Pinos Altos. At Cubiro, 375 metres of underground ramp development was completed in the fourth quarter of 2019; a total of approximately 1,754 metres of underground ramp development has been completed to-date. Underground exploration drilling continued in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company drilled 57 holes (10,748 metres) on the Pinos Altos property during the fourth quarter of 2019, for a total of 26,261 metres drilled during the full year. Fourth quarter drilling included 19 holes (3,441 metres) at Cubiro, 15 holes (2,685 metres) at Reyna East and 23 holes (4,622 metres) at Madrono/Molino.

Results from the Reyna East and Cubiro zones were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019. The current proven and probable mineral reserves at Pinos Altos are 957,000 ounces of gold and 24 million ounces of silver (14.5 million tonnes grading 2.06 g/t gold and 52.6 g/t silver); in addition, Pinos Altos has indicated mineral resources of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 26 million ounces of silver (19.6 million tonnes grading 1.68 g/t gold and 40.7 g/t silver) and inferred mineral resources of 435,000 ounces of gold and 9.0 million ounces of silver (7.0 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t gold and 39.9 g/t silver) as of December 31, 2019.

Selected recent drill results from the Reyna East Zone and the Cubiro deposit at the Pinos Altos mine are set out in the table below. The drill hole coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are also located on the Pinos Altos Local Geology Map; pierce points for the Cubiro drilling are shown on the Cubiro Deposit Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Reyna East Zone and the Cubiro satellite deposit show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Reyna East (RE) Zone and the Cubiro satellite deposit at the Pinos Altos mine

Drill Hole Deposit From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(capped)* RP19-228 RE 207.0 212.1 200 3.9 8.7 5.4 86 86 RP19-233 RE 150.2 154.4 150 2.7 1.7 1.7 33 33 and RE 166.2 198.0 177 24.4 0.7 0.7 22 22 including

175.2 183.0 177 7.1 2.0 2.0 36 36 RP19-235 RE 79.9 104.3 120 15.7 1.2 1.2 27 27 and RE 115.6 132.0 150 10.6 2.0 2.0 36 36 RP19-244 RE 19.0 22.9 26 3.3 1.6 1.6 11 11 and RE 51.0 65.0 74 11.5 1.2 1.2 12 12 CBUG19-002 Cubiro

North 84.9 90.0 244 4.9 11.1 2.5 33 33 CBUG19-006** Cubiro

North 154.9 173.5 129 13.1 2.4 2.4 65 64 CBUG19-011 Cubiro 115.2 134.0 111 18.8 0.9 0.9 6 6 including

115.2 118.1 106 3.0 1.8 1.8 14 14 CBUG19-013 Cubiro

North 137.7 140.7 362 2.5 3.4 3.4 5 5 CBUG19-019** Cubiro 181.7 201.0 210 18.8 2.5 2.0 24 22

Cut-off value 0.30 g/t gold, maximum 3.0 metres internal dilution. *Holes at the Reyna East Zone and the Cubiro satellite deposit use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver. ** CBUG19-006 and CBUG19-019 have not yet completed QA/QC; check assays are underway.

[Pinos Altos – Local Geology Map]

The Reyna East Zone is located along the Reyna de Plata Fault, almost 1,500 metres to the east-southeast of the main Reyna de Plata deposit.

The Reyna East Zone contains low-sulphidation, epithermal vein-style mineralization, with gold and silver mineralization accompanied by green-clear-white quartz and calcite in veins, stockwork and breccia. There is a direct correlation between the occurrence of green quartz veinlets and the highest gold values.

The total amount drilled at this deposit in 2019 was 11,577 metres in 88 holes, focused on exploring the deepest parts of the structure within the preliminary pit design, as well as lateral extensions along strike. Recent step-out drilling has extended the Reyna East Zone to a total strike length of approximately 1,500 metres in a southeast direction, dipping steeply to the northeast. The zone extends from surface to a depth of approximately 220 metres, and appears to plunge shallowly to the west. It remains open along strike and at depth.

The highest grades and best widths have been encountered below the planned pit limit, including hole RP19-228, which intersected 5.4 g/t gold and 86 g/t silver over 3.9 metres at 200 metres depth. Approximately 64 metres to the southeast, hole RP19-233 intersected 1.7 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver over 2.7 metres at 150 metres depth and 0.7 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver over 24.2 metres at 177 metres depth, including 2.0 g/t gold and 36 g/t silver over 7.1 metres. Approximately 59 metres to the south, hole RP19-235 intersected 1.2 g/t gold and 27 g/t silver over 15.7 metres at 120 metres depth and 2.0 g/t gold and 36 g/t silver over 10.6 metres at 150 metres depth.

