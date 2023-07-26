AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS - RECORD QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION AND SOLID COST PERFORMANCE DRIVE STRONG QUARTERLY EARNINGS AND OPERATING CASH FLOW; WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

"Agnico Eagle delivered another strong operational quarter, with record quarterly gold production and better than expected costs driving solid financial results. With this excellent start to the year, we are tracking very well to meet our annual production and cost guidance. I would also like to commend our team for one of the best quarterly safety performances in the Company's history," said Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In June we released an update on the Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic, which highlighted an improved production profile, a mine life extension to 2042 and a significant geological upside. We continue to advance the various studies of our key pipeline projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, with the objective of leveraging our existing infrastructure and generating value for our shareholders. We expect to report the results of these ongoing studies through the first half of 2024. Finally, in the second quarter, we had strong exploration results from Detour, Meliadine, Kittila and at Hope Bay, with the intersection of higher grade mineralization at the Madrid deposit," added Mr. Al-Joundi.

Second quarter 2023 highlights

Record quarterly gold production and solid cost performance – Record quarterly gold production reflects 100% ownership of Canadian Malartic for the full quarter, combined with a strong operational performance at all producing sites. Payable gold production 1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 873,204 ounces at production costs per ounce of $851 , total cash costs per ounce 2 of $840 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce 3 of $1,150

– The Company reported quarterly net income of per share in the second quarter of 2023, with adjusted net income of per share. Operating cash flow was per share Strong operating and safety performance at all mine sites – Gold production and costs in the second quarter of 2023 were better than anticipated, reflecting strong operating performance across the Company's mines, despite the challenges related to wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec and the caribou migration in Nunavut . Lower than expected costs reflect a strong operating performance, favourable foreign exchange rates and the easing of certain inflationary pressures

– Gold production and costs in the second quarter of 2023 were better than anticipated, reflecting strong operating performance across the Company's mines, despite the challenges related to wildfires in northern and and the caribou migration in . Lower than expected costs reflect a strong operating performance, favourable foreign exchange rates and the easing of certain inflationary pressures Important milestones achieved across the portfolio – At the Canadian Malartic complex, the team celebrated production of its seventh million ounce in June. In addition, Detour Lake, Goldex and Macassa each achieved record quarterly mill throughput rates, while Meliadine recorded its best ever monthly mill throughput in May 2023

– At the Canadian Malartic complex, the team celebrated production of its seventh million ounce in June. In addition, Detour Lake, Goldex and Macassa each achieved record quarterly mill throughput rates, while Meliadine recorded its best ever monthly mill throughput in Gold production, cost and capital expenditure guidance reiterated for 2023 – Expected payable gold production in 2023 remains unchanged at approximately 3.24 to 3.44 million ounces with total cash costs per ounce expected to be between $840 and $890 and AISC per ounce expected to be between $1,140 and $1,190 . Total capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) for 2023 are still estimated to be approximately $1.42 billion . The Company's 2023 production guidance assumes Kittila operates at an annual rate of 1.6 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"). A decision by the Supreme Court of Finland (the "SAC") to either maintain the 1.6 Mtpa permit or revert to the 2.0 Mtpa permit is expected in the third quarter of 2023

– During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repaid of the amounts drawn on its unsecured revolving bank credit facility. The amount repaid on the unsecured revolving bank credit facility was repaid using in cash on hand and drawn on an unsecured term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") which the Company entered into in the quarter. Additionally on , the Company repaid the 4.54% Series A senior notes at maturity. As at , the Company's long term debt was and its net debt was . Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects

Odyssey mine at the Canadian Malartic complex – In June 2023 , the Company released the results of a new internal study reflecting significant project advancements, an improved valuation and opportunities to further enhance value (see the news release dated June 20, 2023 ). Shaft sinking activities ramped up through the quarter, with approximately 60 metres sunk as at June 30, 2023 . Production via the ramp at the Odyssey South deposit increased through the quarter and remains on schedule to reach a planned rate of 3,500 tonnes per day ("tpd") in 2024. Drilling activities focused on infilling the internal zones at the Odyssey South deposit and mineral resource expansion of the East Gouldie deposit to the east and west

Detour Lake – In the second quarter of 2023, the mill set a record for quarterly throughput, with an improved mill availability of 92.8%. The continued focus on mill process optimization and mill availability is tracking well to reach and potentially exceed, throughput of 28.0 Mtpa. The Company is advancing the underground mining scenario study based on a revised mineral resource model and expects to report the results of this study in the first half of 2024

Optimization of assets and infrastructure in the Abitibi Gold Belt – The Company continued to advance several internal evaluations to assess potential production opportunities at the Macassa Near Surface and the Amalgamated Kirkland ("AK") deposits, and at the Upper Beaver and Wasamac projects. These evaluations include an assessment of ore transportation via rail or truck to the Company's existing processing facilities in the region, with a goal of increasing future gold production at lower capital costs and with a reduced environmental footprint. The results of these evaluations are expected to be reported in the first half of 2024

Based on exploration success in the first half of 2023, a supplemental exploration budget of $32 million has been approved – The Company's exploration program returned positive results in the first half of 2023 at several key operating sites and projects, showing excellent potential to identify additional mineral resources and replace mineral reserves. These results support the focused addition of supplemental budgets. An update on selected exploration programs and budgets is set out in the sections below

Detour – Drilling continues to investigate the deposit below the West Pit mineral reserve and the western plunge extension of the mineralization to confirm the mineralized zones potentially amenable to underground mining. Drill results below the West pit reserve continue to demonstrate potential for a higher grade envelope with a recent intercept yielding 12.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 12.9 metres at 400 metres depth, while two kilometres west of the open pit mineral reserves mineralization remains open with a recent intercept returning 2.8 g/t gold over 14.4 metres at 1,061 metres depth

Meliadine – Drilling continues to investigate the vertical extensions of the mineralized zones in the central part of the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg and Wesmeg North deposits. At Wesmeg North, a recent intercept yielded 6.3 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 558 metres depth. Approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of Tiriganiaq at the F-Zone deposit, a recent intercept yielded 6.4 g/t gold over 16.0 metres at 167 metres depth in the upper portion of the deposit

Kittila – Drilling has extended the Rimpi Main Zone to the north, outside of the current mineral resources, with a recent intercept yielding 7.2 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 1,102 metres depth. In the Roura area close to the shaft bottom, a recent intercept in the Main Zone yielded 7.7 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at 1,152 metres depth. At shallow depth in the Rimpi area, the Parallel / Sisar Zone was identified in an area that has received limited drilling to date, yielding 3.1 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 142 metres depth and opening a new near-surface target area for future exploration

Hope Bay project – A total of nine exploration drill rigs were operating at the Doris and Madrid deposits and regionally during the second quarter. At Doris, drilling in the BCO Zone continued to return good grades and thicknesses to further confirm the potential to expand the zone along strike. At Madrid , drilling focused on a two-kilometre long, previously untested gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 zones, with new highlight intercepts of 10.0 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 677 metres depth and 13.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 697 metres depth. This drilling confirms the potential of Madrid /Suluk/Patch 7 as it extends the high-grade Patch 7 Zone by 500 metres vertically and by 900 metres laterally at depth

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Production Results

In the second quarter of 2023, net income was $326.8 million ($0.66 per share). This result includes the following items (net of tax): derivative gains on financial instruments of $20.1 million ($0.04 per share), a non-cash fair value adjustment on inventory sold during the quarter related to the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canadian Malartic included in production costs of $13.7 million ($0.03 per share), foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities of $9.6 million ($0.02 per share), non-cash foreign currency translation losses of $4.0 million ($0.01 per share) and various other adjustment losses of $7.5 million ($0.01 per share).

Excluding the above items results in adjusted net income of $322.4 million or $0.65 per share for the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income of $290.4 million ($0.64 per share).

Included in the second quarter of 2023 net income, and not adjusted above, is a non-cash stock option expense of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share).

In the first six months of 2023, the Company reported net income of $2,143.7 million ($4.45 per share) compared to the first six months of 2022, when net income was $409.5 million ($0.97 per share).

The increase in net income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior-year period is due to a gain on derivative financial instruments, higher mine operating margins6 from higher sales volumes resulting from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canadian Malartic and lower income and mining tax expenses, partially offset by higher amortization.

The increase in net income in the first six months of 2023 is primarily due to a remeasurement gain resulting from the application of purchase accounting relating to a business combination attained in stages, which requires the remeasurement of the Company's previously held 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex to fair value. The fair value of the Company's previously held 50% interest and the resulting gain on remeasurement, along with the fair values allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed are preliminary, and are subject to adjustment based on further analysis and evaluation over the course of the measurement period which may not exceed 12 months from the acquisition date.

In the second quarter of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $722.0 million ($693.0 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), compared to the second quarter of 2022 when cash provided by operating activities was $633.3 million ($706.0 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital). Cash provided by operating activities (before changes in non-cash components of working capital) was slightly lower in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the prior-year period as higher revenues from higher sales volumes and metals prices was more than offset by higher production costs and higher financing costs.

In the first six months of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $1,371.6 million ($1,301.8 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), compared to the first six months of 2022 when cash provided by operating activities was $1,140.7 million ($1,072.0 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital). Cash provided by operating activities (before changes in non-cash components of working capital) increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher sales volumes from a full six months contribution in 2023 from the Detour Lake, Macassa and Fosterville mines as opposed to 149 days in the first six months of 2022 following the closing of the merger (the "Merger") with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and higher sales volumes from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the Canadian Malartic complex.

_____________________________ 6 Operating margin is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized measure under IFRS. For a reconciliation to net income see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".



In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's payable gold production was a record 873,204 ounces. This compares to quarterly payable gold production of 858,170 ounces in the prior-year period as the additional production from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the Canadian Malartic complex was partially offset by lower production at the Detour Lake and LaRonde mines.

In the first six months of 2023, the Company's payable gold production was 1,686,017 ounces compared to the first six months of 2022 when payable gold production was 1,518,774 ounces. The increase in payable gold production is a result of additional days of production in 2023 at the Detour Lake, Macassa and Fosterville mines as described above and the additional production from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the Canadian Malartic complex, partially offset by lower production at the Detour Lake and LaRonde mines.

In the second quarter of 2023, production costs per ounce were $851, compared to $766 in the prior-year period and total cash costs per ounce were $840, compared to $726 in the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher minesite costs per tonne related to inflation. A detailed description of the minesite costs per tonne at each mine is set out below. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher minesite costs per tonne related to inflation, higher royalties resulting from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the Canadian Malartic complex and a lower fair value adjustment impacting inventory in the second quarter of 2023.

In the first six months of 2023, production costs per ounce were $828, compared to $869 in the prior-year period and total cash costs per ounce were $836, compared to $763 in the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the increase in payable gold production during the period. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the lower fair value adjustment impacting inventory in the current year.

In the second quarter of 2023, AISC per ounce were $1,150, compared to $1,026 in the prior-year period. AISC per ounce increased in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons that caused higher total cash costs per ounce.

In the first six months of 2023, AISC per ounce were $1,138, compared to $1,051 in the prior-year period. AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons that caused higher total cash costs and higher sustaining capital expenditures per ounce.

Solid Cash Flow Generation Continues to Support Investment Grade Balance Sheet; Financial Flexibility Strengthened with Increased Liquidity

With the strong cash-flow generation during the second quarter, the Company used cash on hand to repay $300 million of the $1.0 billion drawn from its unsecured revolving bank credit facility used to fund the cash consideration paid in connection with the acquisition of Yamana's Canadian assets on March 31, 2023 (the "Yamana Transaction"). On April 20, 2023, the Company entered into a credit agreement with a group of financial institutions that provides the $600 million Term Loan Facility. The Company drew down in full on the Term Loan Facility on April 28, 2023 and used the proceeds to partially repay the amounts drawn on the unsecured revolving bank credit facility. The Term Loan Facility matures and all indebtedness thereunder is due and payable on April 21, 2025. The Term Loan Facility is available as a single advance in US dollars through SOFR and base rate advances, priced at the applicable rate plus a margin that ranges from 0.00% to 2.00% depending on the Company's credit rating. The Term Loan Facility may be prepaid without penalty.

