Agora Announces Schedule and Speaker Lineup for RTE2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a real-time engagement (RTE) platform-as-a-service provider, today announced the speaker schedule and program for its premier virtual conference RTE2020 on October 13-14, 2020. The lineup for the free conference, themed around Building the Future of Real-Time Engagement - Together, is now available at rte2020.agora.io .

Programming on Oct. 13 will focus on What's Trending topics, including speeches and panels about opportunities for product and developer teams to bring people closer together worldwide. On Oct. 14, Community Day programs will empower attendees to improve hands-on skills and launch their businesses during Startup 101 sessions and more.

"Our physical and digital worlds are converging in truly unique ways that enable meaningful, global engagement," says Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Agora Labs Inc. "For RTE2020, we've laid out an ambitious agenda featuring some of the brightest minds reimagining how we live, work and play together. We look forward to collaborating with all our speakers and attendees on the future of virtual, real-time engagement."

Agora is partnering with Virbela , an immersive technology platform, to host a virtual afterparty and capture the socially engaging conference environment. The afterparty, hosted on Virbela's platform, will allow guests to create customized avatars and socialize in a dynamic metaverse complete with drinks and dancing.

"In today's new reality, businesses and event organizers are looking to recreate the human connection and spontaneous social interaction one gets with in-person events," said Marko Stankovic, VP of marketing at Virbela. "We're excited to partner with Agora to bring RTE2020 to life as a virtual event and provide attendees with a unique experience to explore, network, and socialize as they would in the real world."

Ranging from media and entertainment, to education and gaming, hear from business leaders at some of today's most innovative companies including Scener, The Meet Group, and Talkspace to learn how they are leveraging RTE in their mobile, web and desktop applications. See below for an overview of key sessions or visit rte2020.agora.io to see the full schedule and register for free.

October 13: What's Trending Real-Time Engagement: The Vision Keynote Tony Zhao, co-founder & CEO of Agora Reggie Yativ, COO & CRO of Agora Labs Inc. Virginia Liu, SVP of Marketing & Ecosystems at Agora Clive Downie, chief marketing officer of Unity Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group 08:00 AM - 09:00 AM PDT(-07:00) Future Trends in Technology for Sports, Dating and Entertainment Tony Wang, head of emerging technology & markets for Agora Eugene Wei, product expert at Interactive Media Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group Alex Kruglov, co-founder & CEO of Pop.in Geremie Camara, chief creative officer for Live Play Mobile 09:30 - 10:30AM PDT Selecting the Best Video Codec to Scale Your Apps for RTE Mark Donnigan, head of video market development at Visionular Jerome Jang, software engineer at Google Josh Barnard, technical dir. at iStreamPlanet Pierre Seigneurbieux, VP of media engineering at BlueJeans Rui Zhang, distinguished engineer at Cisco Systems 09:30AM - 11:00AM PDT Successfully Reinvent How We Educate Jabez LeBret, CEO of Applejax; Heather Dorrian, instructional designer at Samsung Wyatt Oren, COO of Applejax Patrick Leonard, COO of MIDAS Education David Damico, exec. dir. of technology services at Beverly Hills Unified School District 10:45-11:45am PDT Getting It Right: How to Synchronize Content During Watch Parties Sid Sharma, director of developers relations & partner engineer at Agora Joe Braidwood, co-founder & COO of Scener Carlos Lucas, CEO of NextPlayer Mark Ollila, CEO of Kast Miheer Walavalkar, CEO of LiveLike 01:15 - 02:15 PM PDT Programs and Technologies that Revolutionize Mental Wellness Care Suzanne Nguyen, sr. dir. communications, brand & communities at Agora Melissa Barker, founder & CEO of Phoenix Project Renée Daley, LCSW, sr. clinical product manager at Talkspace Andromeda Peters, Miss United States 2018, speaker, therapist, actor and model 01:15 - 02:15PM PDT

October 14: Community Day Creating Immersive Experiences Through AR/VR

Sam Speaight, CEO of VRJAM 10:45 - 11:15AM PDT The Latest on WebRTC

Huib Kleinhout, product manager at Google 11:15 – 11:45AM PDT Remote Collaboration is Amazing, Terrifying & Wistful

Evan McGee, CTO and co-founder of Signalwire 01:45 - 02:15PM PDT Build Video Chat into Your Unreal Game (Blueprinting)

Joel Thomas, developer evangelist at Agora 03:45 - 04:45PM PDT

RTE2020 is free to register, and the full schedule is available online now. For more information, visit rte2020.agora.io .

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About Virbela

Virbela is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company's website at virbela.com .