Step-out drilling to the east has located shallow mineralization, such as hole RP19-244 that intersected 1.6 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver over 3.3 metres at 26 metres depth and 1.2 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver over 11.5 metres at 74 metres depth. The hole is approximately 812 metres east-southeast of hole RP19-235.

The recent program has resulted in the initial indicated and initial inferred mineral resources estimated at Reyna East, part of the current mineral reserves and mineral resources at Reyna de Plata (below), which are included in the whole Pinos Altos mine estimate (outlined above). The Reyna de Plata deposit (including the Reyna East Zone) has probable mineral reserves (open pit) of 64,000 ounces of gold and 2.0 million ounces of silver (2.1 million tonnes grading 0.96 g/t gold and 29.86 g/t silver), indicated mineral resources (open pit and underground) of 159,000 ounces of gold and 4.3 million ounces of silver (4.4 million tonnes grading 1.12 g/t gold and 30.16 g/t silver) and inferred mineral resources (open pit and underground) of 121,000 ounces of gold and 3.0 million ounces of silver (2.6 million tonnes grading 1.43 g/t gold and 34.89 g/t silver), as of December 31, 2019.

Recent results show the potential of the Reyna East Zone to be extended at depth along a strike length of at least 500 metres, with the potential for underground mining scenarios. Additional drilling is required to determine the orientation and extent of the favourable mineralized vector. A $1.1-million program (5,000 metres) in 2020 will seek lateral extensions and the potential beneath the current limit of the mineral resources.

The Cubiro deposit is composed of multiple gold-silver-bearing white quartz-calcite veins (with barite and minor sulphides) up to 30 metres wide that strike northwest for almost 1,100 metres, with a steep dip to the southwest. The Cubiro deposit remains open to the northwest and at depth.

The drilling program for 2019 at Cubiro began in mid-year, with 19 drill holes (3,441 metres) completed during the fourth quarter. The total drilling at Cubiro in 2019 was 25 holes (4,539 metres). Drilling was from underground platforms at the southeastern limit of the ramp, targeting the main Cubiro Zone and the subparallel Cubiro North Zone. Results from the Cubiro drill campaign were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.

Recent drilling has confirmed high gold grades in the Cubiro North structure and has extended the structure 100 metres to the east and at depth. Cubiro North now extends over 150 metres along strike from surface to a depth of 350 metres. Hole CBUG19-006, drilled towards the northeast into the Cubiro North structure, intersected 2.4 g/t gold and 64 g/t silver over 13.1 metres at 129 metres depth. From a set-up 150 metres to the southeast, drilled northward, hole CBUG19-013 intersected 3.4 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver over 2.5 metres at 362 metres depth. The Cubiro North results show the potential for additional mineralization toward the east and down-dip in this zone, with the opportunity to increase the mineral resources.

Drilling of the main Cubiro Zone has begun; hole CBUG19-019 encountered a wider intercept yielding 2.0 g/t gold and 22 g/t silver over 18.8 metres at 210 metres depth. Approximately 15 metres to the east, the same wide, mineralized vein was exposed by a cross drift from the ramp (results are pending). The main Cubiro Zone will continue to be investigated during the 2020 exploration program.

The Cubiro deposit (including Cubiro North) has indicated mineral resources of 212,000 ounces of gold and 1.4 million ounces of silver (2.4 million tonnes grading 2.78 g/t gold and 18.38 g/t silver) and inferred mineral resources of 136,000 ounces of gold and 912,000 ounces of silver (1.4 million tonnes grading 2.59 g/t gold and 19.84 g/t silver), all at underground depth, declared as part of the total Pinos Altos mineral reserves and mineral resources estimate as of December 31, 2019. The gold grades are significantly higher at Cubiro than for the whole Pinos Altos property.

Exploration will test the potential of Cubiro North to extend toward the east and down-dip. A $1.8-million program (10,000 metres) in 2020 will explore the current mineral resource limits, and the potential for a northwest strike extension. Successful mineral resource expansion and conversion at Cubiro would allow for the optimization of gold production at the Pinos Altos mine and potentially an extension of the mine life.