As of June 30, 2023, the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility was $100 million, and available liquidity under this facility was approximately $1.1 billion, not including the uncommitted $600 million accordion feature. Additionally on June 30, 2023, the Company repaid out of available cash the $100 million 4.54% Series A senior notes at maturity, further reducing the Company's indebtedness.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $432.5 million at June 30, 2023, from the March 31, 2023 balance of $744.6 million, primarily due to debt repayment, partially offset by higher cash flow from operations (higher sales volumes and realized gold prices). At June 30, 2023 the Company's long term debt was $1,942.0 million and net debt decreased to $1,509.5 million from the March 31, 2023 balance of $1,597.9 million.

On April 7, 2023, Moody's upgraded its credit rating outlook for the Company to "positive" from "stable", while affirming the credit rating at Baa2. On June 20, 2023, Fitch Ratings affirmed its credit rating for Agnico Eagle at BBB+ with a Stable Outlook. These investment grade credit ratings reflect the Company's strong business and credit profile, while maintaining low leverage and conservative financial policies and recognizing the benefits of the Company's size and scale and operations in favourable mining jurisdictions.

In May 2023, the Company received approval from the TSX to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") pursuant to which the Company is permitted to purchase up to the lesser of (i) 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares and (ii) the number of common shares that may be purchased by the Company for an aggregate purchase price, excluding commissions, of $500.0 million. Purchases under the NCIB may continue for up to one year from the commencement date of May 4, 2023. Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE or other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Agnico Eagle believes that the NCIB provides a flexible tool as part the Company's overall capital allocation program and objectives and generates value for shareholders. In the second quarter of 2023, no purchases were made under the NCIB.

Approximately 55% of the Company's estimated Canadian dollar exposure for the remainder of the year is hedged at an average floor price above 1.32 C$/US$. Approximately 29% of the Company's estimated Euro exposure for the remainder of the year is hedged at an average floor price of approximately 1.03 US$/EUR. Approximately 58% of the Company's estimated Australian dollar exposure for the remainder of the year is hedged at an average floor price above 1.45 A$/US$. Approximately 33% of the Company's estimated Mexican peso exposure for the remainder of the year is hedged at an average floor price above 20.70 MXP/US$. The Company's full year 2023 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.32 C$/US$, 1.10 US$/EUR, 1.40 A$/US$ and 20.00 MXP/US$.

With the completion of the initial diesel purchase for the Company's Nunavut operations on the 2023 sealift, approximately 64% of the Company's diesel exposure for the remainder of the year is hedged at an average price of $0.69 per litre, compared to the 2023 cost guidance assumption of $0.93 per litre. The sea-lift purchase, along with financial hedges, will continue to help mitigate operating cost risks and they are expected to provide protection against diesel price inflation for the remainder of the year.

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and anticipates continuing to opportunistically add to its operating currency and diesel hedges to strategically support its key input costs. Current hedging positions are not factored into 2023 and future guidance.

Capital Expenditures

In the second quarter of 2023, capital expenditures were $382.4 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $33.6 million, for a total of $416.0 million. Total expected capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) remain in line with guidance for the full year 2023.

The following table sets out capital expenditures (including sustaining capital expenditures7 and development capital expenditures7) and capitalized exploration in the second quarter of 2023.

___________________________________ 7 Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. See "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures – Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital Expenditures to Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow".

Capital Expenditures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)











Capital Expenditures*

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sustaining Capital Expenditures









LaRonde complex 19,788 35,527

641 896 Canadian Malartic complex 34,086 50,670

— — Goldex mine 3,428 8,166

210 294 Detour Lake mine 60,678 113,962

— — Macassa mine 8,646 15,036

250 508 Meliadine mine 13,839 26,916

1,865 3,874 Meadowbank complex 35,624 71,255

— — Hope Bay project 145 147

— — Fosterville mine 7,252 14,921

46 346 Kittila mine 12,310 21,220

(352) 1,073 Pinos Altos mine 8,062 16,059

345 598 La India mine 45 71

6 6 Total Sustaining Capital $ 203,903 $ 373,950

$ 3,011 $ 7,595











Development Capital Expenditures







LaRonde complex 17,813 33,107

— — Canadian Malartic complex 46,548 76,366

2,370 3,573 Goldex mine 8,064 16,075

774 2,052 Akasaba West project 8,706



—

Detour Lake mine 24,775 47,383

8,815 17,282 Macassa mine 16,108 37,158

7,552 14,915 Meliadine mine 33,622 49,695

3,652 5,459 Amaruq underground project (21) 310

— — Hope Bay project 2,724 3,199

— — Fosterville mine 8,573 11,714

4,727 10,690 Kittila mine 8,353 19,049

2,193 2,193 Pinos Altos mine 1,175 3,374

518 1,112 Other 2,092 2,455

— — Total Development Capital $ 178,532 $ 318,960

$ 30,601 $ 57,276 Total Capital Expenditures $ 382,435 $ 692,910

$ 33,612 $ 64,871

* Excludes capitalized exploration



2023 Guidance Unchanged

The Company is on track to meet its 2023 gold production guidance of between 3.24 and 3.44 million ounces, which is based on the assumption that the Kittila mill operates at an annual rate of 1.6 Mtpa. Through the first half of 2023, Kittila has maintained operational flexibility to process 2.0 Mtpa in 2023. The SAC is expected to provide its final decision on Kittila's operating permit in the third quarter of 2023. If the SAC reverses the lower court ruling and reinstates the operating permit at 2.0 Mtpa, then the Company expects Kittila to produce up to 30,000 ounces of additional gold in the second half of 2023 as compared to the current guidance, however, the Company can provide no assurance that the SAC will reverse the lower court decision. If the SAC upholds the lower court decision and maintains the current operating permit of 1.6 Mtpa, the Company would be required to scale back operations during the fourth quarter of 2023 to remain within the permitted annual rate.

The Company is also on track to meet its 2023 guidance for total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce of between $840 and $890 and between $1,140 and $1,190, respectively. Total expected capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) for 2023 remain at approximately $1.42 billion.

The closing of the Yamana Transaction on March 31, 2023 resulted in a remeasurement of the Company's previously-held 50% ownership of Canadian Malartic. This remeasurement will continue to affect the Company's depreciation and amortization for the remainder of the year as 100% of the assets are re-measured to fair value. The 2023 depreciation and amortization expense guidance is now expected to be between $1.50 to $1.55 billion for the full year 2023 (versus previous guidance of $1.36 and $1.41 billion).

Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects

Highlights on the key value drivers (Odyssey mine, Detour Lake mine and optimization of assets and infrastructure in the Abitibi region of Quebec), the Hope Bay project and the San Nicolás project are set out below. Details on certain mine expansion projects (Macassa shaft and new ventilation system, Kittila shaft, Meliadine Phase 2 and Amaruq underground) are set out in the applicable operational sections of this news release.

Odyssey Project

The Company released the results of a new internal study on the Odyssey project (the "2023 Odyssey Study") in June 2023, reflecting significant project advancements and the new economic environment (refer to the news release dated June 20, 2023). The forecast parameters for the 2023 Odyssey Study include inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the forecast production amounts will be realized. Key highlights of the 2023 Odyssey Study and work completed in the second quarter of 2023 include:

Approximately 60% of the surface construction has been completed with approximately $429 million spent on construction and development activities through June 30, 2023

spent on construction and development activities through As at June 30, 2023 , approximately 60 metres of the shaft had been sunk, with approximately 50 metres of that concrete-lined. Shaft sinking activities increased through the quarter, with the ongoing commissioning of shaft sinking equipment

, approximately 60 metres of the shaft had been sunk, with approximately 50 metres of that concrete-lined. Shaft sinking activities increased through the quarter, with the ongoing commissioning of shaft sinking equipment Production via the ramp from Odyssey South totaled 6,750 ounces of gold for the second quarter of 2023. The commissioning of the paste plant is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2023, which will facilitate the production ramp-up to the design rate of 3,500 tpd in 2024

The extraction of the first stope at Odyssey South in the second quarter of 2023 has shown positive reconciliation with respect to tonnes and gold grade, reflecting the potential contribution from internal zones. The Company continues to drill to better identify the internal zones that have the potential to improve the production profile at Odyssey South. The production levels below level 36 have been redesigned to capture the potential mining recovery of these zones

The next phase of surface construction and underground mine development is on schedule, with a focus on initiating production from East Gouldie via ramp and shaft in 2027. The main hoist building is expected to be completed in 2025, while the ore silo, the second phase of the paste plant, the shaft sinking and the first loading pocket at mid shaft are expected to be completed in 2027

Confidence in the mine plan improved, with approximately 53% of mineable gold ounces now categorized as indicated mineral resources compared to approximately 5% in the internal study completed in 2020 (the "2020 Odyssey Study")

The larger mineable mineral resource extended the mine life to 2042 and increased the forecast gold production for the Odyssey mine by 23%, or 1.7 million ounces of gold, compared to the 2020 Odyssey Study

Capital expenditures and operating cost estimates were updated to reflect the current inflationary environment

The larger mineable mineral resource, construction progress and current higher gold price environment more than offset anticipated cost inflation and contributed to an increase in project value when compared to the 2020 Odyssey Study. Using a gold price assumption of $1,650 per ounce and a C$/US$ foreign exchange rate assumption of 1.32, the Odyssey mine has an after-tax IRR of 24% and an after-tax NPV (at a 5% discount rate) of $1.60 billion . At current gold prices of approximately $1,950 per ounce, the after-tax IRR and NPV are approximately 33% and $2.46 billion , respectively

The Company believes the potential for further conversion of inferred mineral resources at Odyssey is significant and is expected to add mine life and continue to increase value. Up to 16 drill rigs were active on the Canadian Malartic property during the second quarter, including: five underground drills in the Odyssey South and internal zones; four surface drills focused on expanding and infilling the East Gouldie mineralization; four drill rigs investigating new regional targets around the Odyssey mine and Canadian Malartic mines; and three drill rigs investigating near-surface targets at the Camflo property, located 4.0 kilometres northeast of the Odyssey mine infrastructure, where a first phase of 60 drill holes was completed early in the second quarter.

During the second quarter of 2023, 32,285 metres of capitalized and expensed drilling were completed. Drilling targeted several areas that are part of the Odyssey mine, including the infill of the East Gouldie deposit from surface, and of the Odyssey South and Odyssey internal zones from the exploration ramp.

Exploration drilling also continued to investigate the broader East Gouldie mineralized zone and extended the zone laterally to the east and to the west. Regional exploration drilling totaled 3,000 metres during the second quarter, with work resuming on the Rand Malartic property to test the extension of the Odyssey mine's different zones and the launch at quarter-end of the Phase 2 drilling program around the Camflo mine to further investigate its near-surface potential.

Detour Lake Mine

In the second quarter of 2023, the Detour Lake mine established a new quarterly record for mill throughput (74,725 tpd), reflecting an improved mill availability of 92.8% and a continued effort to optimize mill processes. The Company is advancing several projects to improve runtime and sustain throughput of 28.0 Mtpa. Areas of focus include modifications to the 610 re-feed chutes, improvements to secondary crusher liner profiles to extend wear life and optimization of the secondary crusher.

The Company is also assessing several projects to potentially exceed the mill throughput of 28.0 Mtpa, including ore sorting and the implementation of advanced process control utilizing artificial intelligence or expert systems. Building on positive results in 2022, the Company initiated an ore sorting pilot test with the objective to process approximately 1.5 million tonnes of low-grade material to establish the key design criteria of a full-size sorting plant. The pilot project will also help determine the economic viability of a full-size sorting operation at Detour Lake.

Ten drill rigs were active in exploration drilling at Detour Lake during the second quarter of 2023, completing 63,326 metres of drilling for a total of 128,539 metres completed during the first six months of 2023.

