Agora Brands Group Announces New Advisor Board Members Dr. Mia Mulrennan, Zeek Ojeh and Jonathan Rose

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Mulrennan, PsyD is a global CHRO, CXO and organizational psychologist who is an award-winning speaker and thought leader in the psychology of leadership and ethics, company culture, and employee and customer experience. As CEO for Rave-Worthy Consulting LLC, Mia advises clients including Fortune 500 retail and global hospitality companies. She is the creator of an assessment survey for onboarding and developing customer-centric talent. She is Chief Talent Officer (CHRO) for Washington, D.C. and Maryland-based Star Restaurant Group. And earlier in her career she was Chief Talent Officer (CHRO) for Edmentum EdTech, and CHRO for Sun Country Airlines, and was a Senior Consultant for consulting firm PDI/Korn Ferry.

Zeek Ojeh is an accomplished financial expert with over thirty years of "C" Level leadership experience in all aspects of private and government sector management. He has over 20 years of board governance experience as an independent director. In 2018, he joined the board of Arizona's third largest bank – The Arizona Federal Credit Union. In 2010 and 2012, Arizona Governor nominated and the Legislature interviewed and confirmed Mr. Ojeh to serve on two separate state-wide boards – the Arizona Finance Housing Authority (AzFHA), and the Manufactured Housing Board. In 2009, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) appointed Mr. Ojeh to serve as an impartial arbitrator.

Jonathan Rose is an entrepreneurial and highly regarded executive with proven success in high level management roles in Finance, Real Estate and Tech. He has an expertise in developing strategic vision, creating KPI stretch goals, and aligning senior leadership in unified vision. Jonathan is skilled in leading new and existing companies through high-growth phases. He is both Board Member and Advisor to several tech companies.

About Agora Brands Group

Founded in 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee, Agora Brands Group's mission is to create avatars to transform the interaction between people and technology. Agora Brands Group is developing Avatars as a Service to fill the growing gap in demand for quality customer service support, and to help firms adapt to a world of and after COVID-19 in the food services, retail, eldercare, healthcare and travel and hospitality industries.

Contact: Stuart Rogers, CEO, Agora Brands Group

www.agorabrandsgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Agora Brands Group

Related Links

www.agorabrandsgroup.com