Creston Mascota – Production Extended, Guidance Increased

The Creston Mascota heap leach open pit mine has been operating as a satellite operation to the Pinos Altos mine since late 2010. During 2018, the mine began preparations to transition operations to the new Bravo pit and to expand the existing heap leach pad facility. Creston Mascota open pit mineral reserves are expected to be depleted by the end of the first half of 2020, while gold leaching is expected to continue through 2020.

Creston Mascota Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 94

383 Tonnes of ore processed per day 1,022

4,163 Gold grade (g/t) 1.19

1.97 Gold production (ounces) 6,919

11,452 Production costs per tonne $ 90

$ 24 Minesite costs per tonne $ 95

$ 25 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,217

$ 792 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,073

$ 736

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and costs to facilitate the extension of the Bravo central pit. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower by-product revenue and the reasons described above.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and lower grades. Additional ore was identified for mining in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of 2020. In order to facilitate the extension of the Bravo central pit in 2020, mining was carried out at a reduced rate in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mining rate was negatively impacted by abnormally high rainfall, which limited access to certain portions of the Bravo pit.

Creston Mascota Mine – Operating Statistics







Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 1,067

1,422 Tonnes of ore processed per day 2,923

3,896 Gold grade (g/t) 1.87

1.03 Gold production (ounces) 48,380

40,180 Production costs per tonne $ 34

$ 26 Minesite costs per tonne $ 33

$ 27 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 740

$ 928 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 554

$ 841

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed, the timing of unsold inventory and have also been affected by longer hauling distances. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold production, partially offset by the timing of inventory sold and higher mining costs including longer hauling distances.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher grades from ore from the Bravo pit processed at the Pinos Altos mill.

Mining operations are now expected to end in the first half of 2020, largely due to the discovery of additional ore outside of the mineral reserve model.



La India – Production Expected to Improve with the Commissioning of Agglomeration Units in the First Quarter of 2020; Chipriona Drilling Continues to Expand Sulphide Mineralization

The La India mine in Sonora, Mexico, located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of the Company's Pinos Altos mine, achieved commercial production in February 2014.

La India Mine – Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 1,404

1,451 Tonnes of ore processed per day 15,261

15,772 Gold grade (g/t) 0.65

0.73 Gold production (ounces) 20,616

26,308 Production costs per tonne $ 12

$ 12 Minesite costs per tonne $ 13

$ 13 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 812

$ 677 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 892

$ 694

Production costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and higher contractor and reagents costs.

Minesite costs per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower production, higher contractor and reagents costs and lower by-product revenue.

Gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and lower grades. In the fourth quarter of 2019, production continued to be affected by the high clay content of the ore, which impacted recoveries. To mitigate this effect in the short term, belt agglomeration (adding cement to the ore delivered by conveyor from the crusher to the heap leach pad) was initiated in the third quarter of 2019, adjustments were made to the stacking sequence and irrigation rates were decreased on the leach pads to help improve percolation.

During the second half of 2019, modifications were also made to the screens and transfer chutes on the conveyors. An automatic radial stacker was acquired to improve transfer of ore to the leach pads and two agglomeration units were ordered to improve percolation and are expected to be commissioned in March 2020.

Additional drilling is also being carried out to better define areas with higher clay content in the geological model. These improvements are expected to result in more normal production rates in 2020.

La India Mine – Operating Statistics











Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

5,402

6,128 Tonnes of ore milled per day

14,800

16,789 Gold grade (g/t)

0.68

0.72 Gold production (ounces)

82,190

101,357 Production costs per tonne

$ 12

$ 11 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 13

$ 12 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 799

$ 682 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 823

$ 685

Production costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production and higher contractor and reagents costs.

Minesite costs per tonne for the full year 2019 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the full year 2019 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower production and higher contractor and reagents costs and lower by-product revenues.

Gold production for the full year 2019 decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower tonnes processed as a result of the high clay content of the ore as described above.

La India Exploration Focused on the Chipriona Regional Target

The regional exploration program continues to return encouraging results at the Chipriona polymetallic sulphide target, located approximately one kilometre north of the North Zone at the La India mine. Results were last reported in the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019. In the second half of 2019, the regional exploration program included reconnaissance geological work in numerous prospects and drilling. A second phase of drilling was conducted between September and November consisting of 3,455 metres in 17 drill holes in order to increase the certainty of the geologic model and to collect geotechnical data. For the full-year 2019, Chipriona drilling totaled 50 holes (13,252 metres).