Drilling during the second quarter targeted specific gold mineralized horizons within and below the West Pit mineral reserve to examine gold continuity between existing drill holes, and targeted the western plunge extension of the open-pit mineralization to firm up the mineralized zones potentially amenable to underground mining, with the following highlights:

Close to the open pit mineral reserves, hole DLM23-632 returned 2.5 g/t gold over 11.4 metres at 309 metres depth, 12.9 g/t gold over 12.9 metres at 400 metres depth and 1.0 g/t gold over 57.4 metres at 436 metres depth

In the western extension of the open pit mineral resources, hole DLM23-654A returned 2.7 g/t gold over 14.9 metres at 424 metres depth, 7.6 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 521 metres depth and 2.5 g/t gold over 16.1 metres at 573 metres depth

Almost two kilometres west of the open pit mineral reserves, hole DLM23-665 returned 2.8 g/t gold over 14.4 metres at 1,061 metres depth, further demonstrating the continuity of gold mineralization along the main Detour horizon past the current area identified for underground mining potential. The "out-pit" mineralization extends more than 2.4 kilometres west of the current mineral resource pit outline

Additional selected results from the second quarter drilling at Detour Lake are provided in the plan map, composite longitudinal section and table below.

With the ongoing exploration drilling success at Detour Lake, the Company has approved a supplemental exploration budget of $5.2 million for an additional 35,000 metres of drilling at Detour Lake during the remainder of 2023. This additional drilling is expected to accelerate the identification of underground mineral resources in the western pit extension. The previous budget at Detour Lake for the full year 2023 was comprised of $33 million for 171,000 metres of expensed and capitalized drilling.

With continued positive drilling results in the higher grade zones investigated for underground mining potential, the Company has decided to integrate additional drill data from the first half of 2023 into a maiden underground mineral resource model that will be used to evaluate potential underground mining scenarios. Results of an internal evaluation of the underground mining potential are now expected to be reported in the first half of 2024.

[ Detour Lake – Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section ]

Recent selected exploration drill results from West Pit and West Pit Extension zones at Detour Lake

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) DLM23-598W West Pit 1,169.0 1,181.0 964 11.3 3.3 DLM23-604 West Pit 268.0 287.0 250 15.1 3.8 and West Pit 304.8 339.0 289 27.5 1.9 and West Pit 538.0 564.0 487 21.8 2.0 and West Pit 604.0 607.0 533 2.5 9.9 DLM23-612 West Pit 616.0 676.0 538 53.4 1.4 including

625.0 644.0 529 16.9 2.8 and West Pit 696.1 744.7 596 43.5 1.5 DLM23-616 West Pit 599.0 625.2 439 25.3 2.9 and West Pit 656.0 677.0 474 20.3 3.2 DLM23-620 West Pit Extension 495.0 498.0 445 2.5 81.4 and West Pit Extension 737.0 743.8 647 6.0 3.2 DLM23-628 West Pit 26.2 43.0 29 14.2 6.8 including

26.2 29.8 24 3.0 30.6 DLM23-629 West Pit 306.0 374.0 279 60.7 7.2 including

316.0 319.0 262 2.7 137.0 and West Pit 467.0 504.0 392 33.7 2.5 including

468.0 471.0 379 2.7 21.6 and West Pit 620.5 635.9 498 14.2 3.4 DLM23-632 West Pit 376.7 389.3 309 11.4 2.5 and West Pit 496.0 510.0 400 12.9 12.9 and West Pit 521.0 583.0 436 57.4 1.0 DLM23-633 West Pit 247.0 272.0 203 22.7 4.6 and West Pit 423.0 509.0 355 80.2 1.0 DLM23-644 West Pit 372.9 397.2 326 21.5 2.2 and West Pit 416.0 434.0 357 16.1 2.7 and West Pit 513.0 516.0 426 2.7 10.1 and West Pit 545.0 576.0 460 28.5 2.5 and West Pit 702.0 767.0 588 60.2 1.2 DLM23-646 West Pit 632.0 646.3 565 11.8 2.4 DLM23-648 West Pit 309.0 317.0 259 7.0 10.0 and West Pit 487.0 512.2 406 22.8 2.3 and West Pit 525.0 529.0 427 3.6 10.6 and West Pit 637.0 653.7 516 15.3 4.1 including

641.7 647.7 515 5.5 9.8 and West Pit 784.0 826.0 633 38.9 0.9 DLM23-652A West Pit 227.0 251.0 205 20.4 2.4 DLM23-654A West Pit Extension 479.0 496.0 424 14.9 2.7 and West Pit Extension 608.0 611.0 521 2.7 7.6 and West Pit Extension 668.3 686.0 573 16.1 2.5 DLM23-662A West Pit 959.0 972.0 868 11.1 3.1 DLM23-665 West Pit Extension 1,225.6 1,242.0 1061 14.4 2.8 DLM23-666 West Pit Extension 339.0 357.1 291 15.8 3.0 and West Pit Extension 385.0 411.0 331 22.8 3.7 and West Pit Extension 428.0 436.0 359 7.1 10.6 DLM23-667CW West Pit Extension 783.0 803.0 704 17.2 1.4 including West Pit Extension 797.0 801.0 709 3.4 4.0 and West Pit Extension 1,009.0 1,013.2 879 3.8 5.1 and West Pit Extension 1,061.7 1,067.7 920 5.4 7.1 DLM23-670CW West Pit 713.8 753.0 616 35.5 0.9 and West Pit 858.6 892.0 722 30.9 1.2 including

868.0 871.0 718 2.8 6.6 and West Pit 944.0 960.5 778 15.4 4.3 DLM23-678 West Pit Extension 226.0 229.0 198 2.5 15.0 and West Pit Extension 313.1 317.0 271 3.3 6.3 and West Pit Extension 559.0 586.1 481 23.9 2.0 and West Pit Extension 624.0 642.0 529 16.0 2.4 DLM23-689 West Pit Extension 1,090.7 1,093.7 981 2.5 17.3 DLM23-690 West Pit Extension 882.8 889.0 754 5.8 2.9 and West Pit Extension 934.0 965.0 799 29.2 2.4 DLM23-693 West Pit Extension 834.0 837.0 752 2.4 26.7



Optimization of Assets and Infrastructure in the Abitibi Region

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company advanced internal studies to assess potential production opportunities at the Macassa Near Surface and AK deposits, and the Upper Beaver and Wasamac projects. Among the alternatives considered, the Company is evaluating the potential to transport ore via rail or truck to the LaRonde and Canadian Malartic processing facilities, which are expected to have excess mill capacity in the future. Leveraging existing regional infrastructure has the potential to result in regional production growth at lower capital costs and with a reduced environmental footprint, which could also be beneficial to future permitting activities.

The Macassa Near Surface and AK deposits are accessible from an existing surface ramp at Macassa. Production from the Near Surface deposits commenced in the second quarter of 2023, with processing of the ore at the Macassa mill. Production from the AK deposit could potentially begin in 2024. With the commissioning of the Shaft #4 and increased productivity from the Macassa deep mine, the Macassa mill is expected to reach its full capacity of 1,650 tpd by mid-2024. The Company is evaluating the opportunity to process the near surface and AK ores at the LaRonde complex, which is approximately 130 kilometres away, and avoid capital costs associated with a mill expansion at Macassa. Average annual production from these two deposits could potentially be between 20,000 and 40,000 ounces of gold, commencing in 2024. The Company expects to report results on this evaluation in early 2024.

Drilling on the AK Zone close to surface continues to convert and expand the current mineral resources, and the results show good continuity of mineralization in this zone, which is characterized by disseminated pyrite in a sheared structure. Recent results include 11.1 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 250 metres depth in hole KLAK-206 and 10.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at 240 metres depth in hole KLAK-186.

The Company is updating the studies that were previously completed at the Upper Beaver and Wasamac projects to reflect the current gold price and cost environment. Alternative processing scenarios at either the LaRonde or Canadian Malartic processing facilities are also being evaluated. Both mill complexes are close to existing road and rail infrastructure and the Company is evaluating operational feasibility, operating costs and additional infrastructure that would be required to load, transport and unload ore for processing and the tailings required for paste backfill. Both Upper Beaver and Wasamac have the potential to be low-cost mines with annual production of 150,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold with moderate capital outlays and initial production potentially commencing in 2030 and in 2029, respectively.

The Company expects to consolidate the results of these various internal evaluations early in 2024 and report results through the first half of 2024.

Hope Bay – Extensive Exploration Drilling at Doris and Madrid in Second Quarter of 2023; Step-Out Drilling Extends Madrid's High-Grade Patch 7 Zone at Depth and Laterally

Exploration drilling continued at Hope Bay during the second quarter with six drill rigs at surface testing the Doris and Madrid deposits as well as regional targets, and three drill rigs underground at Doris completing combined totals of 48,840 metres in 89 holes during the second quarter and 88,698 metres in 168 holes during the first half of the year.

The objective is to grow the mineral resources at both deposits to support future project studies and potentially resume mining at Hope Bay.

At Doris, drilling into the extensions of the main fold hinge of the BCO Zone returned 15.0 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at 422 metres depth in hole HBBCO23-153, 5.5 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 585 metres depth in hole HBBCO23-154 from underground drilling and 17.1 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 607 metres depth in hole HBD23-071, demonstrating the potential to continue growing the mineral resource laterally beyond the areas of historical mining.

Wide step-out drilling at Madrid at depth below the current mineral resources has encountered gold mineralization with gold grades that are greater than the known Naartok, Suluk and Patch-7 zones in an under-explored 1.5-kilometre gap in historical drilling between 400 and 700 metres depth. Within this gap, hole HBM23-086 returned 13.7 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 697 metres depth and follow-up hole HBM23-105 returned 10.0 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 677 metres depth. At shallower depths, hole HBM23-095 returned 3.1 g/t gold over 21.4 metres at 580 metres depth and hole HBM23-091 returned 5.3 g/t gold over 13.9 metres at 352 metres depth in the Patch 7 Zone.

This drilling has extended the high-grade Patch 7 Zone by 500 metres vertically and by 900 metres laterally at depth, and follow-up drilling will continue testing the gap between Suluk and Patch 7 at 200-metre step-outs to evaluate the potential of this zone.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Doris and Madrid deposits are set out in the composite longitudinal sections and table below.

[ Doris Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section ]

[ Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay – Composite Longitudinal Section ]

Recent selected drill results from Doris and Madrid deposits at Hope Bay

Drill hole Deposit / zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBBCO23-153 Doris / BCO WL 205.0 213.3 422 6.4 24.0 15.0 including

210.0 213.3 422 2.6 55.1 32.4 HBBCO23-154 Doris / BCO WL 221.0 230.1 585 5.1 5.5 5.5 including

227.3 230.1 587 1.6 12.7 12.7 HBD23-071 Doris / BCO WL 731.5 737.3 607 4.8 17.1 17.1 HBM23-086 Madrid / Patch 7-

Suluk Gap 832.5 840.5 697 4.6 15.1 13.7 HBM23-091 Madrid / Patch 7 394.0 410.0 352 13.9 5.3 5.3 including

395.0 406.5 351 10.0 6.6 6.6 HBM23-095 Madrid / Patch 7-

Suluk Gap 723.5 757.0 580 21.4 3.1 3.1 including

730.0 744.0 577 9.0 5.3 5.3 HBM23-105 Madrid / Patch 7-

Suluk Gap 815.0 839.5 677 14.0 14.5 10.0 including

830.5 838.0 682 4.3 42.3 27.6

*Results from the Doris and Madrid deposits at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 50 g/t gold.



Based on the positive results at Doris and Madrid in the first half of the year, the Company has approved a supplemental exploration budget at Hope Bay of $14.5 million for an additional 58,000 metres of drilling during the remainder of 2023. The previous exploration budget at Hope Bay for the full year 2023 was $30.6 million for 72,000 metres of drilling.

A regional exploration program is also underway, with field work commencing in May. One drill rig has been mobilized to test anomalies identified during the 2022 and 2023 field seasons with a focus on targets near the Koignuk fault, located four kilometres northwest of the Madrid deposit, and targets outside of the main Madrid mineralized trend.

In the meantime, technical studies continue to progress while larger production scenarios for Hope Bay are being evaluated.

San Nicolás Project

On April 6, 2023, the Company and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") entered into a joint venture shareholders agreement in respect of the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project located in Zacatecas, Mexico. During the second quarter, Agnico Eagle and Teck began to implement the joint operation through Minera San Nicolás S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MSN"). The Environmental Impact Assessment for the project is expected to be submitted to the Mexican regulator in the third quarter of 2023 and MSN is targeting completion of the feasibility study in the first half of 2024.

