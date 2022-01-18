Agnostiq Announces Partnership With Mila to Bridge the Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Communities

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnostiq, Inc. , the first-of-its-kind quantum computing SaaS startup, is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic partnership with Montreal-based Mila , the world's largest machine learning research institute, in an effort to bridge the gap between the quantum computing and machine learning communities.

"Quantum computing will have a tremendous impact on many fields and machine learning is no exception," says Oktay Goktas, CEO of Agnostiq. "A partnership with Mila brings us access to a world-class research community that comes with decades of experience in machine learning, which will in turn help us design better tools for emergent quantum machine learning use cases."

The new partnership gives Mila access to Agnostiq's quantum researchers, who are working on classes of machine learning problems that are specific to quantum computing, and Agnostiq access to Mila's AI/ML researchers and partner network. Partnering with Mila will help Agnostiq remain at the forefront and among the first to discover compelling new use cases for quantum machine learning.

"Agnostiq offers an exciting opportunity to explore ML challenges specific to quantum computing, as our strategic alliance with this promising startup will allow us to combine our expertise," says Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice President of Mila. "Mila's research community works daily toward improving the democratization of machine learning, developing new algorithms, and advancing deep learning capabilities. We are thrilled to work closely with Agnostiq to continue these important missions."

The partnership will also support Agnostiq's talent attraction and retention efforts, encouraging potential candidates to apply, as they will have the opportunity to collaborate with Mila's world-renowned researchers. Finally, the collaboration further validates Canada's position as a global leader in quantum computing and machine learning research.

ABOUT AGNOSTIQ INC.:

Agnostiq develops software tools and applications for advanced computing resources, with the aim of making these technologies more accessible to developers and enterprise customers. Agnostiq is an interdisciplinary team of physicists, computer scientists, and mathematicians backed by leading investors in New York and Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.agnostiq.ai .

ABOUT MILA:

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the Université de Montréal, Mila is a research institute in artificial intelligence which rallies about 700 researchers specializing in the field of deep learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global pole for scientific advances that inspires innovation and the development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized globally for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in the areas of language modeling, machine translation, object recognition and generative models. Learn more at mila.quebec .