The positive drill results have led to a new indicated mineral resource and a 48% year-over-year increase of gold contained in inferred mineral resources at the Chipriona project, all at open pit depth. As of December 31, 2019, the Chipriona deposit has indicated mineral resources of 45,000 ounces of gold, 2.1 million ounces of silver, 359 tonnes of copper and 17,000 tonnes of zinc (1.3 million tonnes grading 1.11 g/t gold, 50.99 g/t silver, 0.03% copper and 1.36% zinc) and inferred mineral resources of 238,000 ounces of gold, 29.5 million ounces of silver, 15,400 tonnes of copper and 86,900 tonnes of zinc (10.7 million tonnes grading 0.69 g/t gold, 85.44 g/t silver, 0.14% copper and 0.81% zinc). For more details, refer to the Mineral Resources section of this news release.

Mine-site exploration at the La India property in the fourth quarter of 2019 included 25 holes (1,350 metres) at the Los Tubos Zone, as well as 20 holes (1,420 metres) of conversion drilling at the Main Zone. Drill results for the El Realito Zone were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019; there was no drilling at this deposit in the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2019, La India mine-site exploration drilling was on budget, totaling 18,330 metres; the full-year drilling comprised 11,279 metres at El Realito, 4,012 metres in the Main Zone, 2,046 metres at Los Tubos and 993 metres at El Cochi.

As of December 31, 2019, the El Realito Zone has probable mineral reserves of 106,000 ounces of gold and 485,000 ounces of silver (4.7 million tonnes grading 0.71 g/t gold and 3.24 g/t silver), measured mineral resources of 21,000 ounces of gold and 149,000 ounces of silver (1.2 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t gold and 3.89 g/t silver), indicated mineral resources of 17,000 ounces of gold and 83,000 ounces of silver (0.7 million tonnes grading 0.71 g/t gold and 3.48 g/t silver) and inferred mineral resources of 4,000 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver (0.3 million tonnes grading 0.47 g/t gold and 2.64 g/t silver).

The budget for mine-site exploration in 2020 is $3.3 million for 17,000 metres of drilling.

Selected recent intercepts from the La India property are set out in the tables below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are located on the La India Mine Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for the La India property show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Chipriona target at the La India property

Drill Hole Vein From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold

grade (g/t)

(capped)* Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver

grade (g/t)

(capped)* CHP19-099 new 88.0 99.7 86 8.3 0.2 0.2 125 97 including stockwork 88.0 91.0 92 2.1 0.3 0.3 410 298 CHP19-103 stockwork 105.0 111.0 84 5.8 1.4 1.4 165 165 CHP19-104 new 21.0 25.5 14 4.3 2.7 2.7 95 95 CHP19-119 CHPV 121.0 145.0 83 21.8 1.4 1.1 55 55 including

134.0 140.6 84 5.9 4.0 2.8 178 178 CHP19-123 CHPV - HQV 129.0 166.0 107 34.8 1.6 1.6 95 95 including

130.0 135.0 89 4.7 3.9 3.9 323 323

*Holes at Chipriona use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 700 g/t silver.

Drill Hole Vein From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Copper

grade (%)

(uncapped) Zinc grade

(%)

(uncapped) Lead grade

(%)

(uncapped) CHP19-099 new 88.0 99.7 86 8.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 including stockwork 88.0 91.0 92 2.1 1.0 0.4 0.0 CHP19-103 stockwork 105.0 111.0 84 5.8 0.0 0.4 0.2 CHP19-104 new 21.0 25.5 14 4.3 0.0 3.2 1.0 CHP19-119 CHPV 121.0 145.0 83 21.8 0.1 0.7 0.5 including

134.0 140.6 84 5.9 0.3 2.2 1.5 CHP19-123 CHPV - HQV 129.0 166.0 107 34.8 0.2 1.5 0.4 including

130.0 135.0 89 4.7 0.7 6.4 1.3

*Holes at Chipriona use no capping factor for base metal grades.

[La India Mine – Local Geology Map]

Mineralization at Chipriona consists of what appears to be structurally controlled gold- and silver-rich veins, stringers, stockwork and breccias with significant zinc, lead and copper content in sulphides. Surface mapping and sampling have traced stacked structures within the Chipriona mineralized corridor, which ranges from tens of metres to a few hundred metres in width over a northwest strike length of at least 2,500 metres; 2,300 metres of this length has been confirmed through drill-testing. Mineralization has been intersected from surface to a depth of approximately 275 metres.