Impact on Operations from Ongoing Wildfires in Quebec and Caribou Migration in Nunavut

In June 2023, the Company's operations in Quebec and Ontario were affected by wildfires in the region. High levels of smoke from the wildfires caused poor air quality and low visibility, as well as two significant power outages disrupting regular activities. Throughout this period, the Company monitored in real time the air quality in its underground operations to ensure the safety of the workers. Several shifts at the Company's Quebec and Ontario operations were cancelled, affecting mostly underground activities. Ore stockpiles were processed to sustain mill operations and lessen the overall impact on production. The Company has continued to prioritize the safety and well-being of its people. Despite the downtime, the operations in Ontario and Quebec continued to perform well.

In Nunavut, the Company experienced the earliest and longest caribou migration since it began operations in the region. Caribou migration impacted operations during the quarter with higher-than planned surface and underground operations delays. Details on the production stoppage are set out below. Given the unpredictability of the seasonal migration, the Company continues to work with government and local stakeholders to assure caribou protection while continuously adapting and improving protection measures.

Environment, Social and Governance Performance Summary

Health and Safety

The Company recorded one of its best ever quarterly safety performances in the second quarter of 2023, and notably the Company recorded its best safety performance in the first six months of any year in its history

The LaRonde complex recorded its best quarterly safety performance in the last 10 years

The Meliadine mine recorded its best ever quarterly performance and received the John T. Ryan award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum for achieving the lowest reportable injury frequency in the Prairie Provinces and Territories in 2022

The Meadowbank complex rescue team won three trophies at the Mine Rescue Competition in Yellowknife

The Macassa mine rescue team won first place in the Kirkland Lake District Competition and placed third overall in the Ontario Provincial Mine Rescue Competition

Environment and Permitting

The regulatory process to amend the Meliadine mine's permit to include future underground mining and associated saline water management infrastructure at the Pump, F-Zone and Discovery deposits was initiated in 2022 with the Nunavut Impact Review Board ("NIRB") and the Nunavut Water Board. Construction and operation of a wind-farm is also included in the application. The NIRB public hearing process is scheduled for September 2023

Community Relations, Governance and People

For the 5th year in a row, and 9th time since 2012, the Company was included in Corporate Knights ' list of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens, recognizing our leadership in sustainability and responsible mining practices

' list of Best 50 Corporate Citizens, recognizing our leadership in sustainability and responsible mining practices The Company received special recognition from Senator Patterson of the Canadian Senate for the Company's contribution to socioeconomic development in Nunavut

Agnico Eagle Mexico was recognized by Great Place To Work® México as one of the Best Places to Work in Mexico for the 12th consecutive year

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

LaRonde Complex – Solid Production, Mill Throughput, Hoisting and Development Performance in the Second Quarter of 2023

LaRonde Complex – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

660 714

1,368 1,447 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,253 7,824

7,558 7,994 Gold grade (g/t)

3.82 4.08

3.77 4.41 Gold production (ounces)

76,780 88,510

156,387 193,547 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 174 $ 92

$ 145 $ 100 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)8

$ 151 $ 124

$ 154 $ 122 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,117 $ 577

$ 944 $ 587 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 884 $ 649

$ 922 $ 601

___________________________ 8 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. For a reconciliation to production costs see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".



Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower processing volumes and lower grades as a result of changes in the mining method at the LaRonde mine that resulted in more lower grade ore being sourced from upper portions of the mine and a slower mining rate

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold Production decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades and lower processing volumes as a result of the changes in mining method described above

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of sales of concentrate inventory, higher underground mining costs from higher labour and materials costs and higher mill services costs from the transition to dry tailings disposition. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above, partially offset by a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily as a result of higher production costs per tonne, the timing of sales of concentrate inventory and lower gold grades, partially offset by a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the higher mining and milling costs outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily for the same reasons as the increase in minesite costs per tonne, lower revenues from by-product sales and lower gold grades, partially offset by a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above

Highlights

Despite the decrease in gold production when compare to the prior-year period, the second quarter of 2023 saw higher than expected gold production due to solid underground productivity from both the LaRonde and the LaRonde Zone 5 mines and higher than expected grades from the LaRonde mine. Underground development remained above target despite fewer production days as a result of the poor air quality from wildfires in the area. The mill also outperformed targets despite power outages in the area related to the wildfires

The LaRonde Zone 5 processing facility is now planned to be idled late in the fourth quarter of 2023 (previously the third quarter of 2023) to take advantage of the approximately 2,000 tpd of excess capacity in the LaRonde mill. A planned 10-day shutdown was completed in July 2023 at the LaRonde mill, which included some adjustments made to the copper circuit for future processing of concentrate from Akasaba West

at the LaRonde mill, which included some adjustments made to the copper circuit for future processing of concentrate from Akasaba West Production in the 11-3 Zone at the LaRonde mine is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023 as previously planned. The required breakthrough of the escapeway ramp advanced in the second quarter with development of the mining levels ongoing and the pastefill distribution network also progressing well. The 11-3 Zone is expected to add additional flexibility in the LaRonde mine production plan

Work to repair the ore handling system in the lower LaRonde mine will be performed through the second half of 2023 as previously planned. As a result, underground hoisting is expected to have reduced capacity for a period of approximately 26 days, with impact to production being mitigated by the processing of existing surface stockpiles

With the further development of the exploration drift on Level 215 at LaRonde, exploration drilling from the new drill platforms is resuming with results expected later in the year. Surface drilling west of LaRonde Zone 5 during the second quarter continued to infill inferred mineral resources

Canadian Malartic Complex – Seven Millionth Ounce Poured; Production from Odyssey Underground Ramping-up

Canadian Malartic Complex – Operating

Statistics*

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

4,882 4,798

9,406 9,622 Tonnes of ore milled per day

53,648 52,725

51,967 53,160 Gold grade (g/t)

1.22 1.23

1.21 1.19 Gold production* (ounces)

177,755 87,186

258,440 167,695 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 40 $ 30

$ 38 $ 30 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 39 $ 35

$ 39 $ 35 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 811 $ 647

$ 780 $ 676 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 772 $ 753

$ 779 $ 772

* Gold production reflects Agnico Eagle's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% thereafter.



Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the Company's increase in ownership of the mine from 50% to 100% on March 31, 2023

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reason outlined above

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the fair value adjustment on inventory, the consumption of ore stockpile during the quarter. Production costs per ounce increased slightly when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the fair value adjustment on inventory, the consumption of stockpiles and higher open pit mining costs. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by higher gold grades and the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the consumption of ore stockpile during the quarter. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher minesite costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the consumption of ore stockpiles and higher open pit mining costs. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons as the second quarter of 2023 minesite costs per ounce

Highlights

On June 28th the Canadian Malartic complex reached a milestone by pouring its seven millionth gold ounce since achieving commercial production in 2011

the Canadian Malartic complex reached a milestone by pouring its seven millionth gold ounce since achieving commercial production in 2011 Gold production from the Odyssey mine in the second quarter of 2023 totaled 6,747 ounces. The commissioning of the paste plant has been slightly delayed because of corrective measures required with recently installed piping for the paste network. The paste plant startup is now scheduled for August 2023

The Canadian Malartic pit was depleted in the second quarter of 2023. Work has commenced to prepare for in-pit tailings disposal, which is expected to start in the second half of 2024

An update on Odyssey project development, construction and exploration highlights is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

Goldex – Record Quarterly Gold Production and Mill Throughput Since Re-start; Best Development Quarter in Zone Deep 2

Goldex Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

761 738

1,459 1,482 Tonnes of ore milled per day

8,363 8,121

8,061 8,188 Gold grade (g/t)

1.74 1.74

1.74 1.69 Gold production (ounces)

37,716 36,877

71,739 71,322 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 50 $ 46

$ 52 $ 45 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 51 $ 46

$ 51 $ 46 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 747 $ 719

$ 781 $ 740 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 776 $ 718

$ 792 $ 746















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput levels resulting from good mill availability

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades from increased ore sourced from the higher grade South Zone, partially offset by lower mill throughput levels in the first quarter of 2023 due to low ore availability in the Deep 1 Zone

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher underground maintenance costs from higher major component replacements in the quarter and higher underground production costs from higher consumable prices. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily for the same reasons as the higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and the timing of inventory sales

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar and higher gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the higher production cost per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher minesite costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher minesite costs per tonne, partially offset by higher gold grades and the weaker Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar and higher gold grades

Highlights

Underground development continues to be on time and on budget for Deep 2 with development ahead of schedule for South Zone sector 3 opening mining flexibility

The Akasaba West project commenced in September 2022 and remained on schedule through the second quarter of 2023 with construction of the garage, office and ponds completed and the water treatment facility ready for final installation in the third quarter of 2023. Achievement of commercial production remains expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024

Exploration Highlights

Exploration at Goldex during the second quarter of 2023 continued to target the eastern extension of the South Zone in Sector 3, with the objective of converting mineral resources into mineral reserves and extending Sector 3 at depth and to the east below Level 140. The South Zone gold mineralization is hosted in silicified volcanic rocks with sulphides and stacking of quartz veins and veinlets, and has higher gold grades than the primary mineralized zones at Goldex

Highlights from the conversion drilling in Sector 3 include 12.9 g/t gold over 8.0 metres at 1,376 metres depth in hole GD135-065, 5.4 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at 1,284 metres depth in hole GD135-052 and 5.4 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at 1,427 metres depth in hole GD138-009

Exploration drilling also targeted the W Zone located at shallower depths approximately 200 metres west of the main deposit at Goldex, with new results of: 1.2 g/t gold over 25.0 metres at 496 metres depth and 7.3 g/t gold over 9.0 metres at 575 metres depth in hole GD27-056; and 3.7 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at 320 metres depth in hole GD27-057. Mineralization is observed to be similar to the main Goldex deposit, displaying quartz-tourmaline-albite veins with pyrite mineralization

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Detour Lake – Record Quarterly Mill Performance; Continued Focus on Mill Optimization to Achieve 28.0 Mtpa by 2025

Detour Lake Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022* Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

6,800 6,519

13,197 9,789 Tonnes of ore milled per day

74,725 71,638

72,912 68,455 Gold grade (g/t)

0.85 1.01

0.85 1.02 Gold production (ounces)

169,352 195,515

331,209 295,958 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 22 $ 27

$ 23 $ 33 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 26 $ 24

$ 26 $ 24 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 666 $ 703

$ 685 $ 870 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 731 $ 640

$ 750 $ 626

*For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, the operating statistics are reported for the period from February 8, 2022 to June 30, 2022.



Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower grades as expected due to the planned mining sequence

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period reflecting a full first quarter of production in 2023 as compared to 51 days in the first quarter of 2022 following the Merger, partially offset by lower gold grades as expected due to the planned mining sequence

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the realization in 2022 of fair value adjustments to inventory arising from the purchase price allocation. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons as outlined above

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne and production costs per ounce decreased compared to the prior year period due to the same reasons outlined above

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher maintenance costs on mobile equipment and spare parts, partially offset by higher throughput volumes. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior year period due lower gold grades and higher mining costs, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher maintenance costs on mobile equipment and spare parts. Total cash cost per ounce increased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher mining and milling costs from higher fuel and electricity prices and lower gold grades, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

Highlights

Detour Lake achieved record quarterly mill performance in the second quarter of 2023 with an overall solid operating performance

In addition to the four CAT 798 trucks commissioned in the first quarter of 2023, two additional trucks were commissioned in the second quarter

An update on the multiple initiatives to increase mill throughput to 28.0 Mtpa by 2025, potential expansion scenarios and exploration highlights is set out in the "Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects" section above

Macassa – Record Quarterly Mill Throughput, Skipped Tonnes and Underground Development Underscore a Solid Production Result

Macassa Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022* Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

112 88

199 135 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,231 970

1,099 945 Gold grade (g/t)

16.16 22.02

19.29 20.15 Gold production (ounces)

57,044 61,262

121,159 85,750 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 464 $ 479

$ 519 $ 615 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 503 $ 519

$ 539 $ 520 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 676 $ 539

$ 631 $ 762 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 747 $ 582

$ 672 $ 641

*For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, the operating statistics are reported for the period from February 8, 2022 to June 30, 2022.



Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower gold grades in the mining sequence, partially offset by higher throughput volumes

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period reflecting higher mine productivity and a full first quarter of production in 2023 as compared to 51 days in the first quarter of 2022 following the Merger

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the realization in 2022 of fair value adjustments to inventory arising from the purchase price allocation. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne and production cost per ounce decreased when compared to the prior year period due to the same reasons outlined above

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher mining volumes, partially offset by higher mining costs from higher input prices. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher mining costs, lower gold grades and the timing of inventory sales, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher mining costs from higher input prices and the timing of inventory sales, partially offset by higher mining volumes. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior year period for the same reasons outlined above

Highlights

Macassa realized record mill throughput, record tonnage hoisted and record underground development in the second quarter of 2023. Macassa achieved a solid production during the quarter and continues to build on productivity gains showcasing a growing operation with increasing stability as adherence and compliance to plan continue to improve

The upgrade of the ventilation system progressed as planned with the second fan commissioned in the second quarter of 2023

Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling at Macassa during the second quarter of 2023 targeted the Main Break, the eastern extension of the South Mine Complex ("SMC") and the western and deeper extension of the AK deposit.

Extension drilling targeting the Main Break is suggesting the potential for a new lens of gold mineralization close to current mine infrastructure, with results of 25.6 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,601 metres depth in hole 53-4733 and 14.7 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 1,615 metres depth in hole 53-4732. Highlight hole 53-4732 returned 10.7 g/t gold over 1.4 metres at 1,743 metres depth in the Main Break beyond the current mineral resources, further indicating that gold mineralization may continue down-dip below the lowest development at the historic Kirkland Minerals and Teck Hughes mines. East of Shaft #4, encouraging drill results in the Main Break are increasing confidence in the approximately 200 metres up-dip extension of mineral resources with hole 58-833 returning 15.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,875 metres depth and hole 58-839 returning 10.8 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 1,870 metres depth

mines. East of Shaft #4, encouraging drill results in the Main Break are increasing confidence in the approximately 200 metres up-dip extension of mineral resources with hole 58-833 returning 15.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,875 metres depth and hole 58-839 returning 10.8 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 1,870 metres depth On the western side of the SMC, drilling to the south intersected significant gold mineralization west of the current mineral resources, showing the potential for a mineral resource extension. Multiple mineralized intercepts in hole 57-1386 included 23.6 g/t gold over 1.3 metres at 1,734 metres depth and in hole 57-1387 included 29.3 g/t gold over 1.1 metres at 1,723 metres depth

Selected recent drill results from Macassa and AK are set out in the composite longitudinal section and the table below.

[ Macassa Mine and AK Zone – Composite Longitudinal Section ]

Recent selected exploration drill results from Macassa and AK deposit

Drill hole Deposit / Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* 53-4732 Macassa - SMC East 142.2 145.9 1,615 3.7 14.7 14.7 and Macassa - Main Break 627.8 629.8 1,743 1.4 25.9 10.7 and Macassa - Main Break 645.6 648.2 1,760 1.8 4.7 4.7 53-4733 Macassa - SMC East 127.6 129.6 1,601 2.0 25.6 25.6 57-1386 Macassa - SMC West 113.6 116.3 1,734 1.3 23.6 23.6 and Macassa - SMC West 124.3 128.0 1,730 1.6 13.9 13.9 57-1387 Macassa - SMC West 85.0 87.2 1,721 1.3 9.9 9.9 and Macassa - SMC West 94.5 96.5 1,723 1.1 29.3 29.3 and Macassa - SMC West 105.9 107.9 1,718 1.1 11.6 11.6 58-833 Macassa - Main Break 168.2 170.4 1,875 2.0 25.4 15.5 58-839 Macassa - Main Break 162.3 165.1 1,870 2.7 17.9 10.8 KLAK-206 AK - Ramp 137.9 147.4 250 5.1 11.1 11.1 KLAK-186 AK - Ramp 121.5 125.2 240 2.5 10.4 10.4 and AK - Ramp 126.9 128.9 244 1.3 8.5 8.5

*Results from Macassa mine use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone. Results from AK use a capping factor of 70 g/t gold.



NUNAVUT

Meliadine Mine – Record Monthly Mill Throughput in May; Record Quarterly Health and Safety Performance

Meliadine Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

461 449

937 881 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,066 4,934

5,177 4,867 Gold grade (g/t)

6.14 6.97

6.13 6.51 Gold production (ounces)

87,682 97,572

178,149 178,276 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 230 $ 244

$ 229 $ 237 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 261 $ 234

$ 250 $ 237 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 899 $ 885

$ 898 $ 926 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,019 $ 837

$ 978 $ 912















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades, partially offset by higher mill throughput

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production decreased slightly when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades, mostly offset by higher mill throughput in the first quarter of 2023 from incremental mill improvements and additional ore sourced from the open pit

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of inventory sales. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades partially offset by the lower production cost per tonne and the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the timing of inventory sales and a higher deferred stripping costs, partially offset by higher mill and logistics costs. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar and the lower production costs per tonne, partially offset by lower gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the consumption of ore stockpile inventory and higher mill costs from higher fuel prices. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the higher minesite costs per tonne and lower gold grades, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher fuel prices, partially offset by the increase in ore stockpile inventory. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold grades and higher minesite costs per tonne, partially offset by the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

Highlights

Meliadine continued to improve mill availability and achieved record monthly mill throughput in May 2023 as well as an overall strong performance from the processing plant in the second quarter of 2023

as well as an overall strong performance from the processing plant in the second quarter of 2023 Meliadine experienced approximately 11 days of downtime in June related to caribou migration which affected the open pit and paste plant, as well as underground development. The better than anticipated development and hauling performances in April and May helped to mitigate the overall impact of the operational downtime

The Phase 2 mill expansion is expected to be completed in mid-2024 and the processing rate ramp-up is expected to increase throughput to achieve 6,000 tpd by year-end 2024. In the second quarter of 2023, the CIL building advanced with mechanical piping and electrical work ongoing, the secondary grinding building concrete work is ongoing with the structure erection expected to commence in early August and the power plant building interior architectural work is ongoing. The waterline installation is underway and is expected to be completed in 2024, allowing for utilization in the summer of 2025

Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling during the second quarter at Meliadine was carried out from both surface and the new exploration ramp that provides a platform at approximately 460 metres depth and extends deeper towards the west. Highlight results from the first half of 2023 include:

At the Tiriganiaq deposit, drilling demonstrated continuity of mineralization at depth below the deepest drill holes to date. Hole ML425-9740-D28 yielded 8.0 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 742 metres depth. Exploration drilling will continue to investigate this new plunging mineralization from the exploration ramp being driven eastward. Closer to surface at Tiriganiaq, hole M22-3246 yielded 9.6 g/t gold over 4.1 metres at 204 metres depth in the up-plunge of the main mineralized trend

At the Wesmeg North deposit, deep drilling intersected gold mineralization below current mineral resources with hole ML400-10030-D8 yielding 6.3 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 558 metres depth. In the western plunge of the Wesmeg deposit, hole ML450-9290-D9 yielded 6.4 g/t gold over 8.2 metres at 484 metres depth and hole ML450-9290-D15 yielded 7.6 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at 530 metres depth

At the Wesmeg deposit, holes ML400-10200-D2 and ML400-10200-D8 also indicate the extension of mineralization at depth with 6.4 g/t gold over 6.8 metres at 453 metres depth and 18.2 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 531 metres depth, respectively

At the F-Zone deposit, located at shallow depth approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of Tiriganiaq, hole M23-3583A intersected 6.4 g/t gold over 16.0 metres at 167 metres depth in the upper portion of the deposit, hole M22-3473 intersected 9.3 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 426 metres depth in the lower portion of the deposit, and hole M22-3477 intersected 6.4 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 383 metres depth in a previously undrilled area approximately 300 metres beyond the main mineral resources at F-Zone, further demonstrating the potential to grow the deposit laterally and at depth

In light of the favourable exploration drilling results at Meliadine, the Company has approved a supplemental budget of $7.0 million for the remainder of 2023 for an additional 25,000 metres of drilling and the extension of the exploration ramp towards the east at Tiriganiaq.

Selected recent exploration drill intercepts from the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg, Wesmeg North and F-Zone deposits at the Meliadine property are set out in the plan map, composite longitudinal section and table below.

[ Meliadine Mine – Plan Map & Composite Longitudinal Section ]

Recent selected exploration drill results from Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg, Wesmeg North and

F-Zone deposits at Meliadine

Drill hole Deposit / Lode From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated true

width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped) M22-3246 Tiriganiaq / 1000 260.5 265.0 204 4.1 9.6 9.6 ML425-9740-D28 Tiriganiaq / 1015 336.9 341.1 742 3.7 8.0 8.0 ML400-10030-D8 Wesmeg N / 950 182.6 191.8 558 7.4 25.0 6.3 including

183.5 186.2 556 2.2 79.6 15.8 ML450-9290-D9 Wesmeg N / 922 67.1 76.3 484 8.2 6.4 6.4 including

70.8 76.3 484 4.9 9.2 9.2 ML450-9290-D15 Wesmeg N / 922 97.1 103.8 530 4.3 7.6 7.6 ML400-10200-D2 Wesmeg / 650 260.4 267.4 453 6.8 6.4 6.4 including

260.4 263.1 453 2.6 12.3 12.3 ML400-10200-D8 Wesmeg / 650 278.4 282.0 531 3.6 18.2 18.2 M22-3477 F-Zone / 4130 432.4 435.6 383 3.1 6.4 6.4 M22-3473 F-Zone / 4135 459.4 464.4 426 4.6 9.3 9.3 M23-3583A F-Zone / 4120 169.8 187.2 167 16.0 7.2 6.4

*Results from the Meliadine mine use capping factors of 250 g/t gold for Tiriganiaq Lode 1000, 40 g/t gold for iron formations at Wesmeg, 20 to 90 g/t gold at Wesmeg North, and 25 g/t gold at F-Zone.



Meadowbank Complex – Solid Operational Performance; Modifications Complete to Cemented Rockfill Plant

Meadowbank Complex – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

845 930

1,828 1,785 Tonnes of ore milled per day

9,286 10,220

10,099 9,862 Gold grade (g/t)

3.79 3.49

3.85 2.94 Gold production (ounces)

94,775 96,698

205,885 156,463 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 186 $ 147

$ 181 $ 145 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 178 $ 135

$ 176 $ 149 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,240 $ 1,110

$ 1,202 $ 1,304 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,156 $ 993

$ 1,144 $ 1,305















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower processing volumes due to mill shutdowns from the caribou migration, partially offset by higher gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades from underground production and a higher than anticipated grade sequence in the Whale Tail and IVR open pits in the first quarter of 2023

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower additions to ore stockpiles in the current year, the start of underground mining at Amaruq and higher fuel costs from higher fuel prices, partially offset by increased deferred stripping costs. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons given for the higher production costs per tonne outlined above, partially offset by higher gold grades and the weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grades, partially offset by higher production costs per tonne

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons as the second quarter production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the second quarter production costs per ounce

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the factors outlined above regarding the increase in the production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grades, partially offset by higher minesite costs per tonne

Highlights

During the second quarter of 2023, the longer than usual caribou migration forced road closures longer than planned, preventing transportation of fuel and ore. The road closures resulted in production stoppage at the open pit and underground mine, ultimately causing a mill shut down of approximately 15 days and resulting in 19% less tonnage of ore processed. Higher gold grade from ore stockpiles partially mitigated the impact of the production stoppage

The development rate underground progressed well during the quarter with month over month gains and development exceeded expectations for the month of June. Modifications to the cemented rockfill plant were completed as expected midway through the second quarter of 2023 and the plant achieved better production than targeted during the quarter

Utilization of the high pressure grinding rolls continued ramping up and reached its highest daily milling rate for the quarter since the startup of the high pressure grinding rolls

AUSTRALIA

Fosterville – Noise Prohibition Lifted; Fosterville Returns to Normal Operations in June

Fosterville Mine – Operating Statistics*

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

176 122

324 213 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,934 1,331

1,790 1,486 Gold grade (g/t)

14.77 22.24

16.49 24.76 Gold production (ounces)

81,813 86,065

168,371 167,892 Production costs per tonne (A$)

$ 308 $ 597

$ 335 $ 890 Minesite costs per tonne (A$)

$ 304 $ 370

$ 321 $ 369 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 438 $ 561

$ 430 $ 812 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 436 $ 351

$ 416 $ 331

*For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, the operating statistics are reported for the period from February 8, 2022 to June 30, 2022.



Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades from the mining sequence and lower grade than anticipated in a specific area of the Swan zone, partially offset by higher mill throughput

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased slightly when compared to the prior-year period reflecting a full first quarter of production in 2023 as compared to 51 days in 2022 following the Merger and higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower gold grades

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the realization in 2022 of fair value adjustments to inventory on the purchase price allocation. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above, partially offset by lower gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the decrease to quarterly production costs per tonne. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior year period due to the same reasons as the decrease to quarterly production costs per ounce

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput volumes, partially offset by higher mining costs from higher consumable prices. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the lower gold grades, partially offset by lower minesite costs per tonne

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due the same reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased primarily due to lower gold grades and higher consumable prices

Highlights

On May 29, 2023 the Victorian EPA lifted the prohibition notice on Fosterville with respect to low frequency noise that was imposed in late 2021, which restricted underground activities from midnight to 6 a.m. The Fosterville mine returned to full operating hours in June, with the additional resources focused on advancing delayed mine development and upgrading of the primary ventilation system

the Victorian EPA lifted the prohibition notice on with respect to low frequency noise that was imposed in late 2021, which restricted underground activities from The mine returned to full operating hours in June, with the additional resources focused on advancing delayed mine development and upgrading of the primary ventilation system In the second quarter of 2023, Fosterville encountered lower grade than anticipated, reflecting the variability in the high grade nature of the mineralization

encountered lower grade than anticipated, reflecting the variability in the high grade nature of the mineralization In the second quarter of 2023, work continued on the raise of the flotation tailings storage facility which is now more than 95% complete with minor delays experienced in the second quarter due to wet conditions. The raise is expected to provide an additional 17 months of tailings storage capacity and is scheduled to be completed in August

Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling at Fosterville during the second quarter of 2023 totaled 20,565 metres and mainly targeted the Lower Phoenix deep extension from the 3912 drill drive and the Robbins Hill area. Exploration results will be reported later in the year.

FINLAND

Kittila – Strong Operational Performance from Underground Mine; Major Projects Nearing Completion

Kittila Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

417 556

913 1,017 Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,582 6,110

5,044 5,619 Gold grade (g/t)

4.42 4.35

4.59 4.01 Gold production (ounces)

50,130 64,814

113,822 110,322 Production costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 101 € 89

€ 100 € 92 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 104 € 88

€ 101 € 89 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 864 $ 823

$ 849 $ 932 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 899 $ 828

$ 847 $ 915















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower mill throughput from fewer processing days from the planned 10-day autoclave maintenance

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades, partially offset by lower mill throughput from the maintenance activities described above

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher mill maintenance costs from the autoclave shutdown and higher materials costs in underground mining, partially offset by the buildup of stockpile inventory. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by the timing of inventory sales and higher gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due the same reasons outlined above. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grades and the timing of inventory sales, partially offset by the higher production costs per tonne

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons for the increase in the production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher minesite costs per tonne, partially offset by higher gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons for the increase in quarterly production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold grades, partially offset by higher minesite costs per tonne

Highlights

In the second quarter of 2023, Kittila continued to deliver a strong operational performance, with several critical projects either finished or nearing completion. At the mill, the nitrogen removal plant, which was commissioned in the first quarter of 2023, is operating effectively. At the mine, efforts are concentrated on ramping up hoist capacity and the commissioning of the service hoist which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Progress on the main level is ahead of schedule, with two maintenance bays already operational, showcasing a positive trend in development

The costs of electricity at the Kittila mine in the second quarter of 2023 has experienced a decreasing trend

Kittila hosted the SAC for a site visit in the second quarter of 2023 as part of the review of the current permit limitation. The Company expects a final decision from the SAC in the third quarter of 2023. Until then, the Company continues to rely on the current mining permit of 1.6 Mtpa while maintaining operational flexibility to reach the 2.0 Mtpa volume. If the SAC reverses the lower court ruling and reinstates the operating permit at 2.0 Mtpa, the Company expects Kittila to produce up to 30,000 ounces of additional gold in the second half of 2023 as compared to current guidance. If the SAC upholds the lower court decision and maintains the current operating permit at 1.6 Mtpa, the Company would be required to scale back operations during the fourth quarter of 2023 to remain within the permitted rate

Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling at Kittila during the second quarter of 2023 totaled 21,206 metres and mainly targeted the Main and Sisar zones in the northern and southern portions of the deposit at approximately 1.0 to 1.4 kilometres depth.

To the north in the Rimpi area, highlight intersections in the Main Zone outside the current mineral resources include hole RIE23-603 returning 5.7 g/t gold over 5.4 metres at 1,094 metres depth and hole RIE23-607 returning 6.0 g/t gold over 4.9 metres at 1,098 metres depth and 7.2 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 1,102 metres depth in the steep plunge extension of the Main Zone lens, demonstrating the potential to further extend the mineralization at depth

To the south in the Roura area outside the current mineral resources, highlight intersections in the Main Zone include hole ROU23-602 returning 6.0 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 1,174 metres depth and 8.5 g/t gold over 5.5 metres at 1,194 metres depth, and hole ROD23-700 returning 7.7 g/t gold over 7.3 metres at 1,152 metres depth, further confirming the potential to extend the Main Zone at depth near the bottom of the new shaft

Hole STEC22-005 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 142 metres depth in the first intercept of the Sisar Zone at shallow depth in the Rimpi area, opening up a new target area for further exploration

Selected recent drill results from Kittila are set out in the composite longitudinal section and the table below.

[ Kittila Mine – Composite Longitudinal Section ]

Recent selected exploration drill results from Main and Sisar zones at Kittila

Drill hole Zone / Area From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped)* RIE23-603 Main Rimpi 159.0 166.0 1,094 5.4 5.7 RIE23-607 Main Rimpi 156.2 163.8 1,098 4.9 6.0 and Main Rimpi 176.0 182.8 1,102 4.5 7.2 ROD23-700 Main Roura 160.0 175.4 1,152 7.3 7.7 ROU23-602 Main Roura 189.5 200.0 1,174 4.8 6.0

Main Roura 212.0 223.0 1,194 5.5 8.5 STEC22-005 Sisar Top 150.0 156.0 142 4.5 3.1

* Results from the Kittila mine are uncapped.



MEXICO

Pinos Altos – Production and Development Higher Than Planned

Pinos Altos Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

401 366

765 750 Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,407 4,022

4,227 4,144 Gold grade (g/t)

1.80 2.02

1.97 2.08 Gold production (ounces)

22,159 23,020

46,293 48,190 Production costs per tonne

$ 87 $ 109

$ 88 $ 97 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 90 $ 101

$ 91 $ 94 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,566 $ 1,732

$ 1,461 $ 1,503 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,282 $ 1,383

$ 1,196 $ 1,224















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased slightly when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades from the mining sequence, mostly offset by higher mill throughput levels

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades from the mining sequence, partially offset by higher mill throughput levels

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower underground rehab requirements, the timing of inventory sales and lower deferred stripping adjustment, partially offset by higher open pit production costs. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the lower production costs per tonne, partially offset by lower gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower rehab requirements in the underground mine, higher deferred stripping and a favourable stockpile adjustment. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2023 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower production costs per tonne, an appreciating Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar and lower gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons for the increase in the production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2023 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the lower minesite costs per tonne and higher by-product revenues from higher silver sales, partially offset by lower gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2023 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower minesite costs per tonne and higher by-product revenues from higher silver sales, partially offset by lower gold grades

Highlights

Both gold and silver production at the Pinos Altos complex were higher than planned as a result of solid mining performance in both the underground and open pit operations

La India – Production in Line With Targets in the Second Quarter of 2023; Work Continues to Reduce Cyanide Consumption and Improve Leach Kinetics

La India Mine – Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

880 1,356

1,540 2,919 Tonnes of ore milled per day

9,670 14,901

8,508 16,127 Gold grade (g/t)

0.74 0.52

0.72 0.55 Gold production (ounces)

17,833 20,016

34,154 41,718 Production costs per tonne

$ 27 $ 13

$ 28 $ 12 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 28 $ 14

$ 30 $ 13 Production costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,326 $ 872

$ 1,281 $ 844 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced

$ 1,385 $ 936

$ 1,348 $ 876















Gold Production

Second Quarter of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period as a result of lower tonnes placed on the heap leach, partially offset by higher gold grades

First Six Months of 2023 – Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above

Production Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to fewer tonnes placed on the heap leach and higher open pit production costs resulting from a higher strip ratio with the transition from the Main pit to the El Realito pit. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above, partially offset by higher gold grades

pit. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above, partially offset by higher gold grades First Six Months of 2023 – Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher production costs per tonne, partially offset by higher gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Second Quarter of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the higher production costs per ounce

First Six Months of 2023 – Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to reasons outlined above. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the increase in production costs per ounce

Highlights

Open pit mining and crusher operations are expected to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2023

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain financial performance measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "net debt", "adjusted net income", "adjusted net income per share", "sustaining capital expenditures", "development capital expenditures" and "operating margin" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold mining companies. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than adjusted net income, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below.

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced also referred to as "total cash cost per ounce" is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, the impact of purchase price allocation in connection with mergers and acquisitions to inventory accounting, realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs, operational care and maintenance costs due to COVID-19 and other adjustments, which include the costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of certain portions of the Canadian Malartic complex, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of the Detour Lake mine, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of the Macassa mine, as well as smelting, refining and marketing charges and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Certain line items such as operational care and maintenance costs due to COVID-19 and realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs were previously classified as "other adjustments" and are now disclosed separately to provide additional detail on the reconciliation, allowing investors to better understand the impacts of such events on the cash operating costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne. In addition, given the extraordinary nature of the fair value adjustment on inventory related to mergers and acquisitions and the use of the total cash costs per ounce measure to reflect the cash generating capabilities of the Company's operations, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce for the Detour, Macassa and Fosterville mines have been adjusted for this purchase price allocation in the comparative period data and for the Canadian Malartic complex in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to, and believes they are helpful to investors so investors can, understand and monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce is useful to help investors understand the costs associated with producing gold and the economics of gold mining. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management and investors to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider, these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analysis in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates. Investors should note that total cash costs per ounce are not reflective of all cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures also do not include depreciation or amortization.

Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products.

In this press release, unless otherwise indicated, total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis because (i) the majority of the Company's revenues are from gold, (ii) the Company mines ore, which contains gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals, (iii) it is not possible to specifically assign all costs to revenues from the gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals the Company produces, (iv) it is a method used by management and the Board of Directors to monitor operations, and (v) many other gold producers disclose similar measures on a by-product rather than a co-product basis. Investors should also consider these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In this press release, unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on a by-product basis. All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (also referred to as "all-in sustaining costs per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. The AISC per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the AISC per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. AISC per ounce seeks to reflect total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce and AISC of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. This measure also does not include depreciation or amortization.