The project hosts a swarm of subparallel structural pathways that are favourable hosts for sulphide-based gold-silver mineralization with base metal credits. Significant mineralization has been intersected near surface over substantial widths; this suggests the potential for bulk mining lower-grade mineralization in stockwork zones that surround high-grade feeder zones. Currently, the mineralization is open towards the southeast and down dip.

The 2019 drill program has helped extend the mineralization by 500 metres along strike, increasing the understanding of vein geometry along the corridor and down dip.

Hole CHP19-123 confirmed grades and widths near the southeastern edge of the current mineral resources, intersecting 1.6 g/t gold, 95 g/t silver, 0.2% copper, 1.5% zinc and 0.4% lead over 34.8 metres at 107 metres depth, including 3.9 g/t gold, 323 g/t silver, 0.7% copper, 6.4% zinc and 1.3% lead over 4.7 metres. Almost 100 metres to the northwest, hole CHP19-119 intersected 1.1 g/t gold, 55 g/t silver, 0.7% zinc and 0.5% lead over 21.8 metres at 83 metres depth, including 2.8 g/t gold, 178 g/t silver, 2.2% zinc and 1.5% lead over 5.9 metres. In step-out drilling 200 metres to the northwest of this hole, hole CHP19-104 intersected a new splay vein, yielding 2.7 g/t gold, 95 g/t silver, 3.2% zinc and 1.0% lead over 4.3 metres at 14 metres depth.

In the northwest portion of the deposit, hole CHP19-099 intersected a new vein in the footwall of the main corridor, yielding 0.2 g/t gold, 97 g/t silver and 0.4% copper over 8.3 metres at 86 metres depth, including 0.3 g/t gold, 298 g/t silver and 1.0% copper over 2.1 metres.

Because of the prospective nature of the Chipriona deposit, a 6,000-metre drill program is planned for the first half of 2020 aimed at confirming and extending mineralization at depth in the main Chipriona corridor and splay veins. Another 4,000 metres of drilling is planned to test other nearby targets with characteristics similar to Chipriona. Preliminary metallurgical testing is continuing, to determine the potential for using a processing facility to treat Chipriona and other sulphide mineralization on the property.

Santa Gertrudis – Drilling Yields Strong Results in Two Parts of Trinidad Zone; High-grade Mineralization Expanded at Amelia Deposit and Additional High-grade Structures Discovered in Espiritu Santo Deposit

Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the Santa Gertrudis gold property in November 2017. The 44,145-hectare property is located approximately 180 kilometres north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico.

The property was the site of historic heap-leach operations that produced approximately 565,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 2.1 g/t gold between 1991 and 2000. The project has substantial surface infrastructure including pre-stripped pits, haul roads, water sources and several buildings. Extensive drilling and studies in 2019 have led to initial indicated mineral resources of 104,000 ounces of gold (5.1 million tonnes grading 0.64 g/t gold) at open pit depth, and an increased inferred mineral resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold (22.1 million tonnes grading 1.64 g/t gold) mainly at open pit depth, as of December 31, 2019. More details are available in the Mineral Resources section of this news release.

Drill results for the Santa Gertrudis project were last reported in the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, 23 holes (7,069 metres) were completed in the Trinidad Zone, with drilling focused on the exploration and the development of new mineral resources. The full-year 2019 exploration program at Santa Gertrudis totaled 143 holes (19,352 metres in Amelia and 23,426 metres in the rest of the project), compared with an initial budget of 29,000 metres of drilling. The focus of the program was on mineral resource expansion and refining the understanding of new targets within the Trinidad Zone.

Selected recent drill results from the Santa Gertrudis project are set out in the table below. The drill hole coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Drill collars are also shown on the Santa Gertrudis Project Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for the Santa Gertrudis project show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over an estimated true width and depth of midpoint below the surface, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Trinidad Zone of the Santa Gertrudis project

Drill Hole Deposit From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold

grade (g/t)

(capped)* Silver

grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Silver

grade (g/t)

(capped)* SGE19-301 Amelia 440.0 449.0 335 8.7 3.6 3.6 5 5 including

440.0 444.0 333 3.9 6.7 6.7 10 10 and Amelia 477.0 508.0 367 30.5 1.9 1.9 23 23 including

492.0 499.0 369 6.8 3.3 3.3 75 75 and Amelia 582.0 587.0 418 4.8 4.7 4.7 19 19 SGE19-312 Espiritu

Santo 343.0 347.5 211 4.0 3.3 3.3 731 224 SGE19-314 Espiritu

Santo 143.0 146.0 52 3.0 6.8 6.8 42 42 and Espiritu

Santo 188.0 191.0 74 3.0 4.5 4.5 1 1 SGE19-315 Amelia 408.0 414.0 337 5.2 4.5 4.5 5 5 and Amelia 427.0 437.0 355 8.7 2.4 2.4 7 7 including

431.0 436.0 356 4.3 4.3 4.3 12 12 and Amelia 467.0 475.1 386 6.9 2.3 2.3 9 9 and Amelia 488.0 512.0 410 20.4 2.9 2.9 38 38 including

494.0 499.0 407 4.2 4.0 4.0 39 39 SGE19-317 Amelia 454.0 463.0 366 8.5 3.0 3.0 11 11 and Amelia 467.0 484.0 376 16.1 2.2 2.2 5 5 including

468.0 472.0 373 3.8 5.1 5.1 10 10 and Amelia 490.0 499.5 389 9.1 9.4 9.4 32 32 including

490.0 494.5 386 4.3 17.8 17.2 65 65 SGE19-320 Amelia 789.0 793.0 677 3.8 47.1 13.4 583 436 and Amelia 808.8 812.0 688 3.0 4.2 4.2 10 10 SGE19-328 Espiritu

Santo 155.0 161.5 90 6.5 5.9 5.9 159 159 *Holes in the Trinidad Zone use a capping factor of 25 g/t gold and 1,000 g/t silver. The cut-off grade used for these intervals is 0.3 g/t gold in oxide material and 1.0 g/t gold in sulphide material. The minimum estimated true width is 3.0 metres.

[Santa Gertrudis Project Local Geology Map]

[Santa Gertrudis Project – Amelia Deposit Longitudinal Section]

Recent geological mapping and surface sampling by the Company continues to find additional target areas in the Trinidad Zone.

Amelia is one of three deposits that comprise the Trinidad Zone and is the site of a previously operating open-pit gold mine. High-grade gold mineralization can be found in multiple parallel structures that commonly correspond to lithological contacts. The Amelia deposit has been extended 100 metres to an east-west strike length of approximately 900 metres and dips steeply to the north; it includes an ore shoot on the west side that plunges steeply to the east. Most of the open pit (oxide) material lies between surface and 100 metres depth, while the underground material reaches below the open pit mineral resources to a depth of approximately 350 metres, but recent drilling has intersected an extension of the mineralization at 677 metres below surface. The Amelia deposit remains open along strike and at depth. The Company has updated the inferred mineral resources at Amelia to 1.6 million tonnes grading 1.38 g/t gold (70,000 ounces of gold) at open pit depth, as well as an initial underground inferred mineral resource of 3.1 million tonnes grading 4.58 g/t gold (451,000 ounces of gold) in the high-grade sulphide material. The Amelia mineral resources are part of the Santa Gertrudis project estimate as of December 31, 2019.

Recent drill results demonstrate that high-grade mineralization remains open along the plunge of the ore shoot, with hole SGE19-320 intersecting 13.4 g/t gold and 436 g/t silver over 3.8 metres at 677 metres depth and 4.2 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver over 3.0 metres at 688 metres depth; the latter intercept is approximately 200 metres below the nearest designed underground stope of the current mineral resources, and is the deepest intercept to date at the Santa Gertrudis project, as shown on the Amelia Deposit Longitudinal Section.

There were shallower intercepts in the ore shoot as well. Approximately 174 metres to the southwest, hole SGE19-301 intersected three mineralized structures: 6.7 g/t gold over 3.9 metres at 333 metres depth, 1.9 g/t gold over 30.5 metres at 367 metres depth and 4.7 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 418 metres depth. Approximately 130 metres farther to the southwest, hole SGE19-315 intersected four mineralized structures, including 4.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 337 metres depth and 2.9 g/t gold over 20.4 metres at 410 metres depth (including 4.0 g/t gold over 4.2 metres). Approximately 154 metres to the northwest, hole SGE19-317 intersected three mineralized structures: 3.0 g/t gold over 8.5 metres at 366 metres depth, 5.1 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 373 metres depth and 9.4 g/t gold over 9.1 metres at 389 metres depth (including 17.2 g/t gold over 4.3 metres). All results reported for the Amelia deposit, with the exception of drill hole SGE19-320, were designed to expand the high-grade mineralization at 80-metre step-outs; the resulting grades and widths are encouraging as they met or were better than expectations.