The World Gold Council ("WGC") is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it has worked closely with its member companies to develop relevant non-GAAP measures. The Company follows the guidance on all-in sustaining costs released by the WGC in November 2018. Adoption of the AISC metric is voluntary and, notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce of gold produced reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies. The Company believes that this measure provides helpful information about operating performance. However, this non-GAAP measure should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS as it is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for inventory production costs, operational care and maintenance costs due to COVID-19, and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnage of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by‑product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes, and investors should note, that minesite costs per tonne is useful to investors in providing additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware, and investors should note, that this per tonne measure of performance can be affected by fluctuations in processing levels. This inherent limitation may be partially mitigated by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Net debt is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current long-term debt as recorded on the consolidated balance sheet for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net debt is useful to help investors to determine the Company's overall debt position and to evaluate future debt capacity of the Company.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss) for the effects of certain non-recurring, unusual and other items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for foreign currency translation gains or losses, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, revaluation gain, impairment loss charges and reversals, environmental remediation, severance and transaction costs related to acquisitions, purchase price allocations to inventory, income and mining taxes adjustments as well as other items (which includes changes in estimates of asset retirement obligations at closed sites and gains and losses on the disposal of assets, self-insurance losses, multi-year donations and integration costs). Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is helpful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Operating margin is calculated by deducting production costs from revenue from mining operations. In order to reconcile operating margin to net income as recorded in the consolidated financial statements, the Company adds the following items to the operating margin: income and mining taxes expense; other expenses (income); care and maintenance expenses; foreign currency translation (gain) loss; environmental remediation costs; gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; finance costs; general and administrative expenses; amortization of property, plant and mine development; exploration and corporate development expenses; revaluation gain and impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure that represents the operating performance of its individual mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals without allocating Company-wide overhead, including exploration and corporate development expenses, amortization of property, plant and mine development, general and administrative expenses, finance costs, gain and losses on derivative financial instruments, environmental remediation costs, foreign currency translation gains and losses, other expenses and income and mining tax expenses. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. This measure is intended to provide investors with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures. Sustaining capital expenditures are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain the existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures represents the spending at new projects and/or expenditure at existing operations that is undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

This news release also contains information as to estimated future total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and minesite costs per tonne. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and minesite costs per tonne that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mines and projects and, consistent with the reconciliation of these actual costs referred to above, do not include production costs attributable to accretion expense and other asset retirement costs, which will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at July 26, 2023. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "schedule", "target", "tracking", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, statements regarding or relating to recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at Kittila, the AK deposit and Upper Beaver; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's expansion plans at Detour, Kittila, Meliadine Phase 2, the Amaruq underground project and the Odyssey project, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and production therefrom; the Company's plans at the Hope Bay project; statements about the Company's plans at the Wasamac project; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; anticipated cost inflation and its effect on the Company's costs and results; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; operations at and expansion of the Kitilla mine following the decision of the Finish courts and administrative bodies; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility and the Term Loan Facility; the NCIB; future dividend amounts and payment dates; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the environmental and water permits granted for the Kittila mine are restored by the SAC in its final decision and the decisions of the Finish courts and administrative bodies have no material impact on the Kittila mine's operations; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger or implementing the business plan for the combined company, including as a result of difficulty in integrating the businesses of the companies involved; the ability to realize synergies from the Merger and Yamana Transaction and cost savings at the times, and to the extent, anticipated; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business; that cautionary measures taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, the COVID-19 pandemic do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including the LaRonde complex and Goldex mine; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger or implementing the business plan for Agnico Eagle following the Merger, including as a result of a delay or difficulty in integrating the businesses of the companies involved; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Yamana Transaction; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the San Nicolás transaction; the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 may affect the Company, whether directly or through effects on employee health, workforce productivity and availability (including the ability to transport personnel to fly-in/fly-out camps), travel restrictions, contractor availability, supply availability, ability to sell or deliver gold dore bars or concentrate, availability of insurance and the cost thereof, the ability to procure inputs required for the Company's operations and projects or other aspects of the Company's business; and uncertainties with respect to the effect on the global economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, any of which could negatively affect financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the price of gold, and could adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties were amended to more closely align with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101. However, Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), such as the Company, may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC disclosure requirements when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces and mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – Ontario, Australia & Mexico; relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Exploration; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Vice President, Mineral Resources Management, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2022 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reported by the Company

Metal Price for Mineral Reserve Estimation1 Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) $1,300 $18 $3.00 $1.00

1 Exceptions: US$1,350 per ounce of gold used for Hope Bay and Hammond Reef; US$1,250 per ounce of gold used for Akasaba West; US$1,200 per ounce of gold and US$2.75 per pound of copper used for Upper Beaver

Mines / Projects Metal Price for Mineral Resource Estimation5 Gold (US$/oz) Silver (US$/oz) Copper (US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) Operating mines held by Kirkland Lake Gold before the Merger1 $1,500 - - - Operating mines held by Agnico Eagle Mines before the Merger2 $1,625 $22.50 $3.75 $1.25 Pipeline projects $1,6883 $25.004 $3.75 $1.25

1 Detour, Macassa, Fosterville, Northern Territory 2 LaRonde, LZ5, Goldex, Amaruq, Meliadine, Kittila, La India, Pinos Altos 3 Hope Bay, Anoki-McBean, Hammond Reef, Chipriona, Tarachi, Santa Gertrudis 4 Chipriona, Santa Gertrudis 5 Exceptions: US$1,667 per ounce of gold used for Canadian Malartic, Odyssey, Akasaba West, Upper Canada, El Barqueno Gold; US$1,533 per ounce of gold used for Barsele; US$500 per ounce of gold used for Aquarius. US$22.67 per ounce of silver El Barqueno Silver

Exchange rates1 C$ per US$1.00 Mexican peso per US$1.00 AUD per US$1.00 US$ per €1.00 $1.30 MXP18.00 AUD1.36 EUR1.10

1 Exceptions: exchange rate of CAD$1.25 per US$1.00 used for Upper Beaver, Upper Canada and Holt complex, Detour Zone 58N; CAD$1.11 per US$1.00 used for Aquarius; US$1.00 per EUR $1.15 used for Barsele



The above metal price assumptions are below the three-year historic gold and silver price averages (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022) of approximately $1,790 per ounce and $22.48 per ounce, respectively.

Mineral reserves are reported exclusive of mineral resources. Tonnage amounts and contained metal amounts set out in this table have been rounded to the nearest thousand, so may not aggregate to equal column totals. Mineral reserves are in-situ, taking into account all mining recoveries, before mill or heap leach recoveries. Underground mineral reserves and measured and indicated mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal and external dilution. Inferred mineral resources are reported within mineable shapes and include internal dilution. Mineable shape optimization parameters may differ for mineral reserves and mineral reserves.

The mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages reported for silver, copper and zinc are a subset of the mineral reserves and mineral resources tonnages for gold. The Company's economic parameters follow the method accepted by the SEC by setting the maximum price allowed to be no more than the lesser of the three‐year moving average and current spot price, which is a common industry standard. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle continues to use more conservative gold and silver prices.

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applying to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applying to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at June 30, 2023, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015); the Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report as at July 26, 2021 (October 15, 2021); and the Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Fosterville Gold Mine in the State of Victoria, Australia as at December 31, 2018 (April 1, 2019).

APPENDIX

Recent selected exploration drill results from South Zone and W Zone at Goldex

Drill hole Location From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* GD135-052 South Zone - Sector 3 174.0 189.0 1,284 7.0 5.4 5.4 GD135-065 South Zone - Sector 3 155.0 172.0 1,376 8.0 19.4 12.9 GD138-009 South Zone - Sector 3 221.0 235.0 1,427 6.0 5.4 5.4 GD27-056 W Zone 529.5 574.5 496 25.0 1.2 1.2 and W Zone 702.0 718.5 575 9.0 7.3 7.3 GD27-057 W Zone 288.0 301.5 320 6.0 3.7 3.7

*Results from South Zone and W Zone at Goldex use capping factors of 60 g/t gold and 50 g/t gold, respectively.

EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) Goldex GD135-052 285873 5331634 -1,056 69 19 213 GD135-065 285872 5331633 -1,056 58 -12 231 GD138-009 285849 5331512 -1,066 38 -19 348 GD27-056 286120 5330643 74 307 -30 879 GD27-057 286120 5330643 74 311 -20 633 Detour Lake DLM23-598W 586875 5542118 303 173 -66 1,302 DLM23-604 589309 5541462 283 181 -66 675 DLM23-612 589227 5541591 283 180 -59 750 DLM23-616 589267 5541626 283 180 -52 695 DLM23-620 586560 5541975 293 184 -68 1,152 DLM23-628 589227 5541550 283 179 -58 675 DLM23-629 588609 5541481 285 178 -58 687 DLM23-632 588128 5541642 287 177 -56 801 DLM23-633 588327 5541610 287 178 -54 675 DLM23-644 587843 5541810 286 175 -61 792 DLM23-646 587551 5542302 291 181 -64 1,335 DLM23-648 587965 5541885 286 175 -61 1,002 DLM23-652A 587483 5541875 286 173 -59 255 DLM23-654A 587351 5542074 289 175 -66 951 DLM23-662A 587203 5541839 301 177 -73 1,058 DLM23-665 585309 5542525 295 190 -61 1,458 DLM23-666 586885 5541753 297 175 -59 801 DLM23-667CW 586954 5542188 297 186 -69 1,500 DLM23-670CW 587281 5541950 298 171 -64 1,076 DLM23-678 587003 5541858 307 176 -63 702 DLM23-689 585993 5542344 299 190 -69 1,260 DLM23-690 586477 5542144 296 185 -68 1,137 DLM23-693 586159 5542015 291 183 -68 972 Macassa 53-4732 567236 5332944 -1258 303 -59 716 53-4733 567235 5332944 -1256 314 -42 594 57-1386 568426 5331284 -1405 183 4 235 57-1387 568427 5331284 -1405 191 14 317 58-833 567802 5332584 -1510 349 -29 274 58-839 567803 5332584 -1510 336 -22 259 KLAK-186 567487 5331787 108 199 -29 155 KLAK-206 567486 5331787 108 192 -36 171 Meliadine M22-3246 541050 6988544 70 198 -61 319 ML425-9740-D28 539732 6988907 -394 174 -64 355 ML400-10030-D8 539971 6988460 -29 183 -63 418 ML450-9290-D9 539290 6988466 -372 206 -44 164 ML450-9290-D15 539291 6988466 -371 120 -78 252 ML400-10200-D2 540223 6988459 -318 169 -14 336 ML400-10200-D8 540224 6988459 -318 162 -33 375 M22-3477 543080 6986524 10,057 206 -65 498 M22-3473 542520 6986738 10,064 212 -73 544 Hope Bay HBBCO23-153 433490 7559620 406 112 10 417 HBBCO23-154 433555 7559740 388 127 -48 504 HBD23-071 433113 7558515 34 73 -61 1,068 HBM23-086 435581 7548394 26 240 -58 992 HBM23-091 435183 7547960 26 84 -66 666 HBM23-095 435564 7548420 26 231 -54 871 HBM23-105 435438 7548956 26 240 -58 912 Kittila RIE23-603 2558675 7539402 -842 55 -12 561 RIE23-607 2558673 7539402 -842 43 -13 286 ROD23-700 2558703 7537464 -786 90 -60 732 ROU23-602 2558712 7537565 -790 77 -58 566 STEC22-005 2558662 7538959 99 130 -10 181

*Coordinate Systems: NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N for Goldex; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake, Macassa and AK deposit; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 for Kittila.