Espiritu Santo is a discovery made during the 2019 exploration campaign within the Trinidad Zone, approximately 500 metres east-southeast of the Amelia deposit. Three recent drill holes discovered mineralized structures at shallow depths not previously identified. Hole SGE19-312 intersected 3.3 g/t gold and 224 g/t silver over 4.0 metres at 211 metres depth. Approximately 320 metres to the southwest, hole SGE19-328 intersected 5.9 g/t gold and 159 g/t silver over 6.5 metres at 90 metres depth. Approximately 112 metres to the southeast of hole SGE19-328, hole SGE19-314 intersected 6.8 g/t gold and 42 g/t silver over 3.0 metres at 52 metres depth and 4.5 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 74 metres depth. This discovery increases the potential for additional gold and silver mineralization near the Amelia deposit that could add mineral resources in the next estimate. More drilling and metallurgical testing are planned during 2020 to determine the value and potential recovery of gold and silver metals in Espiritu Santo.

The Company plans to continue its aggressive exploration program at Santa Gertrudis with 25,000 metres of drilling in 2020 budgeted at $10.4 million and focused on expanding the current mineral resources and testing new targets. The Santa Gertrudis project contains low-grade oxide and high-grade sulphide types of mineralization that have been recognized from surface to 688 metres depth locally. The Company believes that the Santa Gertrudis project has the potential to eventually be a similar size operation to La India.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. The Company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at info@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne" and "adjusted net income" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These data may not be comparable to data reported by other issuers. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than adjusted net income, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below.

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (before deducting by-product metal revenues). The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for by-product revenues, unsold concentrate inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses this measure to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis are calculated as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options) and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. All-in sustaining costs per ounce is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The World Gold Council ("WGC") is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the all-in sustaining costs metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for unsold concentrate inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by‑product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provide additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for foreign currency translation gains and losses, mark-to-market adjustments, non-recurring gains and losses and unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net income is a useful measure of performance because foreign currency translation gains and losses, mark-to-market adjustments, non-recurring gains and losses and unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments do not reflect the underlying operating performance of the Company and may not be indicative of future operating results.

Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating foreign exchange rates and metal prices. This news release also contains information as to estimated future total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mines and projects and, consistent with the reconciliation of these actual costs referred to above, do not include production costs attributable to accretion expense and other asset retirement costs, which will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 13, 2020. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: the Company's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses and cash flows; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; statements concerning the Company's expansion plans at Kittila, Meliadine Phase 2 and Amaruq Phase 2, and the Company's ramp up of activities at Meliadine and Amaruq, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other expenditures; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; statements regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; future dividend amounts and payment dates; and statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("Form 40-F") filed with the SEC as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde and other properties is as expected by the Company; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde mine; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). These standards are similar to those used by SEC Industry Guide 7, as interpreted by the SEC staff. However, the definitions in NI 43-101 differ in certain respects from those under SEC Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under the SEC's Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made.



For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which became effective February 25, 2019. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the MJDS may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. SEC Industry Guide 7 will remain effective until all issuers are required to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules, at which time SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in the SEC Modernization Rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101.



United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable.



Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable.



The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces and mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Data

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Quebec operations has been approved by Daniel Paré, Eng., Vice-President Operations – Eastern Canada; relating to Nunavut operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Vice-President, Nunavut Operations; relating to the Finland operations has been approved by Francis Brunet, Eng., Corporate Director, Business Strategy; relating to Southern Business operations has been approved by Marc Legault, Eng., Senior Vice President, Operations – U.S.A. & Latin America; and relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Senior Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.



The scientific and technical information relating to Agnico Eagle's mineral reserves and mineral resources contained herein (other than the Canadian Malartic mine) has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Corporate Director, Reserves Development of the Company; relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic mine and other Partnership projects such as Odyssey, East Malartic and East Gouldie projects, has been approved by Sylvie Lampron, Eng., Senior Project Mine Engineer at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for engineering) and Pascal Lehouiller, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist at Canadian Malartic Corporation (for geology), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Detailed Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Data