APPENDIX – FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022(i)

2023

2022















Operating margin(ii):













Revenues from mining operations $ 1,718,197

$ 1,581,058

$ 3,227,858

$ 2,906,746 Production costs 743,253

657,636

1,396,397

1,319,371 Total operating margin(ii) 974,944

923,422

1,831,461

1,587,375 Operating margin(ii) by mine:













Quebec













LaRonde mine 69,896

90,877

132,409

194,441 LaRonde Zone 5 mine 14,795

7,866

22,093

24,522 Canadian Malartic complex(iii) 191,681

104,461

272,464

183,763 Goldex mine 45,112

41,656

85,340

78,774 Ontario













Detour Lake mine 204,272

214,841

396,845

342,899 Macassa mine 74,334

74,778

154,234

98,933 Nunavut













Meliadine mine 78,362

96,740

166,702

181,019 Meadowbank complex 78,368

68,044

158,177

62,846 Hope Bay project —

—

—

144 Australia













Fosterville mine 132,243

125,442

264,945

232,298 Europe













Kittila mine 59,532

67,611

122,256

113,722 Mexico













Pinos Altos mine 15,680

11,487

34,206

30,918 Creston Mascota mine —

642

—

1,819 La India mine 10,669

18,977

21,790

41,277 Total operating margin(ii) 974,944

923,422

1,831,461

1,587,375 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 381,262

269,891

685,221

525,535 Revaluation gain(iv) —

—

(1,543,414)

— Exploration, corporate and other 127,342

196,680

277,815

425,318 Income before income and mining taxes 466,340

456,851

2,411,839

636,522 Income and mining taxes expense 139,519

166,462

268,127

227,057 Net income for the period $ 326,821

$ 290,389

$ 2,143,712

$ 409,465 Net income per share — basic $ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 4.45

$ 0.97 Net income per share — diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 4.43

$ 0.97















Cash flows:













Cash provided by operating activities $ 722,000

$ 633,266

$ 1,371,613

$ 1,140,698 Cash used in investing activities $ (450,202)

$ (394,129)

$ (1,848,947)

$ 141,523 Cash used in financing activities $ (582,351)

$ (294,307)

$ 254,082

$ (462,165)















Realized prices:













Gold (per ounce) $ 1,975

$ 1,866

$ 1,935

$ 1,872 Silver (per ounce) $ 24.43

$ 22.21

$ 23.72

$ 23.20 Zinc (per tonne) $ 2,343

$ 3,947

$ 2,685

$ 3,769 Copper (per tonne) $ 7,898

$ 8,953

$ 8,590

$ 9,591

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Payable production(v):













Gold (ounces):













Quebec













LaRonde mine 58,635

70,736

118,168

158,285 LaRonde Zone 5 mine 18,145

17,774

38,219

35,262 Canadian Malartic complex(iii) 177,755

87,186

258,440

167,695 Goldex mine 37,716

36,877

71,739

71,322 Ontario













Detour Lake mine 169,352

195,515

331,209

295,958 Macassa mine 57,044

61,262

121,159

85,750 Nunavut













Meliadine mine 87,682

97,572

178,149

178,276 Meadowbank complex 94,775

96,698

205,885

156,463 Australia













Fosterville mine 81,813

86,065

168,371

167,892 Europe













Kittila mine 50,130

64,814

113,822

110,322 Mexico













Pinos Altos mine 22,159

23,020

46,293

48,190 Creston Mascota mine 165

635

409

1,641 La India mine 17,833

20,016

34,154

41,718 Total gold (ounces): 873,204

858,170

1,686,017

1,518,774















Silver (thousands of ounces): 619

588

1,164

1,197 Zinc (tonnes) 2,567

2,568

4,854

3,637 Copper (tonnes) 721

778

1,251

1,547

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Payable metal sold(vi):













Gold (ounces):













Quebec













LaRonde mine 61,920

61,296

110,082

132,263 LaRonde Zone 5 mine 18,923

13,538

34,384

31,133 Canadian Malartic complex(iii) 168,257

85,160

240,066

157,428 Goldex mine 37,114

36,681

73,031

70,565 Ontario













Detour Lake mine 160,281

188,517

323,575

320,354 Macassa mine 57,102

58,050

120,030

87,580 Nunavut













Meliadine mine 79,153

97,354

168,739

185,126 Meadowbank complex 98,980

93,737

209,005

142,492 Hope Bay mine —

—

—

98 Australia













Fosterville mine 85,500

93,177

174,500

195,127 Europe













Kittila mine 51,800

64,378

112,520

115,993 Mexico













Pinos Altos mine 22,355

24,730

46,591

49,517 Creston Mascota mine —

599

—

1,454 La India mine 17,463

19,306

33,883

40,315 Total gold (ounces): 858,848

836,523

1,646,406

1,529,445















Silver (thousands of ounces): 597

559

1,149

1,171 Zinc (tonnes) 2,743

1,679

4,874

2,713 Copper (tonnes) 713

783

1,281

1,549

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced — co-product basis(vii):













Quebec













LaRonde mine $ 1,046

$ 829

$ 1,091

$ 744 LaRonde Zone 5 mine 1,213

983

1,189

981 Canadian Malartic complex(iii) 783

767

791

789 Goldex mine 777

718

793

747 Ontario













Detour Lake mine 734

645

754

634 Macassa mine 750

584

675

643 Nunavut













Meliadine mine 1,020

839

979

914 Meadowbank complex 1,164

999

1,152

1,311 Australia













Fosterville mine 437

352

417

331 Europe













Kittila mine 901

829

848

917 Mexico













Pinos Altos mine 1,582

1,604

1,460

1,459 Creston Mascota mine —

906

—

683 La India mine 1,408

959

1,369

904 Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced $ 870

$ 758

$ 866

$ 800















Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced — by-product basis(vii):













Quebec













LaRonde mine $ 787

$ 566

$ 840

$ 517 LaRonde Zone 5 mine 1,198

982

1,175

978 Canadian Malartic complex(iii) 772

753

779

772 Goldex mine 776

718

792

746 Ontario













Detour Lake mine 731

640

750

626 Macassa mine 747

582

672

641 Nunavut













Meliadine mine 1,019

837

978

912 Meadowbank complex 1,156

993

1,144

1,305 Australia













Fosterville mine 436

351

416

331 Europe













Kittila mine 899

828

847

915 Mexico













Pinos Altos mine 1,282

1,383

1,196

1,224 Creston Mascota mine —

899

—

598 La India mine 1,385

936

1,348

876 Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced $ 840

$ 726

$ 836

$ 763

















Notes:













(i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Merger (ii) Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance for more information on the Company's use of operating margin and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures - Reconciliation of Operating Margin to Net Income for a reconciliation of this measure to the recent IFRS measure (iii) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic complex up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% interest thereafter (iv) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest the Company owned in Canadian Malartic complex prior to the Yamana Transaction (v) Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period (vi) The Canadian Malartic complex's payable metal sold excludes the 5.0% net smelter return royalty held by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The Detour Lake mine's payable metal sold excludes the 2% net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. The Macassa mine's payable metal sold excludes the 1.5% net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation (vii) The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures — Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced and Minesite Costs per Tonne and Note to Investors Concerning Certain Measures of Performance for more information on the Company's calculation and use of total cash cost per ounce of gold produced



AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)









As at

As at

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,526

$ 658,625 Trade receivables 10,141

8,579 Inventories 1,253,112

1,209,075 Income taxes recoverable 25,696

35,054 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 14,792

8,774 Other current assets 372,984

259,952 Total current assets 2,109,251

2,180,059 Non-current assets:





Goodwill 4,574,777

2,044,123 Property, plant and mine development 21,223,554

18,459,400 Investments 340,974

332,742 Deferred income and mining tax asset 12,603

11,574 Other assets 1,050,493

466,910 Total assets $ 29,311,652

$ 23,494,808







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 806,687

$ 672,503 Share based liabilities 11,310

15,148 Interest payable 8,151

16,496 Income taxes payable 70,870

4,187 Current portion of long-term debt —

100,000 Reclamation provision 42,818

23,508 Lease obligations 47,964

36,466 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 18,156

78,114 Total current liabilities 1,005,956

946,422 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,942,019

1,242,070 Reclamation provision 986,813

878,328 Lease obligations 125,460

114,876 Share based liabilities 10,377

17,277 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 4,928,181

3,981,875 Other liabilities 359,643

72,615 Total liabilities 9,358,449

7,253,463







EQUITY





Common shares:





Outstanding — 495,442,295 common shares issued, less 578,087 shares held in trust 18,224,982

16,251,221 Stock options 200,300

197,430 Contributed surplus 22,074

23,280 Retained earnings (deficit) 1,558,021

(201,580) Other reserves (52,174)

(29,006) Total equity 19,953,203

16,241,345 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,311,652

$ 23,494,808









AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022





Restated(i)





Restated(i)















REVENUES













Revenues from mining operations $ 1,718,197

$ 1,581,058

$ 3,227,858

$ 2,906,746















COSTS, INCOME AND EXPENSES













Production(ii) 743,253

657,636

1,396,397

1,319,371 Exploration and corporate development 54,422

70,352

108,190

136,194 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 381,262

269,891

685,221

525,535 General and administrative 47,312

49,275

95,520

116,817 Finance costs 35,837

20,961

59,285

43,614 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (26,433)

40,753

(32,972)

12,089 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 4,014

(13,492)

4,234

(12,282) Care and maintenance 9,411

9,257

20,656

19,713 Revaluation gain(iii) —

—

(1,543,414)

— Other expenses 2,779

19,574

22,902

109,173 Income before income and mining taxes 466,340

456,851

2,411,839

636,522 Income and mining taxes expense 139,519

166,462

268,127

227,057 Net income for the period $ 326,821

$ 290,389

$ 2,143,712

$ 409,465















Net income per share - basic $ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 4.45

$ 0.97 Net income per share - diluted(iv) $ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 4.43

$ 0.97 Adjusted net income per share - basic(iv) $ 0.65

$ 0.79

$ 1.23

$ 1.44 Adjusted net income per share - diluted(iv) $ 0.65

$ 0.79

$ 1.22

$ 1.44















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 494,138

455,285

481,553

419,997 Diluted 495,509

456,787

482,978

421,533















Notes:













(i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Kirkland Merger. (ii) Exclusive of amortization, which is shown separately. (iii) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest previously owned in the Canadian Malartic complex. (iv) Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income in this News Release for calculations supporting adjusted net income.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (thousands of United States dollars, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022





Restated(i)





Restated(i) OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period $ 326,821

$ 290,389

2,143,712

$ 409,465 Add (deduct) adjusting items:













Amortization of property, plant and mine development 381,262

269,891

685,221

525,535 Revaluation gain(ii) —

—

(1,543,414)

— Deferred income and mining taxes 7,469

87,488

43,572

82,611 Unrealized (gain) loss on currency and commodity derivatives (50,088)

33,569

(65,976)

9,514 Unrealized loss on warrants 6,959

21,095

2,296

20,182 Stock-based compensation 13,380

6,959

26,527

29,207 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 4,014

(13,492)

4,234

(12,282) Other 3,207

10,056

5,651

7,735 Changes in non-cash working capital balances:













Trade receivables (2,930)

(233)

5,465

38,835 Income taxes 65,428

(3,461)

89,405

(43,331) Inventories (28,815)

(10,110)

(26,747)

168,042 Other current assets (99,880)

(78,258)

(88,885)

(117,865) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 108,128

32,689

100,859

25,045 Interest payable (12,955)

(13,316)

(10,307)

(1,995) Cash provided by operating activities 722,000

633,266

1,371,613

1,140,698















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and mine development (423,621)

(408,596)

(808,555)

(701,747) Yamana transaction, net of cash and cash equivalents —

—

(1,000,617)

— Cash and cash equivalents acquired in Kirkland acquisition —

—

—

838,732 Purchases of equity securities and other investments (29,427)

(18,411)

(44,164)

(31,854) Proceeds from loan repayment —

40,000

—

40,000 Other investing activities 2,846

(7,122)

4,389

(3,608) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (450,202)

(394,129)

(1,848,947)

141,523















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from Credit Facility —

—

1,000,000

100,000 Repayment of Credit Facility (900,000)

—

(900,000)

(100,000) Proceeds from Term Loan Facility, net of financing costs 598,958

—

598,958

— Repayment of Senior Notes (100,000)

(125,000)

(100,000)

(125,000) Repayment of lease obligations (12,420)

(8,476)

(22,168)

(16,786) Disbursements to associates (21,899)

—

(21,899)

— Dividends paid (165,258)

(149,801)

(321,421)

(304,583) Repurchase of common shares (1,786)

(22,258)

(16,350)

(50,147) Proceeds on exercise of stock options 12,750

6,104

23,052

23,945 Common shares issued 7,304

5,124

13,910

10,406 Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (582,351)

(294,307)

254,082

(462,165) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,566)

30

(2,847)

1,013 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period (312,119)

(55,140)

(226,099)

821,069 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 744,645

1,061,995

658,625

185,786 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 432,526

$ 1,006,855

$ 432,526

$ 1,006,855















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid $ 43,437

$ 33,219

$ 56,488

$ 41,422 Income and mining taxes paid $ 74,828

$ 84,678

$ 139,765

$ 188,078

















Notes: (i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Kirkland Merger. (ii) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest previously owned in the Canadian Malartic complex.